2020 BMW X5 M
What’s new
- Fully redesigned for 2020
- 600 horsepower in standard trim and 617 hp with the Competition package
- Unique interior and exterior styling touches
- Kicks off the third X5 M generation
Pros & Cons
- Massive power from both twin-turbo V8 engines
- Rapid acceleration at any speed
- Impressive handling for such a big vehicle
- Includes modern refinements found in the standard X5
- Stiff and sometimes unyielding ride
- Small mirrors and thick roof pillars create large blind spots
- Not a lot of interior storage
2020 BMW X5 M Review
Just because your life has taken on more responsibilities doesn't necessarily mean you can't still have fun. The 2020 BMW X5 M is a high-performance variant of the highly regarded X5. You can't get the optional third row of seats in the X5 M, but otherwise it offers similar convenience and flexibility. That's an impressive feat from a 600-horsepower-plus SUV that can corner like a sports car.
Of course there are compromises made in the name of performance, but the X5 M generally keeps the drawbacks limited to a rather stiff ride. Other sporty SUVs that include the Jaguar F-Pace SVR, Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR, Porsche Cayenne Turbo and the coupe-like BMW X6 M variant. The BMW X5 M holds a slight power advantage, but we'd be remiss to not mention the forthcoming Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 S, which has class-leading potential.
How comfortable is it?
The X5 M's front sport seats offer plenty of adjustment. While it may take some time to set the driver's seat up just right, you'll be glad you took the time. The padding is firm and supportive, with good side and thigh bolstering. Unfortunately, the ride quality isn't quite as stellar. The X5 M is a bit too stiff even in its most comfortable setting. It won't break your back, but you'll feel most bumps and road imperfections.
There is also slightly more road noise than we'd prefer from a SUV in this class. On rough pavement, there's a constant drone from the tires. The exhaust note is always present too, though we're not going to complain about a V8's sound in an M-tuned vehicle. On the other hand, the climate control system is quiet and worked fairly seamlessly for all passengers.
How's the interior?
The driver-focused interior is typical BMW, with most of the controls within easy reach of the driver. The vast array of buttons and knobs can look overwhelming, but most of it is fairly straightforward, though things such as the trip odometer seem needlessly hidden. A quick look through the manual goes a long way, and BMW's iDrive infotainment system does allow for some customization.
Getting in and out is fairly straightforward thanks to wide doors and a relatively low ride height. The seats are set somewhat inward and make the step inward larger than you expect. The excellent driving position is upright and comfortable, though large pillars and wide mirrors make it somewhat difficult to see your blind spots. Two adults will fit comfortably across the rear seat, but three will not.
How's the tech?
BMW's iDrive system is one of the best around. The learning curve may be steep for new users, but it quickly becomes second nature. Many major controls have hard buttons on the center console. You can also use BMW's voice controls to do things such as input navigation or make a call. Syncing a smartphone is easy, and Bluetooth reconnects quickly. The X5 M has wireless Apple CarPlay, which means you can sync up your phone's apps to the infotainment system without having to use a cord. At the time of our testing, the X5 M didn't offer Android Auto integration.
The X5 M does come with an extensive number of driver safety features, from surround-view cameras to adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking. For the most part these systems work well, but the lane-centering system could use some refinement.
How's the storage?
The BMW X5 M's cargo is pretty big as far as midsize luxury SUVs go. The floor is low and wide and has multiple tie-downs. The power-folding split tailgate helps keep items from rolling out when the hatch is opened, too. Interior storage isn't quite as practical, though it is about on par for the class. We like the deep door pockets that have large bottle holders, but we wish there was a bit more storage elsewhere in the center console.
There are car seat anchors for all three second-row seats, though it's likely too tight to fit three car seats across. Still, we like the flexibility all those anchors offer. The outboard anchors are easily marked and accessible, and the doors open wide enough to make installing a seat relatively easy.
How economical is it?
The EPA estimates the X5 M gets 15 mpg combined (13 city/18 highway). That's at the bottom of the class and behind many direct competitors such as the Maserati Levante Trofeo and Porsche Cayenne Turbo. We don't expect these performance SUVs to be thrifty, but expect to pay significantly more with frequent fill-ups.
Is it a good value?
BMW, like other German automakers, has a well-deserved reputation for build quality. The interior is appointed with lots of high-quality materials, including leather covering the seats, armrest and dashboard. Even the plastics look better than what you'll find on more mainstream vehicles. The fit and finish is equally impressive, with tight panel gaps and no shakes or rattles to speak of.
BMW offers a four-year/50,000-mile limited and drivetrain warranties, which are average for the class. You also get three years/36,000 miles of free maintenance, besting all its rivals.
Wildcard?
While the X5 M can't quite hide its size and weight, it's still got tons of charm, especially if you accept that it's not going to perform as well as an M5 sedan. The 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 makes 617 horsepower in Competition form, helping this bruising SUV scoot with a verve that will put a smile on your face.
Which X5 M does Edmunds recommend?
BMW X5 M models
The 2020 BMW X5 M is a five-passenger high-performance luxury SUV that is available in two trim levels: X5 M and X5 M Competition. Feature highlights include:
X5 M
It comes well appointed with:
- A 600-horsepower turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine
- All-wheel drive
- Eight-speed automatic transmission
- Adaptive sport suspension
- Power liftgate
- Panoramic sunroof
- Automated parking system
- Head-up display
- Heated front seats, armrests and steering wheel
- Quad-zone automatic climate control
- Apple Car Play
- Wireless charging pad
- Surround-view camera system
- Advanced safety features that include:
- Frontal collision mitigation
- Lane departure warning
- Blind-spot monitor
X5 M Competition
The X5 M Competition includes all of the above, along with upgrades such as:
- Power output increased to 617 hp
- Larger brakes
- Sport exhaust system
- Several interior and exterior trim enhancements
Notable bundled options include:
- The Driving Assistance Professional package
- Adaptive cruise control
- Enhanced lane keeping system plus other advanced safety features
- The Executive package
- Heated rear seats
- Heated and cooled cupholders
- Ventilated front seats with massage functions
- Soft-close doors
- Rear-seat sunshades
- Upgraded adaptive headlights
- Remote start
Features & Specs
|Competition 4dr SUV AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$114,100
|MPG
|13 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|617 hp @ 6000 rpm
|4dr SUV AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$105,100
|MPG
|13 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|600 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite X5 M safety features:
- Active Blind-Spot Detection
- Warns drivers when there are vehicles or objects in the vehicle's blind spots.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Automatically applies the brakes to avoid or lessen an imminent front collision.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts the driver if the vehicle begins to wander out of its lane.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
BMW X5 M vs. the competition
BMW X5 M vs. Jaguar F-Pace
Compared to the BMW X5 M, the Jaguar F-Pace SVR has some advantages as well as some drawbacks. First off, the Jaguar's starting price is about $25,000 less than the BMW. It also has a supercharged V6 instead of a turbocharged V8, with power output coming within 50 hp of the BMW. Even with a rather stiff ride, however, the X5 M is more comfortable overall.
BMW X5 M vs. Porsche Cayenne
Historically, it's been difficult to beat a Porsche in any class, but the BMW X5 M may have a fighting chance. The BMW makes 59 hp more than the Porsche, though it's also about 400 pounds heavier. Then again, the Cayenne also costs about $20,000 more. The Porsche gets great scores for performance. But even for the cost, you'll get more standard features in the BMW.
BMW X5 M vs. Land Rover Range Rover Sport
The Range Rover Sport isn't quite as overtly athletic as the X5 M but it still performs on a level that the typical driver might find terrifying. You also get unusually capable off-road prowess. But a smaller-than-average cargo capacity and a finicky infotainment system keep it behind the X5 M in our book.
FAQ
Is the BMW X5 M a good car?
What's new in the 2020 BMW X5 M?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 BMW X5 M:
- Fully redesigned for 2020
- 600 horsepower in standard trim and 617 hp with the Competition package
- Unique interior and exterior styling touches
- Kicks off the third X5 M generation
Is the BMW X5 M reliable?
Is the 2020 BMW X5 M a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW X5 M?
The least-expensive 2020 BMW X5 M is the 2020 BMW X5 M 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $105,100.
Other versions include:
- Competition 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $114,100
- 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $105,100
What are the different models of BMW X5 M?
