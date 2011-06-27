2022 Lexus ES 250
MSRP range: $40,800 - $49,980
|MSRP
|$41,875
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$41,875
Start Price Checker
2022 Lexus ES 250 Review
- Comfortable and mostly upscale interior
- Smooth ride
- Standard all-wheel drive
- Plenty of space for the price
- Sluggish acceleration with inline-four engine
- Rear seats don't fold down
- Introduces upgraded Lexus Safety System+ 2.5
- Bi-LED headlights added to all trims
- Repositioned infotainment display and added touchscreen functionality
- Part of the seventh ES generation introduced for 2019
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Lexus ES 250.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $40,800
- MPG & Fuel
- 25 City / 34 Hwy / 28 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 15.9 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: all wheel drive
- Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- Inline 4 cylinder
- Horsepower: 203 hp @ 6500 rpm
- Torque: 184 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 4 yr./ 50000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 195.9 in. / Height: 56.9 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 73.4 in.
- Curb Weight: 3780 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 13.9 cu.ft.
Safety
FAQ
Is the Lexus ES 250 a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 ES 250 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Lexus ES 250 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the ES 250 gets an EPA-estimated 28 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the ES 250 has 13.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus ES 250. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Lexus ES 250?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Lexus ES 250:
- Introduces upgraded Lexus Safety System+ 2.5
- Bi-LED headlights added to all trims
- Repositioned infotainment display and added touchscreen functionality
- Part of the seventh ES generation introduced for 2019
Is the Lexus ES 250 reliable?
To determine whether the Lexus ES 250 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the ES 250. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the ES 250's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Lexus ES 250 a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Lexus ES 250 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 ES 250 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Lexus ES 250?
The least-expensive 2022 Lexus ES 250 is the 2022 Lexus ES 250 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $40,800.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $40,800
- Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $49,980
- Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $46,200
- F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $45,450
What are the different models of Lexus ES 250?
If you're interested in the Lexus ES 250, the next question is, which ES 250 model is right for you? ES 250 variants include 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A), Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A), Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A), and F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A). For a full list of ES 250 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
