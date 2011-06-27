2006 Lexus ES 330 Review
Pros & Cons
- Comprehensive array of luxury and convenience features, superb ride quality, silent cabin, advanced safety technology, excellent reputation for reliability.
- Bland driving characteristics, many of the most desirable options are expensive, no split-folding rear seat.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
A supple ride and a gorgeous interior make the 2006 Lexus ES 330 an entry-level luxury sedan that you'll never want to upgrade from.
Vehicle overview
As one of the most affordable cars in the Lexus lineup, the ES 330 is meant to attract people looking for something a little bit more special than the usual Accord or Camry. It offers a luxurious cabin, a soothing ride and many features not found on more plebian cars. The history of the Lexus ES can be traced to Lexus' first year, 1990, when the ES 250 debuted. It was marketed as an "Executive Sedan," though we're pretty sure that executives saw it for what it was: a thinly veiled Camry with a price premium. Admittedly, the ES 250 was a stopgap plan for Lexus, and an improved ES 330 arrived in 1992. Though again based on a Camry platform, this Lexus car had much more distinctive styling, and remained popular for many years.
The Lexus ES 330 was last redesigned in 2002. The latest version is again similar to the Camry (also redone in 2002), though its appointments reflect the high levels of comfort, convenience and refinement that have become trademarks of Lexus luxury. Lexus says that it didn't develop the car to be all things to all people, and we feel that there's a certain amount of honor in acknowledging a car's limitations. Many people simply don't give a darn about the performance potential of an automobile. A car is a conveyance, not a form of entertainment, and if they're lucky enough, their vehicle will also convey to onlookers the idea that they've achieved a certain level of success. For those consumers, the 2006 Lexus ES 330 should have tremendous appeal.
2006 Lexus ES 330 models
The five-passenger, four-door Lexus ES 330 sedan is sold in just one trim level. Many luxury features are standard, including power front seats with memory, automatic dual-zone climate control, a power moonroof, HomeLink, a full set of auto-dimming mirrors, one-touch up-and-down windows on all doors, leather seating and burled walnut or golden bird's eye maple wood trim. Other optional items include a DVD-based navigation system with voice activation, a premium Mark Levinson audio system, satellite radio, a powered rear sunshade, heated and ventilated seats, HID headlights and an in-dash six-disc CD changer. Power-adjustable pedals with a memory function are also available. An available 17-inch wheel and performance tire option dresses up the exterior appearance, while also providing a bit of an improvement in the handling department.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The ES 330's 3.3-liter V6 engine is rated at 218 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. It sends its power to the front wheels through a five-speed automatic transmission. An adaptive variable suspension system is optional, and helps the ES sedan balance a silky-smooth ride with respectable cornering ability.
Safety
The Lexus ES 330 has solid NHTSA crash test scores, earning five stars (the best possible) in every category except for rear-side impacts, which warranted four stars. It has also earned a "Good" rating from the IIHS for front-offset impact safety, its highest rating. The ES 330 comes with a full complement of airbags, including seat-mounted side airbags for front passengers and side curtain airbags for all outboard passengers. Lexus offers standard four-wheel antilock disc brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD). Vehicle Skid Control (VSC), a stability control system that helps prevent dangerous spins and skids, is optional, and includes traction control and BrakeAssist.
Driving
Around town, the Lexus ES 330 floats plenty and absorbs road anomalies, providing a cushion-soft ride. When pushed harder, it offers little to get excited about -- the handling limits are quite modest, though we expect most owners won't be too concerned with that particular aspect. Although competing cars have more powerful engines, the Lexus car should prove sufficiently quick for buyers who are more interested in tranquility than maximum performance.
Interior
The cabin of the Lexus ES 330 is quite warm and inviting. In terms of the overall design and the materials used, you're not likely to find anything better in this class -- the leather is soft, the wood trim is rich and every surface the driver is likely to touch returns an impression of quality. Besides that, the backseat is roomy, the trunk is large, and there should be enough luxury features to keep you and your occupants content.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2006 Lexus ES 330.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the ES 330
Related Used 2006 Lexus ES 330 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020