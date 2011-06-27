  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus ES 250
  4. Used 1990 Lexus ES 250
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

1990 Lexus ES 250 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1991
1990
Lexus ES 250 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$769 - $1,855
Used ES 250 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Camry-based luxury compact meant to serve as entry-level car for new Lexus division. ABS and driver airbag are standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Lexus ES 250.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car!
Helen,07/12/2008
Best investment I ever made. The car has served me well for 18 years and only now requiring extensive replacement of seals, etc., that the severe AZ heat (and time) has finally zapped.
19 years old and still boogeying
Samantha264,12/29/2008
This is my first car, I bought it with 104,000 in 2008 miles and at 19 years old its still going strong. The only things that have been replaced since 1990 are the battery, tires, and only very recently the alternator and headlight bulbs. Its a straight 4 cylinder but its quicker than my sister's 04 Subaru Legacy, and it handles beautifully doing highway speeds, you'd never know it was a 1990. I absolutely love my car, I know it will start up every morning and perform as if it was only a year old.
Good Comfort and Rekiabikity
maguire,12/12/2002
great reliable comfortable beautiful sleek wonderful lovely resilient rust- proof good great very good kicks butt knocks'em dead all weather sully
I liked my Lexus
iam1ru2,12/27/2002
I bought the car used, and enjoyed it very much before its untimely demise in a collision with a bus (which I walked away from). I did replace the control arm, struts, alternator, and battery but it was a 1990. I was able to get a better deal at the dealership due to knowing that the car needed those repairs so I did not feel like I got a lemon or anything. I really like the appearance of the car and the drive so I'll definitely miss it!
See all 9 reviews of the 1990 Lexus ES 250
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
156 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1990 Lexus ES 250 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Lexus ES 250

Used 1990 Lexus ES 250 Overview

The Used 1990 Lexus ES 250 is offered in the following submodels: ES 250 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Lexus ES 250?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Lexus ES 250s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Lexus ES 250 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Lexus ES 250.

Can't find a used 1990 Lexus ES 250s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus ES 250 for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,375.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,899.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus ES 250 for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,049.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $7,360.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Lexus ES 250?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus ES 250 lease specials

Related Used 1990 Lexus ES 250 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles