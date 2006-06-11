Used 2003 Lexus ES 300
- Comprehensive array of luxury and convenience features, superb ride quality, smooth and silent V6, advanced safety technology, excellent reputation for reliability.
- Bland driving characteristics, less powerful than most competitors, many of the desired features and options are expensive, no split-folding rear seat.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Packed with features and safety equipment, the ES 300 sets the standard for entry-level luxury sedans -- as long as "luxury" is the most important part of this segment for you.
2003 Highlights
|Overall
|undefined / 5
I bought this Lexus online with 51,000 miles as a lease turn-in for my wife. It is even better than expected. The interior was nearly flawless with the most supple leather seats I have ever sat in. I read numerous reviews saying it lacked power, but I have not found that to be true. It was made to be a luxury vehicle, not a fast sports car. The ride is smooth and quiet. It is very different from her last 1993 ES 300 that had over 215,000 miles.
This vehicle handles well on the highway it has a kick during take off. I'm happy with the space I tend to let others drive and ride in the back. It also does good under cold conditions the engine remains quiet and warms up quickly. Overall I'm happy with my decision. By the way it has a nice sound system. The navigation is pretty accurate for the most part.
Bought the car new in 2003. Got a very good deal. Have put 150K miles on it. The last trip averaged 27-30 mpg. No major problems. The trans does still act funny every once in a while like most ES-300's. I noticed a lot of people had problems with the rear door window. I've replaced the switch twice. It still rides like new and looks it. The value is around $10K. I wouldn't sell it for $15K
Bought this car for my wife. She loves it. Really well built. Quiet. Sound system is amazing. Smooth/classy. Very happy with this car
|4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl 5A
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|210 hp @ 5800 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
The least-expensive 2003 Lexus ES 300 is the 2003 Lexus ES 300 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,725.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $31,725
Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 Overview
The Used 2003 Lexus ES 300 is offered in the following submodels: ES 300 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2003 Lexus ES 300 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2003 ES 300 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2003 ES 300.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Lexus ES 300 for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2003 ES 300s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,997 and mileage as low as 128952 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2003 Lexus ES 300.
