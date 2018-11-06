Used 2015 Chrysler 300 for Sale Near Me
- 134,800 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, TaxiGreat Deal
$8,995$2,269 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! Previous taxi/livery vehicle. For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chrysler 300 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG8FH899267
Stock: 899267AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,138 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$11,991$5,340 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
This 2015 Chrysler 300 4dr 300C SEDAN features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Bright White Clearcoat with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Rear Heated Seats , Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact David Matheus at 954-621-1936 or dmathuesg578@hotmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chrysler 300 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAEG6FH903763
Stock: 993310
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-18-2019
- 66,469 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,362$2,507 Below Market
Dublin Nissan - Dublin / California
2015 Chrysler 300 Limited billet silver metallic clearcoat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Antenna Input, Harman Radio Manufacturer, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Media Hub (SD, USB, AUX), Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 8.4, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Uconnect Access, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Premium Painted Aluminum. Clean CARFAX. 19/31 City/Highway MPG 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chrysler 300 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG4FH749558
Stock: N8366
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 56,605 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,995$3,190 Below Market
Imperial Highline - Manassas / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: 300s Premium Group, Bright White Clearcoat, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Engine: 3.6l V6 24v Vvt, Light Group, Quick Order Package 22g, Radio: Uconnect 8.4an Am/Fm/Sxm/Hd/Bt/Nav. This Chrysler 300 also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Surround Sound, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Sport Seats, Xenon, Carbon Fiber Trim, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Wheels, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, HID Headlamps, Front Heated Seats, Premium Alloy Wheels, HD Radio, USB Port, Onboard Hard Drive, Panoramic Roof, Power Brakes, Blind Spot Monitor, LED Headlights/Fog Lights.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chrysler 300 S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCABG3FH922520
Stock: 2520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 112,531 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,995$4,844 Below Market
NJ Luxury Motors - South Amboy / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chrysler 300 S with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAGG0FH849826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,301 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,819$3,625 Below Market
Trostle Used Cars - Butler / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chrysler 300 Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCARG5FH787076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,817 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$14,599$2,212 Below Market
Supreme Auto - Fair Oaks / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chrysler 300 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG2FH796541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,807 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,970$2,482 Below Market
Newcastle Motors - Newcastle / Wyoming
Summary Our experienced Newcastle Motors team is excited to assist you in your next vehicle purchase. Welcome to the best source for online deals. Vehicle Details The performance tuned suspension of the vehicle handles great on all turns. This large car has quick acceleration. The vehicle is fun to drive! This large car is a great vehicle for families. Additional Information A qualified Newcastle Motors sales consultant is available by phone to answer any questions you may have about this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chrysler 300 S with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAGG1FH808623
Stock: 6166A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2020
- 52,478 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,950
Kargar Motors - Manassas / Virginia
BUYING A CAR HAS NEVER BEEN THIS EASY.We specialize in 100% GUARANTEED APPROVAL. BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPTCY, REPO, FORECLOSURE...NO PROBLEM. NOSOTROS FINANCIAMOS A TODOS! NO TAX ID, NO SOCIAL, NO CREDITO, MAL CREDITO, BANCARROTA, REPOSICIONES...NO PROBLEMA. TODOS SON APROBADOS! FINANCIAMIENTO GARANTIZADO!We can HELP you DRIVE today!!! You will not be disappointed!! 124 point VA safety inspection, AUTOCHECK CERTIFIED, qualifies for AUTOCHECK buy back protection. EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE up to 5 years.NON-COMMISSIONED sales reps. Just friendly staff and ready to help you. Contact our Sales at 703-520-9696.***LOOKS AND RUNS GREAT***XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, PUSH START, POWER WINDOWS, MIRRORS, LOCKS, SEATS, LEATHER, REAR AIR, HEATED SEATS, CD PLAYER, AM/FM RADIO, TRIP COMPUTER, ALLOY WHEELS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE***for more information please call: 703-520-9696.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chrysler 300 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG9FH920627
Stock: KMM2717
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-01-2020
- 23,943 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$17,998$2,304 Below Market
CarMax Beaverton - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Beaverton / Oregon
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OR, and excludes tax, license and registration costs, and $25 Optional Document Processing Fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chrysler 300 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG4FH898942
Stock: 18604132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,143 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,499
Automotive Connection - Fairfield / Ohio
UP FOR SALE A 2015 chrysler 300 with leather!!!seats!!!drive great!!!!very CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, PLEASE VISIT WWW.AUTOCONNECTIONOH.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION, PICTURES, AND A FREE CARFAX, OR CALL US TODAY AT 513-858-6555 WE SELL ALL OF OUR CARS AT ALMOST WHOLESALE PRICES, SO PLEASE CALL US AND CONFIRM THAT THE CAR IS STILL AVAILABLE. *** PRICES ONLINE ARE LISTED AS ''CASH ONLY'' PROMOTIONAL PRICES AND AUTOMOTIVE CONNECTION MAKES NO GUARANTEE NOR COMMITMENT TOWARDS THE PRICE OF THE VEHICLE WHEN FINANCING.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chrysler 300 Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCARG1FH923199
Stock: D200307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,574 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,900$1,846 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Wilmington - Wilmington / Delaware
CLEAN CARFAX !! ONE OWNER !! SUPER CLEAN CAR !! FINANCE AND WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE !! PLEASE CALL FOR MORE DETAILS.......
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chrysler 300 S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCABG2FH922606
Stock: FH922606
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 90,376 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$13,995$1,216 Below Market
House of Imports - Buena Park / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Engine: 3.6L V6 24V Vvt Gloss Black Linen/Black; Leather W/Perforated Insert Bucket Seats Manufacturer's Statement Of Origin Quick Order Package 22T Tires: P225/60R18 Bsw Touring Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 845Re Wheels: 18" X 7.5" Polished Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2015 Chrysler 300C was just serviced at House Of Imports 125 Point Inspection Oil and Filter Replacement Windshield Replaced Front Brake Pads and Rotors Replaced Vehicle Passed Smog All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chrysler 300 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAEG8FH755521
Stock: FH755521
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 64,446 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,987$1,305 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Valencia - Valencia / California
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black; Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Engine: 3.6L V6 24V Vvt Gloss Black Quick Order Package 22F Tires: P215/65R17 Low Rolling Resistance Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 845Re Wheels: 17" X 7.0" Premium Painted Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in this AutoNation Certified Pre-owned 2015 Chrysler 300 Limited. Key Features Include: 90 Day/4000 mile limited warranty leather sunroof 8.4 touch screen premium sound alloy wheels All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chrysler 300 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG2FH903801
Stock: FH903801
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- certified
2015 Chrysler 300 Limited38,270 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,568$999 Below Market
Troncalli Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Cumming / Georgia
2015 Chrysler 300**LIMITED EDITION**NAVIGATION**PUSH TO START**8.4 INCH TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY**U-CONNECT**BLUETOOTH**PREMIUM LEATHER SEATING SURFACES**DUAL POWER SEATS**HEATED SEATS**POWER HEATED MIRRORS**LED HEADLAMPS**JUST SERVICED BY OUR CERTIFIED TECHS AND IS IN LIKE NEW CONDITION**CALL OR COME IN TODAY, YOU'LL BE GLAD YOU DID**CALL US NOW**678-244-4100**FRIENDS AND FAMILY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE PLEDGE: We will ONLY offer pre-owned vehicles for sale that we would offer to a friend or family member. If it does not pass our 70 point or 125 point certified inspection, it goes to auction. Quality is better than quantity and your complete satisfaction is our goal!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chrysler 300 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG3FH859954
Stock: D20571B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 50,477 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,000$1,389 Below Market
Koons GM Corner - Vienna / Virginia
2015 Chrysler 300 Limited Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat Navigation, Leather, Non Smoker, Low Miles and great price. Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chrysler 300 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG2FH756623
Stock: 000K1160
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 9,015 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$18,999
Parys Auto Sales - Garland / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chrysler 300 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG1FH779701
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,591 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$14,999$955 Below Market
Westgate Kia - Wake Forest / North Carolina
Beats Premium Audio, 10 Speakers, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Leather Trimmed Sport Bucket Seats, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Quick Order Package 22G, Wheels: 19 x 7.5 Aluminum HyperBlack.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Here at WestGate Dodge Ram KIA Wake Forest, we know that you can visit any number of dealerships when shopping for a new or Pre-Owned vehicle. That's why we always make sure to go above and beyond for our loyal customers throughout Wake Forest, Raleigh, Durham NC, Cary NC, and Chapel Hill. It's our world-class customer service that helps us earn your business time and again while serving your driving needs! It's not just about helping you select a new or used car here at WestGate Dodge Ram KIA Wake Forest. Our auto finance center also works to ensure that you take advantage of a lease or loan solution that fits squarely into your budget. That gives you the chance to enjoy a great deal on a high-quality new or used car. Whatever your preference may be, you'll have no trouble finding an affordable car that brings joy to your daily drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chrysler 300 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAGG1FH883029
Stock: ND10238A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
