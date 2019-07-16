  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.3 / 10
Consumer Rating
(6)

2020 Cadillac XT6

#6 Midsize 3-row luxury SUV

What’s new

  • The XT6 is an all-new model
  • Part of the first XT6 generation introduced for 2020

Pros & Cons

  • Delivers both good power and ride comfort
  • Many active safety features are standard equipment
  • Third row is roomy enough for most adults
  • Infotainment system is easy to use
  • Minimal cargo space behind third row
  • Jumpy throttle might draw concerned looks from passengers
  • Low towing limits
  • Competitors are overall less expensive and more refined
MSRP Starting at
$52,695
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
2020 Cadillac XT6 pricing

2020 Cadillac XT6 Review

It took time, but Cadillac's first three-row crossover is here. The 2020 Cadillac XT6 signals the Detroit luxury automaker's intention to compete at every level of the luxury SUV terra. But wait, you say. Doesn't the Escalade offer three rows? It does, yes, but the Escalade couldn't be more different from the all-new XT6.

The full-size Escalade remains a truck-based SUV powered by a thirsty V8. The XT6 is smaller and lighter thanks to its sedan-like chassis, and it is far more maneuverable than the Escalade's land-yacht proportions.

The XT6 is about the same size as the Audi Q7, one of its primary competitors, yet it offers a roomier third-row seat. It's also easy to reach that third row with second-row seats that slide and tilt forward. The Q7 is one of our top-rated luxury three-row crossovers, but on this score, the XT6 beats it handily.

To get that room, Cadillac took it out of the XT6's luggage space, which ranks low in the class — 12.6 cubic feet with all the seats up. But folding both rear rows opens up a properly large 78.7 cubic feet of space, ideal for times when you'll need to load it to the roof.

The XT6 comes with all the active safety features you expect on a modern vehicle, with even more that are optional. There's an 8-inch touchscreen display, two USB jacks for each row of seats, and an array of options that include a Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and wireless device charging.

Power comes from a 310-horsepower V6 engine, the same engine in the smaller XT5 crossover. That's slightly more power than many competitors and is adequate in hustling the larger XT6 to highway speeds. Properly equipped, the XT6 can tow up to 4,000 pounds. That's on the low side of the class, with some luxury rivals able to pull around 7,000 pounds, but it's still enough for most light-duty trailering.

Overall, the XT6 is a solid pick for a three-row luxury crossover SUV, though rivals such as the Q7, Acura MDX and Volvo XC90 are a little more compelling overall.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.3 / 10
The Cadillac XT6 is a sharp-looking newcomer to the midsize three-row SUV segment. Appealing technology features and a comfortable cabin impart good initial impressions. But once you start stacking the XT6 up against the competition, it begins to lose its luster. We were underwhelmed mostly by its poor drivability and an all-wheel-drive system you have to engage manually. On top of that, it seems a bit overpriced.

How does it drive?

7.0
The XT6's 3.6-liter V6 engine propels the XT6 to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds, which is sufficient for a vehicle of this size but a fair bit behind the segment leaders. Oddly, the all-wheel-drive system doesn't engage automatically, so you have to switch it manually when you think you need it.

Other disappointing driving traits include torque steer — a trait where the steering wheel can jerk in your hands when you mash the gas — and tricky low-speed drivability because of an overly sensitive gas pedal. Also, the front chin spoiler, which helps with aerodynamics, scrapes on some driveways — a sign that you'll want to avoid off-roading.

How comfortable is it?

7.5
The fairly comfortable front seats have effective heating and cooling functions but lack some adjustability; lumbar support is only two-way adjustable, for instance, and there's no thigh cushion extension for those long of leg. The reclinable second-row captain's chairs are relatively comfy but nothing special. As for ride comfort, our test XT6 Sport did a good job of softening hard road impacts but didn't control well the residual up-and-down body motions that followed. This trait could be a problem for motion-sensitive rear passengers.

The automatic climate control system works well and responds immediately to your temperature demands, though the primary controls are split between physical buttons and the touchscreen, which is never really optimal. However, the cabin is pretty well insulated from sound. The XT6 isn't as quiet as an Audi Q7, but it's quieter than many luxury SUVs.

How’s the interior?

7.5
Cadillac decided to add a rotary controller to complement its touchscreen interface at a time when most other automakers are getting rid of them. We applaud this decision, but some of the remaining touch-sensitive controls are still finicky to use.

Entering and exiting is a breeze thanks to squared-off door openings and low stepover height. Even crawling into the third row is pretty easy if you get the second-row captain's chairs. Once you're in, there's a pretty good amount of room in all rows. Visibility is good all around and is aided by low-mounted side mirrors and an optional surround-view parking camera system.

How’s the tech?

8.0
The optional Bose audio system has enough output to let you really bump up your tunes with decent sound clarity. Unlike some weaker competitor systems, this one sounds loud at even half the volume. The native navigation responds to natural language and is fairly easy to use. For those who prefer their smartphones, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included, and there is no shortage of charge options. (We counted six USBs plus a wireless phone charger in our test XT6.)

We generally like the XT6's driving aids. Adaptive cruise works well, but the lane keeping system is more of a prevention aid than an active centering aid. Don't bother getting the expensive Night Vision option because it doesn't work very well.

How’s the storage?

7.0
Power flat-folding third-row seats are always nice to have, especially if they work quickly, as they do in the XT6. There are controls both at the cargo hatch and the rear passenger door, which is convenient. The cargo area's liftover height is a bit high, and storage behind the third-row seats, at 12.6 cubic feet, is below average. Max cargo capacity is a more appropriate-for-the-class 78.7 cubic feet.

Small-item storage in the cabin is also average. Others in the class offer more clever solutions. We had trouble finding space for sunglasses, for instance. And the upper tray under the armrest is a bit cumbersome to remove, especially if you have the USB cables plugged in. For family duty, the XT6 offers sufficient space in the second row to fit a large rear-facing car seat behind the driver.

How economical is it?

7.5
The XT6 is estimated to return 22 mpg combined (17 city/24 highway), which is about where most of the competition falls. We achieved an average of 22.6 mpg on our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route, which is in line with our expectations, and possibly an indication that the XT6 should match its window sticker targets.

Is it a good value?

7.0
The XT6 from a value standpoint is sadly less than the sum of its parts. The interior cabin materials are actually quite nice, but the execution of how those materials are put together is lacking. This cabin doesn't quite meet the level of sophistication of other competitors at this price, or even competitors that are thousands of dollars cheaper. Cadillac's MSRP seems too much for what you get here. Many competitors have more to offer, whether it's lower cost or better luxury.

Cadillac offers a better powertrain warranty than the Europeans, and its roadside assistance coverage is better than most others. It also offers one year of free scheduled maintenance, which is a small plus.

Wildcard

7.0
We dig the XT6's styling overall and that it's instantly recognizable as a Cadillac. The interior design is also cohesive and works with the underlying design, but it doesn't feel as upscale as others, especially at this price. Where this XT6 mostly loses us is the driving experience. At times we thought to engage the all-wheel-drive system full time just to get rid of the torque-steer issue, but that would come at the unnecessary cost of fuel efficiency. That probably detracts the most from the luxury experience.

Which XT6 does Edmunds recommend?

With just two trims available, the best XT6 for your needs depends on whether you want the Sport's adaptive suspension or prefer the Premium Luxury's chrome styling accents. We say stick with the Premium Luxury. It's loaded with features and tech, and nearly every standard feature on the Sport — all-wheel drive, adaptive suspension, towing features — is also available for Premium Luxury as an à la carte option or in a package.

Cadillac XT6 models

The 2020 Cadillac XT6 is available in two trim levels, Premium Luxury and Sport. Both come with a 3.6-liter V6 engine (310 horsepower, 271 lb-ft of torque) and a nine-speed automatic transmission. Premium Luxury trims come standard with front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive is optional. Sport trims are all-wheel-drive only.

Both trims come with nearly identical features, with the Sport offering a handful of performance and cosmetic differences. Highlights of the Premium Luxury include a sunroof, a hands-free liftgate, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel, among other luxury touches.

Infotainment features are generous and include an 8-inch touchscreen with a secondary dial controller, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio, six USB ports (two for each row of seats), a 4G LTE Wi-Fi connection, and a wireless device charge pad.

The XT6 offers a pretty typical bundle of driver safety aids for a luxury crossover, including automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning and lane keeping assist, and parking sensors. You also get Cadillac's Rear Vision Camera, which fills the rearview mirror with a real-time image from a rear-mounted camera.

The Sport trim comes with the same features, but it adds an adaptive suspension, gloss-black exterior trim accents and towing aids.

Multiple options are available for both trims, with highlights including an upgraded Bose sound system, a navigation system, upgraded leather upholstery and interior trim, and adaptive cruise control. The XT6 can be configured for six passengers rather than seven. Also optional is Cadillac's Night Vision, which uses infrared to detect pedestrians or large animals beyond the reach of the headlights.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Cadillac XT6.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 16%
3 star reviews: 16%
2 star reviews: 18%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 6 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • value
  • driving experience
  • dashboard
  • appearance
  • maintenance & parts
  • comfort

Most helpful consumer reviews

3 out of 5 stars, There IS a better Mid-Size, Luxury SUV out there!
FireMedic,
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

I consider myself a very educated and conscientious vehicle shopper. I will also admit that I've been a very loyal GM customer, having purchased 13 new GM vehicles within our household over the past 30 years. I’ve been actively researching a purchase of a Mid-Size Luxury SUV for the past year. When GM announced the production of the Cadillac XT6, I was waiting with baited breath to learn more and tests drive this “NEW” model. When I finally had the opportunity to drive the XT6, I was immediately left with serious concerns and disappointment. Having test driven the new 2020 Lincoln Aviator prior to the XT6 may have influenced my opinion of the Cadillac prematurely; so I thought. However, as I took careful time to seriously compare of these two American Luxury brands, I felt compelled to turn away from the Cadillac XT6 and pursue a purchase of the Lincoln Aviator. Let it be known that my reason from turning away from GM wasn’t because of any negative experiences with previous GM products! Simply stated, I've become increasingly frustrated with GMs failure to seriously differentiate its product lineup to include Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, and Cadillac. With the exception of some simple exterior/interior cues, GM still insists on sharing one common parts-bin amongst all of its product divisions. From the powertrains to the dashboards, all GM divisions share way too much in common. Additionally, the exterior and interior appearances are lackluster and appear very "dated". The issues that these GM models face can no longer justify the significant difference in pricing that they command. GM has lost its ability to “wow” me with its “new” lineups. Specifically, my comparison of the XT6 and the Aviator allowed me to undeniably conclude that these two vehicles are Not Even Close in many aspects. If anyone has completed simple research, they cannot deny the facts. It is clear that GM demonstrates some serious neglect in the XT6 engineering by fast-tracking its development. As a result, the XT6 became a stretched version of the XT5, which limited its development, therefore forcing comprises in function and performance. Indeed, the XT6 it attractive and functional, however, for five distinct reasons I predict that the XT6 will remain out of reach of the Lincoln Aviator in sales and owner satisfaction. These five keys areas are: Use of C1XX platform (stretched version of XT5); Front wheel drive; Use of 3.6L V6 (LGX) naturally aspirated Engine; No option of a Hybrid variant powertrain; MSRPs that are very close to each other. Regardless of these major points, when considering the XT6, you are simply looking at a well-dressed and rebadged Enclave, Traverse or Acadia that present with the simplest differences in grills, tailgates and dashboards. In sharp contrast, the new Lincoln Aviator is a truly redesigned luxury vehicle that cannot be mistaken for the 2020 Ford Explorer which shares the same platform. Lincoln did some serious homework and accomplished some serious engineering goals. Not only has Lincoln separated itself brilliantly from its Ford brethren, but it truly put a lot of distance between itself and the Cadillac XT6, as well as every other Foreign competitor in the same Class. The Aviator's size inside and out, as well as its base Twin-Turbocharged 400 HP V-6 engine are alone, enough to make it a much better value than the aforementioned threats. It is obvious that the Aviator was meticulously designed from bottom up. Although the Cadillac XT6 has its strengths, as a loyal GM customer for decades, I must regretfully admit that it still falls short in nearly every measure when compared to most other Mid-size Luxury SUVs in the same class. It is disappointing that the XT6 was conceived which such limited time and resources. Opinions aside, only future sales will definitively dictate who will come out ahead. Do your own research and buy wisely!

2 out of 5 stars, Not sure of this car
Robert Hofmann,
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

I have driven Cadillac's most of my life. But in 2010 & 2013 I drove Lincoln's because Cadillac was not offering leasing. I went back to Cadillac leasing a 2014 XTS (which I thought was a great car) and then a 2017 Cadillac CT6 Platinum. This CT6 was the best car I ever had! Just fantastic! But when I lease a car I never lease the same one because in my mind I'd still be driving the same car I just turned in. So this time around I decided on a 2020 XT6. I won't go into a long story but I took delivery on November 6th 2019. As of today both the right front door and left rear door were misaligned, drivers door has a noise sounding like rubber on rubber, there is a rattling noise from the sunshade over the second row of seats, the right outside mirror stopped going down (as I had it set) when I put the car in reverse, the satellite radio loses connection and won't restart. My CT6 NEVER had any problems in the 3 years I had it and NEVER had one squeak or rattle. And after leaving the car at the dealer for 3 days just before Christmas out of my list of complaints only 1 item was fixed.

4 out of 5 stars, I bought one and this is my opinion
Braylon,
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

I bought a brand new Cadillac XT6 about 4 months ago and I do like it. But I feel like for the amount they charge you for just the base package is a lot. Sadly I bought it without doing my research which I typically do. But there are features I don't get that I would if I went a less expensive vehicle. And beware that this car does not come with built navigation you have to pay for it through on star. But they wont tell you till after your free trial is over. I love the design but I just wish they would give me more for money. But overall I love the car. Great ride and delivers tons of power.

5 out of 5 stars, Baby Escalade
AG,
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

Fresh look based on the Escala Concept , upscale feel, all available features, missing the massage seats. The video recorder is awesome, the 360’ camera , heads up display Rear view mirror camera , the intelligent beam, night vision and pedestrian detection. I love it. Coming from a BMW sedan is my first SUV and is really weird but I will get used to it.

Write a review

See all 6 reviews

2020 Cadillac XT6 video

2020 Cadillac XT6 First Look | NY Auto Show

2020 Cadillac XT6 First Look | NY Auto Show

[MUSIC PLAYING] WILL KAUFMAN: Right now, Cadillac only offers one three-row SUV, the Escalade. While the Escalade is an undeniable cultural phenomenon, it is also an undeniable behemoth. Can Cadillac capture some of that magic in their new six-passenger three-row SUV, the 2020 Cadillac XT6? Will this be a Less-calade or just less? Hey, my boss says that if we get enough subscribers, I'm not allowed to pun anymore. So make sure to hit that button. The XT6 may be smaller than the Escalade, but its dimensions compare favorably to other competitors in its class, like our current top-ranked, midsize, three-row, luxury SUV, the Audi Q7. In fact, the XT6 claims a little bit more third-row passenger space than the Q7. To find that extra room, Cadillac had to raid the trunk, though. With the third row up, the XT6 has a relatively small 12.6 cubic feet of space. Fold down the power-folding third row and the remote-folding second row, and you open up a pretty impressive 78.7 cubic feet of space. Th0- XT6 relies on the same 310-horsepower, naturally aspirated V6 that you'll find in the smaller XT5. Fortunately, Cadillac replaced the less-than-stellar 8-speed automatic transmission from the XT5 with a 9-speed automatic. We've had a chance to drive Cadillac's 9-speed in other vehicles, and we find it pretty well-behaved, especially when it's got a little extra power behind it. [MUSIC PLAYING] Cadillac has packed almost all of the technology features they offer into the XT6. You'll find everything you expect, like smartphone integration, driver aides and active safety features, GM's camera-based, rear-view mirror. You'll even find an optional night vision camera system. The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system gets the knob-based secondary input that I had mixed feelings about back when I got to try it out in the XT4. Hey, you should check out that video. Fortunately, Cadillac says they've made some functional improvements that should make it a little more intuitive to use. Right now, it looks like at launch, Super Cruise will not be available on the XT6. However, Cadillac says they will be rolling out Super Cruise across their model lineup soon. Towing is rated at 4,000 pounds, and you get some neat towing aids, like a trailer hitch camera view. However, 4,000 pounds is at the lower end of the spectrum, with competitors like the Land Rover Discovery claiming thousands more max towing capacity. We don't have pricing information yet. But stay tuned to Edmunds for more news about the 2020 Cadillac XT6 as we approach its planned spring launch. For all our coverage, from the Detroit Auto Show, make sure to check out edmunds.com/roadnoise. And stay tuned right here to our YouTube channel for more videos like this.

Cadillac has addressed a glaring gap in its lineup with a new three-row crossover, the 2020 XT6. The XT6 enters a hotter-than-hot segment, but we wonder: Can it repeat the success of its monstrous big sib, the Escalade? Edmunds News Editor Will Kaufman gets up close with the newest, tech-loaded Caddy at its Detroit Auto Show debut.

Features & Specs

Premium Luxury 4dr SUV features & specs
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV
3.6L 6cyl 9A
MSRP$52,695
MPG 18 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower310 hp @ 6700 rpm
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 9A
MSRP$54,695
MPG 17 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower310 hp @ 6700 rpm
Sport 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Sport 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 9A
MSRP$57,095
MPG 17 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower310 hp @ 6700 rpm
See all 2020 Cadillac XT6 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite XT6 safety features:

Safety Alert Seat
Vibrates the driver's seat to alert you of things such as unintentional lane departure.
Teen Driver
Monitors driving habits, prevents disabling safety features such as stability control, and lets parents limit the volume of the stereo.
Rear Camera Mirror
Displays the view of a wide-angle camera in the rearview mirror to make reversing safer and easier.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover16.4%

Cadillac XT6 vs. the competition

Cadillac XT6 vs. Audi Q7

The Q7's technology features are among the most advanced, user-friendly and well-executed in the luxury-car class. The big Audi also rides like a dream regardless of road surface, and its interior is constructed to exceptional standards. The XT6 is similarly loaded with tech, but its interior doesn't quite measure up to the Audi, with one notable exception: space. The XT6's third row is more usable and adult-friendly than the Q7's. Still, the Q7 is an all-around winner. It's no surprise we've picked it as one of the best luxury SUVs around.

Compare Cadillac XT6 & Audi Q7 features

Cadillac XT6 vs. Acura MDX

Do you want value? The MDX has a surplus. It starts nearly $10,000 cheaper than the XT6 and comes with a generous set of safety and advanced tech features. It's also a joy to drive, even on twisty roads, thanks to a well-sorted suspension and sophisticated ride. Its fuel economy is better than the XT6's. About the only thing the MDX doesn't do is ooze luxury cachet like its European rivals or Cadillac competitor.

Compare Cadillac XT6 & Acura MDX features

Cadillac XT6 vs. Lincoln Aviator

With the Aviator and the XT6, America has a good old-fashioned domestic automaker rivalry once again. Like the XT6, the Aviator is all-new for 2020 and has nothing to do with the same-named model of nearly 20 years ago. Today's Aviator is still based on Ford's Explorer platform but looks much more like a scaled-down Lincoln Navigator — and that's a good thing. The Aviator and the XT6 go toe to toe in style and interior sophistication, but the XT6 has the edge on third-row room and comfort. The Aviator offers a plug-in hybrid version, however, making it a solid choice for those seeking a big family SUV that doesn't extract a big fuel bill.

Compare Cadillac XT6 & Lincoln Aviator features

Related XT6 Articles

2020 Cadillac XT6 Drive and Review: On the Road in Cadillac's First Three-Row Crossover

Is "Better" Enough for Cadillac?

Will Kaufman by Will Kaufman , Content Strategist and News EditorJuly 29th, 2019

What is it?

While Cadillac has turned the massive and pricey truck-based Escalade into a household name, it's never sold a car-like, three-row crossover SUV ... until now. With the 2020 Cadillac XT6, the American luxury brand finally jumps on the bandwagon.

The six- or seven-passenger XT6 is powered by a 310-horsepower V6 engine and is available with either front-wheel drive or with one of two all-wheel-drive systems. It's based on the two-row XT5, but it has gained 9 inches in overall length, along with minor gains in height and width to accommodate the extra seating.

The XT6 starts with a very well-equipped Luxury base model that includes a lot of safety features, which were absent from the brand's base offerings in the past. From there, you can choose two flavors of XT6. The Sport trim comes with an adaptive suspension, quicker steering ratios, more aggressive throttle tuning, and blacked-out exterior trim to visually differentiate it. You also get a standard twin-clutch AWD system capable of actively shifting power from front to back and between the rear wheels, improving cornering ability.

The Premium Luxury trim is the alternative to the Sport. It lacks the adaptive suspension and comes with more relaxed steering and throttle tuning. It remains front-wheel drive but has an optional single-clutch AWD system to shift power between the front and rear axles. Combined with good traction control software and brake-based torque vectoring, the system still does its job and provides traction in adverse conditions.

Either car can then be equipped with the Platinum package, which loads it with luxury features and upgraded upholstery.

The XT6 features all sorts of tech as well. LED headlights are standard, along with an infotainment system that supports phone integration. Occupants can stay connected with a Wi-Fi hotspot, and their devices are kept topped up via USB Type A and C charge points in all three rows. Beyond the safety features, a full suite of driver aids is available, including a parking assistant and surround-view camera system. There's even a night-vision camera to help reduce the chances of unfortunate night-time incidents. It projects in the gauge cluster an infrared view of the road ahead, highlighting pedestrians and large animals.

In general, the XT6 makes a solid case for itself. It delivers power, space, and technology and convenience features at competitive price points when compared to other luxury vehicles.

Why does it matter?

Three-row SUVs are very popular with consumers, but more than a few shoppers are put off by massive body-on-frame SUVs such as the Escalade. That means Cadillac hasn't had a product to offer buyers in a growing market segment. The 2020 Cadillac XT6 fills that hole and gives shoppers a new option as well as giving Cadillac an entry into the three-row luxury class.

What does it compete with?

The XT6 has a whole range of three-row SUVs to deal with. The Audi Q7 and Volvo XC90 are obvious choices to consider from Europe. There's also the Acura MDX, which is smaller all around but can be had as a sporty hybrid. Lincoln is updating its own three-row SUV offering with the launch of the Aviator, which is based on the new Ford Explorer.

Perhaps the closest competitors are the Lexus RX 350L and RX 450hL. Like the XT6, they are lengthened versions of a two-row SUV. The Lexus is saddled with a frustrating technology interface. But more than that, Cadillac has simply done a better job integrating a third row of seating into the XT6 than Lexus did with its long-wheelbase RX.

The biggest wild card in the mix right now has to be the Kia Telluride (and its corporate sibling, the Hyundai Palisade). The Telluride is quite comfortable to spend time in, offers good cargo space behind its third row, boasts a handful of features not available on the Cadillac (such as ventilated second-row seats), and is significantly less expensive. While the XT6 uses more premium materials throughout and provides a smoother ride, the Telluride, in its highest trims, does an exceptional job giving the overall impression of being a premium product.

How does it drive?

Cadillac's marketing team has decided to run with the catchphrase "isolated precision" to describe the XT6's dynamics. It's not wrong, but the result is a bit of a mixed bag. Even with the XT6 Sport's 21-inch wheels and adaptive suspension, the XT6 felt comfortable on most road surfaces, exhibiting only a bit of choppiness over broken pavement. The Premium Luxury model with 20-inch wheels and fixed suspension rides fantastically well over every surface, including unpaved gravel roads.

The tradeoff for that ride quality is a lack of feeling. "Isolated" indeed. There's noticeable body roll at speed when going around turns, and there's no feedback from the road through the steering wheel. The Sport model has a quicker steering ratio. But beyond the quicker response, there's nothing really more sporty about the way it drives. We were never in a situation where the difference between the Sport's twin-clutch AWD and the Luxury model's single-clutch AWD had a noticeable impact on vehicle dynamics. And that's going to mirror the experience most drivers have. Even on gravel roads, the Luxury model felt just as stable and capable as the Sport.

Ultimately, the difference between them still seems more aesthetic than functional. Cadillac has taken steps to differentiate the driving experience of the two. But based on our early impressions, the designers could stand to take the differences even further.

Still, like many modern vehicles, the steering and brakes are precise enough that the feeling of isolation doesn't impact normal driving. The quiet and separation that the XT6 provides will, for most buyers, be a strength. But a driver's vehicle this is not.

What's the interior like?

When Cadillac launched the XT6, it said the SUV was going to make every seat "the best seat in the house." Alas, that's not really the case. The interior is usably roomy, and 6-foot-tall adults will fit in all three rows. The third row has a slightly higher floor and a slightly lower roof, so the seating position is a bit more awkward for tall passengers. The seats themselves are also firm and flat, offering less support than the buckets in the first and second rows.

Firmness is an issue in all three rows, making it seem like Cadillac was trying to make them sporty bucket seats. But at the same time, there's not enough lateral bolstering for passengers' torsos to keep them in place during aggressive cornering. We also have complaints about the lack of two fore/aft or tilt adjustability for the headrests and the relative shortness of the front-seat cushions. Our taller drivers feel like they lack sufficient thigh support.

In general, we think most people will be comfortable, even after hours in the vehicle. But these seats fall into a bit of an awkward middle ground. They don't really fade into the background like some luxury seats or hug you like sport seats.

Cadillac's technology features are easy to use, with a very simple 8-inch touchscreen interface. The newest iteration features an improved rotary knob infotainment selector. It has a jog function, allowing you to tap the controller in a cardinal direction to switch between menus and screens. It's not the best knob-based system we've used — the screen is still optimized for touch — but it's getting better. In its current form, it makes for a functional secondary input option.

The screen is sharp, with good-looking graphics and navigation maps. It's small for the luxury segment, so the available surround-view camera display is squeezed down into relatively little real estate. We can't help but think that Cadillac would benefit from using a 10-inch screen.

The interior is also quiet and solidly built. Cadillac has gotten better at using premium materials. Most everything you touch in the 2020 XT6 feels sturdy and upscale. But in terms of design and execution, it still lags behind competitors in creating a holistic impression of high-end luxury. Cadillac is edging ever closer to being competitive with other luxury brands, and many of the components are in place. But the brand still hasn't quite cracked the code in terms of translating its vision into a final product.

How practical is it?

Practicality is an issue for the XT6, depending on how you need to use it. There's an excellent pass-through that provides a large shelf for pretty sizable items. There are also plenty of cupholders for all three rows, and the door pockets will hold water bottles.

But the awkward leather-lined cubby under the climate control panel isn't quite big enough to hold much more than small items. It certainly won't hold a phone. Thankfully, the new wireless charging pocket is much more accommodating than past GM versions. And it's easy to slip a modern phone in its case in and out of the charging pocket.

Trunk space could be an issue if you also need to use the third row. With the third row in place, so much of the trunk is occupied that there's basically only room for some grocery bags. You're not taking three rows of people to the airport, that's for sure. The third row folds down at the touch of a button, at least. And once it's folded, you get a very large cargo area. The Volkswagen Atlas and Kia Telluride both prove you can have a usable trunk behind the third row in a unibody SUV. But the XT6 still requires trading off between passenger space and cargo space.

What else should I know?

Cadillac seems to be moving in the right direction, focusing on its strengths rather than reaching to compete directly with the big European brands. As much as enthusiasts have been disappointed by the dilution of the V performance sub-brand, high-horsepower performance machines aren't what Cadillac needs.

In fact, the biggest worry to us has been the slow movement from the brand on electrification. Other luxury makes have been pushing into hybrids, 48-volt electrical systems and even full electrification at a more rapid clip, and ultimately Cadillac will need to as well. The XT6 may complete a comprehensive and cohesive Cadillac lineup, but it still doesn't tell us much about where the brand is going next.

Edmunds says

The 2020 Cadillac XT6 is a solid step forward for the carmaker, but for its many strengths it still shows that Cadillac has more room to grow.

2020 Cadillac XT6 First Look

Is This Caddy's Lesscalade?

Will Kaufman by Will Kaufman , Content Strategist and News EditorJanuary 12th, 2019

The lack of a midsize three-row crossover was a notable gap in Cadillac's lineup. Sure, it has the Escalade. But not everyone who needs a third row of seats needs a truck-based V8 behemoth, especially if they have to park it in a Trader Joe's lot.

Enter the 2020 Cadillac XT6, the Caddy that zigs ... right into one of the most popular vehicle segments on the road. Cadillac packed nearly all of its tech into this SUV, and it is promising the moon in terms of refinement and comfort. But the biggest question is: Can the XT6 capture some of the magic that made the Escalade a cultural sensation, or will it be another competent crossover?

So It's Bigger Than an XT5?

Mostly. The XT6, as you might suspect, is longer, wider and taller than the XT5. In fact, its overall dimensions are similar to those of the Audi Q7 — our current top-ranked pick in the segment. Well, it's similar in all but one dimension: The XT6's wheelbase has only grown 0.2 inch from the XT5, and at 112.7 inches, that's about 5 inches shorter than the wheelbase of the Q7 and other similar three-row luxury SUVs.

That last number apparently doesn't tell the whole story, though, as the third row in the XT6 is actually slightly larger in terms of head-, legroom and shoulder room than the Q7. And the XT6 comes with a power-folding third row and a fold-down second row that also slides and tilts to allow better third-row access. Cargo space is 12.6 cubic feet behind the third row (which is a bit on the small side for the class), 43.1 cubic feet behind the second row (much better), and 78.7 cubic feet with both stored away (which is properly big).

So Cadillac Makes It Techy?

Oh yeah. The XT6 comes standard with all the active safety features you expect on a modern vehicle, and it can be upgraded with even more. Adaptive cruise control, an HD surround-view camera, forward and reverse automatic emergency braking, automatic parking assist, and even the love-it-or-hate-it rearview camera mirror are available. The CT6's night-vision system is optional as well, although mentions of the brand's Super Cruise hands-free driving system are noticeably absent from Cadillac's announcement.

Inside the cabin, you get an 8-inch touchscreen with a secondary rotary-knob controller and two USB ports for each row of seats. We had a chance to try out Cadillac's controller in the XT4 last year and found it fell a bit short in terms of functionality. However, Cadillac says it has added functionality to this iteration, so hopefully the secondary control integration will be a bit more streamlined.

Other available options include NFC phone pairing, a high-power wireless charging pad, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a Wi-Fi hotspot with 4G LTE connectivity, and the ability to create a personalized profile that can be carried over into any properly equipped Caddy.

So It's More Powerful?

Actually, no. Under the hood is the same 3.6-liter V6 engine found in the XT5, making the same 310 horsepower. It is paired with a newer nine-speed automatic transmission that we've found generally agreeable in other GM products. And it drives the front wheels on standard models, with all-wheel drive available as an option. This engine, in a properly equipped XT6, allows for a towing capacity of 4,000 pounds.

Here, the XT6 follows the pattern we've seen with other Caddy crossovers: It makes more power than most of the standard engines it's up against but less than the optional engines many competitors offer. It also falls a little short in towing capacity — better than a vehicle like the Acura MDX — but it's off the pace of class-best performers that claim more than 7,000 pounds max towing (8,000 pounds, in the case of the Land Rover Discovery).

It's not a bad formula. Even at the base trim level, you'll get decent power and towing capacity, although we're still waiting on fuel economy numbers. And if you really want to tow, there's always the Escalade.

Pricing and Release Date

We don't have the final information on pricing and availability just yet. There will be two trims available at launch (as with the XT4): the Premium Luxury and the Sport, which is distinguished with blacked-out exterior trim, carbon-fiber interior bits and available 21-inch wheels. Cadillac will start taking orders for the XT6 this spring, so expect to start seeing them in dealerships soon after. Stay tuned to Edmunds for more information, news and reviews of the 2020 Cadillac XT6.

