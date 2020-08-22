Used 2017 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me

2,019 listings
ES 350 Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2017 Lexus ES 350

    15,796 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $22,950

    $7,489 Below Market
  • 2017 Lexus ES 350 in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus ES 350

    23,165 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,450

    $5,171 Below Market
  • 2017 Lexus ES 350 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lexus ES 350

    16,908 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,450

    $3,867 Below Market
  • 2017 Lexus ES 350 in Dark Red
    certified

    2017 Lexus ES 350

    6,748 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $31,250

    $4,775 Below Market
  • 2017 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    certified

    2017 Lexus ES 350

    20,503 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,985

    $3,788 Below Market
  • 2017 Lexus ES 350 in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Lexus ES 350

    20,674 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,660

    $3,626 Below Market
  • 2017 Lexus ES 350 in Silver
    certified

    2017 Lexus ES 350

    18,171 miles
    Great Deal

    $27,767

  • 2017 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2017 Lexus ES 350

    31,252 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $24,388

  • 2017 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus ES 350

    21,954 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $23,995

    $3,440 Below Market
  • 2017 Lexus ES 350 in Silver
    certified

    2017 Lexus ES 350

    26,172 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,800

    $3,917 Below Market
  • 2017 Lexus ES 350 in Silver
    certified

    2017 Lexus ES 350

    11,596 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $31,739

    $3,250 Below Market
  • 2017 Lexus ES 350 in Gray
    used

    2017 Lexus ES 350

    30,563 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,966

    $3,668 Below Market
  • 2017 Lexus ES 350 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lexus ES 350

    41,169 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $21,998

    $6,323 Below Market
  • 2017 Lexus ES 350 in Dark Brown
    used

    2017 Lexus ES 350

    27,288 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,999

  • 2017 Lexus ES 350 in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus ES 350

    25,459 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,000

    $3,367 Below Market
  • 2017 Lexus ES 350 in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus ES 350

    30,523 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,980

    $3,594 Below Market
  • 2017 Lexus ES 350 in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 Lexus ES 350

    26,760 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,000

    $3,267 Below Market
  • 2017 Lexus ES 350 in Black
    certified

    2017 Lexus ES 350

    20,338 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,483

    $4,081 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus ES 350

Read recent reviews for the Lexus ES 350
Overall Consumer Rating
4.726 Reviews
  • 5
    (73%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (8%)
Great Car But.....
TDA,04/15/2018
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Leased two fully loaded cars (ES 350 and IS 300) from Lexus in April 2017. The ride is very smooth, the interior comfortable, the upgraded sound system wonderful, and the car very quick from a standing start, but.....the driving dynamics of the ES are terrible. The car should never be driven above 70 mph on any road other than one that is absolutely straight. Body-roll is very pronounced when driving through curves and it is difficult for the car to hold a line. For me, this distracts from the overall enjoyment of the car.
