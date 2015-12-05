Used 2015 Lexus ES 300h for Sale Near Me

Future Auto Sales - Glendale / California

Our 2016 Lexus ES 300h Hybrid presented in vibrant Eminent White Pearl offers distinctive design, premium features, and incredible efficiency. Powered by a 2.5 Liter Atkinson 4 Cylinder combined to 2 Electric Motors that offers 200hp while paired with a seamless CVT for easy passing maneuvers. This Front Wheel Drive team can deliver an outstanding near 40mpg on the open road! Craftsmanship at its finest, every detail of this car has been thought out to provide you with ultimate comfort and reliability. The flowing and sculpted stance of our fresh-faced ES 300h is complemented by gorgeous alloy wheels and LED running lights. Inside our Hybrid, cherish the quiet luxury of the cabin while enjoying the ambiance of the sunroof and highly-adjustable heated and cooled leather front seats. An auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, a heated steering wheel, and Lexus Enform Remote are incredibly convenient. You'll also appreciate the display audio interface with a touchscreen and multipurpose control knob, full-color navigation, Bluetooth phone and audio, Siri Eyes Free, and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, available HD/satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface. Safety systems from Lexus such as anti-lock brakes, stability/traction control, and Safety Connect are in place, so sit back, and elevate your style with this ES 300h which is easily one of the most luxurious, sophisticated, and reliable hybrids on the market today. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

40 Combined MPG ( 40 City/ 39 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBW1GG3F2081152

Stock: 18989

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-08-2020