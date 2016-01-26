Used 2008 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me
- 38,047 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,338$4,703 Below Market
Beyond Motors - Manassas / Virginia
Excellent
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBJ46GX82257876
Stock: 10898
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 47,378 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,598$4,582 Below Market
Levittown Ford - Levittown / New York
** At Levittown Ford, we care about your safety and health - We are SANITIZING all of our vehicles DAILY, and following all of the prescribed CDC Guidelines. It's our DRIVE CLEAN GUARANTEE! ** Set Up your deal online or on the phone and we will deliver to your door within 15 miles within 48 hours! Recent Arrival! Just In. 2008 Lexus ES350 Fwd with only 47k miles and in excellent condition. Loaded up with options. Call us today to schedule a test drive and see why this Lexus not only is rare but also the condition speaks for itself. Our exclusive VIP program is included with your purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBJ46G382255113
Stock: U9361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 181,212 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,995$3,906 Below Market
Toyota of Vineland - Vineland / New Jersey
It doesn't get much better than this 2008 Lexus ES 350 350, which boasts a rear air conditioning, push button start, braking assist, dual climate control, stability control, traction control, a MP3 player, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and side air bag system. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's available at the low price of $6,995. With a 5-star crash test rating, this is one of the safest vehicles you can buy. It has great mileage with 19 MPG in the city and 27 MPG on the highway. Flaunting a classic silver exterior and a light gray interior. Call today and take this one out for a spin! Contact Toyota of Vineland internet department at 856-696-5900 .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBJ46GX82270921
Stock: 82270921
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,728 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,488$3,497 Below Market
Simply Auto Sales - West Palm Beach / Florida
2008 LEXUS ES350 WITH 81K MILES WITH A CLEAN FLORIDA TITLE. ITS LOADED WITH LEATHER , SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS , MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL. NO DEALERS FEES. WE OFFER GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT OK! COME AND BUILD OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT WITH US. THIS AND MANY MORE VEHICLES ARE AVAILABLE AT OUR DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 9393 ALTERNATE A1A LAKE PARK, FL 33403 OR YOU CAN VISIT US AT WWW.SIMPLYAUTOCARS.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR FILL OUT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION FOR QUICK CREDIT APPROVAL. WE OFFER A LARGE SELECTION OF CARS,SUV’S AND TRUCKS AT LOW PRICES. NO DEALER OR HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A FREE CARFAX. A+ RATED BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED. 561-631-8822. TEXT 561 516-0006
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBJ46G482199523
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,015 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,595$3,421 Below Market
Open Road Volkswagen of Manhattan - New York / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBJ46G982269677
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,009 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,895$4,515 Below Market
Auto Motion - Chantilly / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBJ46G482176498
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,250 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,500
Good Value Cars - Norristown / Pennsylvania
3 MONTHS / 4500 MILES WARRANTY *** AUTOMATIC *** CARFAX CERTIFIED **** FULLY SERVICED WITH NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS AND BRAND NEW PA INSPECTION *** CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT *** DRIVES VERY SMOOTH *** VERY RELIABLE AND DEPENDABLE VEHICLE *** FULLY LOADED WITH LEATHER SEATS, MOON ROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, FACTORY NAVIGATION, BLUETHOOTH, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS AND MUCH MORE! *** EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE ON THIS VEHICLE *** DUE TO COVID-19 WE WILL BE SHOWING CARS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! PLEASE CALL 484-681-9985 OR EMAIL GOODVALUECARS@GMAIL.COM TO SCHEDULE A SAFE TEST DRIVE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBJ46G482255041
Stock: GVC005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,295 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,988$3,083 Below Market
Phillips Buick GMC - Fruitland Park / Florida
If you're looking for a smooth ride, look no further than this 2008 Lexus ES 350 Base with a rear air conditioning, push button start, a leather interior, braking assist, dual climate control, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and side air bag system. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. With a 5-star crash test rating, this is one of the safest vehicles you can buy. Flaunting a ravishing gray exterior and a cashmere interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. This is the vehicle you have been waiting for! Call now to schedule a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBJ46G682208870
Stock: 20780B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,886 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,998$1,649 Below Market
Herb Chambers Lexus - Sharon / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Lexus ES 350 includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Non-Smoker vehicle, Serviced at Dealer, Navigation System BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. OPTION PACKAGES Navigation System Includes: Voice Activated DVD Navigation System w/Rear Camera, and Bluetooth. Premium Plus Package Includes: Perforated Leather Trim Interior with Memory Driver's Front Passenger's Seats, Outside Mirrors, and Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Driver's Power Cushion Extender, Rain-Sensing Wipers. Rear Seat Side Airbags. Full Size Spare. High Intensity Discharge Headlamps w/AFS. Intuitive Parking Assist. Wood Leather Steering Wheel. Preferred Accessory Package. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Sunroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C. Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors. Lexus ES 350 with Starfire Pearl exterior and Cashmere interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 272 HP at 6200 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and, A complete Vehicle Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBJ46G582251404
Stock: 19116B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 81,378 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,591$2,538 Below Market
Brown's Manassas Hyundai - Manassas / Virginia
Nicely equipped ES350 with Leather, Heated & Cooled Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Moonroof, and much more. Drive luxury for less!! Stop in and take this Lexus for a spin before it's gone!! We deliver!! Browse our website at www.manassashyundai.com, select your new or pre-owned vehicle and contact us virtually via FaceTime, Skype, screen share, telephone, or text. We'll bring the test drive to you and completely sanitize the vehicle. If you have a trade, we also conduct accurate remote valuation. When you're satisfied with your selection, complete our online finance application and a member of our team will contact you to schedule delivery of your new vehicle on a day and time that's most convenient for you. Finally, we will deliver your new vehicle and any remaining paperwork directly to your home so that you won't have to set foot into the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBJ46G082173999
Stock: A20501B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 106,709 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,898$1,142 Below Market
Herb Chambers Lexus of Hingham - Hingham / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Lexus ES 350 includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. In addition, removed broken plate screws, replaced front brake pads and rotors, replaced radiator. A total value of $2233. OUR SHOWROOMS ARE NOW OPEN Visit Us Online Or In Store Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. OPTION PACKAGES PREMIUM PKG driver seat memory, steering wheel memory, electrochromic exterior mirrors w/reverse tilt memory, leather seat upholstery, HIGH-INTENSITY DISCHARGE (HID) HEADLAMPS adaptive front lighting system (AFS), HEATED VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, WOOD LEATHER-TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH AUDIO voice-activated wireless Bluetooth hands-free system, REAR SEAT SIDE AIRBAGS, FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE W/ALLOY WHEEL. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Sunroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. Lexus ES 350 with MOON SHELL MICA exterior and LIGHT GRAY interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 272 HP at 6200 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS 'The Lexus ES 350, with its plush ride, strong performance and beautiful interior, is a fine choice for an entry-level luxury sedan.' -Edmunds.com. Consumer Guide Best Buy Car. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBJ46G982207065
Stock: 94952A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 154,065 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995$1,618 Below Market
Milano Auto Sales - Columbus / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBJ46G082186185
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,561 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,377$1,675 Below Market
Wallingford Auto Park - Wallingford / Connecticut
Clean CARFAX.Certified by our 108-point safety inspection!We do the service work up front, not after you have seen the vehicle! Buy this Lexus 350 with full confidence and ask for the service records that we have. Give us a call at 203-294-4610 or visit www.WallingfordAutoPark.com to see our full inventory! Trade Ins are welcome. We finance for all credit types!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBJ46G582155739
Stock: 15868
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 71,760 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,431$1,037 Below Market
Lexus of Thousand Oaks - Thousand Oaks / California
You can find this 2008 Lexus ES 350 and many others like it at Lexus of Thousand Oaks. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. The quintessential Lexus -- This Lexus ES 350 speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. More information about the 2008 Lexus ES 350: With more than 100 onboard sensors to monitor the slightest change in the vehicle's path, the 2008 Lexus ES 350 is as intuitive as it is comfortable to drive. It also offers more interior room and safety features, and boasts a lower price tag, than most other vehicles in its class. Unlike its GS and IS stablemates that have a distinct performance focus, the front-wheel-drive ES emphasizes top luxury and technology. The car shares its platform and some of its components with the best-selling Toyota Camry but has enough styling differences and upgraded equipment to earn it a spot in the luxury class. Strengths of this model include Quiet, comfortable interior, luxury and technology features, and acceleration and fuel economy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBJ46GX82265881
Stock: SL8204A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 28,603 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,900
Nexcar - Spring / Texas
2008 Lexus ES350 4d Sedan**ONE OWNER****CLEAN CARFAX****NO ACCIDENTS**V6 3.5 Liter, Automatic 6-Spd w/Overdrive, FWD, ABS (4-Wheel), AM/FM Stereo, Air Bags (Side): Front, Air Bags (Side): Front & Rear, Air Bags: Dual Front, Air Bags: F&R Head Curtain, Air Bags: Knee, Air Conditioning, Anti-Theft System, Auto Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD: MP3 (Multi), Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Fog Lamps, HID Headlamps, Keyless Entry, Leather, Mirrors: Heated, Mirrors: Power, Power Door Locks, Power Steering, Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Roof: Power Moonroof, Satellite Feature, Satellite Radio, Seat: Memory, Seat: Power Driver, Seats: Cooled, Seats: Dual Power, Seats: Heated, Seats: Memory, Seats: Ventilated, Steering Wheel Controls: Audio, Telescoping Wheel, Theft Recovery System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction Control, Wheels: Aluminum/Alloy...YOUR NEXCAR IS HERE!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBJ46G882252109
Stock: 82252109H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 96,292 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$1,132 Below Market
Gator Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Melbourne / Florida
Look at this 2008 Lexus ES 350 . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.5L/210 engine will keep you going. This Lexus ES 350 comes equipped with these options: Water-repellent front door glass, Warning lights-inc: battery, oil level, seat belt, brake, airbags, engine oil, low fuel, tire slippage (with TRAC), door open, TRAC off, high beam, headlight on, cruise control, scheduled maintenance, Vehicle theft-deterrent system w/engine immobilizer, Vehicle stability control (VSC)-inc: traction control (TRAC), Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/mist cycle, Tool kit, Temporary spare tire, Storage bin center console w/accessory pwr outlet, SmartAccess keyless entry-inc: multi-function remote, lock, 2-stage unlock, trunk open, panic feature, adjustable volume, rolling code, and Satellite radio compatibility.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBJ46G182243879
Stock: J20041K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 201,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,900$443 Below Market
Bob Howard Hyundai - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
We are excited to offer this 2008 Lexus ES 350. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. The Lexus ES 350 will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. More information about the 2008 Lexus ES 350: With more than 100 onboard sensors to monitor the slightest change in the vehicle's path, the 2008 Lexus ES 350 is as intuitive as it is comfortable to drive. It also offers more interior room and safety features, and boasts a lower price tag, than most other vehicles in its class. Unlike its GS and IS stablemates that have a distinct performance focus, the front-wheel-drive ES emphasizes top luxury and technology. The car shares its platform and some of its components with the best-selling Toyota Camry but has enough styling differences and upgraded equipment to earn it a spot in the luxury class. This model sets itself apart with Quiet, comfortable interior, luxury and technology features, and acceleration and fuel economy. Call or Click today to reserve a test drive. Located conveniently on I-240 between Walker & Western in South Okc. Bob Howard Hyundai offers quick, easy and secure financing on most every vehicle in stock as well as extended Service & Parts hours for your convenience. With America's best New Car Warranty and #1 in customer loyalty 9 years in a row, let us show you how easy it is to buy your next car at Bob Howard Hyundai. Value your Trade in - AND - Get Approved Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBJ46G682182884
Stock: 82182884
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 91,790 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,950$790 Below Market
Mark Christopher Cadillac - Ontario / California
Royal Ruby Metallic exterior and Cashmere interior, ES 350 trim. Sunroof, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Multi-CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Consumer Guide Best Buy Car. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Sunroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. Lexus ES 350 with Royal Ruby Metallic exterior and Cashmere interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 272 HP at 6200 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com explains "The Lexus ES 350, with its plush ride, strong performance and beautiful interior, is a fine choice for an entry-level luxury sedan.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Mark Christopher Auto Center is the largest Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac and GMC dealer in California! Being centrally located in Ontario, CA. allows us to easily serve the Los Angeles metro area. Family owned and operated since 1975, with a friendly staff who can help you find your next Brand New or Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBJ46G282192280
Stock: 63736C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
