The Outlander remains one of the few compact SUVs to offer three rows of seating. A modest increase in wheelbase should provide extra legroom for those beleaguered third-row passengers, but we'll have to wait and see if the seats prove as plush and spacious as those in the newly redesigned Kia Sorento.

Interior materials look to have taken a big step forward as well, with the top SEL trim receiving quilted leather and real aluminum accents. Three-zone climate control, heated second-row seats and a hands-free tailgate are among the new features that give the Outlander a more upscale vibe compared to its predecessor. Mitsubishi has also addressed noise and vibration complaints by adding sound insulation, tightening door gaps, and reworking the suspension for improved isolation from impacts on rough roads. A stiffer overall structure and more compliant chassis and suspension bushings should also help suppress unwanted harshness.