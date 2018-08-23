Used 2018 Lexus ES 300h for Sale Near Me

I've owned the car for less than a week, and here are my initial impressions: I'm an average sized person and find the seats very comfortable on long Interstate drives. My car has the leather seats, not the Lexus version of vinyl. The mouse-like control for navigation and other display functions sometimes gets a bad rap in reviews, but I find it easy to use and perfectly positioned. If you're used to using a mouse with your PC, it will be second nature to you. The car's display is sheltered in a recessed cove on top of the dash and that completely shields it from sunlight and there is never any glare. If it were a touch screen, you wouldn't be able to reach it, hence the mouse control. The display is as clear and sharp as any I've ever seen. The instrumentation is superb, and the Bluetooth operation and audio quality is perfect. So far, my only complaint is rather minor: there's no storage spot for sunglasses in the overhead console as many other cars have today. One thing to be aware of: the car is not absolutely quiet as many reviewers have claimed. The gas engine noises are well muted but you'll still hear tire noise at 70 mph on the freeway. On another car I own, I found that Pirelli tires are somewhat quieter than the Michelin Primacy tires that come stock on the Lexus. But, the car seems to be quieter than the other hybrids I've tested (Honda Accord, Ford Fusion, Toyota Camry and Avalon). If you're considering one of the better hybrids but are put off by the Lexus MSRP, consider the Camry or Avalon - they're very close in terms of comfort and noise levels.

