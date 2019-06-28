2020 Volvo S60
What’s new
- Blind-spot monitoring now includes steering collision avoidance
- The virtual instrument panel is now standard on all models
- The R-Design gains standard four-zone climate control, interior lighting and a tailored dashboard
- Part of the third S60 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Strong acceleration and braking performance
- Wonderfully comfortable and supportive seats
- Well-executed Pilot Assist driving aids
- Exceptional optional Bowers & Wilkins audio system
- Too many controls are dependent on a frustrating tech interface
- No USB ports for rear passengers
- Optional sport suspension rides a little rough for a luxury sedan
2020 Volvo S60 Review
More than just a four-door Swede packed with safety features, the 2020 Volvo S60 is a true contender in the luxury sedan class. Impressive driving performance, a comfortable cabin, and a long list of high-tech features are just a few of the items that qualify the latest S60 to compete with long-standing class leaders such as the BMW 3 Series and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
Much like its luxury-sedan brethren, the S60 is available with a wide variety of trim levels and engine options. Even the base-level S60 comes with impressive equipment such as automatic climate control, a 12.3-inch instrument panel display, forward collision warning, and a drowsy driver warning system. But if you want more, there's plenty of room on the options sheet for more luxury comforts and added power.
Drawbacks for the S60 aren't abundant, but there are a few worth talking about. For instance, the infotainment interface is difficult to learn, even for tech-savvy shoppers, and searching for touchscreen-only buttons can be distracting while you're driving. And, as far as luxury-sedan ride quality goes, the S60 doesn't offer the world's best. All things considered, though, the 2020 Volvo S60 offers an excellent balance of performance and comfort in an elegant package. It's certainly worth a test drive.
Our verdict7.9 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
The brakes have good mannerisms — they are easy to modulate smoothly in everyday commuting, yet they exhibit powerful stopping capability. Steering and handling are just as impressive in the S60. This Volvo isn't as playful as some rear-wheel-drive sport sedans, but it allows you to move at a good clip without much effort.
How comfortable is it?7.5
Inside the cabin, noise is mostly dependent on the road surface you're on. Rougher and more textured pavement creates low-frequency rumble that's ever present, while smoother surfaces return virtually no road noise. Wind noise is nicely isolated in nearly all situations. Finally, the climate control system's touchscreen dependence is far from ideal, but the four-zone system is effective at cooling and heating the cabin.
How’s the interior?7.5
The driving position will accommodate a broad range of body types thanks to highly adjustable seats. Outward visibility is outstanding thanks to door-mounted mirrors and rear headrests that fold with the touch of a button. The abundant driver aids include an optional 360-degree camera to help you see all the corners around you.
How’s the tech?8.0
The optional Pilot Assist adaptive cruise control and standard lane keeping are well-sorted systems, and they will work down to a full stop. They don't operate as smoothly as some competitor systems, but they're certainly above average compared to the whole spectrum of offerings.
How’s the storage?7.5
Interior cabin storage is mostly typical of a luxury sedan, with typically small cupholders and door pockets — there aren't many options for larger items such as purses or water bottles. Car seat installation is relatively easy thanks to thoughtful touches such as easy-release headrests.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.5
Wildcard8.5
Which S60 does Edmunds recommend?
Volvo S60 models
The 2020 Volvo S60 is available in four trim levels: Momentum, Inscription, R-Design and Polestar Engineered. There are four powertrain choices, starting with the T5 that uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (250 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque). It's mated to an eight-speed automatic and front-wheel drive. The T6 has a turbocharged and supercharged version of that engine (316 hp, 295 lb-ft) that comes with all-wheel drive. The T8 hybrid takes the T6's engine and adds electric motors (combined output of 400 hp, 472 lb-ft). It, too, is all-wheel-drive only and estimated to deliver 21 miles of electric-only range. The T8 Polestar Engineered gets a higher-output version of the plug-in hybrid that produces 415 hp and 494 lb-ft of torque.
The Momentum trim can be had with either the T5 or T6 powertrain. Standard features include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, selectable drive modes, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 12.3-inch instrument panel display, simulated leather upholstery, heated four-way power-adjustable driver's seat, driver-seat memory functions, split-folding rear seats with power-folding headrests, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
On the tech front, you also get a 9-inch vertically oriented touchscreen with Volvo's Sensus infotainment system, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, two USB ports, and a 10-speaker audio system with satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. Advanced safety features include forward collision warning, full-speed automatic emergency braking, run-off road mitigation, lane keeping assist, a road sign reader, a drowsy driver warning system, and remote vehicle controls.
The sporty R-Design spices things up with unique exterior design elements, LED foglights, a sport steering wheel with shift paddles, four-zone automatic climate control, premium leather and fabric upholstery, and the 10-way power front seats.
The Inscription builds on the Momentum features by adding the LED foglights, wood interior trim, leather upholstery, 10-way power-adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar adjustment, and passenger-seat memory functions. This trim is also eligible for the Luxury Seating package that adds premium leather upholstery and ventilated front seats with power-adjustable side bolsters and massage functions.
All trims are eligible for the Premium package that adds a hands-free trunklid, front and rear parking sensors, auto-dimming mirrors, keyless entry, a blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning system with automatic braking and steering assist, and an automated perpendicular and parallel parking system. Also available on those trims are a 14-speaker premium Harman Kardon audio system and the Multimedia package that includes a navigation system.
If you get the Premium and Multimedia packages, the Advanced package becomes available and adds adaptive headlights, automatic high beams, LED foglights, headlight washers, a head-up display, a 360-degree surround-view camera, and Volvo's Pilot Assist semi-automated drive system with adaptive cruise control.
The T8 Polestar Engineered model is almost fully loaded with the above features along with 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension with Öhlins dampers, Brembo brakes, and an Orrefors crystal shift knob.
Some features are available on supporting trims as options. Other add-ons for most trims include an adaptive air suspension, a Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system, a heated steering wheel, and heated rear seats.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Volvo S60.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- technology
- driving experience
- infotainment system
- appearance
- acceleration
- dashboard
- sound system
- wheels & tires
- spaciousness
- fuel efficiency
- ride quality
- comfort
- handling & steering
- climate control
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is my second Volvo S 60 in a row. I’ve had BMWs and Audi’s before but like the Volvo driving, transmission, and safety. I purchased a white t5 momentum with the premium package and heated seats and the blonde leatherette interior. It drives much nicer than my 2013 s60 and much more rear leg room. Overall it feels like a bigger smoother version. Here’s my buying advice. Blond leatherette feels and looks Exactly like the leather model. I mean I had two two cars sitting side-by-side and was feeling both materials and couldn’t tell the difference. That being said, Black leatherette definitely looks and feels different. If your thinking blond go with leatherette. YOU CAN ADD THE ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL AFTER THE FACT. No one ever mentioned this until one person who did the ordering at the dealership did. It was a must have for me, so it restricted my search quite a bit. But, for a couple of grand you can add it on and it saves you from having to buy the multi media and advanced driving packages saving you a few thousand. HUD is a novelty. Navigation isn’t needed since Apple CarPlay works seamlessly and Google map on the display works even better than the purchased nav. I found the actually T5 drove better than the T6. I found it was smoother and quieter but still had plenty of power. Would like the 4 wheel drive but I’ve had fwd Volvo’s in the snow in the past and they were fine.
S60 Polestar - After owning a Audi S6, I can say, this vehicle is very satisfying. Although not as powerful as my former S6, it's pretty close. What I lost in power and/or performance, I made up in fuel economy. I really like that I can operate this vehicle in pure electric, hybrid or full performance mode. Pros: Hybrid and full performance modes are quite exhilerating. Range / Fuel Economy - Managed to drive 800+ miles on one tank of fuel so far! Very Strong Acceleration Infotainment Sys (Once You Learn It) Bowers and Wilkins Audio - Awesome! Exterior - Not to Wild Cons: Pure Electric Range - 25 Miles Tops! Ride Comfort Dynamics - A Little Rough for a Luxery Sedan
I considered this vehicle compared to the 2020 Kia Stinger and I am so glad I went this direction! I got the S60 T8 R-Design so it is currently getting 52MPG and has a ton of power! Smaller than the Stinger, sure, but it more than makes up for it with the ride and tech. I love that it can drive itself!
Features & Specs
|T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$36,050
|MPG
|23 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5500 rpm
|T6 Momentum 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
|MSRP
|$40,550
|MPG
|21 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|316 hp @ 5700 rpm
|T6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
|MSRP
|$47,400
|MPG
|21 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|316 hp @ 5700 rpm
|T5 Inscription 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$42,900
|MPG
|23 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite S60 safety features:
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
- Warns if another vehicle is lurking in your blind spot, and cross-traffic alert lets you know if something is approaching as you back out.
- City Safety Collision Avoidance
- Warns if a collision with a vehicle, pedestrian, cyclist or animal is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
- Run-Off Road Mitigation
- Scans the road to detect if the vehicle may run off the road and automatically tightens seat belts in preparation.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volvo S60 vs. the competition
Volvo S60 vs. Audi A4
The S60 and the A4 are excellent rivals since they're so evenly matched. Both offer impressive build quality and all sorts of luxury- and safety-oriented options. Both vehicles are spacious and comfortable and ultimately easy to drive on a daily basis. The Volvo S60 presents a wider variety of available powertrains, but the A4's turbocharged four-cylinder is no slouch either.
Volvo S60 vs. Genesis G70
If you're looking for a bit of a bargain in the luxury class, the Genesis G70 is an excellent place to start. Available with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder or a 3.3-liter V6, the G70 feels sporty and high-class at the same time. Unfortunately, many of the cabin materials are sourced from other Hyundais, so at times, it doesn't feel as plush as some rivals (especially the high-end S60 trim levels).
Volvo S60 vs. BMW 3 Series
While it's no longer the class-dominating luxury-sedan standard that it once was, the BMW 3 Series is still a worthy competitor for the S60. It has a comfortable ride, but it still offers the sporty driving experience we've come to expect from BMW. And inside, the infotainment system is relatively easy to use even if it has fallen behind some class leaders.
FAQ
Is the Volvo S60 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Volvo S60?
Is the Volvo S60 reliable?
Is the 2020 Volvo S60 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Volvo S60?
The least-expensive 2020 Volvo S60 is the 2020 Volvo S60 T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,050.
Other versions include:
- T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $36,050
- T6 Momentum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $40,550
- T6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $47,400
- T5 Inscription 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $42,900
- T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $47,400
- T5 R-Design 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $42,900
- T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $55,400
- T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $55,400
- T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $64,800
What are the different models of Volvo S60?
More about the 2020 Volvo S60
2020 Volvo S60 Overview
The 2020 Volvo S60 is offered in the following submodels: S60 T8 Polestar Engineered, S60 Sedan, S60 Hybrid. Available styles include T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 Momentum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T5 Inscription 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T5 R-Design 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Volvo S60?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Volvo S60 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 S60 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 S60.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Volvo S60 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 S60 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Volvo S60?
2020 Volvo S60 T6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
The 2020 Volvo S60 T6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $48,395. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volvo S60 T6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) is trending $3,094 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,094 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $45,301.
The average savings for the 2020 Volvo S60 T6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) is 6.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Volvo S60 T6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,895. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $4,934 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,934 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $38,961.
The average savings for the 2020 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 11.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 13 2020 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volvo S60 T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Volvo S60 T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,045. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volvo S60 T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $4,858 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,858 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,187.
The average savings for the 2020 Volvo S60 T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 13.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 27 2020 Volvo S60 T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volvo S60 T6 Momentum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
The 2020 Volvo S60 T6 Momentum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $41,545. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volvo S60 T6 Momentum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) is trending $5,037 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,037 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,508.
The average savings for the 2020 Volvo S60 T6 Momentum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) is 12.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Volvo S60 T6 Momentum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2020 Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $65,795. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $7,109 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,109 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $58,686.
The average savings for the 2020 Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 10.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
The 2020 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $48,395. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) is trending $5,522 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,522 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,873.
The average savings for the 2020 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) is 11.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volvo S60 T5 R-Design 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Volvo S60 T5 R-Design 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,895. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volvo S60 T5 R-Design 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $4,772 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,772 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,123.
The average savings for the 2020 Volvo S60 T5 R-Design 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 10.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Volvo S60 T5 R-Design 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Volvo S60s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Volvo S60 for sale near. There are currently 182 new 2020 S60s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $39,845 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Volvo S60. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $7,387 on a used or CPO 2020 S60 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Volvo S60s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volvo S60 for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $25,070.
Find a new Volvo for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $12,712.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Volvo S60?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volvo lease specials
