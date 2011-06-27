Vehicle overview

Despite what some luxury brands may be telling us, not all drivers are looking for bucket loads of horsepower and driving dynamics on par with sports cars. Some buyers are really only looking for a comfortable and luxurious ride that isolates them from the outside world. The 2011 Lexus ES 350 was made with these car shoppers in mind.

The ES 350 foregoes driver engagement and excitement and concentrates on a cosseting cabin with top-notch leather upholstery, rich wood trim and silence reminiscent of a bank vault. Its V6 engine adequately propels this entry-level Lexus, giving it performance numbers that are just average in this segment. The ES 350 is easy to drive and can be optioned with as many or as few technological features as buyers want, and this seems to be a winning formula for many entry-level luxury sedan buyers.

This ES 350 formula sees almost no adjustments for 2011. The only notable change is the recommendation to use standard 87-octane unleaded instead of the pricier premium fuel. The V6's rated power has dropped slightly as a result (from 272 horsepower to 268). But assuming that performance is not a primary concern, this should benefit the average ES 350 owner. As it stands, the ES continues to have just one main drawback, which is its tendency to get rather pricey as options are tacked on.

Among other sedans in the ES 350's price range, we count the 2011 Buick LaCrosse and 2011 Hyundai Genesis as the closest competition -- both offer similar features and levels of comfort but are a bit more responsive in terms of driving dynamics. You could also check out the 2011 Acura TL and 2011 Volvo S60, which are sportier still. It's worth considering all these models, but overall the Lexus ES 350 continues to be a fine choice for a luxury sedan.