2023 Cadillac Escalade V

MSRP range: $148,195
FAQ

Is the Cadillac Escalade a good car?

What's new in the 2023 Cadillac Escalade?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2023 Cadillac Escalade:

  • New high-performance Escalade V debuts
  • Part of the fifth Escalade generation introduced for 2021
Learn more

Is the Cadillac Escalade reliable?

Is the 2023 Cadillac Escalade a good car?

How much should I pay for a 2023 Cadillac Escalade?

Other versions include:

Learn more

What are the different models of Cadillac Escalade?

If you're interested in the Cadillac Escalade, the next question is, which Escalade model is right for you? Escalade variants include V 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 10A). For a full list of Escalade models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2023 Cadillac Escalade V Overview

The 2023 Cadillac Escalade V is offered in the following styles: V 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 10A). The 2023 Cadillac Escalade V comes with four wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 10-speed shiftable automatic. The 2023 Cadillac Escalade V comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 6 yr./ 70000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 6 yr./ 70000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2023 Cadillac Escalade V?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2023 Cadillac Escalade V and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2023 Escalade V.

Pros

  • Cool-looking digital cockpit interface
  • One of the roomiest cabins in the class
  • Huge rear cargo space and excellent in-cabin storage

Cons

  • Climate controls are difficult to use at night
  • Rear cabin lags class leaders in interior quality
  • Poor fuel economy from standard V8 engine

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2023 Cadillac Escalade V and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2023 Escalade V featuring deep dives into trim levels including V, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What is the MPG of a 2023 Cadillac Escalade V?

2023 Cadillac Escalade V V 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 10A), 10-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
13 MPG compined MPG,
11 city MPG/16 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG13
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainfour wheel drive
Displacement6.2 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase120.9 in.
Length211.9 in.
WidthN/A
Height76.7 in.
Curb Weight6217 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2023 Cadillac Escalade?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

