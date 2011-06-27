Used 2000 Lexus ES 300 Consumer Reviews

Roy , 07/07/2018 4dr Sedan

11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I am 26 years old and have already owned 15 cars and 9 motorcycles. About half the cars I've owned were domestics, but bought my first & only toyota, or japanese car for that matter, about 5 years ago (like 2013?). It was a 1996 Toyota Celica and was a great car that I bought in a pinch because I wrapped my Mercury Grand Marquis around a telephone pole during a bad ice storm, had barely any money to my name, and needed something that was cheap to purchase, maintain, insure, and operate. It was a phenomenal car for the measly $1000 I paid for it, really fun to drive with the 5MT (had no power but was great in the corners. Kinda like a FWD Miata), and that was it. I bought a 2005 BMW 330XI and sold it. I did look back however and really missed the driving experience that the Toyota gave me, and yes, even over the bimmer. I actually had someone make me an offer on the BMW of about twice what I paid for it one day while pumping gas, and given the fact that I was managing a car dealership at the time, I was under that mentality of "everything is for sale" and of course, sold it that same day. After selling the BMW, I got into volvos and have been in a Volvo for most of the last 4 years. This last october of 2017, I sold my prized possession and to this date, my favorite car I've owned - My ULTRA rare 1998 Volvo S70 T5M (only 363 manual T5 S70's were brought into the states in 1998) in order to buy a truck as I took a job working construction. I've never liked trucks and a couple months ago, received a service truck through my current job and was informed I no longer needed a truck for work. I couldn't wait to get out of the truck and traded it almost immediately for my current car, a 2000 Lexus ES300. I drove many Lexus cars while working the dealership and the one thing that always blew my mind was how it simply didnt matter how many miles these cars had on them, they always look, felt, drove, and even smelled new. 100, 200, 300, even 400k miles couldnt bring these things down. You take what are arguably the most reliable cars on earth (Toyota) and then put EXTRA attention to detail, sparing no expense to build quality. My ES300 has quickly become my 2nd favorite car I've owned (behind the Volvo S70) and I just cannot believe at almost 150k miles, how pristine and perfect the car still is inside and out. Again, EVEN THE SMELL is still there. Sure, it wont win any races and in fact, it's actually rather sluggish, handles alright, stops decent, but boy is it quiet and holy crap does it ride well. The stock stereo sounds great with all sorts of music, everything is easy to figure out and control, I guess the punchline of the car to me is that everything just makes sense. I changed out every single light on the outside of the car, high beams, fogs, HID's and all the rear lights, in about 45min combined with no tutorial or anything. Its a solid, great, reliable daily driver that has aged extremely well. Still looks modern and sleek and sexy even at 18 years old.