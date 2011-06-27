  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus ES 300
  4. Used 2000 Lexus ES 300
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(37)
Appraise this car

2000 Lexus ES 300 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Nice array of luxury and convenience features, strong V6.
  • Many of the features are optional, no GPS navigation system offered.
Other years
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
Lexus ES 300 for Sale
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$5,690
Used ES 300 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A car that coddles but makes no attempt to invigorate.

Vehicle overview

More than just a fancy Toyota Camry, the ES 300 is an entry-level Lexus worthy of its nameplate. The most prominent feature of the ES 300 is its aggressive snout, which juts forward with a large lower air dam and prominent fog lamps. The ES 300's deep character lines along the hood and door panels work well, giving this car a distinguished appearance. This is backed up by a Lexus claim that 75 percent of its major components, including engine, transmission and interior components, are unique to the ES 300 or other Lexus models.

Last year, the ES 300 received a more-powerful 3.0-liter V6 engine. It produces 210 horsepower and 220 foot-pounds of torque. Even more impressive is the variable valve timing system (called VVT-i), capable of making 80 percent of peak torque available at 1,600 rpm. A four-speed automatic transmission uses computer control to adjust upshift and downshift patterns for improved responsiveness when climbing hills and enhanced engine braking when traveling down steep inclines.

2000-year changes, such as the electrochromatic mirrors and the high-intensity discharge headlights, only add to the ES 300's list of luxury convenience features. For example, a twist of the key fob will lower both front windows and open the power moonroof. A seven-speaker audio system with 195 watts of amplification is standard, and a 215-watt Nakamichi sound system is optional. Then there's the usual array of heated mirrors, automatic climate control, 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, and California walnut wood throughout the interior. Front and side airbags, standard electronic traction control, daytime running lights, and three-point safety belts in all seating locations are the main safety features.

It's nice to see the people at Lexus taking their entry-level car seriously. Be aware, however, that many of the options on the ES 300 are standard on other vehicles, such as the Acura TL. Adding these features can quickly jack up the ES 300's price past its competitors.

2000 Highlights

The Lexus ES 300 sports new front-end styling and taillights. The rearview and driver-side mirrors are now electrochromatic for improved nighttime performance. The interior gets new colors and additional wood trim on the audio/heater panel. The mirrors are added to the memory seat function. High-intensity discharge headlights are optional, as are 16-inch wheels. BrakeAssist is included in the Vehicle Skid Control option. A particle-and-odor air filter is a new option. The ES 300 also receives child seat-anchor brackets and three new colors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Lexus ES 300.

5(81%)
4(16%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(3%)
4.7
37 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 37 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Lexi
Dave Adkins,10/16/2015
4dr Sedan
Just purchased this car with 180,000 miles and short of the clunky struts and wind noise above 60 it is like driving a marshmellow dream. Decent acceleration if you can wait for it. marginal handling on corners but dreamy smooth almost everywhere else. Did I mention how awful the cupholders are - talking awful ! If I can figure out how to install an audio input I will like it even more
Straying from European Imports
Roy,07/07/2018
4dr Sedan
I am 26 years old and have already owned 15 cars and 9 motorcycles. About half the cars I've owned were domestics, but bought my first & only toyota, or japanese car for that matter, about 5 years ago (like 2013?). It was a 1996 Toyota Celica and was a great car that I bought in a pinch because I wrapped my Mercury Grand Marquis around a telephone pole during a bad ice storm, had barely any money to my name, and needed something that was cheap to purchase, maintain, insure, and operate. It was a phenomenal car for the measly $1000 I paid for it, really fun to drive with the 5MT (had no power but was great in the corners. Kinda like a FWD Miata), and that was it. I bought a 2005 BMW 330XI and sold it. I did look back however and really missed the driving experience that the Toyota gave me, and yes, even over the bimmer. I actually had someone make me an offer on the BMW of about twice what I paid for it one day while pumping gas, and given the fact that I was managing a car dealership at the time, I was under that mentality of "everything is for sale" and of course, sold it that same day. After selling the BMW, I got into volvos and have been in a Volvo for most of the last 4 years. This last october of 2017, I sold my prized possession and to this date, my favorite car I've owned - My ULTRA rare 1998 Volvo S70 T5M (only 363 manual T5 S70's were brought into the states in 1998) in order to buy a truck as I took a job working construction. I've never liked trucks and a couple months ago, received a service truck through my current job and was informed I no longer needed a truck for work. I couldn't wait to get out of the truck and traded it almost immediately for my current car, a 2000 Lexus ES300. I drove many Lexus cars while working the dealership and the one thing that always blew my mind was how it simply didnt matter how many miles these cars had on them, they always look, felt, drove, and even smelled new. 100, 200, 300, even 400k miles couldnt bring these things down. You take what are arguably the most reliable cars on earth (Toyota) and then put EXTRA attention to detail, sparing no expense to build quality. My ES300 has quickly become my 2nd favorite car I've owned (behind the Volvo S70) and I just cannot believe at almost 150k miles, how pristine and perfect the car still is inside and out. Again, EVEN THE SMELL is still there. Sure, it wont win any races and in fact, it's actually rather sluggish, handles alright, stops decent, but boy is it quiet and holy crap does it ride well. The stock stereo sounds great with all sorts of music, everything is easy to figure out and control, I guess the punchline of the car to me is that everything just makes sense. I changed out every single light on the outside of the car, high beams, fogs, HID's and all the rear lights, in about 45min combined with no tutorial or anything. Its a solid, great, reliable daily driver that has aged extremely well. Still looks modern and sleek and sexy even at 18 years old.
best car ive owned
mike!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!,09/22/2008
The Lexus es300 is one of the best cars I've owned. After 8 years I have had no problems with it. It drives smooth and is pretty fast. The seats are comfortable and it's quiet and gets decent fuel economy. (I get about 19/24 mpg.)
What Can You Say? It's a Lexus
01dyna,02/15/2004
There are few cars in ones lifetime that one buys that you look back and say to yourself "Why didn't I do this sooner?". The ES300 is one of those cars. Unlike cars we've owned in the past, we enjoy the car *more* the longer we own it. The legendary quality of a Toyota is kicked up a notch with the Lexus. Don't be fooled, this is NOT a rebadged Camry. Having driven/owned both, the only things they share is the same parent company. "The Relentless Pursuit of Perfection". Well, I think Lexus is getting pretty darn close to the finish line."
See all 37 reviews of the 2000 Lexus ES 300
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2000 Lexus ES 300 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 2000 Lexus ES 300

Used 2000 Lexus ES 300 Overview

The Used 2000 Lexus ES 300 is offered in the following submodels: ES 300 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Lexus ES 300?

Price comparisons for Used 2000 Lexus ES 300 trim styles:

  • The Used 2000 Lexus ES 300 Base is priced between $5,690 and$5,690 with odometer readings between 140186 and140186 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Lexus ES 300s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Lexus ES 300 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2000 ES 300s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,690 and mileage as low as 140186 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Lexus ES 300.

Can't find a used 2000 Lexus ES 300s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus ES 300 for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,831.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,533.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus ES 300 for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,027.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,259.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Lexus ES 300?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus ES 300 lease specials

Related Used 2000 Lexus ES 300 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles