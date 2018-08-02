Used 2018 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me
- 8,707 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$30,324$3,505 Below Market
Braman Honda of Palm Beach - Greenacres / Florida
Brown 2018 Lexus ES 350 FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift ECT-i 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24V !! 1 OWNER W/ CLEAN CARFAX !!, ** NON SMOKER **, ** BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY **, ** ALL SERVICE RECORDS **, ** BEST COLOR COMBO **, ** FACTORY NAVIGATION **, Flaxen w/Linear Wood w/Perforated NuLuxe Seat Trim or Embossed Leather Seat Trim or Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System.Braman Honda of Palm Beach is pleased to offer this Beautiful 2018 Lexus ES. This 350 ES is beautifully finished in Brown and complimented by Flaxen w/Linear Wood w/Perforated NuLuxe Seat Trim or Embossed Leather Seat Trim or Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim and this exceptional vehicle gives you an amazing driving experience, wraps you in all the right creature comforts and does so along with impressive Fuel efficiency rating. Recent Arrival!The Braman Way! No Smoke and Mirrors. Just You, Your New Car, and Your Friends at Braman Honda of Palm Beach. Trust. Transparency. Transformation. It's Your time, You're in Control. The Braman way!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG3JU080209
Stock: 201575A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 26,227 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,999$4,041 Below Market
Automotive Connection - Fairfield / Ohio
UP FOR SALE A 2018 lexus es 350 with leather!!!seats!!!sunroof!!!VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, PLEASE VISIT WWWAUTOCONNECTIONOH.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION, PICTURES, AND A FREE CARFAX, OR CALL US TODAY AT 513-858-6555 WE SELL ALL OF OUR CARS AT ALMOST WHOLESALE PRICES, SO PLEASE CALL US AND CONFIRM THAT THE CAR IS STILL AVAILABLE. PRICES ONLINE ARE LISTED AS ''CASH ONLY'' PROMOTIONAL PRICES AND AUTOMOTIVE CONNECTION MAKES NO GUARANTEE NOR COMMITMENT TOWARDS THE PRICE OF THE VEHICLE WHEN FINANCING.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG8JU089620
Stock: D70780
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,718 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,989$5,352 Below Market
EchoPark Automotive - Signal Auto / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG2JU081528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,818 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,626
AutoNation Toyota South Austin - Austin / Texas
Luxury Package W/Wood Trim Navigation System Package Twin Projector Bi-Led Headlamps Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Front & Rear Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System Heated Wood & Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel One-Touch Power Trunk Accessory Package 2 Power Rear Sunshade Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection 17" X 7" Jj Split 10-Spoke High Gloss Alum Alloy Cooled Front Seat(S) Black W/Birds Eye Maple; Embossed Leather Seat Trim Eminent White Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Toyota South Austin is excited to offer this 2018 Lexus ES ES 350. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The ES ES 350 has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 15,750mi put on this Lexus. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Lexus ES ES 350. It is incomparable for the price and quality. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG7JU098163
Stock: JU098163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 34,293 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,960$4,882 Below Market
Karen Radley Volkswagen - Woodbridge / Virginia
** NEW ARRIVAL **, ** LEXUS **, ** ES350 **, ** ONE OWNER **, ** CARFAX WELL MAINATNED VEHICLE **, ** RECENT TRADE IN **, ** MOONROOF **, ** BLUETOOTH **, ** BACKUP CAMERA **, ** LIMITED WARRANTY INCLUDED **, ** FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 % AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT **, ** CALL FOR MORE DETAILS AND EXTRA PICTURES **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG6JU080432
Stock: D6933A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- certified
2018 Lexus ES 35012,435 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,499$3,650 Below Market
Lexus of Route 10 - Whippany / New Jersey
*Our Price Includes Certified Warranty*, **Car Fax 2019 Top-Rated Dealer**, *We Show 161 Point Certified Checklist, Vehicle Service History and Car Fax for All Cars*, Premium Package, features:, Navigation, Back Up Camera, 2 Years or 20,000 Mile Maintenance Included, Lexus of Route 10 #1 Volume Lexus Dealer in the Eastern Region, Our Inventory Changes Daily Call Ahead for Availability or New Arriving Models.** Car Sold Cosmetically As-Is**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG7JU080049
Stock: LU2211
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 6,323 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,800$6,078 Below Market
Roberts Auto Center - Pryor / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GGXJU082362
Stock: 21415
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,946 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,397$4,005 Below Market
DCH Montclair Acura - Verona / New Jersey
DCH VALUE CERTIFIED Lexus QUALITY, ONE OWNER, BACK-UP CAMERA, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLUETOOTH, MP3 Player, NO ACCIDENTS on CARFAX, KEYLESS ENTRY, 30 MPG Highway, SAT RADIO, ALLOY WHEELS. Priced at KBB True Market Value, we specialize in obtaining financing for customers who have low credit scores, no credit, bad credit, recent bankruptcy and repossessions. Please call us directly and ask for the special financing department at 1888-858-2602. CARFAX REPORT SHOWS 1 OWNERS, 2 SERVICE RECORDS. This DCH VALUE vehicle comes with a 60-point Inspection and Quality Guarantee, 3 Month/Unlimited Mileage $0-Deductible Powertrain Warranty, CARFAX® Vehicle History Report, Fair Market Price and Competitive Validation, Complimentary 12-month Motor Club Membership *See dealer for details.Prices include all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, finance charges, and taxes. Dealer doc fee of $699.00 not included in price. DCH Montclair Acura proudly services the central and northern New Jersey area, we can handle all of your Used Car needs.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG1JU088289
Stock: MAJ0473
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 24,748 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,666
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2018 Lexus ES. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GGXJU094205
Stock: JU094205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 12,127 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,995$3,378 Below Market
Lexus of Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
Luxury Package W/Wood Trim Navigation System Package Twin Projector Bi-Led Headlamps Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Front & Rear Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System Heated Wood & Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel Power Rear Sunshade Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection 17" X 7" Jj Split 10-Spoke High Gloss Alum Alloy Cooled Front Seat(S) Eminent White Pearl Flaxen W/Linear Wood; Embossed Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG3JU107683
Stock: JU107683
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 45,451 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,495
Sterling McCall Toyota Fort Bend - Richmond / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2018 Lexus ES. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Beautiful color combination with Caviar exterior over Black w/Birds Eye Maple interior making this the one to own! This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. Surprising quality accompanied by a high level of performance...this Caviar on Black w/Birds Eye Maple Lexus ES ES 350 could end up being the perfect match for you. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG4JU080350
Stock: JU080350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 20,686 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,085$3,923 Below Market
Marshall Dry Ridge Toyota - Dry Ridge / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG5JU089719
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Lexus ES 35031,356 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,774$3,585 Below Market
Hendrick Lexus Kansas City North - Kansas City / Missouri
2 yr L/ Certified Warranty, UNLIMITED miles, Very well maintained, we have the records to prove it! Just trades back in for another new Lexus, they loved this one so much. CARFAX 1-Owner, L/ Certified, Superb Condition, GREAT MILES 31,356! EPA 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Heated Seats, Moonroof, Nav System, WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" JJ 5 TWIN-SPOKE ALUMINUM ALLOY, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Back-Up Camera, ACCESSORY PACKAGE 2, TWIN PROJECTOR BI-LED HEADLAMPSKEY FEATURES INCLUDEOnboard Communications System, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats.OPTION PACKAGESULTRA LUXURY PACKAGE wood trim on center console and cup holder area, Synthetic Leather Shift Lever, Panoramic Glass Roof, tilt and slide sun roof and moon roof, Wood Trim, Power Rear Sunshade, Manual Rear Door Sunshades, Driver's Seat Cushion Extender, Driver & Passenger Seat Memory, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel w/Memory , Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Outside Mirrors w/Memory, NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM AUDIO advanced voice command casual-language voice recognition system, navigation system and remote touch interface navigation controller w/side enter buttons and back button, Lexus Enform Destination Assist, Lexus Enform App Suite Subscription free, destination search, Yelp, iHeartRadioMORE ABOUT USA recipient of the 2018 Elite of Lexus award for providing an exceptional sales and service experience. We invite you to stop by our Dealership and experience why Hendrick Lexus Kansas City North is one of the most highly recommended dealerships in the area! Call us to see the difference 888-236-1932Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG5JU096671
Stock: GS0006A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 22,909 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$27,500$4,436 Below Market
Wallace Genesis - Stuart / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG3JU112155
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,180 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,995$3,172 Below Market
Lexus of Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
Luxury Package W/Wood Trim Navigation System Package Twin Projector Bi-Led Headlamps Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Front & Rear Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System Heated Wood & Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel One-Touch Power Trunk Power Rear Sunshade Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection 17" X 7" Jj Split 10-Spoke High Gloss Alum Alloy Cooled Front Seat(S) Silver Lining Metallic Stratus Gray W/Linear; Embossed Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG6JU098090
Stock: JU098090
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 53,843 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,982
Courtesy Nissan - Richardson / Texas
*We are excited to offer this 2018 Lexus ES.*When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car.There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Lexus ES ES 350. It is incomparable for the price and quality. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for.*Thank you for your consideration of our dealership where we bring you “The Courtesy Way”.*We believe in a truly customer friendly way of doing business – with an attentive and caring staff that focuses on you and doing it right the first time – every time. Our experience will be different from the rest because of our focus on you and how we can assist with your automotive needs. Sales, Service or Parts – we will be transparent in all of our transactions.You can have confidence in our Pre-Owned selection because of the inspection process by factory trained technicians. We will show you the inspection not only for the Certified vehicles but also for our Select and Value Line vehicles. Take the guesswork out and visit us to experience the difference.With State of the Art facilities providing a spacious showroom, charging stations all over the place, free coffee, hot chocolate and now espresso, a children’s room with dedicated TV and a self- service café your visit will be as comfortable as possible.The culture of the store is putting fun and excitement back into buying a car all while making you – our customer the center of attention. With aggressive pricing in all our departments Sales, Service, and Parts we want to earn your business with more than just pricing and that's the Courtesy Way.Come see what “The Courtesy Way” is all about!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG8JU081548
Stock: JU081548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 50,617 miles
$27,482
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2018 Lexus ES. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Lexus ES ES 350 is a perfect addition to any home. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG8JU086961
Stock: JU086961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 27,949 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,906
Northside Lexus - Spring / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG3JU110308
Certified Pre-Owned: No
