Vehicle overview

As one of the most affordable cars in the Lexus lineup, the ES 330 is meant to attract people looking for something a little bit more special than the usual Accord or Camry. It offers a luxurious cabin, a soothing ride and many features not found on more plebian cars. The history of the Lexus ES can be traced to Lexus' first year, 1990, when the ES 250 debuted. It was marketed as an "Executive Sedan," though we're pretty sure that executives saw it for what it was: a thinly veiled Camry with a price premium. Admittedly, the ES 250 was a stopgap plan for Lexus, and an improved ES 330 arrived in 1992. Though again based on a Camry platform, this Lexus car had much more distinctive styling, and remained popular for many years.

The Lexus ES 330 was last redesigned in 2002. The latest version is again similar to the Camry (also redone in 2002), though its appointments reflect the high levels of comfort, convenience and refinement that have become trademarks of Lexus luxury. Lexus says that it didn't develop the car to be all things to all people, and we feel that there's a certain amount of honor in acknowledging a car's limitations. Many people simply don't give a darn about the performance potential of an automobile. A car is a conveyance, not a form of entertainment, and if they're lucky enough, their vehicle will also convey to onlookers the idea that they've achieved a certain level of success. For those consumers, the 2006 Lexus ES 330 should have tremendous appeal.