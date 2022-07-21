What is the Tahoe?

The Chevrolet Tahoe is a large three-row SUV with seating for seven to nine people. Chevy redesigned the vehicle in 2021, giving it an independent rear suspension for the first time in its history and otherwise freshening up its workhorse SUV. That redesign included a more supportive third row, welcome news to passengers who have moved on from the juice-boxes-and-apple-slices phase of their life.

For the 2023 model year, the Tahoe is making Super Cruise, its hands-free semi-automated driving suite, available on the top two trims. Those trims, the Premier and High Country, set you back $65,000 and $72,000, respectively, a year ago. We had our say on Super Cruise earlier this year, but the addition of this feature (think Very Nice Cruise Control) may be a reason for some people to look higher up the trim line than they were previously considering. Certainly, that's what Chevy is banking on.

The large SUV category is relatively small, giving the Tahoe few competitors. It takes on the Ford Expedition, its corporate sibling the GMC Yukon, the Jeep Wagoneer and the Nissan Armada. If you're looking for an even longer Tahoe, check out the Chevrolet Suburban — which is essentially a Tahoe with a longer wheelbase.