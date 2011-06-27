This is one great car. It has zip, reliability, space, and good looks. I have several people tell me that they like this style of Lexus the best of all of the 300 / 330s, and when I tell them it is a '94 they are shocked. I've had no major problems with this car. At 125,000 miles, I had a little bit of trouble with the a/c, which was all fixable. It still is a fun car to drive. At this rate, I have absolutely no doubt it will go for at least 250,000 miles without a major engine / tranny problem.

