Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: Starting around $48,000 (estimated)
  • A91-CF Edition features carbon-fiber trim and unique wheels
  • Full-screen Apple CarPlay added to the 3.0 Premium trim level
  • Heated seats now standard on the 3.0 trim level
  • Part of the fifth Supra generation introduced for 2020
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 Toyota GR Supra Review
by the Edmunds Experts
06/02/2021
What is the Supra?

When the Supra name returned in 2020, Toyota had some explaining to do. Designed and built in partnership with BMW, the Supra sported outspoken, controversial styling and used a BMW engine and transmission. But it was soon clear that the Supra was no BMW. It possessed its own unique character, and its impressive abilities all but overshadowed the many interior parts sourced from BMW. In 2021, Toyota gave the Supra a fairly large power bump and an optional suspension that ostensibly tamed the car's somewhat wild, but always thrilling, handling characteristics.

For 2022, Toyota rolls out the A91-CF Edition — the "CF" stands for "Carbon Fiber." It, not surprisingly, features carbon-fiber aerodynamic bits, such as the front splitter, side rockers and rear spoiler. Built off the 3.0 Premium trim, the A91-CF also gets a red and black interior and its own unique wheel design, and it's available in three colors: Absolute Zero, Nitro Yellow and Phantom Matte Grey. Production will be limited to 600 units. Other changes for 2022 include standard heated seats on the 3.0 trim level and full-screen Apple CarPlay smartphone capability on the 3.0 Premium trim.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Toyota Supra is a potent performer, and for 2022 it receives a handful of changes as well as a limited-run special edition to keep things interesting. To that end, unless you want the exclusivity of the A91-CF Edition, we think now is as good a time as ever to get behind the wheel of Toyota's capable coupe.

