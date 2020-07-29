2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible
2021 Lexus LC 500 ConvertibleEstimated Price: $99,000
2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Review
The Lexus LC 500 debuted in 2018 as the Japanese automaker's latest flagship model. It features a striking design that's matched by a comfortable but sporty ride and one of the best sounding V8s on sale today. The LC oozes so much charm and personality that you'll probably be able to overlook the slightly tight interior and the frustrating infotainment system. .
Our verdict
The Lexus LC 500 convertible manages to take everything we love about the standard LC coupe and offer open-sky motoring without much sacrifice. It's not the quickest or most powerful car in its class, but a silky-smooth V8 and competent handling make it one of the most entertaining. It's a beauty, too, both inside and out, with some lovely details and flair. Cargo space is extremely limited, and we're still frustrated by some of the controls and menus, but the LC convertible is so charming in other areas that it's easy to overlook its flaws.
How does the LC 500 Convertible drive?
The LC 500 convertible is more about feel and experience and less about sheer performance. For the class, raw acceleration and braking figures are somewhat disappointing. But when you're actually behind the wheel those figures are easy to forgive. The 5.0-liter V8 engine is a real standout, with smooth, linear power all the way to redline and one of the best sounding exhaust notes today. It's a real joy to rev out.
The steering lacks feel but is quick, direct and firm without feeling heavy. The suspension is tuned to provide comfort rather than sport, but it's still adequately responsive. Lexus improved on the LC's brake feel, making it easy to modulate and come to a smooth stop. The transmission is mostly issue-free, though we did encounter the occasional hiccup in low-speed traffic.
How comfortable is the LC 500 Convertible?
On-road comfort is where the LC 500 convertible really shines. The ride quality is smooth and refined, soaking up bumps without feeling overly soft or bouncy. On particularly rough roads, it doesn't feel quite as buttoned down as the LC coupe, but it's not far off.
The seats in the LC are fantastic, with well-shaped seat backs that are supportive without feeling confining. They're well ventilated, too, and even have a small warm-air vent below the headrests to keep your neck warm when the top is down.
The LC is quiet, too. It's easy to have a conversation with the top up or down. Plus, you get to listen to its wonderful V8. The climate-control system works well, though the vents are somewhat ill placed and require some time to aim just right.
How’s the interior?
The LC convertible's interior is much the same as the LC coupe's. Despite the low ride height and long doors, getting in and out is fairly easy thanks to a seat that's not overly bolstered and just about the right height. The power-adjustable steering wheel offers a good deal of adjustment and moves out of the way when the car's off. The driving position is excellent, with well-placed controls and a good view of the gauges and the road ahead.
The rear window is narrow, but no worse than other convertibles in this class. Some drivers may find the interior to be tight, but the doors are shaped in a way that provides plenty of elbow room.
The LC's awkward controls and onscreen menu layout are the most significant liabilities. It's just generally unintuitive; the controls for the heated seats, for example, are inconveniently hidden in a submenu. The touchpad interface is cumbersome at best.
How’s the tech?
Lexus has improved the infotainment system slightly with the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. But it still uses the cumbersome touchpad interface and menus that hide some often-used controls. The system itself looks dated, too, especially compared to the latest ones found in the LC's rivals. Voice commands work fine. While not as robust as some of the competition, the LC can understand natural language and can interface with the media, radio, navigation and climate-control system.
Lexus includes a decent suite of standard driver aids such as traffic-adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist with lane departure warning. We'd like a surround-view camera system, but the combo of parking sensors with a standard backup camera works decently.
How’s the storage?
We don't expect stylish convertibles like this to offer much in the way of storage. Even with that lowered expectation, the LC convertible is quite disappointing. The cargo space is barely large enough for a few bags, and it's shallow — you really have to be careful to keep groceries from being smashed.
The cabin isn't any better. Other than the small center console, the LC lacks any real place to put small items such as sunglasses or your phone. The door pockets are tight, as are the cupholders. The only real saving grace is the rear seat. Given its small size, it is better used for cargo than for people anyway.
How economical is the LC 500 Convertible?
The EPA estimates the LC convertible's fuel economy at 18 mpg combined (15 city, 25 highway), one mpg lower than the coupe. That's just about average for V8-powered competitors. Our car managed a hugely impressive 25.8 mpg on our 115-mile standardized test route, though conditions with weather and traffic were highly favorable during that drive. In general, we think you'll have little trouble matching the EPA's numbers.
Is the LC 500 Convertible a good value?
The LC 500 convertible commands a premium over the coupe, but that's generally true for any convertible with a coupe variant. The list of standard features is generous. You also get excellent build quality. Just about every surface is covered with leather, and most of the switchgear is metal or feels like metal. Lexus really focused on making sure the convertible is just as solid as the coupe. Sure, you can find more performance for the price elsewhere, but as pure luxury goes, it's hard to find a better deal in this class.
The LC's 4-year/50,000-mile basic warranty and 6-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty are above average for the class. Lexus includes four years of roadside assistance and a year of free maintenance.
Wildcard
Looks are subjective, but we think the LC 500 convertible is one of the best looking cars on the road today. It packs flair without being loud or flashy, and has tons of little touches like the checkered pattern on the door or the mirrored taillights that show that Lexus really cares about the details.
It's fun to drive, too, despite being somewhat slow for the class. The V8 is a real sweetheart, with an exhaust note that sings like a chorus in perfect harmony. You just want to keep revving it out to redline. It's engaging enough to be fun on both a winding road, yet comfortable cruising on the highway or rolling around town. Few automakers manage to put together such a charming and entertaining package.
Which LC 500 Convertible does Edmunds recommend?
Lexus LC 500 Convertible models
The 2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible comes in a single trim level. As with the LC Coupe, the convertible has a small back seat. Power comes from a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 (471 horsepower, 398 pound-feet of torque) paired with a 10-speed automatic that drives the rear wheels. Feature highlights include:
Lexus LC 500 Convertible vs. the competition
Lexus LC 500 Convertible vs. Porsche 911
The Porsche 911 convertible builds on decades of success and is the most refined and well-appointed 911 we've ever driven. It's slightly more expensive than the LC and lacks many of the Lexus' standard features, but it offers better performance and a wider array of engine configurations. All-wheel drive is also available, as is a Targa model that splits the difference between the 911 coupe and convertible.
Lexus LC 500 Convertible vs. BMW 8 Series
The 8 Series convertible is larger and offers more interior and cargo space than the LC and is just about as comfortable on the road. Its standard engine is a turbocharged six-cylinder that offers excellent performance and better fuel economy than the Lexus' V8. You can even get all-wheel drive. But although the BMW 8 Series convertible's price starts slightly lower than the LC 500 convertible's, you'll probably end up paying more, especially if you want the 8 Series' available V8.
Lexus LC 500 Convertible vs. Chevrolet Corvette
The king of performance-per-dollar offers a lot for relatively little. It lacks the LC's rear seat (small as it may be), luxury touches and excellent fit and finish, but the Corvette offers a surprising amount of storage and relatively good fuel economy from its powerful V8 engine. It's versatile, too, striking a good balance between performance and comfort that make it one of the best sports cars to use as a daily driver.
