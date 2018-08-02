Used 2018 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me

Courtesy Nissan - Richardson / Texas

*We are excited to offer this 2018 Lexus ES.*When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car.There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Lexus ES ES 350. It is incomparable for the price and quality. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for.*Thank you for your consideration of our dealership where we bring you “The Courtesy Way”.*We believe in a truly customer friendly way of doing business – with an attentive and caring staff that focuses on you and doing it right the first time – every time. Our experience will be different from the rest because of our focus on you and how we can assist with your automotive needs. Sales, Service or Parts – we will be transparent in all of our transactions.You can have confidence in our Pre-Owned selection because of the inspection process by factory trained technicians. We will show you the inspection not only for the Certified vehicles but also for our Select and Value Line vehicles. Take the guesswork out and visit us to experience the difference.With State of the Art facilities providing a spacious showroom, charging stations all over the place, free coffee, hot chocolate and now espresso, a children’s room with dedicated TV and a self- service café your visit will be as comfortable as possible.The culture of the store is putting fun and excitement back into buying a car all while making you – our customer the center of attention. With aggressive pricing in all our departments Sales, Service, and Parts we want to earn your business with more than just pricing and that's the Courtesy Way.Come see what “The Courtesy Way” is all about!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 58ABK1GG8JU081548

Stock: JU081548

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-23-2020