Used 2016 Lexus ES 300h for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Lexus ES 300h in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus ES 300h

    39,052 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,935

    $2,174 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 300h in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus ES 300h

    52,030 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $19,450

    $1,287 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 300h in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus ES 300h

    91,414 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $18,603

    $940 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 300h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus ES 300h

    33,245 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $24,911

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 300h
    used

    2016 Lexus ES 300h

    29,919 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $25,880

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 300h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus ES 300h

    44,163 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $23,840

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 300h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus ES 300h

    30,165 miles
    Good Deal

    $26,247

    $1,875 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 300h in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus ES 300h

    81,003 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $19,998

    $635 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 300h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus ES 300h

    51,206 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $22,995

    $969 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 300h in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus ES 300h

    81,760 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $19,495

    $762 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 300h in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus ES 300h

    34,729 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,988

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 300h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus ES 300h

    31,193 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,966

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 300h in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus ES 300h

    49,728 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $27,925

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 300h in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus ES 300h

    71,490 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $20,991

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 300h in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus ES 300h

    78,892 miles
    Fair Deal

    $20,995

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 300h in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus ES 300h

    44,735 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $25,998

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 300h in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus ES 300h

    46,632 miles
    Fair Deal

    $24,794

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus ES 300h in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2016 Lexus ES 300h

    29,497 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $29,981

    Details

  • 5
    (56%)
  • 4
    (28%)
  • 3
    (17%)
Love the car!
JGARY,05/27/2016
4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Performance does suffer a tiny bit because this is a hybrid (I say this most likely because I had a V6 car before), but it is meant to be a quiet, smooth sedan that provides plenty of luxury and superior comfort. You simply can't ask for a car that has V6 performance, a luxury badge, 40MPG AND an MSRP just above $40K. The car does provide instant acceleration because of the continuously variable transmission, which I am a big fan of. Step on the gas pedal and the feel is instantaneous, unlike a traditional automatic that has to constantly shift gears to get optimal performance. CVT is hated by many people because they think it is boring, not performance-oriented and can be very noisy. However, the CVT on this Lexus is nothing like this. The car's sound insulation is superior, you can barely hear the engine at all during normal driving, city or highway. It is also what helps the car gets the gas mileage because of reduced parts and better efficiency. Without even trying (as I said I had a V6 car before, so I don't drive very gently), I easily get at least 38+ MPG, sometimes even better (40-42 MPG), whether on the highway or in heavy traffic during rush hours, and I think this is really amazing. For my previous V6, in heavy traffic gas mileage easily falls below 15 MPG, especially for shorter trips. I had to frequently go to gas station every few days because the engine wastes too much gas when idling or starting/stopping in city traffic. This hybrid car however shuts off the gas completely when coming to a stop or driving at low speeds, and the car runs on the battery entirely. The result is extreme quietness and you won't feel the car's vibration when waiting for the light at an intersection. To me, I would even say the city traffic is now not as bad thanks to the car's advanced hybrid technology and superior sound insulation. I now seriously question myself why I spent the extra $$$ to get a V6, not needing the extra power, and spending more $$$ on premium gas that was not used to generate that power but was wasted. I am saying all of these probably because I have never driven a hybrid before and I don't really know how other hybrids drive, but I doubt the level of comfort, performance, efficiency will be comparable to these of ES300h. What's even better with this car is that it only requires regular (87 octane rating) gas. Also, the front seats are extremely comfortable and with the perforated seats and the safety features, so this is not just a getting-from-A-to-B commute sedan but will also be a nice place to spend time in if you are traveling for longer distances. There are interior cosmetic changes over the 2015 model - and I would say the steering wheel, dash and the gear knob look way better than the previous generation. Overall the interior is just elegant and beautiful. I would definitely recommend this car to anyone who is looking to buy a reasonably priced, entry-level luxury sedan that combines reasonable performance and gas efficiency. Lexus offers a longer warranty, one full year of complementary maintenance, and with its reputable long-term reliability the car should provide a worry-free, enjoyable driving experience.
