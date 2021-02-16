  1. Home
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

Release Date: April 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $26,990
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
+19
  • More interior room and cargo capacity
  • New 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine
  • Improved infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Kicks off the fourth Outlander generation
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Review
The Outlander Is No Longer the Outlier
Kurt Niebuhr
02/16/2021
What is the Mitsubishi Outlander?

The past decade has been a little rough for Mitsubishi Motors. Once known for imbuing its vehicles with rally-inspired technology and performance, its model line has been reduced to a smattering of SUVs and the subcompact Mirage. But a relatively recent partnership with Nissan and Renault looks to have breathed new life into the quirky brand, with the Outlander the first model to undergo a radical transformation.

It's hard to miss the biggest change to the Outlander. The bold styling of the front end is almost concept car-like, giving the Outlander a distinctive look to set it apart from its peers. The striking stamping on the side and rear helps clean up and modernize this three-row SUV, while the interior is treated to a thorough and equally needed makeover of its own. Changes to the suspension, a new powertrain, and a host of advanced driver aids could make the Outlander a solid choice in the segment.

What's under the Outlander's hood?

Thanks to its corporate partnerships, Mitsubishi was able to borrow the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine used in the Nissan Rogue. The motor produces 181 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque in Nissan's crossover, and we expect the same from the Outlander. It's unlikely to deliver thrilling acceleration, but it does represent a significant step up from the previous Outlander's 166-hp four-cylinder. For the first year at least, a more powerful V6 or plug-in hybrid will not be on the options list.

The Outlander will also use Nissan's continuously variable automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, but a variety of drive modes — including Gravel and Snow — can help when the going gets rough. All-wheel drive is optional and comes with a Mud mode for when traction is extremely limited, such as on muddy trails or in deep snow.

How's the Outlander's interior?

Mitsubishi has gone to considerable lengths to improve the Outlander's cabin. We hope the end result is successful since the interior of the previous-generation Outlander was, literally, a bit of a sore spot. Mitsubishi says the redesigned front seats are more comfortable and supportive than the previous attempt, which had few adjustments and oddly angled headrests.

The Outlander remains one of the few compact SUVs to offer three rows of seating. A modest increase in wheelbase should provide extra legroom for those beleaguered third-row passengers, but we'll have to wait and see if the seats prove as plush and spacious as those in the newly redesigned Kia Sorento.

Interior materials look to have taken a big step forward as well, with the top SEL trim receiving quilted leather and real aluminum accents. Three-zone climate control, heated second-row seats and a hands-free tailgate are among the new features that give the Outlander a more upscale vibe compared to its predecessor. Mitsubishi has also addressed noise and vibration complaints by adding sound insulation, tightening door gaps, and reworking the suspension for improved isolation from impacts on rough roads. A stiffer overall structure and more compliant chassis and suspension bushings should also help suppress unwanted harshness.

How's the Outlander's tech?

The 2022 Outlander comes standard with an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, while higher trim levels will receive a 9-inch screen. Techies are sure to be impressed by the available wireless charging pad, head-up display and fully digital instrument panel. Mitsubishi also upgrades to a 10-speaker Bose audio system on upper trim levels.

The Outlander is equipped with an abundance of standard and optional advanced driver aids. Basic features such as automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are present, along with slightly more upscale offerings such as a top-down camera. There's even a system called Mi-Pilot Assist, which pairs adaptive cruise control with automatic lane-centering to help reduce stress while driving on traffic-jammed highways.

How's the Outlander's storage?

With a 1.4-inch increase in wheelbase, as well as a small increase to interior width, the Outlander looks to provide a bit more cargo capacity than the outgoing model. Though a full list of official figures has yet to be released, the cargo floor opening is nearly 6 inches wider, and the cargo floor length behind the first row is increased by a whopping 13.9 inches. The second-row seats don't fold completely flat, but the Outlander should be able to swallow a bicycle without an issue. As with ultimate cargo capacity, tow ratings have not been revealed, but we anticipate it will be similar to the Nissan Rogue's 1,350-pound maximum.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Mitsubishi Outlander has been languishing for some time, but this new model looks to be on the right track. We were rightfully hard on previous Outlanders, but Mitsubishi has taken steps to improve performance and comfort in the redesigned version. We look forward to testing and reviewing this new generation of Outlander and hope that it sets a new trend — not only for the model but for the brand as well. 

