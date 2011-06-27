  1. Home
2022 Lexus ES 250

MSRP range: $40,800 - $49,980
2022 Lexus ES 300h Ultra Luxury Sedan Exterior Shown
MSRP $41,875
Edmunds suggests you pay $41,875
2022 Lexus ES 250 Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Comfortable and mostly upscale interior
  • Smooth ride
  • Standard all-wheel drive
  • Plenty of space for the price
  • Sluggish acceleration with inline-four engine
  • Rear seats don't fold down
  • Introduces upgraded Lexus Safety System+ 2.5
  • Bi-LED headlights added to all trims
  • Repositioned infotainment display and added touchscreen functionality
  • Part of the seventh ES generation introduced for 2019
2022 Lexus ES 250 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Lexus ES 250.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$40,800
MPG & Fuel
25 City / 34 Hwy / 28 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 15.9 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: all wheel drive
Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 203 hp @ 6500 rpm
Torque: 184 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Basic Warranty
4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 195.9 in. / Height: 56.9 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
Overall Width without Mirrors: 73.4 in.
Curb Weight: 3780 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 13.9 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover10.5%

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Lexus ES 250 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 ES 250 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Lexus ES 250 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the ES 250 gets an EPA-estimated 28 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the ES 250 has 13.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus ES 250. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Lexus ES 250?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Lexus ES 250:

Learn more

Is the Lexus ES 250 reliable?

To determine whether the Lexus ES 250 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the ES 250. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the ES 250's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Lexus ES 250 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Lexus ES 250 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 ES 250 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Lexus ES 250?

The least-expensive 2022 Lexus ES 250 is the 2022 Lexus ES 250 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $40,800.

Other versions include:

  • 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $40,800
  • Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $49,980
  • Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $46,200
  • F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $45,450
Learn more

What are the different models of Lexus ES 250?

If you're interested in the Lexus ES 250, the next question is, which ES 250 model is right for you? ES 250 variants include 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A), Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A), Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A), and F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A). For a full list of ES 250 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Lexus ES 250

2022 Lexus ES 250 Overview

The 2022 Lexus ES 250 is offered in the following submodels: ES 250 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A), Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A), Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A), and F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A). Lexus ES 250 models are available with a 2.5 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 203 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Lexus ES 250 comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Lexus ES 250 comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 6 yr./ 70000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Lexus ES 250?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Lexus ES 250 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 ES 250.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Lexus ES 250 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 ES 250 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Lexus ES 250?

2022 Lexus ES 250 F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)

2022 Lexus ES 250 Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)

2022 Lexus ES 250 Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)

2022 Lexus ES 250 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)

Which 2022 Lexus ES 250s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Lexus ES 250 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Lexus ES 250.

Can't find a new 2022 Lexus ES 250s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Lexus for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,166.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Lexus ES 250?

2022 Lexus ES 250 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
28 compined MPG,
25 city MPG/34 highway MPG

2022 Lexus ES 250 Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
28 compined MPG,
25 city MPG/34 highway MPG

2022 Lexus ES 250 Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
28 compined MPG,
25 city MPG/34 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG28
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement2.5 L
Passenger Volume113.8 cu.ft.
Wheelbase113.0 in.
Length195.9 in.
WidthN/A
Height56.9 in.
Curb Weight3780 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Lexus ES 250?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials

