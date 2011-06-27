I brought my car from a first owner and all work done at the dealer. The car runs smooth and sound quality is great. The three mid-size people I carpool with sits decently comfortable better than the beat-up Mercury Tracer station wagon that felt cramped and could bearly make it up the steep mountain to get out of town. The car is very powerful, but a gas guzzer. The cheapest gas price in N. Cal's area near me is $1.70 a gallon. I do love driving the car, but the cost of maintanence is costly even when it's not being done at the dealer. It costed me almost $400 to change the timing belt.

