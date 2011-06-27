1993 Lexus ES 300 Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$665 - $1,604
Used ES 300 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
A fuel cap tether and automatic-locking safety belt retractors are added.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Lexus ES 300.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Victor Bennett,08/08/2008
If Toyota has a new model of this car I would like to purchase it. Or if anyone else has it. That should tell you what I think of this car. I am 81 years old, and no vehicle I ever owned in my life remotely compares to this vehicle. All it needed was maintenance according to the owners manual.
itsavanman,10/22/2011
i got this manual transmission 93 es300 with 170000 miles on it and it still ran great the owner before me replaced the clutch and thats it.now it has 256000 miles on it and still runs great the paint is still perfect leather is cracked some but not much the key fob quit working for the locks and the antenna just stays up all the time now..alls i do is change the oil and i just put new brakes on it other than that its a great car.....i am going to upgrade to a 400 next time though maybe a gs something still 4 door with a v8 although i will miss that my es300 gets 31 miles to the gallon on the highway which people tell me is above average i think it has to do with the manual transmission..
keep one,05/22/2002
This front wheel drive car is great. I have a newer one (GS) But that ES is a grand automobile/vehicle not a car. If you want dependability the ES is for you. I wanted the 2000 ES but I got the GS SHOW TIME. I don't know if it'll compair with the ES but from my experience with the ES I'll try it...
owner,03/03/2010
4dr Sedan
When my favorite Maxima got stolen I purchased this car with 63k from a friend who owned it only for 2 months, because of the Lexus reputation for quality. It now has 170k. When I got it, there were no problems. Soon I had to put a new radiator, waterpump, timing belt,fuel injectors. Shocks broken, engine leaks oil/overheat, water in the rearlight, the power radio stays up and doesn't retract, and not working long time ago. The hood doesn't stay open/hinges don't work, and A/C doesn't work in humid/rainy days,some of the instrument cluster lights are burned out, the truck needs to open with the key LOT of issues/little things keep me wonder what's happened to the Lexus quality...
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Lexus ES 300 features & specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the ES 300
Related Used 1993 Lexus ES 300 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020
- 2020 Lexus LX 570