Used 2004 Lexus ES 330 for Sale Near Me

PRICED TO MOVE $800 below Kelley Blue Book!, FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Nav System, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels, HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE (HID) HEADLA... 2-STAGE HEATED FRONT SEATS KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats. Lexus ES 330 with ALABASTER METALLIC exterior and LA17 interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 225 HP at 5600 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: DVD NAVIGATION SYSTEM/MARK LEVINSON AUDIO PKG DVD navigation system w/CD player, Mark Levinson 240-watt premium audio system w/AM/FM stereo, automatic sound levelizer (ASL), in-dash 6-disc CD changer, outside mirror memory, VEHICLE SKID CONTROL (VSC) & TRACTION CONTROL (TRAC) brake assist, HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE (HID) HEADLAMPS & RAIN-SENSING WIPERS dynamic auto-leveling, rain-sensing wipers w/mist cycle, 2-STAGE HEATED FRONT SEATS. Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Adjustable Pedals. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com's review says "A supple ride and a gorgeous interior make this one entry-level luxury sedan.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. AFFORDABLE TO OWN: This ES 330 is priced $800 below Kelley Blue Book. WHO WE ARE: Welcome to Prestige Lexus of Ramsey! We are an authorized Lexus dealer located in northern New Jersey that has served the greater New York region for over 20 years. Our dealership offers a tremendous selection of new Lexus models and over 100 hand-picked, Lexus Certified vehicles that are reconditioned to the highest standards. At Prestige Lexus of Ramsey, owning or leasing a new vehicle is easier and more affordable than you ever imagined. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Lexus ES 330 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBA30G745001819

Stock: L71317T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020