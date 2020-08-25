Used 2002 Lexus ES 300 for Sale Near Me
- 136,014 milesTitle issue, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,895
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 21/29 City/Highway MPG 2002 Crystal White Lexus ES LEATHER, SUNROOF, * TOTAL LOSS VEHICLE *, Light Charcoal. 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front Air Conditioning, Front Air Conditioning Zones: Dual, Front Airbags: Dual, Side Airbags: Front, Side Curtain Airbags: Front, Cassette, In-Dash CD: Single Disc, Premium Brand, Radio: AM/FM, ABS: 4-Wheel, Power Brakes, Interior Accents: Wood-Tone, Shift Knob Trim: Leather, Steering Wheel Trim: Leather, Center Console, Cruise Control, Dimming Rearview Mirror: Auto, Multi-Function Remote: Keyless Entry, Overhead Console: Front, Power Steering, Steering Wheel: Tilt, Universal Remote Transmitter: Garage Door Opener, Clock, Gauge: Tachometer, Trip Computer, Daytime Running Lights, Exterior Entry Lights, Front Fog Lights, Headlights: Auto On/Off, Side Mirror Adjustments: Power, Side Mirrors: Auto-Dimming, Driver Seat Power Adjustments, Front Seat Type: Bucket, Passenger Seat Power Adjustments, Rear Seat Type: Bench, Upholstery: Cloth, Anti-Theft System: Alarm, Power Door Locks, Wheel Diameter: 16 Inch, Wheels: Alloy, Front Wipers: Intermittent, Power Windows, Window Defogger: Rear, AM/FM Radio, Leather and Wood Steering Wheel, Power Moonroof
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G320043982
Stock: 10761
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 198,521 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$984$4,357 Below Market
Arcadia Chevrolet Buick - Arcadia / Florida
Traction Control, Front Wheel Drive, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Aluminum Wheels, Conventional Spare Tire, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Fog Lamps, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Power Outlet, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, Cassette, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, ABS, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G920036079
Stock: 5036079A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 139,006 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$4,974$1,301 Below Market
Kings Toyota - Cincinnati / Ohio
Clean CARFAX. Gray 2002 Lexus ES 300 FWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC Black Leather.Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ At Kings Toyota. Recent Arrival! 21/29 City/Highway MPGBuy with confidence at Kings Toyota! We offer a 72 Hour used car exchange policy, plus each vehicle is reconditioned to Kings Toyota standards and has passed over 100 service quality assurance checkpoints! We also provide a free CarFax history report with each vehicle! !We carry all makes and models as well as New and Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles with Automatic and Manual Transmission, Hybrid vehicles with 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Cruise Control, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Premium Audio, Technology Package, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Panoramic Moon Roof, Xenon Headlamps, Running Boards, Power Running Boards, Power Liftgate, Tow Package, and Trailer Hitch ...... contact sales staff to verify equipment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G520072044
Stock: 20072044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 159,755 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,499$628 Below Market
Atlanta Auto Brokers - Marietta / Georgia
Odometer is 8365 miles below market average!Extended Warranty Available, Leather, Leather / Leatherette, Rear AC, AM/FM radio, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Premium AM/FM Stereo w/Single In Dash CD.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!21/29 City/Highway MPG2002 Lexus ES3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 4D Sedan300 Silver5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G920074556
Stock: AB2281
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- 54,100 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,990$617 Below Market
Auto Wholesale Outlet - North Hollywood / California
---WE FINANCE,PLEASE CALL 818-505-1010--- To View More Pictures and Free Carfax Report VISIT OUR WEBSITE: www.autowholesaleoutlet.net== V6 3.0L.,Automatic, Sedan, Clean Title, Clean Carfax, LOW MILES, well maintained, the vehicle has been serviced and smog checked, we do the DMV work for you right away, financing available, credit union members welcome, major credit cards accepted , trade-in welcome ,call 818-505-1010== Auto Wholesale Outlet 6542 Lankershim Blvd. N. Hollywood, CA. 91606==
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G225022561
Stock: A2647
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,323 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,988$507 Below Market
Sensible Choice Auto Sales - Longwood / Florida
COLD A/C! RUNS AND DRIVES BEAUTIFUL! WE BUY CARS! CASH! WE TAKE TRADE INS! TOP DOLLAR! ASK ABOUT OUR FREE 90 DAY WARRANTY! Available for almost all of our vehicles at our advertised price! Best Cash Prices: Clean New Vehicle Trade-ins. (407)302-6181. Haggle free Cash Pricing! Visit us @ sensiblechoiceauto.com Thanks very much for shopping with us!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G020033622
Stock: T8143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,175 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$6,731$467 Below Market
Jay Wolfe Acura - Kansas City / Missouri
Clean CARFAX.2002 Lexus ES 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 300Odometer is 77255 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30GX20007819
Stock: AP9139A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 160,122 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,995
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Missoula - Missoula / Montana
EPA 29 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! ES 300 trim. Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels, HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE HEADLAMPS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, VEHICLE SKID CONTROL (VSC), MARK LEVINSON AUDIO PKG. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats. OPTION PACKAGES: MARK LEVINSON AUDIO PKG Mark Levinson audio system, in-dash 6-disc CD changer, leather trim pkg, driver seat/outside mirror memory, VEHICLE SKID CONTROL (VSC), HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE HEADLAMPS rain sensing wipers, HEATED FRONT SEATS. Lexus ES 300 with MILLENNIUM SILVER exterior and LA27 interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 210 HP at 5800 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT: "Lexus has been the highest-ranking brand in the J.D. Power and Associates dependability study for more than a decade." -newCarTestDrive.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. WHY BUY FROM US: At Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Missoula we offer a great selection of second hand cars, used pickups and pre-owned SUVs from today's leading manufacturers. Come see us today and experience a long term staff full of hard workers that will show you a fantastic selection of new and used vehicles. All with the best prices and financing around. And customer service that will have you telling your friends and family that Missoula Chrysler Jeep Dodge is the ONLY place to shop. Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus ES 300 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G820057537
Stock: 36826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 95,056 miles
$7,097
Bobby Layman Cadillac - Carroll / Ohio
DESIRABLE FEATURES: SUNROOF, MULTI-ZONE A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALUMINUM WHEELS. With only 95,056 miles this 2002 Lexus ES 300 is your best buy in Columbus, OH. TECHNOLOGY FEATURES: This 2002 Lexus ES 300 in Columbus, OH Includes: Anti Theft System, AM/FM Stereo, Cassette Player STOCK# 25009570L Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus has this 2002 Lexus ES 300 4dr Sdn ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV! DEALER CONTACT INFO: Call Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus today at (740) 652-6020 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE of this 2002 Lexus ES 300 4dr Sdn! Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 3733 Claypool St. Carroll OH, 43112 to check it out in person! MECHANICAL FEATURES: Scores 29.0 Highway MPG and 21.0 City MPG! This Lexus ES 300 comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.0l engine, an 5-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Spare Tire (Full Size), Power Locks, Front Wheel Drive, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Power Passenger Seat, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Tires - Rear Performance, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Front Performance, Remote Trunk Release INTERIOR OPTIONS: New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Carroll OH dealership over these interior options: Dual Power Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Power Drivers Seat, Wood Trim, Air Conditioning, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Bucket Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Floor Mats, Reading Light(s), Vanity Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster SAFETY OPTIONS: Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Daytime Running Lights, Rear Head Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Drivers Air Bag, Child Proof Locks, Front Side Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Used Cars Columbus Ohio: with over 119 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Cadillac GMC dealership. Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G425009570
Stock: 25009570L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 156,429 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
Traction Control, Front Wheel Drive, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Aluminum Wheels, Conventional Spare Tire, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Fog Lamps, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Power Outlet, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, Cassette, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, ABS, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G220053161
Stock: 32466
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 390,797 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,849
Fox Ann Arbor Hyundai - Ann Arbor / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G620008904
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,175 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Five Star Chevrolet Buick - Aberdeen / Washington
Extra Clean. ES 300 trim. EPA 29 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels, HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE HEADLAMPS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, VEHICLE SKID CONTROL (VSC), PREMIUM PKG. CLICK ME!KEY FEATURES INCLUDESunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PKG in-dash 6-disc CD changer, leather trim pkg, driver seat/outside mirror memory, VEHICLE SKID CONTROL (VSC), HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE HEADLAMPS rain sensing wipers, HEATED FRONT SEATS. Lexus ES 300 with Mystic Gold Metallic exterior and LA07 interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 210 HP at 5800 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYING'Lexus has been the highest-ranking brand in the J.D. Power and Associates dependability study for more than a decade.' -newCarTestDrive.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERGet 'Cost Plus' pricing on every new vehicle in stock, every day, plus up to $2000 over Kelley Blue Book Fair Trade-In Value for your 2008 through 2014 trade-in (See our website for details of our 110% of KBB Offer). This is the easiest place you will ever shop for and purchase a new or used car! There is a reason people come here from all over the Northwest!Tax & License Fees not included. Prices after all available factory rebates. Some factory rebates may be subject to qualification. Documentation fee of $150 may be added to the price of all vehicles. Offers expire at the end of the current month.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G020082870
Stock: D5463CON
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 141,354 miles
$5,474
Huntington Chevrolet - Huntington / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G820061894
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,554 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,971$1,501 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Airport - Orlando / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Premium Pkg Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seats P215/60Vr16 All-Season Tires Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Lexus includes: PREMIUM PKG Mirror Memory CD Player Seat Memory CD Changer Leather Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Heated Front Seat(s) P215/60VR16 ALL-SEASON TIRES Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. The ES 300 is well maintained and has just 104,457mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus ES 300 . This vehicle includes important services and maintenance records, so you can feel more confident about your buying decision. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2003 Lexus ES 300 is a pre-owned vehicle. Treat yourself to a wonderful driving experience in this wel- optioned Lexus ES 300 . Equipped with the latest in driver comforts, this Lexus is the benchmark of modern automotive engineering. This is your chance to own the very rare Lexus ES 300. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G736013270
Stock: 36013270
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2020
- 175,161 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$3,422
Auto One - Arlington / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G936018860
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,952 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$5,997$421 Below Market
Brown's Alexandria Mazda - Alexandria / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. Millennium Silver Metallic 2003 Lexus ES 300 FWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHCOdometer is 1185 miles below market average! 21/29 City/Highway MPGBuy Happy with Our Three Day Exchange Policy. Ask Dealer for Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G230088946
Stock: IS8647B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 98,265 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,984$775 Below Market
Findlay Honda Henderson - Henderson / Nevada
ES 300 trim. Superb Condition. PRICE DROP FROM $6,984, PRICED TO MOVE $500 below Kelley Blue Book! Leather Interior, Moonroof, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels, PREMIUM PKG, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES PREMIUM PKG: in-dash 6-disc CD changer, leather trim pkg, driver seat/outside mirror memory. Lexus ES 300 with ALABASTER METALLIC exterior and LA17 interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 210 HP at 5800 RPM*. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle EXPERTS ARE SAYING newCarTestDrive.com explains Lexus has been the highest-ranking brand in the J.D. Power and Associates dependability study for more than a decade.. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. AFFORDABILITY Was $6,984. This ES 300 is priced $500 below Kelley Blue Book. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G430089872
Stock: P16073A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 90,755 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,750$319 Below Market
Capital Ford - Raleigh / North Carolina
Odometer is 48219 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.Extended Warranty Available, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date, All Books & Keys Included, Clean Carfax, 16 x 6.5 Silver Alloy Wheels, Leather Seat Trim, Power moonroof, Premium AM/FM Stereo w/Single In Dash CD, Speed control. 2003 Lexus ES 300 Mystic Sea Opalescent 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC FWD 21/29 City/Highway MPGDon't miss your chance to save Big on quality Pre-Owned vehicles at Capital Ford in Raleigh.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G430147995
Stock: AC50231A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
