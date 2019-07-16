2020 Cadillac XT6
What’s new
- The XT6 is an all-new model
- Part of the first XT6 generation introduced for 2020
Pros & Cons
- Delivers both good power and ride comfort
- Many active safety features are standard equipment
- Third row is roomy enough for most adults
- Infotainment system is easy to use
- Minimal cargo space behind third row
- Jumpy throttle might draw concerned looks from passengers
- Low towing limits
- Competitors are overall less expensive and more refined
2020 Cadillac XT6 Review
It took time, but Cadillac's first three-row crossover is here. The 2020 Cadillac XT6 signals the Detroit luxury automaker's intention to compete at every level of the luxury SUV terra. But wait, you say. Doesn't the Escalade offer three rows? It does, yes, but the Escalade couldn't be more different from the all-new XT6.
The full-size Escalade remains a truck-based SUV powered by a thirsty V8. The XT6 is smaller and lighter thanks to its sedan-like chassis, and it is far more maneuverable than the Escalade's land-yacht proportions.
The XT6 is about the same size as the Audi Q7, one of its primary competitors, yet it offers a roomier third-row seat. It's also easy to reach that third row with second-row seats that slide and tilt forward. The Q7 is one of our top-rated luxury three-row crossovers, but on this score, the XT6 beats it handily.
To get that room, Cadillac took it out of the XT6's luggage space, which ranks low in the class — 12.6 cubic feet with all the seats up. But folding both rear rows opens up a properly large 78.7 cubic feet of space, ideal for times when you'll need to load it to the roof.
The XT6 comes with all the active safety features you expect on a modern vehicle, with even more that are optional. There's an 8-inch touchscreen display, two USB jacks for each row of seats, and an array of options that include a Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and wireless device charging.
Power comes from a 310-horsepower V6 engine, the same engine in the smaller XT5 crossover. That's slightly more power than many competitors and is adequate in hustling the larger XT6 to highway speeds. Properly equipped, the XT6 can tow up to 4,000 pounds. That's on the low side of the class, with some luxury rivals able to pull around 7,000 pounds, but it's still enough for most light-duty trailering.
Overall, the XT6 is a solid pick for a three-row luxury crossover SUV, though rivals such as the Q7, Acura MDX and Volvo XC90 are a little more compelling overall.
Our verdict7.3 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
Other disappointing driving traits include torque steer — a trait where the steering wheel can jerk in your hands when you mash the gas — and tricky low-speed drivability because of an overly sensitive gas pedal. Also, the front chin spoiler, which helps with aerodynamics, scrapes on some driveways — a sign that you'll want to avoid off-roading.
How comfortable is it?7.5
The automatic climate control system works well and responds immediately to your temperature demands, though the primary controls are split between physical buttons and the touchscreen, which is never really optimal. However, the cabin is pretty well insulated from sound. The XT6 isn't as quiet as an Audi Q7, but it's quieter than many luxury SUVs.
How’s the interior?7.5
Entering and exiting is a breeze thanks to squared-off door openings and low stepover height. Even crawling into the third row is pretty easy if you get the second-row captain's chairs. Once you're in, there's a pretty good amount of room in all rows. Visibility is good all around and is aided by low-mounted side mirrors and an optional surround-view parking camera system.
How’s the tech?8.0
We generally like the XT6's driving aids. Adaptive cruise works well, but the lane keeping system is more of a prevention aid than an active centering aid. Don't bother getting the expensive Night Vision option because it doesn't work very well.
How’s the storage?7.0
Small-item storage in the cabin is also average. Others in the class offer more clever solutions. We had trouble finding space for sunglasses, for instance. And the upper tray under the armrest is a bit cumbersome to remove, especially if you have the USB cables plugged in. For family duty, the XT6 offers sufficient space in the second row to fit a large rear-facing car seat behind the driver.
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?7.0
Cadillac offers a better powertrain warranty than the Europeans, and its roadside assistance coverage is better than most others. It also offers one year of free scheduled maintenance, which is a small plus.
Wildcard7.0
Which XT6 does Edmunds recommend?
Cadillac XT6 models
The 2020 Cadillac XT6 is available in two trim levels, Premium Luxury and Sport. Both come with a 3.6-liter V6 engine (310 horsepower, 271 lb-ft of torque) and a nine-speed automatic transmission. Premium Luxury trims come standard with front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive is optional. Sport trims are all-wheel-drive only.
Both trims come with nearly identical features, with the Sport offering a handful of performance and cosmetic differences. Highlights of the Premium Luxury include a sunroof, a hands-free liftgate, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel, among other luxury touches.
Infotainment features are generous and include an 8-inch touchscreen with a secondary dial controller, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio, six USB ports (two for each row of seats), a 4G LTE Wi-Fi connection, and a wireless device charge pad.
The XT6 offers a pretty typical bundle of driver safety aids for a luxury crossover, including automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning and lane keeping assist, and parking sensors. You also get Cadillac's Rear Vision Camera, which fills the rearview mirror with a real-time image from a rear-mounted camera.
The Sport trim comes with the same features, but it adds an adaptive suspension, gloss-black exterior trim accents and towing aids.
Multiple options are available for both trims, with highlights including an upgraded Bose sound system, a navigation system, upgraded leather upholstery and interior trim, and adaptive cruise control. The XT6 can be configured for six passengers rather than seven. Also optional is Cadillac's Night Vision, which uses infrared to detect pedestrians or large animals beyond the reach of the headlights.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Cadillac XT6.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- value
- driving experience
- dashboard
- appearance
- maintenance & parts
- comfort
Most helpful consumer reviews
I consider myself a very educated and conscientious vehicle shopper. I will also admit that I've been a very loyal GM customer, having purchased 13 new GM vehicles within our household over the past 30 years. I’ve been actively researching a purchase of a Mid-Size Luxury SUV for the past year. When GM announced the production of the Cadillac XT6, I was waiting with baited breath to learn more and tests drive this “NEW” model. When I finally had the opportunity to drive the XT6, I was immediately left with serious concerns and disappointment. Having test driven the new 2020 Lincoln Aviator prior to the XT6 may have influenced my opinion of the Cadillac prematurely; so I thought. However, as I took careful time to seriously compare of these two American Luxury brands, I felt compelled to turn away from the Cadillac XT6 and pursue a purchase of the Lincoln Aviator. Let it be known that my reason from turning away from GM wasn’t because of any negative experiences with previous GM products! Simply stated, I've become increasingly frustrated with GMs failure to seriously differentiate its product lineup to include Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, and Cadillac. With the exception of some simple exterior/interior cues, GM still insists on sharing one common parts-bin amongst all of its product divisions. From the powertrains to the dashboards, all GM divisions share way too much in common. Additionally, the exterior and interior appearances are lackluster and appear very "dated". The issues that these GM models face can no longer justify the significant difference in pricing that they command. GM has lost its ability to “wow” me with its “new” lineups. Specifically, my comparison of the XT6 and the Aviator allowed me to undeniably conclude that these two vehicles are Not Even Close in many aspects. If anyone has completed simple research, they cannot deny the facts. It is clear that GM demonstrates some serious neglect in the XT6 engineering by fast-tracking its development. As a result, the XT6 became a stretched version of the XT5, which limited its development, therefore forcing comprises in function and performance. Indeed, the XT6 it attractive and functional, however, for five distinct reasons I predict that the XT6 will remain out of reach of the Lincoln Aviator in sales and owner satisfaction. These five keys areas are: Use of C1XX platform (stretched version of XT5); Front wheel drive; Use of 3.6L V6 (LGX) naturally aspirated Engine; No option of a Hybrid variant powertrain; MSRPs that are very close to each other. Regardless of these major points, when considering the XT6, you are simply looking at a well-dressed and rebadged Enclave, Traverse or Acadia that present with the simplest differences in grills, tailgates and dashboards. In sharp contrast, the new Lincoln Aviator is a truly redesigned luxury vehicle that cannot be mistaken for the 2020 Ford Explorer which shares the same platform. Lincoln did some serious homework and accomplished some serious engineering goals. Not only has Lincoln separated itself brilliantly from its Ford brethren, but it truly put a lot of distance between itself and the Cadillac XT6, as well as every other Foreign competitor in the same Class. The Aviator's size inside and out, as well as its base Twin-Turbocharged 400 HP V-6 engine are alone, enough to make it a much better value than the aforementioned threats. It is obvious that the Aviator was meticulously designed from bottom up. Although the Cadillac XT6 has its strengths, as a loyal GM customer for decades, I must regretfully admit that it still falls short in nearly every measure when compared to most other Mid-size Luxury SUVs in the same class. It is disappointing that the XT6 was conceived which such limited time and resources. Opinions aside, only future sales will definitively dictate who will come out ahead. Do your own research and buy wisely!
I have driven Cadillac's most of my life. But in 2010 & 2013 I drove Lincoln's because Cadillac was not offering leasing. I went back to Cadillac leasing a 2014 XTS (which I thought was a great car) and then a 2017 Cadillac CT6 Platinum. This CT6 was the best car I ever had! Just fantastic! But when I lease a car I never lease the same one because in my mind I'd still be driving the same car I just turned in. So this time around I decided on a 2020 XT6. I won't go into a long story but I took delivery on November 6th 2019. As of today both the right front door and left rear door were misaligned, drivers door has a noise sounding like rubber on rubber, there is a rattling noise from the sunshade over the second row of seats, the right outside mirror stopped going down (as I had it set) when I put the car in reverse, the satellite radio loses connection and won't restart. My CT6 NEVER had any problems in the 3 years I had it and NEVER had one squeak or rattle. And after leaving the car at the dealer for 3 days just before Christmas out of my list of complaints only 1 item was fixed.
I bought a brand new Cadillac XT6 about 4 months ago and I do like it. But I feel like for the amount they charge you for just the base package is a lot. Sadly I bought it without doing my research which I typically do. But there are features I don't get that I would if I went a less expensive vehicle. And beware that this car does not come with built navigation you have to pay for it through on star. But they wont tell you till after your free trial is over. I love the design but I just wish they would give me more for money. But overall I love the car. Great ride and delivers tons of power.
Fresh look based on the Escala Concept , upscale feel, all available features, missing the massage seats. The video recorder is awesome, the 360’ camera , heads up display Rear view mirror camera , the intelligent beam, night vision and pedestrian detection. I love it. Coming from a BMW sedan is my first SUV and is really weird but I will get used to it.
2020 Cadillac XT6 video2020 Cadillac XT6 First Look | NY Auto Show
2020 Cadillac XT6 First Look | NY Auto Show
[MUSIC PLAYING] WILL KAUFMAN: Right now, Cadillac only offers one three-row SUV, the Escalade. While the Escalade is an undeniable cultural phenomenon, it is also an undeniable behemoth. Can Cadillac capture some of that magic in their new six-passenger three-row SUV, the 2020 Cadillac XT6? Will this be a Less-calade or just less? Hey, my boss says that if we get enough subscribers, I'm not allowed to pun anymore. So make sure to hit that button. The XT6 may be smaller than the Escalade, but its dimensions compare favorably to other competitors in its class, like our current top-ranked, midsize, three-row, luxury SUV, the Audi Q7. In fact, the XT6 claims a little bit more third-row passenger space than the Q7. To find that extra room, Cadillac had to raid the trunk, though. With the third row up, the XT6 has a relatively small 12.6 cubic feet of space. Fold down the power-folding third row and the remote-folding second row, and you open up a pretty impressive 78.7 cubic feet of space. Th0- XT6 relies on the same 310-horsepower, naturally aspirated V6 that you'll find in the smaller XT5. Fortunately, Cadillac replaced the less-than-stellar 8-speed automatic transmission from the XT5 with a 9-speed automatic. We've had a chance to drive Cadillac's 9-speed in other vehicles, and we find it pretty well-behaved, especially when it's got a little extra power behind it. [MUSIC PLAYING] Cadillac has packed almost all of the technology features they offer into the XT6. You'll find everything you expect, like smartphone integration, driver aides and active safety features, GM's camera-based, rear-view mirror. You'll even find an optional night vision camera system. The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system gets the knob-based secondary input that I had mixed feelings about back when I got to try it out in the XT4. Hey, you should check out that video. Fortunately, Cadillac says they've made some functional improvements that should make it a little more intuitive to use. Right now, it looks like at launch, Super Cruise will not be available on the XT6. However, Cadillac says they will be rolling out Super Cruise across their model lineup soon. Towing is rated at 4,000 pounds, and you get some neat towing aids, like a trailer hitch camera view. However, 4,000 pounds is at the lower end of the spectrum, with competitors like the Land Rover Discovery claiming thousands more max towing capacity. We don't have pricing information yet. But stay tuned to Edmunds for more news about the 2020 Cadillac XT6 as we approach its planned spring launch. For all our coverage, from the Detroit Auto Show, make sure to check out edmunds.com/roadnoise. And stay tuned right here to our YouTube channel for more videos like this.
Cadillac has addressed a glaring gap in its lineup with a new three-row crossover, the 2020 XT6. The XT6 enters a hotter-than-hot segment, but we wonder: Can it repeat the success of its monstrous big sib, the Escalade? Edmunds News Editor Will Kaufman gets up close with the newest, tech-loaded Caddy at its Detroit Auto Show debut.
Features & Specs
|Premium Luxury 4dr SUV
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$52,695
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6700 rpm
|Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$54,695
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6700 rpm
|Sport 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$57,095
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6700 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite XT6 safety features:
- Safety Alert Seat
- Vibrates the driver's seat to alert you of things such as unintentional lane departure.
- Teen Driver
- Monitors driving habits, prevents disabling safety features such as stability control, and lets parents limit the volume of the stereo.
- Rear Camera Mirror
- Displays the view of a wide-angle camera in the rearview mirror to make reversing safer and easier.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.4%
Cadillac XT6 vs. the competition
Cadillac XT6 vs. Audi Q7
The Q7's technology features are among the most advanced, user-friendly and well-executed in the luxury-car class. The big Audi also rides like a dream regardless of road surface, and its interior is constructed to exceptional standards. The XT6 is similarly loaded with tech, but its interior doesn't quite measure up to the Audi, with one notable exception: space. The XT6's third row is more usable and adult-friendly than the Q7's. Still, the Q7 is an all-around winner. It's no surprise we've picked it as one of the best luxury SUVs around.
Cadillac XT6 vs. Acura MDX
Do you want value? The MDX has a surplus. It starts nearly $10,000 cheaper than the XT6 and comes with a generous set of safety and advanced tech features. It's also a joy to drive, even on twisty roads, thanks to a well-sorted suspension and sophisticated ride. Its fuel economy is better than the XT6's. About the only thing the MDX doesn't do is ooze luxury cachet like its European rivals or Cadillac competitor.
Cadillac XT6 vs. Lincoln Aviator
With the Aviator and the XT6, America has a good old-fashioned domestic automaker rivalry once again. Like the XT6, the Aviator is all-new for 2020 and has nothing to do with the same-named model of nearly 20 years ago. Today's Aviator is still based on Ford's Explorer platform but looks much more like a scaled-down Lincoln Navigator — and that's a good thing. The Aviator and the XT6 go toe to toe in style and interior sophistication, but the XT6 has the edge on third-row room and comfort. The Aviator offers a plug-in hybrid version, however, making it a solid choice for those seeking a big family SUV that doesn't extract a big fuel bill.
FAQ
Is the Cadillac XT6 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Cadillac XT6?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Cadillac XT6:
- The XT6 is an all-new model
- Part of the first XT6 generation introduced for 2020
Is the Cadillac XT6 reliable?
Is the 2020 Cadillac XT6 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Cadillac XT6?
The least-expensive 2020 Cadillac XT6 is the 2020 Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $52,695.
Other versions include:
- Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $52,695
- Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $54,695
- Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $57,095
What are the different models of Cadillac XT6?
More about the 2020 Cadillac XT6
2020 Cadillac XT6 Overview
The 2020 Cadillac XT6 is offered in the following submodels: XT6 SUV. Available styles include Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), and Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A).
What do people think of the 2020 Cadillac XT6?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Cadillac XT6 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 XT6 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 XT6.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Cadillac XT6 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 XT6 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Cadillac XT6?
Which 2020 Cadillac XT6s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Cadillac XT6 for sale near. There are currently 156 new 2020 XT6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $53,690 and mileage as low as 0 miles.
Can't find a new 2020 Cadillac XT6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Cadillac XT6 for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,235.
Find a new Cadillac for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,641.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Cadillac XT6?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Cadillac lease specials
