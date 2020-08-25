Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 for Sale Near Me
- 104,554 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,971$1,501 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Airport - Orlando / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Premium Pkg Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seats P215/60Vr16 All-Season Tires Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Lexus includes: PREMIUM PKG Mirror Memory CD Player Seat Memory CD Changer Leather Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Heated Front Seat(s) P215/60VR16 ALL-SEASON TIRES Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. The ES 300 is well maintained and has just 104,457mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus ES 300 . This vehicle includes important services and maintenance records, so you can feel more confident about your buying decision. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2003 Lexus ES 300 is a pre-owned vehicle. Treat yourself to a wonderful driving experience in this wel- optioned Lexus ES 300 . Equipped with the latest in driver comforts, this Lexus is the benchmark of modern automotive engineering. This is your chance to own the very rare Lexus ES 300. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G736013270
Stock: 36013270
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2020
- 175,161 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$3,422
Auto One - Arlington / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G936018860
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,952 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$5,997$421 Below Market
Brown's Alexandria Mazda - Alexandria / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. Millennium Silver Metallic 2003 Lexus ES 300 FWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHCOdometer is 1185 miles below market average! 21/29 City/Highway MPGBuy Happy with Our Three Day Exchange Policy. Ask Dealer for Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G230088946
Stock: IS8647B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 98,265 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,984$775 Below Market
Findlay Honda Henderson - Henderson / Nevada
ES 300 trim. Superb Condition. PRICE DROP FROM $6,984, PRICED TO MOVE $500 below Kelley Blue Book! Leather Interior, Moonroof, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels, PREMIUM PKG, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES PREMIUM PKG: in-dash 6-disc CD changer, leather trim pkg, driver seat/outside mirror memory. Lexus ES 300 with ALABASTER METALLIC exterior and LA17 interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 210 HP at 5800 RPM*. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle EXPERTS ARE SAYING newCarTestDrive.com explains Lexus has been the highest-ranking brand in the J.D. Power and Associates dependability study for more than a decade.. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. AFFORDABILITY Was $6,984. This ES 300 is priced $500 below Kelley Blue Book. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G430089872
Stock: P16073A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 90,755 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,750$319 Below Market
Capital Ford - Raleigh / North Carolina
Odometer is 48219 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.Extended Warranty Available, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date, All Books & Keys Included, Clean Carfax, 16 x 6.5 Silver Alloy Wheels, Leather Seat Trim, Power moonroof, Premium AM/FM Stereo w/Single In Dash CD, Speed control. 2003 Lexus ES 300 Mystic Sea Opalescent 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC FWD 21/29 City/Highway MPGDon't miss your chance to save Big on quality Pre-Owned vehicles at Capital Ford in Raleigh.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G430147995
Stock: AC50231A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 95,903 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,722
Vancouver Toyota - Vancouver / Washington
WAS $9,251, EPA 29 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner. Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Dual Zone A/C, Alloy Wheels, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE HEADLAMPS .. PREMIUM PKG. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. Sunroof, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES PREMIUM PKG in-dash 6-disc CD changer, leather trim pkg, driver seat/outside mirror memory, HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE HEADLAMPS RAIN SENSING WIPERS OUR PROMISE McCord's Vancouver Toyota-Scion is a family owned and operated dealership since 1982. Our promise is to provide our customers with the best possible reconditioned used car on the market. We will run every used vehicle we offer for sale against the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) recall data base and will address any recall before we sell it to you. Every used car is run through a 160 point quality control inspection- We pay our mechanics to find any issues so you don't have to. We offer a 5 day 500 mile 'No Questions Asked' money back guarantee, a 12mo/12k mile limited powertrain warranty on any vehicle that is 14 years or newer and has less than 125k miles. The warranty allows you to fix the vehicle at any shop that you choose- not just us. Plus our Certified Toyota program that gives you 1yr/12k mile comprehensive warranty coverage and 7yr/100k mile powertrain coverage. MCCORD'S VALUE PRICE We research our market and Value price every vehicle we offer for sale with a very competitive price. Less time negotiating and more time finding the vehicle that best matches your wants and needs. We look forward to your visit. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30GX30135771
Stock: 66610A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 144,708 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,699
Good Value Cars - Norristown / Pennsylvania
3 MONTHS / 4500 MILES WARRANTY *** AUTOMATIC *** CARFAX CERTIFIED WITH NO ACCIDENTS *** CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT *** DRIVES AND SHIFTS VERY SMOOTHLY *** WELL MAINTAINED WITH LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS AND NEW TIMING BELT *** BRAND NEW PA INSPECTION *** VERY RELIABLE AND DEPENDABLE VEHICLE *** MUST SEE AND DRIVE *** DUE TO COVID-19 WE ARE CURRENTLY SHOWING CARS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! PLEASE CALL 484-681-9985 OR EMAIL US AT GOODVALUECARS@GMAIL.COM TO SCHEDULE A APPOINTMENT TO TEST DRIVE AND SEE THIS VEHICLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G730107149
Stock: GVC091
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,606 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$6,999$298 Below Market
Volkswagen North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
Recent Arrival SUPER CLEAN IN GREAT CONDITION! Clean CARFAX. LOW MILES A MUST SEE FOR A VEHICLE UNDER $8,000!!!!Ivory with Premium Cloth Seat Trim or Leather Seat Trim, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Front fog lights, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Premium AM/FM Stereo with Single In Dash CD, Radio data system, Speed control.3 reasons to buy from us!#1 - Competitive Prices - CHECK OUR PRICES ANYWHERE! You will find we are the best!#2 - Reconditioning - ALL our vehicles get a detailed inspection. You're welcome to review our service ticket to see what we've done and how much we spent.#3 - Ease of Doing Business - As a PENSKE dealership, WE KEEP IT SIMPLE! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, 7 Speakers, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Rear seat center armrest, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G530109997
Stock: WP7672A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 126,129 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,422
Newport Lexus - Newport Beach / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Crystal White 2003 Lexus ES 300 FWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC Completely Detailed, ES 300, 4D Sedan, Crystal White, Ivory w/Leather Seat Trim, Driver's Memory Seat, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Trim Package, Power moonroof, Premium AM/FM Stereo w/Single In Dash CD, Premium Package.Recent Arrival! 21/29 City/Highway MPG* 1,000+ Vehicles to Choose From * Our Sales & Service Department open 7 days a week * Orange County's #1 Volume New Car Lexus Dealer 11 Years In A Row * Lexus Factory Trained Sales & Service Associates * 100+ Lexus Loaner Vehicles * Our State of the Art Facility includes a 45,000 sq. Ft. Showroom as well as a 100 Bay Service Center equipped with the Latest Diagnostic Technology * Amenities Include: Luxurious Customer Lounges, Gourmet Cafe and an Exclusive Putting Green * Over 50,000 Likes on Facebook and more than 5,000 online Reviews * 12 Time Elite of Lexus Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G335041508
Stock: 00059411
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 94,867 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,000
Winn Hyundai of Santa Maria - Santa Maria / California
Tan. 300 Clean CARFAX. Gold FWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC21/29 City/Highway MPG 21/29 City/Highway MPGWinn Hyundai Santa Maria in Santa Maria, CA treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! - Contact Michael Valles at (805) 614-0955 or MichaelV@winnhyundai.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G330124482
Stock: P3435
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 154,613 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$5,488
Bedrock Motors Blaine - Blaine / Minnesota
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Driver Memory. Clean CARFAX. *** BLAINE LOCATION *** 9901 Central Ave. Blaine, MN, 55434 1-(763)-780-1010. 2003 Lexus ES 300 300 Blue Onyx Pearl 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC FWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Established in 1975, Bedrock Motors is the Upper Midwest's Largest automobile wholesaler. In the 35 years since we opened our doors, we have developed a top-notch reputation for servicing and supplying automobile dealers across the region. Be sure to go to www.bedrockmotors.com to see our entire used car inventory. We have a huge selection of pre-owned inventory from a few of the most experienced automobile purchasers in the upper midwest - all located right here in Rogers MN.The bedrock of Bedrock Motors (excuse the pun) is over 30 years of experience from the upper Midwest's largest wholesale company. Opening a retail facility for direct sales is a natural move for us. We also offer full service on any make and model!Our vehicles available for retail are hand selected with financing and warranties available. Yes we do accept trades and have in place a unique customer buying program. Bedrock Motors - Minnesota's Used Car Superstore. www.bedrockmotors.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G935041304
Stock: B9949
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 135,383 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,900
Kendall Toyota of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
Kendall Budget Used Car Center is pleased to offer this 2003 Lexus ES 300. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The ES 300 is well maintained and has just 135,383mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. Come see us at 345 Goodpasture Island Rd. Kendall Budget Used Car Center.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G130090901
Stock: TZF6213
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 169,886 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495
Auto House Waukesha - Waukesha / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G936020950
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,683 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,888
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2003 Lexus ES 300. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Lexus ES 300. A rare find these days. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G236020241
Stock: 36020241
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 136,014 milesTitle issue, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,895
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 21/29 City/Highway MPG 2002 Crystal White Lexus ES LEATHER, SUNROOF, * TOTAL LOSS VEHICLE *, Light Charcoal. 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front Air Conditioning, Front Air Conditioning Zones: Dual, Front Airbags: Dual, Side Airbags: Front, Side Curtain Airbags: Front, Cassette, In-Dash CD: Single Disc, Premium Brand, Radio: AM/FM, ABS: 4-Wheel, Power Brakes, Interior Accents: Wood-Tone, Shift Knob Trim: Leather, Steering Wheel Trim: Leather, Center Console, Cruise Control, Dimming Rearview Mirror: Auto, Multi-Function Remote: Keyless Entry, Overhead Console: Front, Power Steering, Steering Wheel: Tilt, Universal Remote Transmitter: Garage Door Opener, Clock, Gauge: Tachometer, Trip Computer, Daytime Running Lights, Exterior Entry Lights, Front Fog Lights, Headlights: Auto On/Off, Side Mirror Adjustments: Power, Side Mirrors: Auto-Dimming, Driver Seat Power Adjustments, Front Seat Type: Bucket, Passenger Seat Power Adjustments, Rear Seat Type: Bench, Upholstery: Cloth, Anti-Theft System: Alarm, Power Door Locks, Wheel Diameter: 16 Inch, Wheels: Alloy, Front Wipers: Intermittent, Power Windows, Window Defogger: Rear, AM/FM Radio, Leather and Wood Steering Wheel, Power Moonroof
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G320043982
Stock: 10761
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 198,521 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$984$4,357 Below Market
Arcadia Chevrolet Buick - Arcadia / Florida
Traction Control, Front Wheel Drive, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Aluminum Wheels, Conventional Spare Tire, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Fog Lamps, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Power Outlet, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, Cassette, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, ABS, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G920036079
Stock: 5036079A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 139,006 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$4,974$1,301 Below Market
Kings Toyota - Cincinnati / Ohio
Clean CARFAX. Gray 2002 Lexus ES 300 FWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC Black Leather.Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ At Kings Toyota. Recent Arrival! 21/29 City/Highway MPGBuy with confidence at Kings Toyota! We offer a 72 Hour used car exchange policy, plus each vehicle is reconditioned to Kings Toyota standards and has passed over 100 service quality assurance checkpoints! We also provide a free CarFax history report with each vehicle! !We carry all makes and models as well as New and Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles with Automatic and Manual Transmission, Hybrid vehicles with 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Cruise Control, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Premium Audio, Technology Package, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Panoramic Moon Roof, Xenon Headlamps, Running Boards, Power Running Boards, Power Liftgate, Tow Package, and Trailer Hitch ...... contact sales staff to verify equipment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G520072044
Stock: 20072044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 159,755 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,499$628 Below Market
Atlanta Auto Brokers - Marietta / Georgia
Odometer is 8365 miles below market average!Extended Warranty Available, Leather, Leather / Leatherette, Rear AC, AM/FM radio, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Premium AM/FM Stereo w/Single In Dash CD.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!21/29 City/Highway MPG2002 Lexus ES3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 4D Sedan300 Silver5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G920074556
Stock: AB2281
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
