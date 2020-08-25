Used 2004 Lexus ES 330 for Sale Near Me
- 156,604 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,452$1,332 Below Market
- 134,224 miles2 Accidents, 9 Owners, Personal Use
$1,984$4,635 Below Market
- 146,823 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500$807 Below Market
- 155,266 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995$1,182 Below Market
- 197,821 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,897$783 Below Market
- 195,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,950$805 Below Market
- 195,363 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,195
- 133,110 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995$1,419 Below Market
- 142,910 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,491
- 123,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,295$589 Below Market
- 133,858 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,295
- 93,944 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999$464 Below Market
- 182,853 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,695$386 Below Market
- 164,000 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,790
- 147,000 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
- 238,629 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,000
- 144,417 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,895
- 130,869 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,168
Rossen,12/19/2015
4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
During my ownership I have not had a single issue with the car despite purchase with 206,000 previous miles... I've driven 40-50k miles on it each year for the past 3 years. It has never been in the shop for anything other than oil changes every 3,000 miles, timing belts, brakes, fluids, etc. Engine pulls very strongly and the transmission is smooth. If you take care of these cars, they will take excellent care of you. Car is quiet and well composed. Sitting inside the car one cannot hear the engine unless you floor it, then a confident growl will emit from the hood under hard acceleration. What leaves my head spinning is the structural solidity and safety of this car. Thursday evening I was (HIT AND RUN) struck by a semi who switched lanes and failed to see me. The force of the impact slammed me off the highway and authorities estimate my car rolled a dozen times. My sunroof was open and my phone and wallet flew out during the rollover. The side curtain airbags deployed as expected and created a safety blanket that shielded me from glass and road debris. the EMT's arrived and found me with not a single scratch. They were absolutely shocked that I walked away unharmed. Of course the car was a total loss and my insurance company called me the next day and offered me just south of 7,000 towards another vehicle. I was crying as it was towed not only because my car fought so valiantly to protect me, but because of the bond I've formed with - a machine
