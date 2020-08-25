Used 2002 Lexus ES 300 for Sale Near Me

42 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
ES 300 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 42 listings
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in White
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    136,014 miles
    Title issue, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,895

    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Silver
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    198,521 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $984

    $4,357 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Silver
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    139,006 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $4,974

    $1,301 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Silver
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    159,755 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,499

    $628 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Gray
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    54,100 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,990

    $617 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    136,323 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,988

    $507 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Silver
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    80,175 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $6,731

    $467 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Silver
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    160,122 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    95,056 miles

    $7,097

    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Black
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    156,429 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Silver
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    390,797 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,849

    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    91,175 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Light Green
    used

    2002 Lexus ES 300

    141,354 miles

    $5,474

    Details
  • 2003 Lexus ES 300 in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Lexus ES 300

    104,554 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,971

    $1,501 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Lexus ES 300 in Silver
    used

    2003 Lexus ES 300

    175,161 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $3,422

    Details
  • 2003 Lexus ES 300 in Silver
    used

    2003 Lexus ES 300

    128,952 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $5,997

    $421 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Lexus ES 300 in Gray
    used

    2003 Lexus ES 300

    98,265 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,984

    $775 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Lexus ES 300 in Light Green
    used

    2003 Lexus ES 300

    90,755 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,750

    $319 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus ES 300 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 42 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus ES 300
  4. Used 2002 Lexus ES 300

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus ES 300

Read recent reviews for the Lexus ES 300
Overall Consumer Rating
4.589 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 89 reviews
  • 5
    (66%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Dependable, High Quality Sleeper
lexusboy9,10/23/2013
So I purchased my ES300 about too years ago with 109K already on the clock. She was mint condition and had one owner..She was flawless even with the mileage and years on her. I purchased her and never looked back! To date she has ran flawlessly, always their when I need her. I had one time where she did not start and it was because of a bad battery, slapped a new one in and she fired right up! Lexus really built this car for the long haul, Sheila (My ES300) currently has 129K on her and each mile has been timeless on her. She continues to get better with time. I plan on driving her until she tells me, I can't go any further! LONG LIVE THE ES300 I love her!!!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
ES 300
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus ES 300 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings