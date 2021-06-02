What is the Supra?

When the Supra name returned in 2020, Toyota had some explaining to do. Designed and built in partnership with BMW, the Supra sported outspoken, controversial styling and used a BMW engine and transmission. But it was soon clear that the Supra was no BMW. It possessed its own unique character, and its impressive abilities all but overshadowed the many interior parts sourced from BMW. In 2021, Toyota gave the Supra a fairly large power bump and an optional suspension that ostensibly tamed the car's somewhat wild, but always thrilling, handling characteristics.

For 2022, Toyota rolls out the A91-CF Edition — the "CF" stands for "Carbon Fiber." It, not surprisingly, features carbon-fiber aerodynamic bits, such as the front splitter, side rockers and rear spoiler. Built off the 3.0 Premium trim, the A91-CF also gets a red and black interior and its own unique wheel design, and it's available in three colors: Absolute Zero, Nitro Yellow and Phantom Matte Grey. Production will be limited to 600 units. Other changes for 2022 include standard heated seats on the 3.0 trim level and full-screen Apple CarPlay smartphone capability on the 3.0 Premium trim.