Used 2008 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me

Just In. 2008 Lexus ES350 Fwd with only 47k miles and in excellent condition. Loaded up with options.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Lexus ES 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBJ46G382255113

Stock: U9361

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020