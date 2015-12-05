Used 2015 Lexus ES 300h for Sale Near Me

288 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
ES 300h Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 288 listings
  • 2015 Lexus ES 300h in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 300h

    125,319 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,850

    $1,846 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 300h in White
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 300h

    80,344 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,500

    $2,332 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 300h in White
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 300h

    64,427 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,784

    $1,750 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 300h in White
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 300h

    39,495 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $21,999

    $1,699 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 300h in White
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 300h

    43,234 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $21,000

    $2,274 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 300h in Red
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 300h

    57,367 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $20,999

    $1,586 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 300h in Red
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 300h

    112,998 miles
    Fair Deal

    $14,500

    $605 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 300h in White
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 300h

    125,403 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,975

    $512 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 300h in White
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 300h

    48,652 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $22,600

    $396 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 300h in White
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 300h

    71,151 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $20,495

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 300h in Red
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 300h

    48,484 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $21,590

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 300h
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 300h

    42,558 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $23,990

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 300h in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 300h

    51,130 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $23,990

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 300h in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 300h

    34,299 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,870

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 300h in White
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 300h

    55,830 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $22,998

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 300h in White
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 300h

    56,952 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $22,998

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 300h in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 300h

    100,103 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $18,990

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus ES 300h in Gray
    used

    2015 Lexus ES 300h

    93,590 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,495

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus ES 300h searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 288 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus ES 300h
  4. Used 2015 Lexus ES 300h

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus ES 300h

Read recent reviews for the Lexus ES 300h
Overall Consumer Rating
4.69 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
  • 5
    (78%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 2
    (11%)
3's a Charm
houstonjoe,05/12/2015
4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
This is my 4th Lexus; 3rd ES and 1st hybrid. I've enjoyed my sportier cars (S60, C30, Boxster, Z3, TT) but my current need is for a comfortable commuter car that masks the horrible Houston streets and doesn't suck gas during crawls home in traffic. During the 4 months I've owned this ES300h, I've been very impressed with the overall experience with the hybrid system, comfort, and obvious quality of this vehicle. Without changing much about former driving habits I'm managing about 33-34 mpg in mostly heavy city traffic. And it's actually more fun/engaging to drive that I anticipated, given pro reviews. But again, this is no 3-series, and for me, thankfully so.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
ES 300h
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus ES 300h info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.