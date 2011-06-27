This is my first car, I bought it with 104,000 in 2008 miles and at 19 years old its still going strong. The only things that have been replaced since 1990 are the battery, tires, and only very recently the alternator and headlight bulbs. Its a straight 4 cylinder but its quicker than my sister's 04 Subaru Legacy, and it handles beautifully doing highway speeds, you'd never know it was a 1990. I absolutely love my car, I know it will start up every morning and perform as if it was only a year old.

Read more