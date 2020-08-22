Used 2017 Lexus ES 350 for Sale Near Me
- 15,796 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$22,950$7,489 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1960530 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG0HU053088
Stock: c138283
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 23,165 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,450$5,171 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2017 Lexus ES 4dr ES 350 Sedan features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Other interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, 8 Speakers, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Power door mirrors, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, 10-Way Power Adjustable Front Seats, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Perforated NuLuxe Seat Trim, Passenger door bin, Rain sensing wipers Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GGXHU046620
Stock: 046620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 16,908 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,450$3,867 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2017 Lexus ES 4dr ES 350 Sedan features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Other interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, 10-Way Power Adjustable Front Seats, Perforated NuLuxe Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 8 Speakers, Compass, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG8HU078918
Stock: 078918
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 6,748 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$31,250$4,775 Below Market
Lexus of Route 10 - Whippany / New Jersey
*Our Price Includes Certified Warranty*, **Car Fax 2019 Top-Rated Dealer**, *We Show 161 Point Certified Checklist, Vehicle Service History and Car Fax for All Cars*, Luxury Package, features:, All Wheel Drive, Navigation, Back Up Camera, 2 Years or 20,000 Mile Maintenance Included, Lexus of Route 10 #1 Volume Lexus Dealer in the Eastern Region, Our Inventory Changes Daily Call Ahead for Availability or New Arriving Models.** Car Sold Cosmetically As-Is**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG9HU066115
Stock: LU2251
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 20,503 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,985$3,788 Below Market
Lexus of Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
Premium Package Heated & Ventilated Front Seats Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Front & Rear Intuitive Parking Assist Illuminated Trunk Sill Rear Spoiler Illuminated Door Sills Accessory Package 2 3 Spoke Leather & Wood Steering Wheel Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Caviar Parchment W/Birds Eye; Perforated Nuluxe Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact Lexus of Clearwater today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Lexus ES 350 . This Lexus includes: ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS (PPO) PREMIUM PACKAGE Mirror Memory Seat Memory Woodgrain Interior Trim Adjustable Steering Wheel REAR LIP SPOILER (PPO) Rear Spoiler ILLUMINATED TRUNK SILL (PPO) CAVIAR PARCHMENT W/BIRDS EYE, PERFORATED NULUXE SEAT TRIM Premium Synthetic Seats HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) 3 SPOKE LEATHER Leather Steering Wheel FRONT & REAR INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST Rear Parking Aid BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This well-maintained Lexus ES 350 comes complete with a CARFAX one-owner history report. Why own a car when you can own a lifestyle? We at Lexus of Clearwater offer you nothing less than the best with our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. This vehicle meets Lexus's highest level of standards, allowing us to provide you with what you deserve. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Lexus ES 350. This Lexus ES 350 is covered under the Lexus reliable & trusted factory warranty. So, if you're in the market for an incredible vehicle which provides the manufacturer-backed assurance that everyone deserves, then this is the vehicle for you. Engineered with the latest in technology and features, this vehicle is an automobile lover's dream. More information about the 2017 Lexus ES 350: The Lexus ES occupies an important niche within the highly competitive entry-level luxury segment. With its attractive sheetmetal, long list of standard features, and incredible safety technologies the ES earns its high recommendations. While the Lexus is much more comfort-oriented than entries from Cadillac and Mercedes, it does so extremely well, and for a price that starts just under $40,000. The Lexus ES 300h hybrid version provides all the luxury but aims to save fuel with a gasoline/electric powertrain. Lexus and Toyota are credited with essentially inventing the modern hybrid and the ES utilizes that technology to its fullest, earning a combined EPA estimated 40 mpg. This model sets itself apart with Incredible chassis dynamics, hybrid efficiency, terrific interior room and comfort levels, and V6 power All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG2HU038219
Stock: HU038219
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 20,674 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,660$3,626 Below Market
Toyota of Massapequa - Seaford / New York
*All pricing is subject to financing through our primary lender and can't be combined with special offers. Details and price are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region, as will incentives, and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle information. All specifications, prices and equipment are subject to change without notice. Prices and payments do not include tax, titles, tags, finance charges, documentation charges, emissions testing charges, or other fees required by law, vehicle sellers or lending organizations. Based on 2015 EPA mileage estimates, reflecting new EPA fuel economy methods beginning with 2008 models. Use for comparison purposes only. Do not compare to models before 2008. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle. While every effort has been made to ensure display of accurate data, the vehicle listings within this website may not reflect all accurate vehicle items. Accessories and color may vary. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. The vehicle photo displayed may be an example only. Vehicle Photos may not match exact vehicles. Please confirm vehicle price with Dealership. See Dealership for details.Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert F FT 17 Split 10-Spoke Machined Finish Wheels F HS Heated and Ventilated Front Seats F NV Navigation System with Color Multimedia Display, Lexus Enform Destinations (1-yr trial subscription included); Lexus Enform App Suite (Complimentary) F PA Intuitive Parking Assist F PM Premium Package: Lexus Memory Sys for Driver's Seat, Outside Mirrors & Steering Wheel, Power Tilt-and-Telescopic Steering Wheel, Wood Interior Trim, Remote Keyless Entry-Linked Memory F WV Heated Wood & Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel STANDARD FEATURES 3.5 Liter 268HP Four Cam 24-Valve V6 Engine All-Aluminum Engine Construction & Dual VVT-i 4-Wheel Independent MacPherson Strut-Type Suspension with Gas Pressurized Shock Absorbers Front and Rear Stabilizer Bars 17 Aluminum Alloy Split 10-Spoke Wheels 215/55R17 All-Season Tires Dual Fr Airbags, Dual Fr Knee Airbags, Fr & Rr Seat-Mounted Side Impact Airbags, Fr & Rr Side Curtain Airbags, Supplemental Restraint Sys (SRS) 3-Point Safety Belts for All Seating Positions Theft-Deterrent System w/ Engine Immobilizer Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) with TRAC 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) Smart Stop Technology Lexus Safety System+, Pre-Collision System (PCS) w/Pedestrian Detection, High Speed-Dynamic Radar Cruise Control; Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist & Intelligent High Beam Headlamps SmartAccess with Push Button Start/Stop Drive Mode Select (Eco, Normal, Sport) Lexus Enform Safety Connect, Service Connect, Remote, (includes 1-year subscription) Automatic On/Off LED Low Beam and Halogen High Beam Headlamps w/Integrated Foglamps/LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) / Rain Sensing Intermittent Wipers w/Mist Cycle and Deicer 10-Way Driver's & Passenger's (including Lumbar) Power Seats Electrochromic Heated Outside Mirrors Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control One-Touch Open/Close Pwr Tilt-and-Slide Moonroof Lexus Premium Audio System with Automatic Sound Levelizer (ASL) & MP3 Player Connectivity (mini-plug) and 8-Speakers, Bluetooth Technology, USB Audio Plug, SiriusXM Satellite Radio (3-month All Access trial subscription) Lexus Personalized Settings Carpeted Floor Mats. 2017 Lexus ES 350 4D Sedan Bl 6-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift ECT-i
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG7HU069210
Stock: U3483P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 18,171 milesGreat Deal
$27,767
Sterling McCall Lexus - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2017 Lexus ES. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. You can tell this 2017 Lexus ES has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 18,167mi and appears with a showroom shine. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. More information about the 2017 Lexus ES: The Lexus ES occupies an important niche within the highly competitive entry-level luxury segment. With its attractive sheetmetal, long list of standard features, and incredible safety technologies the ES earns its high recommendations. While the Lexus is much more comfort-oriented than entries from Cadillac and Mercedes, it does so extremely well, and for a price that starts just under $40,000. The Lexus ES 300h hybrid version provides all the luxury but aims to save fuel with a gasoline/electric powertrain. Lexus and Toyota are credited with essentially inventing the modern hybrid and the ES utilizes that technology to its fullest, earning a combined EPA estimated 40 mpg. Strengths of this model include Incredible chassis dynamics, hybrid efficiency, terrific interior room and comfort levels, and V6 power We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG9HU072660
Stock: HU072660
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 31,252 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$24,388
Allen Honda - College Station / Texas
CLEAN CARFAX, NON-SMOKER, Stratus Gray w/Linear Wood w/Perforated NuLuxe Seat Trim or Embossed Leather Seat Trim or Embossed Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, Premium Package.2017 Lexus ES 350 FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift ECT-i 3.5L V6 DOHC Dual VVT-i 24V Nebula Gray PearlAfter listening to our customers concerns when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle we decided to take action! BLUE ADVANTAGE CERTIFIED! Every used car will come with a 12 month 12,000 mile comprehensive warranty that covers much more that just the engine and transmission. As well each vehicle will come with a copy of repairs made, a copy of the 172 multipoint inspection, 2 sets of keys and a full tank of gas. No Skimping at Allen Honda, you have spoke and we listened. Come experience the difference at Allen Honda and see where our pre-owned are a step ahead of the rest! Our team of experts is available to guide you through this process with ease in a welcoming and simple environment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG4HU048654
Stock: U048654
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,954 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$23,995$3,440 Below Market
Flawless Automall - Woodbridge / New Jersey
* 6 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $23,995 * * 2017 ** Lexus * * ES 350 * * Base * Featuring a push button start, backup camera, braking assist, dual climate control, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and side air bag system, be sure to take a look at this 2017 Lexus ES 350 Base before it's gone. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's a keeper. It has a crash test safety rating of 5 out of 5 stars. View this beauty and our entire inventory today! Call for more details. For more information regarding this or any other vehicles and for GREAT SAVINGS contact our Internet department at (732)-769-1400. Contact Information: Flawless Auto Mall, 820 US 1, Woodbridge, NJ, 07095, Phone: (732) 769-1400, E-mail: sales@flawlessautomall.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG8HU052674
Stock: F2356
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,172 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,800$3,917 Below Market
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Navigation System Package Premium Package Heated & Ventilated Front Seats Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Front & Rear Intuitive Parking Assist Navigation System 3 Spoke Leather & Wood Heated Steering Wheel Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection 17" X 7Jj Split 10-Spoke High Gloss Alum Alloy Cooled Front Seat(S) Atomic Silver Parchment W/Birds Eye; Perforated Nuluxe Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2017 L/CERTIFIED Lexus ES350 includes: PARCHMENT W/BIRDS EYE, PERFORATED NULUXE SEAT TRIM Premium Synthetic Seats ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS (PPO) ATOMIC SILVER DOOR EDGE GUARDS (PPO) PREMIUM PACKAGE Mirror Memory Seat Memory Woodgrain Interior Trim Adjustable Steering Wheel BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE Smart Device Integration Navigation System Back-Up Camera Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player 3 SPOKE LEATHER Heated Steering Wheel Leather Steering Wheel 17 X 7JJ SPLIT 10-SPOKE HIGH GLOSS ALUM ALLOY Aluminum Wheels HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) FRONT & REAR INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST Rear Parking Aid *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG0HU061367
Stock: HU061367
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 11,596 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$31,739$3,250 Below Market
Hendrick Lexus - Charlotte / North Carolina
L/ Certified: 2-YEAR Unlimited Mileage WARRANTY INCLUDED. Complimentary Maintenance for 20,000 Miles! CARFAX 1-Owner. FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, LUXURY PKG, SAFETY SYSTEM +, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PARKING ASSIST, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, BACKUP CAMERA, 17" ALLOY WHEELS.Sunroof, CD Player, Bluetooth Hands-Free SystemOPTION PACKAGESLUXURY PACKAGE Synthetic Leather Shift Lever, Heated External Mirrors w/Memory, Genuine Wood Trim, wood trim on center console and cup holder, Memory Driver Seat, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel w/Memory, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE EMVN, advanced voice command casual-language voice recognition system, Bluetooth hands free phone and automatic phonebook download capabilities, Bluetooth streaming audio, HD Radio w/iTunes tagging (complimentary traffic and weather), remote touch interface navigation controller w/side enter buttons and back button, MP3/WMA OUR PRODUCT Back-Up Camera, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats. 161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile WarrantyWE WILL BUY YOUR CURRENT VEHICLE TODAYOur team of certified appraisers will give the most for your vehicle based on current market conditions. CALL US NOW 704-532-4833! Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/hendricklexus or Follow us on Twitter: www.twiter.com/hendricklexus : @hendricklexusA Dealer Admin. Fee is charged by Hendrick Lexus Charlotte, 6025 East Independence, Charlotte, NC 28212. Please note that options may differ from what is shown. Please consult dealer for complete details.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG1HU076332
Stock: P2841
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 30,563 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,966$3,668 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This Lexus ES 350 Sedan 6-Speed Automatic is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. You will find yourself at ease knowing that this previous, and only owner took meticulous care of this beauty. Rest assured knowing that this Lexus ES 350 Sedan 6-Speed Automatic has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 30,563 on the odometer. If you are a non-smoker then you don't have to worry, this one was owned by a non-smoker too. The complete SERVICE HISTORY is available as well, so you can be sure that it has had all required maintenance and servicing since it was new. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this car through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms this. Looking for power? Look no further! This 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. With rising gas prices, fuel efficiency is more important than ever. This Lexus ES 350 Sedan 6-Speed Automatic's 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V gives you the gas mileage that you want. Don't let the road dictate your drive, take control of it with this fine tuned suspension. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted Lexus ES 350 Sedan 6-Speed Automatic. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Lexus ES 350 Sedan 6-Speed Automatic. This car has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This car has been well maintained and is flawless. The interior is spotless with no rips, stains, or blemishes of any kind. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. We also provide a free CARFAX report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. We are a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by CARFAX to have a clean history behind it. We've told you how well the previous owner kept this vehicle up, now let this car's CARFAX One Owner report provide the proof. Want to see the AutoCheck? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive AutoCheck report for every vehicle on our lot. We are proud to be an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by AutoCheck. Rest assured knowing that this car comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY. Call us or stop by for more information. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. Leave your credit worries at the door and shop at ease with the knowledge that we offer true GUARANTEED FINANCING. We get you approved! We offer great low monthly payments to qualified buyers with low money down and your clean used trade-in. Call us to day at (703) 685-9312 to find out more. You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last long. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG0HU052359
Stock: 052359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,169 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$21,998$6,323 Below Market
Hi Auto Sales - Westminster / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG7HU063651
Stock: 63651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,288 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,999
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2017 Lexus ES. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Lexus ES. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. More information about the 2017 Lexus ES: The Lexus ES occupies an important niche within the highly competitive entry-level luxury segment. With its attractive sheetmetal, long list of standard features, and incredible safety technologies the ES earns its high recommendations. While the Lexus is much more comfort-oriented than entries from Cadillac and Mercedes, it does so extremely well, and for a price that starts just under $40,000. The Lexus ES 300h hybrid version provides all the luxury but aims to save fuel with a gasoline/electric powertrain. Lexus and Toyota are credited with essentially inventing the modern hybrid and the ES utilizes that technology to its fullest, earning a combined EPA estimated 40 mpg. Interesting features of this model are Incredible chassis dynamics, hybrid efficiency, terrific interior room and comfort levels, and V6 power
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK1GG9H2248645
Stock: H2248645
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 25,459 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,000$3,367 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG7HU050379
Stock: R6846
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 30,523 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,980$3,594 Below Market
Online Automotive Group - Phoenix / Arizona
**NO ADDITIONAL DEALER PRODUCTS ADDED TO THE PRICE** **YOU DEAL WITH ONE PERSON FROM START TO FINISH** Mint Condition, One Owner, Clean Carfax, No Accidents, Low Miles, !/2 the Price of New. Well Equipped with the Premium Package, Navigation, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated ad Cooled Seats Heated and Wood Trimmed Steering Wheel, 17 Upgraded Wheels At Online Automotive Group, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Online Automotive to be recognized as CarGurus Top Rated Dealer in Arizona for 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Online Automotive offers a great selection of top quality vehicles, specializing in vehicles with low miles, a clean Carfax report in excellent condition, handpicked and displayed inside our 15,000 square feet indoor showroom. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile powertrain warranty and a 7 day trial exchange policy for your peace of mind.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG7HU064752
Stock: 10853
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 26,760 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,000$3,267 Below Market
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Premium Package Heated & Ventilated Front Seats Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Front & Rear Intuitive Parking Assist 3 Spoke Leather & Wood Steering Wheel Accessory Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection 17" X 7Jj Split 10-Spoke High Gloss Alum Alloy Cooled Front Seat(S) Eminent White Pearl Stratus Gray W/Linear; Perforated Nuluxe Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This L/CERTIFIED 2017 Lexus ES350 includes: SANITIZED INTERIOR WITH CLOROX T360 PERFORMED LEXUS SCHEDULED 25,000 MILE SERVICE NEW TIRES PREMIUM PACKAGE Mirror Memory Seat Memory Woodgrain Interior Trim Adjustable Steering Wheel 17 X 7JJ SPLIT 10-SPOKE HIGH GLOSS ALUM ALLOY Aluminum Wheels HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) STRATUS GRAY W/LINEAR, PERFORATED NULUXE SEAT TRIM Premium Synthetic Seats EMINENT WHITE PEARL 3 SPOKE LEATHER Leather Steering Wheel FRONT & REAR INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST Rear Parking Aid BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG9HU052473
Stock: HU052473
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 20,338 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,483$4,081 Below Market
Lexus of Pleasanton - Pleasanton / California
L/ Certified, Extra Clean, CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 20,338 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! NAV, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Onboard Communications System, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Start, Back-Up Camera, REAR SPOILERAFFORDABILITYThis ES 350 is priced $7,900 below Kelley Blue Book.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Keyless Start, CD Player, Onboard Communications System. Dual Zone A/C, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks.OPTION PACKAGESNAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE EMVN, advanced voice command casual-language voice recognition system, Bluetooth hands free phone and automatic phonebook download capabilities, Bluetooth streaming audio, HD Radio w/iTunes tagging (complimentary traffic and weather), remote touch interface navigation controller w/side enter buttons and back button, MP3/WMA, dual USB/iPod audio input plugs and Lexus Insider, Lexus Enform App Suite, destination search, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Facebook Places, Movietickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, Slacker, stocks, fuel prices and sports, Lexus Enform Destinations, Destination Assist and eDestination, PREMIUM PACKAGE Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel w/Memory, Heated External Mirrors w/Memory, Genuine Wood Trim, Memory Driver Seat, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, FRONT & REAR INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST clearance and back sonar, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT lane change assist, 3 SPOKE LEATHER & WOOD HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REAR SPOILER, ACCESSORY PACKAGE 2 Carpet Trunk Mat, Rear Bumper Applique, Key Gloves, Alloy Wheel Locks, Cargo Net. Non-Smoker vehicleEXPERTS ARE SAYINGGreat Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy.Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 58ABK1GG6HU057792
Stock: P10224
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
