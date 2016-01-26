Used 2008 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me

  • 2008 Lexus ES 350
    used

    2008 Lexus ES 350

    38,047 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,338

    $4,703 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus ES 350 in White
    used

    2008 Lexus ES 350

    47,378 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,598

    $4,582 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus ES 350 in Silver
    used

    2008 Lexus ES 350

    181,212 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    $3,906 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus ES 350 in Silver
    used

    2008 Lexus ES 350

    81,728 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,488

    $3,497 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus ES 350 in Silver
    used

    2008 Lexus ES 350

    107,015 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,595

    $3,421 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus ES 350 in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Lexus ES 350

    102,009 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,895

    $4,515 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus ES 350 in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Lexus ES 350

    103,250 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,500

    Details
  • 2008 Lexus ES 350 in Silver
    used

    2008 Lexus ES 350

    43,295 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,988

    $3,083 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus ES 350 in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Lexus ES 350

    105,886 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,998

    $1,649 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus ES 350 in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Lexus ES 350

    81,378 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,591

    $2,538 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus ES 350 in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Lexus ES 350

    106,709 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,898

    $1,142 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus ES 350 in Silver
    used

    2008 Lexus ES 350

    154,065 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    $1,618 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus ES 350 in Silver
    used

    2008 Lexus ES 350

    106,561 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,377

    $1,675 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2008 Lexus ES 350

    71,760 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,431

    $1,037 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus ES 350 in White
    used

    2008 Lexus ES 350

    28,603 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,900

    Details
  • 2008 Lexus ES 350 in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Lexus ES 350

    96,292 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $1,132 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2008 Lexus ES 350

    201,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,900

    $443 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus ES 350 in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Lexus ES 350

    91,790 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,950

    $790 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus ES 350

See all 76 reviews
Delilah D'Lexus that's what I named her!
Teri,01/26/2016
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I would recommend this car to anyone especially those who drive a lot and enjoy travelling in comfort. Pros....pretty much everything. Steady. Smooth. Reliable.great looking interior.everything at your fingertips as far as controls go. Cons: sits a little too close to ground therefore it tends to bottom out on steeper inclines/declines. Can be a little hard exiting car at times if your taller than your average. I'm now looking to buy my 3rd Lexus, I'm hooked on and spoiled to a Lexus. I'll miss Delilah D'Lexus but I know her sibling is awaiting for me.
