Used 2017 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This Lexus ES 350 Sedan 6-Speed Automatic is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. You will find yourself at ease knowing that this previous, and only owner took meticulous care of this beauty. Rest assured knowing that this Lexus ES 350 Sedan 6-Speed Automatic has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 30,563 on the odometer. If you are a non-smoker then you don't have to worry, this one was owned by a non-smoker too. The complete SERVICE HISTORY is available as well, so you can be sure that it has had all required maintenance and servicing since it was new. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this car through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms this. Looking for power? Look no further! This 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. With rising gas prices, fuel efficiency is more important than ever. This Lexus ES 350 Sedan 6-Speed Automatic's 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V gives you the gas mileage that you want. Don't let the road dictate your drive, take control of it with this fine tuned suspension. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted Lexus ES 350 Sedan 6-Speed Automatic. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Lexus ES 350 Sedan 6-Speed Automatic. This car has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This car has been well maintained and is flawless. The interior is spotless with no rips, stains, or blemishes of any kind. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. We also provide a free CARFAX report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. We are a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by CARFAX to have a clean history behind it. We've told you how well the previous owner kept this vehicle up, now let this car's CARFAX One Owner report provide the proof. Want to see the AutoCheck? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive AutoCheck report for every vehicle on our lot. We are proud to be an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by AutoCheck. Rest assured knowing that this car comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY. Call us or stop by for more information. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. Leave your credit worries at the door and shop at ease with the knowledge that we offer true GUARANTEED FINANCING. We get you approved! We offer great low monthly payments to qualified buyers with low money down and your clean used trade-in. Call us to day at (703) 685-9312 to find out more. You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last long. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 58ABK1GG0HU052359

Stock: 052359

Certified Pre-Owned: No

