Used 2018 Lexus ES 300h for Sale Near Me

Porsche Orlando - Maitland / Florida

Radio: Navigation Package W/Mark Levinson Audio Luxury Package Sun/Moonroof Twin Projector Bi-Led Headlamps Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System Heated Wood & Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel Accessory Package 2 Power Rear Sunshade Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black W/Linear Wood; Embossed Leather Seat Trim Caviar This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2018 Lexus ES 300h is offered by Porsche of Orlando. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Why spend more money than you have to? This Lexus ES will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. Rest assured, this vehicle was well care for. In fact, previous service records are included. The interior of this Lexus ES 300h has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. Get more for your money with this well appointed vehicle, including a factory warranty. Engineered with the latest in technology and features, this vehicle is an automobile lover's dream. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Lexus ES 300h is in a league of its own Let's be honest, not everyone wants to set a course blindly into the dark. For those of us that don't, there are vehicles like this with stellar navigation systems. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2018 Lexus ES. The look is unmistakably Lexus, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Lexus ES 300h will definitely turn heads. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

40 Combined MPG ( 40 City/ 39 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBW1GG7J2171090

Stock: J2171090

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020