  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LC 500 Convertible

2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible

2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible
2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible
2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible
2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible
2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible
+6
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Lexus LC 500
VIEW OFFERS
Lexus.com
Coming Summer 2020 (of course, right?)

2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible
Estimated Price: $99,000

What to expect

2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Review

by the Edmunds Experts

The Lexus LC 500 debuted in 2018 as the Japanese automaker's latest flagship model. It features a striking design that's matched by a comfortable but sporty ride and one of the best sounding V8s on sale today. The LC oozes so much charm and personality that you'll probably be able to overlook the slightly tight interior and the frustrating infotainment system. .

For 2021, Lexus complements the coupe with the new LC 500 convertible. While it's not available with the LC 500h coupe's hybrid powertrain, we won't complain because the V8-powered model has always been the one to own. From behind the wheel, the LC 500 convertible feels just as smooth and refined as the coupe, with just a bit more road noise emanating through the convertible soft top. On rougher roads, it doesn't feel quite as buttoned down as the coupe, but it's still plenty comfortable thanks to well-shaped seats and a compliant but athletic ride.

EdmundsEdmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best

Our verdict

7.8 / 10
The Lexus LC 500 convertible manages to take everything we love about the standard LC coupe and offer open-sky motoring without much sacrifice. It's not the quickest or most powerful car in its class, but a silky-smooth V8 and competent handling make it one of the most entertaining. It's a beauty, too, both inside and out, with some lovely details and flair. Cargo space is extremely limited, and we're still frustrated by some of the controls and menus, but the LC convertible is so charming in other areas that it's easy to overlook its flaws.

How does the LC 500 Convertible drive?

7.5
The LC 500 convertible is more about feel and experience and less about sheer performance. For the class, raw acceleration and braking figures are somewhat disappointing. But when you're actually behind the wheel those figures are easy to forgive. The 5.0-liter V8 engine is a real standout, with smooth, linear power all the way to redline and one of the best sounding exhaust notes today. It's a real joy to rev out.

The steering lacks feel but is quick, direct and firm without feeling heavy. The suspension is tuned to provide comfort rather than sport, but it's still adequately responsive. Lexus improved on the LC's brake feel, making it easy to modulate and come to a smooth stop. The transmission is mostly issue-free, though we did encounter the occasional hiccup in low-speed traffic.

How comfortable is the LC 500 Convertible?

8.5
On-road comfort is where the LC 500 convertible really shines. The ride quality is smooth and refined, soaking up bumps without feeling overly soft or bouncy. On particularly rough roads, it doesn't feel quite as buttoned down as the LC coupe, but it's not far off.

The seats in the LC are fantastic, with well-shaped seat backs that are supportive without feeling confining. They're well ventilated, too, and even have a small warm-air vent below the headrests to keep your neck warm when the top is down.

The LC is quiet, too. It's easy to have a conversation with the top up or down. Plus, you get to listen to its wonderful V8. The climate-control system works well, though the vents are somewhat ill placed and require some time to aim just right.

How’s the interior?

7.5
The LC convertible's interior is much the same as the LC coupe's. Despite the low ride height and long doors, getting in and out is fairly easy thanks to a seat that's not overly bolstered and just about the right height. The power-adjustable steering wheel offers a good deal of adjustment and moves out of the way when the car's off. The driving position is excellent, with well-placed controls and a good view of the gauges and the road ahead.

The rear window is narrow, but no worse than other convertibles in this class. Some drivers may find the interior to be tight, but the doors are shaped in a way that provides plenty of elbow room.

The LC's awkward controls and onscreen menu layout are the most significant liabilities. It's just generally unintuitive; the controls for the heated seats, for example, are inconveniently hidden in a submenu. The touchpad interface is cumbersome at best.

How’s the tech?

7.0
Lexus has improved the infotainment system slightly with the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. But it still uses the cumbersome touchpad interface and menus that hide some often-used controls. The system itself looks dated, too, especially compared to the latest ones found in the LC's rivals. Voice commands work fine. While not as robust as some of the competition, the LC can understand natural language and can interface with the media, radio, navigation and climate-control system.

Lexus includes a decent suite of standard driver aids such as traffic-adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist with lane departure warning. We'd like a surround-view camera system, but the combo of parking sensors with a standard backup camera works decently.

How’s the storage?

6.0
We don't expect stylish convertibles like this to offer much in the way of storage. Even with that lowered expectation, the LC convertible is quite disappointing. The cargo space is barely large enough for a few bags, and it's shallow — you really have to be careful to keep groceries from being smashed.

The cabin isn't any better. Other than the small center console, the LC lacks any real place to put small items such as sunglasses or your phone. The door pockets are tight, as are the cupholders. The only real saving grace is the rear seat. Given its small size, it is better used for cargo than for people anyway.

How economical is the LC 500 Convertible?

7.5
The EPA estimates the LC convertible's fuel economy at 18 mpg combined (15 city, 25 highway), one mpg lower than the coupe. That's just about average for V8-powered competitors. Our car managed a hugely impressive 25.8 mpg on our 115-mile standardized test route, though conditions with weather and traffic were highly favorable during that drive. In general, we think you'll have little trouble matching the EPA's numbers.

Is the LC 500 Convertible a good value?

8.0
The LC 500 convertible commands a premium over the coupe, but that's generally true for any convertible with a coupe variant. The list of standard features is generous. You also get excellent build quality. Just about every surface is covered with leather, and most of the switchgear is metal or feels like metal. Lexus really focused on making sure the convertible is just as solid as the coupe. Sure, you can find more performance for the price elsewhere, but as pure luxury goes, it's hard to find a better deal in this class.

The LC's 4-year/50,000-mile basic warranty and 6-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty are above average for the class. Lexus includes four years of roadside assistance and a year of free maintenance.

Wildcard

10.0
Looks are subjective, but we think the LC 500 convertible is one of the best looking cars on the road today. It packs flair without being loud or flashy, and has tons of little touches like the checkered pattern on the door or the mirrored taillights that show that Lexus really cares about the details.

It's fun to drive, too, despite being somewhat slow for the class. The V8 is a real sweetheart, with an exhaust note that sings like a chorus in perfect harmony. You just want to keep revving it out to redline. It's engaging enough to be fun on both a winding road, yet comfortable cruising on the highway or rolling around town. Few automakers manage to put together such a charming and entertaining package.

Which LC 500 Convertible does Edmunds recommend?

The LC 500 convertible only comes in a single well-equipped trim. It commands a premium over the LC 500 Coupe but offers the same features and refinement as its hardtop sibling.

Lexus LC 500 Convertible models

The 2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible comes in a single trim level. As with the LC Coupe, the convertible has a small back seat. Power comes from a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 (471 horsepower, 398 pound-feet of torque) paired with a 10-speed automatic that drives the rear wheels. Feature highlights include:

LC 500 convertible
Comes standard with:

  • 20-inch wheels
  • LED headlights
  • Power-operated soft-top
  • Power-adjustable front seats
  • 2 USB ports
  • Keyless entry with push-button start
  • 12-speaker audio system
  • 10.3-inch infotainment screen
  • Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa integration
  • 4G LTE Wi-Fi (requires AT&T subscription after trial period)

It also has driver safety aids such as:

  • Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between vehicle and the car in front)
  • Automatic high-beam assist
  • Lane keeping assist (steers the car back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
  • Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane)
  • Active rolls bars that deploy automatically during a collision

Options on the 2021 LC convertible include:

All-Weather package

  • Heated steering wheel
  • Windshield wiper de-icer

Touring package

  • Includes All-Weather package features
  • Upgraded leather seating
  • 13-speaker Mark Levinson audio system
  • Automatic heated and ventilated seats

Inspiration Series

  • Limited to just 100 units
  • Comes with special "Structural Blue" paint and white leather interior
  • Mark Levinson audio system
  • 21-inch wheels
  • Limited-slip differential
  • Heated seats and steering wheel
  • Inspiration Series logos and serial number plate

Individual options include:

  • 21-inch wheels
  • 13-speaker Mark Levinson audio system
  • Torsen limited-slip differential and Yamaha performance damper for improved performance and handling
  • Head-up display

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible.

Trending topics in reviews

    Lexus LC 500 Convertible vs. the competition

    Lexus LC 500 Convertible vs. Porsche 911

    The Porsche 911 convertible builds on decades of success and is the most refined and well-appointed 911 we've ever driven. It's slightly more expensive than the LC and lacks many of the Lexus' standard features, but it offers better performance and a wider array of engine configurations. All-wheel drive is also available, as is a Targa model that splits the difference between the 911 coupe and convertible.

    Compare Lexus LC 500 Convertible & Porsche 911 features

    Lexus LC 500 Convertible vs. BMW 8 Series

    The 8 Series convertible is larger and offers more interior and cargo space than the LC and is just about as comfortable on the road. Its standard engine is a turbocharged six-cylinder that offers excellent performance and better fuel economy than the Lexus' V8. You can even get all-wheel drive. But although the BMW 8 Series convertible's price starts slightly lower than the LC 500 convertible's, you'll probably end up paying more, especially if you want the 8 Series' available V8.

    Compare Lexus LC 500 Convertible & BMW 8 Series features

    Lexus LC 500 Convertible vs. Chevrolet Corvette

    The king of performance-per-dollar offers a lot for relatively little. It lacks the LC's rear seat (small as it may be), luxury touches and excellent fit and finish, but the Corvette offers a surprising amount of storage and relatively good fuel economy from its powerful V8 engine. It's versatile, too, striking a good balance between performance and comfort that make it one of the best sports cars to use as a daily driver.

    Compare Lexus LC 500 Convertible & Chevrolet Corvette features

    Related LC 500 Convertible Articles

    Related 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Lease deals by make

    Lease deals by model