Estimated values
2010 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,873
|$11,558
|$13,429
|Clean
|$8,271
|$10,770
|$12,471
|Average
|$7,066
|$9,195
|$10,556
|Rough
|$5,862
|$7,619
|$8,641
Estimated values
2010 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,325
|$10,986
|$12,835
|Clean
|$7,760
|$10,237
|$11,920
|Average
|$6,630
|$8,740
|$10,089
|Rough
|$5,500
|$7,242
|$8,259
Estimated values
2010 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,295
|$8,382
|$9,829
|Clean
|$5,867
|$7,811
|$9,128
|Average
|$5,013
|$6,668
|$7,726
|Rough
|$4,159
|$5,525
|$6,324
Estimated values
2010 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,169
|$8,302
|$9,778
|Clean
|$5,750
|$7,736
|$9,081
|Average
|$4,913
|$6,604
|$7,686
|Rough
|$4,076
|$5,472
|$6,292
Estimated values
2010 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,922
|$11,530
|$13,350
|Clean
|$8,317
|$10,744
|$12,398
|Average
|$7,106
|$9,172
|$10,494
|Rough
|$5,895
|$7,600
|$8,590
Estimated values
2010 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,190
|$12,631
|$15,003
|Clean
|$8,567
|$11,770
|$13,934
|Average
|$7,319
|$10,048
|$11,794
|Rough
|$6,072
|$8,326
|$9,654
Estimated values
2010 Ford Mustang V6 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,640
|$7,656
|$9,050
|Clean
|$5,257
|$7,134
|$8,405
|Average
|$4,492
|$6,090
|$7,114
|Rough
|$3,726
|$5,047
|$5,823
Estimated values
2010 Ford Mustang V6 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,038
|$8,115
|$9,553
|Clean
|$5,628
|$7,562
|$8,871
|Average
|$4,809
|$6,455
|$7,509
|Rough
|$3,990
|$5,349
|$6,147