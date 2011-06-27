Used 2000 Lexus ES 300 Consumer Reviews
Lexi
Just purchased this car with 180,000 miles and short of the clunky struts and wind noise above 60 it is like driving a marshmellow dream. Decent acceleration if you can wait for it. marginal handling on corners but dreamy smooth almost everywhere else. Did I mention how awful the cupholders are - talking awful ! If I can figure out how to install an audio input I will like it even more
Straying from European Imports
I am 26 years old and have already owned 15 cars and 9 motorcycles. About half the cars I've owned were domestics, but bought my first & only toyota, or japanese car for that matter, about 5 years ago (like 2013?). It was a 1996 Toyota Celica and was a great car that I bought in a pinch because I wrapped my Mercury Grand Marquis around a telephone pole during a bad ice storm, had barely any money to my name, and needed something that was cheap to purchase, maintain, insure, and operate. It was a phenomenal car for the measly $1000 I paid for it, really fun to drive with the 5MT (had no power but was great in the corners. Kinda like a FWD Miata), and that was it. I bought a 2005 BMW 330XI and sold it. I did look back however and really missed the driving experience that the Toyota gave me, and yes, even over the bimmer. I actually had someone make me an offer on the BMW of about twice what I paid for it one day while pumping gas, and given the fact that I was managing a car dealership at the time, I was under that mentality of "everything is for sale" and of course, sold it that same day. After selling the BMW, I got into volvos and have been in a Volvo for most of the last 4 years. This last october of 2017, I sold my prized possession and to this date, my favorite car I've owned - My ULTRA rare 1998 Volvo S70 T5M (only 363 manual T5 S70's were brought into the states in 1998) in order to buy a truck as I took a job working construction. I've never liked trucks and a couple months ago, received a service truck through my current job and was informed I no longer needed a truck for work. I couldn't wait to get out of the truck and traded it almost immediately for my current car, a 2000 Lexus ES300. I drove many Lexus cars while working the dealership and the one thing that always blew my mind was how it simply didnt matter how many miles these cars had on them, they always look, felt, drove, and even smelled new. 100, 200, 300, even 400k miles couldnt bring these things down. You take what are arguably the most reliable cars on earth (Toyota) and then put EXTRA attention to detail, sparing no expense to build quality. My ES300 has quickly become my 2nd favorite car I've owned (behind the Volvo S70) and I just cannot believe at almost 150k miles, how pristine and perfect the car still is inside and out. Again, EVEN THE SMELL is still there. Sure, it wont win any races and in fact, it's actually rather sluggish, handles alright, stops decent, but boy is it quiet and holy crap does it ride well. The stock stereo sounds great with all sorts of music, everything is easy to figure out and control, I guess the punchline of the car to me is that everything just makes sense. I changed out every single light on the outside of the car, high beams, fogs, HID's and all the rear lights, in about 45min combined with no tutorial or anything. Its a solid, great, reliable daily driver that has aged extremely well. Still looks modern and sleek and sexy even at 18 years old.
best car ive owned
The Lexus es300 is one of the best cars I've owned. After 8 years I have had no problems with it. It drives smooth and is pretty fast. The seats are comfortable and it's quiet and gets decent fuel economy. (I get about 19/24 mpg.)
What Can You Say? It's a Lexus
There are few cars in ones lifetime that one buys that you look back and say to yourself "Why didn't I do this sooner?". The ES300 is one of those cars. Unlike cars we've owned in the past, we enjoy the car *more* the longer we own it. The legendary quality of a Toyota is kicked up a notch with the Lexus. Don't be fooled, this is NOT a rebadged Camry. Having driven/owned both, the only things they share is the same parent company. "The Relentless Pursuit of Perfection". Well, I think Lexus is getting pretty darn close to the finish line."
After 145,000 miles
Bought my ES300 at 83,000 miles. No troubles, absolutely no troubles at all. Never been to the shop at all except for regular maintenance oil changes. At speeds above 75, wind noise gets appreciable higher through the window. The car has lots of pep only when floored. The tranny thinks for about a second before shifting and then the car flies. A very smooth ride and smooth steering. Absolutely disgusting cup holders. I have given up on the floor mat after numerous spills. There is a noticeable body roll during cornering at high speeds, but that's due to the soft suspension bug - again the ride is magnificently soft. If you are looking for a soft, plush, trouble free ride. This is not a sports car.
