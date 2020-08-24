Used 2011 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me

  • 2011 Lexus ES 350 in White
    used

    2011 Lexus ES 350

    43,214 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,999

    $4,437 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus ES 350 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2011 Lexus ES 350

    40,580 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,000

    $4,777 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus ES 350

    119,241 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,950

    $3,089 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus ES 350 in White
    used

    2011 Lexus ES 350

    123,111 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus ES 350
    used

    2011 Lexus ES 350

    81,843 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,995

    $3,441 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus ES 350

    79,572 miles

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus ES 350 in Dark Green
    used

    2011 Lexus ES 350

    80,586 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,980

    $1,861 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus ES 350 in Dark Green
    used

    2011 Lexus ES 350

    65,067 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    $2,463 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2011 Lexus ES 350

    142,230 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $9,988

    $1,700 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus ES 350 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2011 Lexus ES 350

    37,821 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,555

    $1,444 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2011 Lexus ES 350

    145,137 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,494

    $1,046 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus ES 350

    89,868 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,048

    $1,483 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus ES 350 in Red
    used

    2011 Lexus ES 350

    72,130 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease

    $13,495

    $783 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus ES 350 in Light Blue
    used

    2011 Lexus ES 350

    96,648 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,687

    $664 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2011 Lexus ES 350

    64,509 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,595

    $1,225 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus ES 350 in White
    used

    2011 Lexus ES 350

    54,596 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,495

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus ES 350 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2011 Lexus ES 350

    163,538 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $494 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2011 Lexus ES 350

    73,580 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,750

    $1,674 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus ES 350

Overall Consumer Rating
4.923 Reviews
  • 5
    (87%)
  • 4
    (13%)
2011 Lexus ES350
howard42,02/25/2015
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
bought this car new in late 2010. Having owned the car over 4 years now, it has been a mechanically PERFECT automobile. Other than changing oil, filters and battery, NO repairs. Not even a light bulb. Updating this review: Have now owned this car for 7 1/2 years and has about 78k miles. Nothing has changed. Just standard maintenance only. No repairs, not even a light bulb. Still has original brakes!!! Perfect car!
Report abuse
