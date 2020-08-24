Used 2011 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me
- 43,214 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,999$4,437 Below Market
Napleton North Palm Hyundai - Lake Park / Florida
2011 Lexus ES 350 Starfire Pearl 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24V **LOCAL TRADE**, **BLUETOOTH**, 10-Way Power Front Bucket Seats, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Leather Trimmed Seating, Lexus Premium Audio System, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power moonroof. FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift ECT-i Odometer is 53230 miles below market average! 19/27 City/Highway MPG #1 since 1931! Shop with us and experience the NAPLETON ADVANTAGE. Call 561-721-3800. We proudly serve the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens. At Ed Napleton's North Palm Hyundai you can buy with confidence as every pre-owned vehicle gets a 110 point inspection. We provide excellent financing for everyone!!! Shop online 24/7 at www.northpalmhyundai.com Price excludes any applicable state sales tax, title, license, and dealer administration fee. Tax, title and tags not included in vehicle prices shown . While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a store manager. This is easily done by calling us at (561)721-3800 or by visiting us at the dealership. Errors may occur in pricing and should be verified by dealership management. Price subject to change without notice. STOP AND READ THIS IMPORTANT CONSUMER INFO!! Due to our EXTREME LOW PRICE POLICY, we have a large volume of customers responding daily to our online vehicles. Some cars only last a few days and SOME SELL WITHIN 24 HOURS!!!! Don't delay CALL TODAY!!! Vehicle Pricing may not include Dealer installed equipment and RECONDITIONING/ CERTIFICATION FEE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG2B2456490
Stock: HTGB456490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 40,580 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,000$4,777 Below Market
Heritage Mazda Towson - Lutherville / Maryland
**NAVIGATION**HEATED-COOLED PWR SEATS**ALLOYS** **30 DAY WARRANTY**SUPER LOW MILES**MOONROOF** **PWR LOCKS AND WINDOWS**BUCKET SEATS** 2011 Lexus ES 350 FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift ECT-i 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24V Recent Arrival! 19/27 City/Highway MPG *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG9B2427813
Stock: ZU427813
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 119,241 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,950$3,089 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1593603 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG1B2433024
Stock: c175743
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 123,111 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,999
Texas Perfect Auto - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG1B2469456
Stock: 469456
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,843 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,995$3,441 Below Market
Route 4 Auto Exchange - Elmwood Park / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG1B2443505
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,572 miles
$10,995
The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa
This 2011 Lexus ES 350 4dr 4dr Sedan features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Truffle Mica with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 712-220-9900 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG5B2434306
Stock: 434306FA7197
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-22-2019
- 80,586 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,980$1,861 Below Market
Lexus of Watertown - Watertown / Massachusetts
Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Multi-CD Changer, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, HIGH-INTENSITY DISCHARGE (HID) HEADLA... HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE W/17" ALLOY WHEE... SERVICE WORK This vehicle meets Massachusetts Safety Guidelines. The service work performed on this 2011 Lexus ES 350 includes: KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Sunroof, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer Lexus ES 350 with DEEP SEA MICA exterior and PARCHMENT interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 272 HP at 6200 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES NAVIGATION SYSTEM rear back-up camera, HDD navigation w/touch screen, Bluetooth hands free phone w/phonebook download capabilities, Lexus Enform w/destination assist, eDestination, Lexus insider, voice command, XM NavTraffic, XM NavWeather, XM Sports & Stocks, HIGH-INTENSITY DISCHARGE (HID) HEADLAMPS dual-swivel adaptive front lighting system (AFS), HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST, WOOD & LEATHER-TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL wood & leather-trimmed shift knob, FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE W/17" ALLOY WHEEL. VEHICLE REVIEWS Edmunds.com explains "Powerful and velvety-smooth V6; plush ride; sumptuous interior; high-end luxury features available.". OUR OFFERINGS At Lexus of Watertown, we're located at the center of luxury, service and convenience. Boston Lexus drivers who choose our Watertown dealership are treated to a first-class experience from the moment they walk through our doors. Whether you're doing so with the intention of buying or leasing a new or L/Certified Lexus, or you're simply seeking service for the model you're already driving, we're thrilled to assist you. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG6B2445329
Stock: L0575A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 65,067 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995$2,463 Below Market
Max Motors - Honolulu / Hawaii
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, MP3, Bluetooth. This Lexus ES 350 also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Memory Seat Position, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Satellite Radio, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Rear-Side Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input. This Lexus is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Office at 808-845-1111 or maxmotorshawaii@gmail.com for more information. - Check out our reviews on Yelp and Facebook. Buy with confidence from a trusted dealer. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG4B2415083
Stock: MM1658
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 142,230 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$9,988$1,700 Below Market
So Cal Auto - Glendora / California
WE OFFER FINANCING O.A.C WE WORK WITH ALL TYPE OF CREIDT CONTACT DEALER FOR MORE DETAILS 866-520-4441
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EGXB2443860
Stock: 443860
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 37,821 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,555$1,444 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Bonita Springs - Naples / Florida
Odometer is 55584 miles below market average! Thank you for taking the time looking at our vehicle. If you would like further information, more pictures or a video please let us know. One of our Associates will gladly provide you with the information necessary for you to review our vehicle. Thanks again for taking the time in looking over our vehicle and we look forward to serving you and earning your business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG1B2453872
Stock: 061748B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 145,137 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,494$1,046 Below Market
Lexus of Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Heated & Ventilated Front Seats Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Wood & Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel Preferred Accessory Package Pwr Rear Sunshade Full-Size Spare Tire W/17" Alloy Wheel Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Perforated Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim Smoky Granite Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG4B2428366
Stock: B2428366
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 89,868 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,048$1,483 Below Market
Waconia Ford - Waconia / Minnesota
Click on the Start your deal here button. We will deliver the vehicle to you!Call for more information. Meet our beautiful 2011 Lexus ES350 Luxury Sedan. Powered by a proven 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 268hp while connected to a smooth shifting Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive ES350 can send you to 60 mph in under 7 seconds while providing near 30mpg on the highway.Admire our pictures of this ES350. Take on the considerable power sunroof and double stitched leather seating. Notice the real wood accents adding to the already famous silky ride and luxury feel. You'll also find a full AM/FM/CD stereo, with large, easy to use buttons, and dual climate controls to keep you and your passenger comfortable.If this is your first Lexus, you will see yourself walk a little taller and smile a little brighter. If this is your second, then you know how a beautiful luxury machine makes you feel and look. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG6B2419863
Stock: 419863A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 72,130 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$13,495$783 Below Market
Brilliance Subaru - Elgin / Illinois
You will not be disappointed in the condition of this extra clean, non-smokers, 2011 Lexus ES 350 sedan. This ES 350 features a 27 MPG fuel economy rating, fog lights, fully automatic delay off headlights, heated power auto dimming exterior mirrors with integrated turn signal indicators, alloy wheels, rain sensing variably intermittent wipers, power telescoping tilt steering wheel, full leather interior with heated and cooled front seats, front bucket seats with power driver and passenger seats and drivers seat memory settings, touch screen LCD with rear vision camera and NAVIGATION, auto dimming rear view mirror, power moon roof, wood grain interior accents, 8 speaker premium sound with CD, XM, steering wheel audio controls, aux input and Bluetooth, Homelink, 911 assist, front park aid, power sunshade, push button start, and keyless entry with panic alarm. This ES 350 has been inspected by Brilliance Subaru's service team and features new front brake pads and rotors, brake fluid fluid flush, cabin and air filters, wipers and a computerized alignment. Our friendly team at Brilliance Subaru is here to help, please call (224) 281-4300 today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG5B2422432
Stock: S201002B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 96,648 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,687$664 Below Market
Lexus of Watertown - Watertown / Massachusetts
Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Multi-CD Changer, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, HIGH-INTENSITY DISCHARGE (HID) HEADLA... HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE W/17" ALLOY WHEE... SERVICE WORK This vehicle meets Massachusetts Safety Guidelines. The service work performed on this 2011 Lexus ES 350 includes: KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Sunroof, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer Lexus ES 350 with CERULEAN BLUE METALLIC exterior and LIGHT GRAY interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 272 HP at 6200 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES NAVIGATION SYSTEM rear back-up camera, HDD navigation w/touch screen, Bluetooth hands free phone w/phonebook download capabilities, Lexus Enform w/destination assist, eDestination, Lexus insider, voice command, XM NavTraffic, XM NavWeather, XM Sports & Stocks, HIGH-INTENSITY DISCHARGE (HID) HEADLAMPS dual-swivel adaptive front lighting system (AFS), HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST, WOOD & LEATHER-TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL wood & leather-trimmed shift knob, FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE W/17" ALLOY WHEEL. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com's review says "Powerful and velvety-smooth V6; plush ride; sumptuous interior; high-end luxury features available.". VISIT US TODAY At Lexus of Watertown, we're located at the center of luxury, service and convenience. Boston Lexus drivers who choose our Watertown dealership are treated to a first-class experience from the moment they walk through our doors. Whether you're doing so with the intention of buying or leasing a new or L/Certified Lexus, or you're simply seeking service for the model you're already driving, we're thrilled to assist you. Pricing analysis performed on 8/23/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG6B2421306
Stock: D1891A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 64,509 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,595$1,225 Below Market
Torrance DriveTime - Torrance / California
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EGXB2470458
Stock: 1010180902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,596 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,495
North Park Lexus of San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner, Very Nice, GREAT MILES 54,596! Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Lexus ES 350 with Starfire Pearl exterior and Parchment interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 272 HP at 6200 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESWOOD & LEATHER-TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL wood & leather-trimmed shift knob, FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE W/17 ALLOY WHEEL. Serviced here, Originally bought here, Maintenance Up To Date, CARFAX Certified One Owner, LOW MILES! Clean CarFax! Great color! Local Trade-in!EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYElectronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Edmunds.com explains Powerful and velvety-smooth V6; plush ride; sumptuous interior; high-end luxury features available..OUR OFFERINGSOur passion is providing you with a world-class Lexus ownership experience. Lexus has awarded us with the Elite of Lexus award every year since 1995. We set the bar in provided an elevated level of service to our clients. Lexus shoppers and owners enjoy personal delivery of their vehicle of interest to their local doorstep, loaner cars available in our service department with an appointment, full cafe equipped with wireless Internet and a massage room with waterfall.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG5B2453437
Stock: U2453437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 163,538 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995$494 Below Market
Carmania - Chesapeake / Virginia
CARMANIA IS BUILT ON HONESTY, INTEGRITY & TRUST* ONE HASSLE FREE PRICE (Nobody Beats our Price & Quality)* EXCELLENT GOOGLE REVIEWS (4.9 rated with over 200)* 100% APPROVAL IS OUR GOAL * 90 DAY DEALER WARRANTY (All vehicles come with a Warranty)* COMPLETE ONLINE PURCHASE EXPERIENCE VIA DOCUSIGN * HOME DELIVERY (First 50 miles are free-call Dealer for details)* SERVICE FACILITY ON SITE* DEALER PROCESSING FEE, SALES TAX, REGISTRATION, TITLE FEES ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE ** Vehicle Runs Well ** Must test drive ** Done all Scheduled Maintenance ** Title in possession **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG2B2436739
Stock: 436739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,580 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,750$1,674 Below Market
Hi Auto Sales - Westminster / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1EG1B2467349
Stock: 67349
Certified Pre-Owned: No
