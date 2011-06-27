1992 Lexus ES 300 Review
Other years
List Price
$2,800
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Camry-based replacement for ES250. ABS and driver airbag are standard.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
gheuer,07/25/2009
A little gem still performing flawlessly after all these years/miles. So solid we decided to re-upholster and re-paint, including new headlights and tail lights. Looks like a new car and still performs like one. This is a classic which I will maintain as an antique. Equipped with top end tires she handles like the European Sports Car she was designed to emulate. We are proud to drive up in this winner.
Tai,07/09/2002
I brought my car from a first owner and all work done at the dealer. The car runs smooth and sound quality is great. The three mid-size people I carpool with sits decently comfortable better than the beat-up Mercury Tracer station wagon that felt cramped and could bearly make it up the steep mountain to get out of town. The car is very powerful, but a gas guzzer. The cheapest gas price in N. Cal's area near me is $1.70 a gallon. I do love driving the car, but the cost of maintanence is costly even when it's not being done at the dealer. It costed me almost $400 to change the timing belt.
Maine92Lex,03/26/2005
This car looks like and drives like it drinks from the fountain of youth. It's almost incomprehensible that it's been on the road for nearly 14 years and driven 18000 miles a year. If 'lacks character' means bulletproof reliability and no surprises - so be it! Design-wise and mechanically, it ain't perfect - but nearly. I look forward to buying another Lexus; I just wish they offered more in the way of wagons and AWD.
gheuer,01/04/2005
Bought used with about 6 thousand on it. Drove and loved until this year when upgraded to an LS 400. Sold to our son who still enjoys it. Fit and finish of this first-year-in-USA ES 300 far exceeds the current models. When you find a 92 or 93 in good condition it is worth a look. This one still quiet and solid on the road, responsive and fun to drive. Engines can be reconditioned if needed, but style only comes around now and then. Keep this car until it is an antique.
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Related Used 1992 Lexus ES 300 info
