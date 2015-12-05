Used 2015 Lexus ES 300h for Sale Near Me
288 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 125,319 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,850$1,846 Below Market
- 80,344 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,500$2,332 Below Market
- 64,427 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,784$1,750 Below Market
- 39,495 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,999$1,699 Below Market
- 43,234 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,000$2,274 Below Market
- 57,367 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,999$1,586 Below Market
- 112,998 miles
$14,500$605 Below Market
- 125,403 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,975$512 Below Market
- 48,652 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,600$396 Below Market
- 71,151 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,495
- 48,484 milesDelivery Available*
$21,590
- 42,558 milesDelivery Available*
$23,990
- 51,130 milesDelivery Available*
$23,990
- 34,299 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,870
- 55,830 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,998
- 56,952 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,998
- 100,103 milesDelivery Available*
$18,990
- 93,590 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,495
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus ES 300h searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus ES 300h
Read recent reviews for the Lexus ES 300h
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.69 Reviews
Report abuse
houstonjoe,05/12/2015
4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
This is my 4th Lexus; 3rd ES and 1st hybrid. I've enjoyed my sportier cars (S60, C30, Boxster, Z3, TT) but my current need is for a comfortable commuter car that masks the horrible Houston streets and doesn't suck gas during crawls home in traffic. During the 4 months I've owned this ES300h, I've been very impressed with the overall experience with the hybrid system, comfort, and obvious quality of this vehicle. Without changing much about former driving habits I'm managing about 33-34 mpg in mostly heavy city traffic. And it's actually more fun/engaging to drive that I anticipated, given pro reviews. But again, this is no 3-series, and for me, thankfully so.
Related Lexus ES 300h info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2014
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Lexus RC 300 Dallas TX
- Used Lexus GX 460 San Diego CA
- Used Lexus IS 350 Denver CO
- Used Lexus GS F Arlington TX
- Used Lexus ES 300h Reading PA
- Used Lexus LC 500 Phoenix AZ
- Used Lexus RX 450hL Riverside CA
- Used Lexus GS 450h Long Beach CA
- Used Lexus IS 250 C Alexandria VA
- Used Lexus RC 300 Naperville IL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus GS 350 2015 Stockton CA
- Used Lexus NX 300 2017 Denver CO
- Used Lexus RX 350 2017 Boca Raton FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.