Consumer Rating
(20)
1992 Lexus ES 300 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Camry-based replacement for ES250. ABS and driver airbag are standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Lexus ES 300.

5(90%)
4(5%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

210K Going Strong
gheuer,07/25/2009
A little gem still performing flawlessly after all these years/miles. So solid we decided to re-upholster and re-paint, including new headlights and tail lights. Looks like a new car and still performs like one. This is a classic which I will maintain as an antique. Equipped with top end tires she handles like the European Sports Car she was designed to emulate. We are proud to drive up in this winner.
Brought from Private Party
Tai,07/09/2002
I brought my car from a first owner and all work done at the dealer. The car runs smooth and sound quality is great. The three mid-size people I carpool with sits decently comfortable better than the beat-up Mercury Tracer station wagon that felt cramped and could bearly make it up the steep mountain to get out of town. The car is very powerful, but a gas guzzer. The cheapest gas price in N. Cal's area near me is $1.70 a gallon. I do love driving the car, but the cost of maintanence is costly even when it's not being done at the dealer. It costed me almost $400 to change the timing belt.
Great car, now has 250K miles
Maine92Lex,03/26/2005
This car looks like and drives like it drinks from the fountain of youth. It's almost incomprehensible that it's been on the road for nearly 14 years and driven 18000 miles a year. If 'lacks character' means bulletproof reliability and no surprises - so be it! Design-wise and mechanically, it ain't perfect - but nearly. I look forward to buying another Lexus; I just wish they offered more in the way of wagons and AWD.
First and finest of the breed
gheuer,01/04/2005
Bought used with about 6 thousand on it. Drove and loved until this year when upgraded to an LS 400. Sold to our son who still enjoys it. Fit and finish of this first-year-in-USA ES 300 far exceeds the current models. When you find a 92 or 93 in good condition it is worth a look. This one still quiet and solid on the road, responsive and fun to drive. Engines can be reconditioned if needed, but style only comes around now and then. Keep this car until it is an antique.
See all 20 reviews of the 1992 Lexus ES 300
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1992 Lexus ES 300 Overview

The Used 1992 Lexus ES 300 is offered in the following submodels: ES 300 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Lexus ES 300?

Price comparisons for Used 1992 Lexus ES 300 trim styles:

  The Used 1992 Lexus ES 300 Base is priced between $2,800 and$2,800 with odometer readings between 153620 and153620 miles.

