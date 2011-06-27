  1. Home
1993 Lexus ES 300 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

A fuel cap tether and automatic-locking safety belt retractors are added.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Lexus ES 300.

5(71%)
4(29%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
24 reviews
24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1993 Lexus ES 300
Victor Bennett,08/08/2008
If Toyota has a new model of this car I would like to purchase it. Or if anyone else has it. That should tell you what I think of this car. I am 81 years old, and no vehicle I ever owned in my life remotely compares to this vehicle. All it needed was maintenance according to the owners manual.
good little lex
itsavanman,10/22/2011
i got this manual transmission 93 es300 with 170000 miles on it and it still ran great the owner before me replaced the clutch and thats it.now it has 256000 miles on it and still runs great the paint is still perfect leather is cracked some but not much the key fob quit working for the locks and the antenna just stays up all the time now..alls i do is change the oil and i just put new brakes on it other than that its a great car.....i am going to upgrade to a 400 next time though maybe a gs something still 4 door with a v8 although i will miss that my es300 gets 31 miles to the gallon on the highway which people tell me is above average i think it has to do with the manual transmission..
lex is it
keep one,05/22/2002
This front wheel drive car is great. I have a newer one (GS) But that ES is a grand automobile/vehicle not a car. If you want dependability the ES is for you. I wanted the 2000 ES but I got the GS SHOW TIME. I don't know if it'll compair with the ES but from my experience with the ES I'll try it...
good and bad
owner,03/03/2010
4dr Sedan
When my favorite Maxima got stolen I purchased this car with 63k from a friend who owned it only for 2 months, because of the Lexus reputation for quality. It now has 170k. When I got it, there were no problems. Soon I had to put a new radiator, waterpump, timing belt,fuel injectors. Shocks broken, engine leaks oil/overheat, water in the rearlight, the power radio stays up and doesn't retract, and not working long time ago. The hood doesn't stay open/hinges don't work, and A/C doesn't work in humid/rainy days,some of the instrument cluster lights are burned out, the truck needs to open with the key LOT of issues/little things keep me wonder what's happened to the Lexus quality...
See all 24 reviews of the 1993 Lexus ES 300
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1993 Lexus ES 300 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Lexus ES 300

Used 1993 Lexus ES 300 Overview

The Used 1993 Lexus ES 300 is offered in the following submodels: ES 300 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Lexus ES 300?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Lexus ES 300s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Lexus ES 300 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Lexus ES 300.

Can't find a used 1993 Lexus ES 300s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus ES 300 for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,855.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $7,708.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus ES 300 for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $9,574.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,988.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Lexus ES 300?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

