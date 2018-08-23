Used 2018 Lexus ES 300h for Sale Near Me
- 29,346 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$30,679$5,374 Below Market
Fairway Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona
Experience our stunning One Owner 2018 Lexus ES 300h Sedan presented in vibrant Obsidian! Powered by a proven 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder paired with Electric Motors to offer a combined 200hp while paired with a seamless CVT. This Front Wheel Drive sedan offers finely tuned suspension plus delivers near 39mpg on the open road! Discerning drivers agree that this is easily one of the most luxurious, sophisticated, and reliable hybrids on the market today while complemented by gorgeous alloy wheels and LED running lights. Inside this 300, craftsmanship at its finest with heated and cooled leather front seats, a heated steering wheel, a sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rear camera, and Lexus Enform Remote. Get acquainted with the touchscreen display audio interface with a multipurpose control knob, Bluetooth phone/audio, full-color navigation, Siri Eyes Free, and an impressive sound system with a CD player, available satellite radio, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface. Safety systems from Lexus such as a forward-collision warning system, ABS, stability/traction control, and advanced airbags are in place. So, sit back, and elevate your style with this ES 300h. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! All of our Vehicles undergo a thorough Safety and Mechanical inspection prior to being offered for sale by local certified mechanics and necessary repairs are completed. A copy of our inspection report is published online in our vehicle photos. This vehicle is under Full Factory for 4 Years 50,000 Miles. Wrap Service Contracts are available which mimic Manufacturers Certification Programs for far less cost. Financing is available through a variety of lenders depending on your credit history and down payment. Service Contracts are available on most cars also at competitive rates. We accept trade-ins and we will buy yourcar even if you don’t buy ours. Document Fee of $495 is used to purchase service contracts when Manufacturer’s warranty does not apply. Trades are welcomed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG1J2187320
Stock: CMKP2587
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 51,669 milesGreat Deal
$25,989$2,927 Below Market
Porsche Orlando - Maitland / Florida
Radio: Navigation Package W/Mark Levinson Audio Luxury Package Sun/Moonroof Twin Projector Bi-Led Headlamps Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System Heated Wood & Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel Accessory Package 2 Power Rear Sunshade Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black W/Linear Wood; Embossed Leather Seat Trim Caviar This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2018 Lexus ES 300h is offered by Porsche of Orlando. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Why spend more money than you have to? This Lexus ES will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. Rest assured, this vehicle was well care for. In fact, previous service records are included. The interior of this Lexus ES 300h has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. Get more for your money with this well appointed vehicle, including a factory warranty. Engineered with the latest in technology and features, this vehicle is an automobile lover's dream. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Lexus ES 300h is in a league of its own Let's be honest, not everyone wants to set a course blindly into the dark. For those of us that don't, there are vehicles like this with stellar navigation systems. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2018 Lexus ES. The look is unmistakably Lexus, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Lexus ES 300h will definitely turn heads. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG7J2171090
Stock: J2171090
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 50,775 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,980$2,582 Below Market
Lexus of Merrillville - Merrillville / Indiana
Welcome to Lexus of Merrillville! CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee** Just lowered by $10*** Extremely sharp! There is no better time than now to buy this terrific-looking ES 300h, ready to do-it-all for you. Need gas? I don't think so. At least not very much! 39 MPG Hwy!!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Sunroof, CVT Transmission...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG3J2173208
Stock: PM2029
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 22,563 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$30,695$2,846 Below Market
Boardwalk Nissan - Redwood City / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Eminent White Pearl 2018 Lexus ES 300h FWD eCVT 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V VVT-i 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V VVT-i, 17" x 7JJ Split 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Backup Monitor, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Wood & Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel, Intuitive Parking Assist, Memory Driver Seat, Memory Exterior Mirrors, Memory Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, Premium Package, Spoiler, Wood Trim.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG6J2194442
Stock: N7462
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 23,012 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$32,995$383 Below Market
Gerald Subaru of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois
Gerald Subaru is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2018 Lexus ES ES 300h only has 23,012mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Lexus ES ES 300h delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. Everyone hates the gas pump. Skip a few gas stations with this super fuel efficient LexusES. The ES ES 300h has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 23,012mi put on this Lexus.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG6J2194523
Stock: 321135A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 10,603 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,950
O'Donnell Lutz - Melbourne / Florida
**Important Information to Know on the 2018 Lexus ES 300h** 1. Carfax Certified One-Owner. Florida car....Phenomenal service records and accident free!! 2. Still under factory bumper to buper warranty. 3.This ES 300h is equipped with the Luxuury Package and Navigation Package highlighted by 17-inch alloy wheels, LED lighting (headlights, taillights, running lights and foglights), automatic high beams, automatic wipers, a sunroof, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning system with automatic braking, and lane departure warning and mitigation, dual-zone automatic climate control, mouselike Remote Touch interface, a navigation system, voice controls, a second USB port, and the Enform suite of smartphone-connected apps and concierge services, a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, leather upholstery and heated and ventilated front seats, including front and rear parking sensors, a steering wheel trimmed in leather and wood, a power rear sunshade, upgraded headlights, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. 4. Great Price!! Save Thousands!! The best price on the net!! 5. Non-smoker owned...great color combination!! 6. As always at O'Donnell-Lutz....in great condition mechanically and very pleasing to the eyes!! Please feel free to email or call for any further information or to schedule a no pressure test drive. At O'Donnell-Lutz we focus on the best quality for your dollar! Every car is hand-picked from new car dealer trades daily. Unlike most off-lease companies and volume new car dealers we do not focus on getting the cheapest rental, accident, and not so nice cars. Our idea is to never sell a vehicle we would not drive ourselves. Price is important, we know That's why we strive to offer the most quality vehicle on the market at the most competitive price, period.Every price is clearly marked, we focus on getting you the best rate with your good credit through credit union financing. Have a rate that can't be beaten? Bring your own financing, we work with all financial institutions. No gimmicks, no games, just great cars at great prices!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG4J2183665
Stock: M5591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-19-2020
- 11,430 miles
$36,998
CarMax Bakersfield - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Bakersfield / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG1J2194252
Stock: 19344334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,538 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$33,999
East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California
Experience our stunning 2018 Lexus ES 300h Sedan presented in vibrant Eminent White Pearl! Powered by a proven 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder Atkinson 4 Cylinder paired with Electric Motors to offer a combined 200hp paired with a seamless CVT. This Front Wheel Drive offers finely tuned suspension plus delivers near 40mpg on the open road! Discerning drivers agree that this is easily one of the most luxurious, sophisticated, and reliable hybrids on the market today while complemented by gorgeous alloy wheels and LED running lights. You'll cherish the quiet luxury of the cabin while enjoying the ambiance of the sunroof and highly adjustable seats. Inside this 300, craftsmanship at its finest with heated leather seating, auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rear camera, and Lexus Enform Remote are incredibly convenient. Get acquainted with the touchscreen display audio interface with a multipurpose control knob, Bluetooth phone/audio, Siri Eyes Free, and an impressive sound system with a CD player, available satellite radio, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface. Safety systems from Lexus such as a forward-collision warning system, ABS, stability/traction control, and advanced airbags are in place. So, sit back, and elevate your style with this ES 300h. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GGXJ2168829
Stock: 200622
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 14,005 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$34,600
Bobby Rahal Lexus - Mechanicsburg / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG8J2194457
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,428 milesTheft history, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,475
Summit Auto Center - Summit Argo / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG7J2193915
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,292 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,988
Marin Mazda - San Rafael / California
BLIND SPOT MONITOR!! LANE DEPARTURE ALERT!! NAVIGATION SYSTEM!! INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST!! LEXUS ENFORM!! DUAL POWER HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS!! MOON ROOF!! This ES300h comes equipped with CD and MP3 Player, Bluetooth Wireless, Keyless Entry and Start, Back Up Camera, Leather Interior, Rear Spoiler, Daytime Running Lights and much, much more!!GET PRE-QUALIFIED Fast - Free - EZ* Free Credit Score via MAZDA CREDIT EXPRESS* No SSN Required* Get Rates, Terms & Payments* Does Not Affect Current CreditCars You Can Depend On - From People You Can Trust .... MARIN MAZDA.Every vehicle is subject to our extensive pre-sale inspection and service.** This Car is Priced to sell quickly** Payments as low as $446.67/month with ZERO down for 84 months on approved credit**APR 3.19% on Approved Credit, Not All Applicants Will Qualify** Make a REASONABLE offer - We Want and Will Work with You** We Finance Most Types of Credit and will help you get the Best Available Rates** We Take Any and All Trades** Stop Clicking - CALL Tommy Billor Mike @ 415.454.7000 x-3 for THE NO HASSLE Car Buying Experience ** Or TEXT us at 415.965.7599 for a quick response** NON-Smoker** CLEAN TITLE Guaranteed** FREE CARFAX AVAILABLE** Qualifies for EXTENDED WARRANTY** BAD CREDIT! NO CREDIT! BANKRUPTCY = WE CAN HELP!!Challenged Credit Assistance Is Our Specialty~~~~~ FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED FOR OVER 33 YEARS ~~~~~MARIN MAZDA - Right Off the 101 In San RafaelGreat People -- Great Service415.454.7000New MAZDA Showroom - 807 Francisco Blvd EASTPre-Owned Center - 10 Bellam Blvd. in San Rafael, CADISCLAIMERS: All offers on approved credit, not all applicants will qualify, contact us fro full details.All prices are plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge and any emissions testing charge.All Inventory listed is subject to prior sale. While every effort has been made to ensure accurate data, the vehicle listings within this web site may not reflect all vehicle items. Web site pricing does not include any options that have been installed at the dealership. Vehicles shown may be in transit or currently in production. Some vehicle images shown are stock photos and may not reflect exact specification.Please contact us regarding actual vehicle features, options & pricing.Not responsible for pricing or typographical errors.Please Email us for more info: mike@marinmazda.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG8J2174029
Stock: 15199A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 5,989 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$34,488
Servco Auto Leeward Chevrolet - Waipahu / Hawaii
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG4J2179972
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,221 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,990
Motor City Buick GMC - Bakersfield / California
2.5L I4 DOHC 16V VVT-i. eCVT 40/39 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX.Lexus ES 300h To see this vehicle today call Motor City West Internet sales at (661) 412-0354 or Call Motor City Lexus Internet sales at (661) 735-1331.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG6J2189192
Stock: PX061131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 35,465 milesGood Deal
$30,788
Lexus of Glendale - Glendale / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG9J2167848
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,313 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$30,998
Credit Union Auto Buying Service - Winston-Salem / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG5J2193136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,157 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$25,929
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 17" x 7JJ Split 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tires: 215/55R17 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor. This Lexus ES has a dependable Gas/Electric I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Lexus ES ES 300h *Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Integration, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Safety Connect Emergency Sos, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Radio: AM/FM/CD Display Audio -inc: Scout GPS link, 7-inch screen, aux and USB/iPod audio input plugs, Bluetooth hands free phone and automatic phonebook download capabilities, Bluetooth streaming audio, eight-speakers, HD Radio w/iTunes tagging, integrated SiriusXM satellite radio receiver, remote touch controller w/back button, Siri Eyes Free mode (iPhone 4S, iPhone 5 and newer) and cache radio w/the ability to pause live AM/FM radio and HD Radio (10 minutes later), Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Pre-Collision System, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at DriversSelect, 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG0H2139091
Stock: PH2139091
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 22,347 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,710$3,384 Below Market
Lexus of Roseville - Roseville / California
FUEL EFFICIENT 39 MPG Hwy 40 MPG City! CARFAX 1 Owner GREAT MILES 22 273! NAV Heated Seats Sunroof Onboard Communications System CD Player Alloy Wheels Hybrid Back Up Camera LUXURY PACKAGE BI LED HEADLAMPS READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Sunroof Back Up Camera Hybrid CD Player Onboard Communications System. Lexus ES 300h with NEBULA GRAY PEARL exterior and STRATUS GRAY W LINEAR WOOD interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 200 HP at 5700 RPM . OPTION PACKAGES LUXURY PACKAGE wood trim on center console and cup holder Leather Trimmed Shift Knob Memory Exterior Mirrors Genuine Wood Trim Memory Driver Seat Power Tilt Telescoping Steering Wheel Memory Steering Wheel electric tilt and telescopic steering wheel Heated Ventilated Front Seats NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE EMVN advanced voice command casual language voice recognition system Bluetooth hands free phone and automatic phonebook download capabilities Bluetooth streaming audio HD Radio w iTunes tagging complimentary traffic and weather remote touch navigation controller w side enter buttons MP3 WMA dual USB iPod audio input plugs and Lexus Insider Lexus Enform App Suite Supscription free destination search Yelp iHeartRadio Facebook Places Movietickets.com OpenTable Pandora Slacker stocks fuel prices and sports Lexus Enform Destinations Destination Assist and eDestination BI LED HEADLAMPS LED DRLs foglamps and automatic high beams FRONT REAR INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST clearance and back sonar BLIND SPOT MONITOR W REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT lane change assist 3 SPOKE LEATHER WOOD HEATED STEERING WHEEL ACCESSORY PACKAGE Carpet Trunk Mat Key Gloves Alloy Wheel Locks Cargo Net. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.,,Prices plus government fees and taxes any finance charges any dealer document processing charge any electronic filing charge and any emissions testing charge. One at this price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG7H2151111
Stock: H2151111PL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 35,780 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,250$3,141 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2017 Lexus ES 4dr ES 300h Sedan features a 2.5L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Hybrid engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is White with a Other Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 10-Way Power Adjustable Front Seats, Perforated NuLuxe Seat Trim, Backup Monitor, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Spoiler, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 8 Speakers, Lane Departure Warning System, Compass, Manual-shift auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus ES 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBW1GG3H2142583
Stock: 142583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-25-2020
