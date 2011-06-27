Just because your life has taken on more responsibilities doesn't necessarily mean you can't still have fun. The 2020 BMW X5 M is a high-performance variant of the highly regarded X5. You can't get the optional third row of seats in the X5 M, but otherwise it offers similar convenience and flexibility. That's an impressive feat from a 600-horsepower-plus SUV that can corner like a sports car.

Of course there are compromises made in the name of performance, but the X5 M generally keeps the drawbacks limited to a rather stiff ride. Other sporty SUVs that include the Jaguar F-Pace SVR, Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR, Porsche Cayenne Turbo and the coupe-like BMW X6 M variant. The BMW X5 M holds a slight power advantage, but we'd be remiss to not mention the forthcoming Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 S, which has class-leading potential.

How comfortable is it?

The X5 M's front sport seats offer plenty of adjustment. While it may take some time to set the driver's seat up just right, you'll be glad you took the time. The padding is firm and supportive, with good side and thigh bolstering. Unfortunately, the ride quality isn't quite as stellar. The X5 M is a bit too stiff even in its most comfortable setting. It won't break your back, but you'll feel most bumps and road imperfections.

There is also slightly more road noise than we'd prefer from a SUV in this class. On rough pavement, there's a constant drone from the tires. The exhaust note is always present too, though we're not going to complain about a V8's sound in an M-tuned vehicle. On the other hand, the climate control system is quiet and worked fairly seamlessly for all passengers.

How's the interior?

The driver-focused interior is typical BMW, with most of the controls within easy reach of the driver. The vast array of buttons and knobs can look overwhelming, but most of it is fairly straightforward, though things such as the trip odometer seem needlessly hidden. A quick look through the manual goes a long way, and BMW's iDrive infotainment system does allow for some customization.

Getting in and out is fairly straightforward thanks to wide doors and a relatively low ride height. The seats are set somewhat inward and make the step inward larger than you expect. The excellent driving position is upright and comfortable, though large pillars and wide mirrors make it somewhat difficult to see your blind spots. Two adults will fit comfortably across the rear seat, but three will not.

How's the tech?

BMW's iDrive system is one of the best around. The learning curve may be steep for new users, but it quickly becomes second nature. Many major controls have hard buttons on the center console. You can also use BMW's voice controls to do things such as input navigation or make a call. Syncing a smartphone is easy, and Bluetooth reconnects quickly. The X5 M has wireless Apple CarPlay, which means you can sync up your phone's apps to the infotainment system without having to use a cord. At the time of our testing, the X5 M didn't offer Android Auto integration.

The X5 M does come with an extensive number of driver safety features, from surround-view cameras to adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking. For the most part these systems work well, but the lane-centering system could use some refinement.

How's the storage?

The BMW X5 M's cargo is pretty big as far as midsize luxury SUVs go. The floor is low and wide and has multiple tie-downs. The power-folding split tailgate helps keep items from rolling out when the hatch is opened, too. Interior storage isn't quite as practical, though it is about on par for the class. We like the deep door pockets that have large bottle holders, but we wish there was a bit more storage elsewhere in the center console.

There are car seat anchors for all three second-row seats, though it's likely too tight to fit three car seats across. Still, we like the flexibility all those anchors offer. The outboard anchors are easily marked and accessible, and the doors open wide enough to make installing a seat relatively easy.

How economical is it?

The EPA estimates the X5 M gets 15 mpg combined (13 city/18 highway). That's at the bottom of the class and behind many direct competitors such as the Maserati Levante Trofeo and Porsche Cayenne Turbo. We don't expect these performance SUVs to be thrifty, but expect to pay significantly more with frequent fill-ups.

Is it a good value?

BMW, like other German automakers, has a well-deserved reputation for build quality. The interior is appointed with lots of high-quality materials, including leather covering the seats, armrest and dashboard. Even the plastics look better than what you'll find on more mainstream vehicles. The fit and finish is equally impressive, with tight panel gaps and no shakes or rattles to speak of.

BMW offers a four-year/50,000-mile limited and drivetrain warranties, which are average for the class. You also get three years/36,000 miles of free maintenance, besting all its rivals.

Wildcard?

While the X5 M can't quite hide its size and weight, it's still got tons of charm, especially if you accept that it's not going to perform as well as an M5 sedan. The 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 makes 617 horsepower in Competition form, helping this bruising SUV scoot with a verve that will put a smile on your face.