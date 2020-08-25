Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet Airport - Orlando / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Premium Pkg Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seats P215/60Vr16 All-Season Tires Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Lexus includes: PREMIUM PKG Mirror Memory CD Player Seat Memory CD Changer Leather Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Heated Front Seat(s) P215/60VR16 ALL-SEASON TIRES Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. The ES 300 is well maintained and has just 104,457mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus ES 300 . This vehicle includes important services and maintenance records, so you can feel more confident about your buying decision. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2003 Lexus ES 300 is a pre-owned vehicle. Treat yourself to a wonderful driving experience in this wel- optioned Lexus ES 300 . Equipped with the latest in driver comforts, this Lexus is the benchmark of modern automotive engineering. This is your chance to own the very rare Lexus ES 300. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBF30G736013270

Stock: 36013270

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-05-2020