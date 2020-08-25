Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 for Sale Near Me

42 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
ES 300 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 42 listings
  • 2003 Lexus ES 300 in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Lexus ES 300

    104,554 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,971

    $1,501 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Lexus ES 300 in Silver
    used

    2003 Lexus ES 300

    175,161 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $3,422

    Details
  • 2003 Lexus ES 300 in Silver
    used

    2003 Lexus ES 300

    128,952 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $5,997

    $421 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Lexus ES 300 in Gray
    used

    2003 Lexus ES 300

    98,265 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,984

    $775 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Lexus ES 300 in Light Green
    used

    2003 Lexus ES 300

    90,755 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,750

    $319 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Lexus ES 300 in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Lexus ES 300

    95,903 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,722

    Details
  • 2003 Lexus ES 300 in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Lexus ES 300

    144,708 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,699

    Details
  • 2003 Lexus ES 300 in Silver
    used

    2003 Lexus ES 300

    108,606 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $6,999

    $298 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Lexus ES 300 in White
    used

    2003 Lexus ES 300

    126,129 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,422

    Details
  • 2003 Lexus ES 300 in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Lexus ES 300

    94,867 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2003 Lexus ES 300 in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Lexus ES 300

    154,613 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $5,488

    Details
  • 2003 Lexus ES 300 in White
    used

    2003 Lexus ES 300

    135,383 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2003 Lexus ES 300 in White
    used

    2003 Lexus ES 300

    169,886 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2003 Lexus ES 300 in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Lexus ES 300

    82,683 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,888

    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in White
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    136,014 miles
    Title issue, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,895

    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Silver
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    198,521 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $984

    $4,357 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Silver
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    139,006 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $4,974

    $1,301 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Silver
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    159,755 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,499

    $628 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus ES 300 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 42 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus ES 300
  4. Used 2003 Lexus ES 300

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus ES 300

Read recent reviews for the Lexus ES 300
Overall Consumer Rating
4.7121 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 121 reviews
  • 5
    (76%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (2%)
Typical Lexus Quality
Akent,09/27/2006
I bought this Lexus online with 51,000 miles as a lease turn-in for my wife. It is even better than expected. The interior was nearly flawless with the most supple leather seats I have ever sat in. I read numerous reviews saying it lacked power, but I have not found that to be true. It was made to be a luxury vehicle, not a fast sports car. The ride is smooth and quiet. It is very different from her last 1993 ES 300 that had over 215,000 miles.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
ES 300
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus ES 300 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings