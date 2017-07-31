Used 2016 Lexus ES 300h for Sale Near Me
- 39,052 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,935$2,174 Below Market
- 52,030 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,450$1,287 Below Market
- 91,414 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,603$940 Below Market
- 33,245 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,911
- 29,919 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$25,880
- 44,163 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,840
- 30,165 miles
$26,247$1,875 Below Market
- 81,003 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,998$635 Below Market
- 51,206 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,995$969 Below Market
- 81,760 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,495$762 Below Market
- 34,729 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,988
- 31,193 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,966
- 49,728 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$27,925
- 71,490 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,991
- 78,892 miles
$20,995
- 44,735 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$25,998
- 46,632 miles
$24,794
- certified
2016 Lexus ES 300h29,497 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,981
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus ES 300h
Read recent reviews for the Lexus ES 300h
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.418 Reviews
Report abuse
JGARY,05/27/2016
4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Performance does suffer a tiny bit because this is a hybrid (I say this most likely because I had a V6 car before), but it is meant to be a quiet, smooth sedan that provides plenty of luxury and superior comfort. You simply can't ask for a car that has V6 performance, a luxury badge, 40MPG AND an MSRP just above $40K. The car does provide instant acceleration because of the continuously variable transmission, which I am a big fan of. Step on the gas pedal and the feel is instantaneous, unlike a traditional automatic that has to constantly shift gears to get optimal performance. CVT is hated by many people because they think it is boring, not performance-oriented and can be very noisy. However, the CVT on this Lexus is nothing like this. The car's sound insulation is superior, you can barely hear the engine at all during normal driving, city or highway. It is also what helps the car gets the gas mileage because of reduced parts and better efficiency. Without even trying (as I said I had a V6 car before, so I don't drive very gently), I easily get at least 38+ MPG, sometimes even better (40-42 MPG), whether on the highway or in heavy traffic during rush hours, and I think this is really amazing. For my previous V6, in heavy traffic gas mileage easily falls below 15 MPG, especially for shorter trips. I had to frequently go to gas station every few days because the engine wastes too much gas when idling or starting/stopping in city traffic. This hybrid car however shuts off the gas completely when coming to a stop or driving at low speeds, and the car runs on the battery entirely. The result is extreme quietness and you won't feel the car's vibration when waiting for the light at an intersection. To me, I would even say the city traffic is now not as bad thanks to the car's advanced hybrid technology and superior sound insulation. I now seriously question myself why I spent the extra $$$ to get a V6, not needing the extra power, and spending more $$$ on premium gas that was not used to generate that power but was wasted. I am saying all of these probably because I have never driven a hybrid before and I don't really know how other hybrids drive, but I doubt the level of comfort, performance, efficiency will be comparable to these of ES300h. What's even better with this car is that it only requires regular (87 octane rating) gas. Also, the front seats are extremely comfortable and with the perforated seats and the safety features, so this is not just a getting-from-A-to-B commute sedan but will also be a nice place to spend time in if you are traveling for longer distances. There are interior cosmetic changes over the 2015 model - and I would say the steering wheel, dash and the gear knob look way better than the previous generation. Overall the interior is just elegant and beautiful. I would definitely recommend this car to anyone who is looking to buy a reasonably priced, entry-level luxury sedan that combines reasonable performance and gas efficiency. Lexus offers a longer warranty, one full year of complementary maintenance, and with its reputable long-term reliability the car should provide a worry-free, enjoyable driving experience.
