Used 2018 Lexus ES 300h for Sale Near Me

288 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
ES 300h Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 288 listings
  • 2018 Lexus ES 300h in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus ES 300h

    29,346 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,679

    $5,374 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus ES 300h in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus ES 300h

    51,669 miles
    Great Deal

    $25,989

    $2,927 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus ES 300h in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus ES 300h

    50,775 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,980

    $2,582 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus ES 300h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus ES 300h

    22,563 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $30,695

    $2,846 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus ES 300h in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus ES 300h

    23,012 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $32,995

    $383 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus ES 300h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus ES 300h

    10,603 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,950

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus ES 300h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus ES 300h

    11,430 miles

    $36,998

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus ES 300h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus ES 300h

    11,538 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $33,999

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus ES 300h in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Lexus ES 300h

    14,005 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $34,600

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus ES 300h in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus ES 300h

    15,428 miles
    Theft history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,475

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus ES 300h in Gray
    used

    2018 Lexus ES 300h

    50,292 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,988

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus ES 300h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus ES 300h

    5,989 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $34,488

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus ES 300h in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus ES 300h

    40,221 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,990

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus ES 300h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus ES 300h

    35,465 miles
    Good Deal

    $30,788

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus ES 300h in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus ES 300h

    37,313 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $30,998

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus ES 300h in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus ES 300h

    21,157 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $25,929

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus ES 300h in Gray
    used

    2017 Lexus ES 300h

    22,347 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,710

    $3,384 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus ES 300h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lexus ES 300h

    35,780 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,250

    $3,141 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus ES 300h searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 288 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus ES 300h
  4. Used 2018 Lexus ES 300h

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus ES 300h

Read recent reviews for the Lexus ES 300h
Overall Consumer Rating
4.76 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (33%)
We love it!
Floyd Sense,08/23/2018
4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I've owned the car for less than a week, and here are my initial impressions: I'm an average sized person and find the seats very comfortable on long Interstate drives. My car has the leather seats, not the Lexus version of vinyl. The mouse-like control for navigation and other display functions sometimes gets a bad rap in reviews, but I find it easy to use and perfectly positioned. If you're used to using a mouse with your PC, it will be second nature to you. The car's display is sheltered in a recessed cove on top of the dash and that completely shields it from sunlight and there is never any glare. If it were a touch screen, you wouldn't be able to reach it, hence the mouse control. The display is as clear and sharp as any I've ever seen. The instrumentation is superb, and the Bluetooth operation and audio quality is perfect. So far, my only complaint is rather minor: there's no storage spot for sunglasses in the overhead console as many other cars have today. One thing to be aware of: the car is not absolutely quiet as many reviewers have claimed. The gas engine noises are well muted but you'll still hear tire noise at 70 mph on the freeway. On another car I own, I found that Pirelli tires are somewhat quieter than the Michelin Primacy tires that come stock on the Lexus. But, the car seems to be quieter than the other hybrids I've tested (Honda Accord, Ford Fusion, Toyota Camry and Avalon). If you're considering one of the better hybrids but are put off by the Lexus MSRP, consider the Camry or Avalon - they're very close in terms of comfort and noise levels.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
ES 300h
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus ES 300h info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings