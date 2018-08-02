Used 2018 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me

2,019 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,019 listings
  • 2018 Lexus ES 350 in Dark Brown
    used

    2018 Lexus ES 350

    8,707 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $30,324

    $3,505 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus ES 350 in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus ES 350

    26,227 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,999

    $4,041 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2018 Lexus ES 350

    21,718 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,989

    $5,352 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus ES 350 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus ES 350

    15,818 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,626

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2018 Lexus ES 350

    34,293 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,960

    $4,882 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus ES 350 in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Lexus ES 350

    12,435 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,499

    $3,650 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus ES 350 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus ES 350

    6,323 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,800

    $6,078 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2018 Lexus ES 350

    19,946 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,397

    $4,005 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus ES 350 in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus ES 350

    24,748 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,666

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus ES 350 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus ES 350

    12,127 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,995

    $3,378 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus ES 350

    45,451 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,495

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus ES 350 in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus ES 350

    20,686 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,085

    $3,923 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus ES 350 in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Lexus ES 350

    31,356 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,774

    $3,585 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus ES 350 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus ES 350

    22,909 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $27,500

    $4,436 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus ES 350 in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus ES 350

    36,180 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,995

    $3,172 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2018 Lexus ES 350

    53,843 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,982

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2018 Lexus ES 350

    50,617 miles

    $27,482

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2018 Lexus ES 350

    27,949 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,906

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,019 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus ES 350

Overall Consumer Rating
4.18 Reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (13%)
New Ride
gkmnj2,02/08/2018
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Navigation very mixed. Hard to set and control. Dumb routes sometimes. Miss interprets voice commands frequently. Using own phone probably better. Two year update: Voice recognition for navigation or hands free phone at best, mostly wrong to at worst, useless.
