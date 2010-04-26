Used 2001 Lexus ES 300 for Sale Near Me

42 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
ES 300 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 42 listings
  • 2001 Lexus ES 300 in Silver
    used

    2001 Lexus ES 300

    64,647 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2001 Lexus ES 300
    used

    2001 Lexus ES 300

    311,235 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in White
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    136,014 miles
    Title issue, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,895

    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Silver
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    198,521 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $984

    $4,357 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Silver
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    139,006 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $4,974

    $1,301 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Silver
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    159,755 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,499

    $628 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Gray
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    54,100 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,990

    $617 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    136,323 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,988

    $507 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Silver
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    80,175 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $6,731

    $467 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Silver
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    160,122 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2000 Lexus ES 300
    used

    2000 Lexus ES 300

    144,637 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,498

    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    95,056 miles

    $7,097

    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Black
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    156,429 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2000 Lexus ES 300
    used

    2000 Lexus ES 300

    150,999 miles

    $2,145

    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Silver
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    390,797 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,849

    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    91,175 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Light Green
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    141,354 miles

    $5,474

    Details
  • 2003 Lexus ES 300 in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Lexus ES 300

    104,554 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,971

    $1,501 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus ES 300 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 42 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus ES 300
  4. Used 2001 Lexus ES 300

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus ES 300

Read recent reviews for the Lexus ES 300
Overall Consumer Rating
4.932 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 32 reviews
  • 5
    (94%)
  • 4
    (6%)
UPDATE: Still Happy After All These Years
usedcarguyrtr,02/28/2013
I wanted to follow up on my ownership experience; My previous post was listed by "W." and posted on 4/26/10. After having purchased this car back in Oct. 2009, it still runs beautifully and has not left me stranded once. I have put almost 40,000 miles on the car (now @ 136.5k miles) since my last post, and I still love it! I use my car for courier work (lots of stop and go driving), and it never hesitates. I had an O2 sensor replaced, which ran about $300; other than this one repair and basic upkeep (tires, oil changes, brake pads, tune-up), this car has been the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. I recommend high-mileage rated synthetic oil to keep the engine at peak performance.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
ES 300
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus ES 300 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings