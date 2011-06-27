i got this manual transmission 93 es300 with 170000 miles on it and it still ran great the owner before me replaced the clutch and thats it.now it has 256000 miles on it and still runs great the paint is still perfect leather is cracked some but not much the key fob quit working for the locks and the antenna just stays up all the time now..alls i do is change the oil and i just put new brakes on it other than that its a great car.....i am going to upgrade to a 400 next time though maybe a gs something still 4 door with a v8 although i will miss that my es300 gets 31 miles to the gallon on the highway which people tell me is above average i think it has to do with the manual transmission..

