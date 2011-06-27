Used 2000 Lexus ES 300 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
Front hip room53.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.
Measurements
Length190.2 in.
Curb weight3373 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height54.9 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral Green
  • Graphite Gray
  • Black Onyx
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Antique Sage Pearl
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Millennium Silver
  • Crystal White
  • Vintage Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Ivory
  • Sage
