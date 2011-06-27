1994 Lexus ES 300 Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Passenger airbag added. New 3.0-liter engine has aluminum block and a few more horsepower. Several convenience features are now standard, including an outside temperature gauge.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Lexus ES 300.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Paul,01/27/2007
This is one great car. It has zip, reliability, space, and good looks. I have several people tell me that they like this style of Lexus the best of all of the 300 / 330s, and when I tell them it is a '94 they are shocked. I've had no major problems with this car. At 125,000 miles, I had a little bit of trouble with the a/c, which was all fixable. It still is a fun car to drive. At this rate, I have absolutely no doubt it will go for at least 250,000 miles without a major engine / tranny problem.
Joe Upton,11/05/2005
I bought this car about 2 years ago private party. I thought I was taking somewhat of a chance buying a 10 year old car. But i was wrong. Lexus is the most high quality vehicle. I have had no problems WHAT SO EVER, since my purchase. I maintain properly, and I love to drive it. The handling is so smooth, and this is a luxury car like no other. I bought the car with 100K, and im up to about 125K now. I strongly recommend.
nicolelex,05/06/2004
I love my lexus, its a great car inside and out. I went from a 4cyl standard to a 6 cyl automatic, the change in miles per gallon is a big difference.
Stoncrop,11/08/2004
I bought my 94 ES300 new in 1994. It has 144,000 miles on it and no major problems yet. Replaced shocks, motor mounts, and a couple of electronics components are the most serious repairs I've made. It's an amazing car. It's been across country 3 times and driven a lot in town. Never had a problem and performance is the same. It's really nice to be able to accelerate up the mountain roads in Colorado. Wonderful car to drive and own. Very dependable. We liked it so much my wife and I bought another one in 1999. (She has the 99, I have the 94).
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 5200 rpm
