2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Review

When it comes to flagship luxury cars, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class pretty much sets the standard for status and refinement. Its interior is lavishly appointed with excellent materials and an abundance of all of the latest technology features. On the road, there's plenty of power no matter which model you select, and it's accompanied by a reassuring yet comfortable ride quality. This big Mercedes is one of the older vehicles in the class, but it continues to lead some very impressive rivals such as the Audi A8, the BMW 7 Series and the Porsche Panamera. While each car may have an advantage in regard to a particular aspect such as performance or price, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class remains our favorite for its all-around excellence.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 8.4 / 10

A vehicle with a six-figure price tag has a lot to live up to. Using nearly every driver assist technology available, as well as plenty of traditional luxury design, the S-Class leaves little doubt that it is at the top of its class. With more performance than you might expect, a very comfortable cabin and high levels of convenience, the S-Class rises above all other flagship luxury sedans.

How does it drive? 8.0

It's not enough for a luxury car to simply wrap its occupants in leather and wood trim anymore. Today's luxury cars have to handle themselves just as well in traffic as they do at autobahn speeds. The S-Class we tested, the S 450, does exactly that with powerful and easy-to-use brakes and effortless power.



The S 450 moves smartly away from a stop and power builds smoothly. Our test car accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds, which is an appropriate time for a base engine. There's ample passing power even at higher speeds. The big Benz has solid composure and decent balance even when driven with some aggression. Selecting the S-Class' Comfort mode allows some body roll, but Sport essentially dials most of it out and helps keep the S 450 almost flat through fast corners.

How comfortable is it? 8.5

Mercedes blends traditional luxury sedan elements, such as premium wood and leather materials, with modern technology to create one of the most impressive automobiles on sale today. We could do without the overpowering air freshener and its gimmicky mood scents, but this Benz is otherwise hard to top from a comfort perspective.



With the Premium 1 package, front passengers enjoy heated and ventilated seats with active bolsters and an array of massage options. Rear passengers have to go without the massaging seats (those are optional) but are still held in a high level of comfort. The Comfort drive mode provides exceptional body control and ride comfort, even at high speeds. The S 450 is nearly silent under all circumstances.

How’s the interior? 8.5

From the moment you get in to the moment you get out, the S 450 takes care of its occupants like almost nothing else. Every passenger will be hard-pressed to complain about personal comfort or space. Whether you're athletic or you have limited mobility, any seat in the S-Class is a breeze to get in or out of. All doors, though solid, are easy to open and offer a soft-close function.



The car's controls are fairly easy to figure out thanks to a logical menu structure, quick response times and ergonomically friendly controls. Only the pressure-sensitive steering wheel nubs seem unnecessary and difficult to use.

How’s the tech? 9.0

Mercedes offers a mind-boggling array of entertainment and safety features. The 12.3-inch display's crisp graphics and sheer size make it easy to discern information at a glance. The Burmester audio system is one of the best we've encountered too.



The Driver Assistance package includes enough assists to all but navigate most roads by itself. The technology is interesting but too conservative in some applications, often going well below the speed limit on gently curving roads.

How’s the storage? 8.0

The S-Class offers a nicely sized and easy-to-load trunk. The rear seats do not fold, but there is a center seat pass-through. The trunk is of course power-operated. Storage inside is ample, and most everything can be hidden away behind attractive, if slightly plasticky, wood veneer.

How economical is it? 8.5

The EPA estimates the V6-powered S 450 will get 22 mpg in combined driving (19 city/28 highway). This is about par for the class. Pleasingly, we found it easy to match these numbers.

Is it a good value? 8.0

It's true that the S-Class is more expensive than its rivals, but you do get your money's worth. The build quality inside and out is nearly impeccable, as you'd expect from a flagship luxury car. The leather work is excellent on both the dash and the seats, and not a stitch is out of place. The only disappointment is the slightly low-buck plastic used for the storage bin and cupholder covers.

Wildcard 9.0

Luxury is the overriding theme in everything you see and in everything you touch. Even the technology, some of it more useful than others, is there to provide a more luxurious and stress-free experience for all passengers, and the Benz comes across as confident and capable in nearly every situation.

Which S-Class does Edmunds recommend?

Since the non-AMG S-Class models are similarly appointed, the decision comes down to how much power and performance you desire. Odds are you'll find the entry-level S 450 to be plenty appealing. To that, we suggest adding the optional Premium package (for the extra comfort and convenience features) as well as the Driver Assistance package (its added driver safety aids can make commuting in heavy traffic less stressful).

Mercedes-Benz S-Class models

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a large luxury vehicle offered in sedan, coupe and convertible body styles. The sedan is available in five main trim levels: S 450, S 560, S 560e, AMG S 63 and AMG S 65. The coupe and sedan are limited to the S 560 and AMG S 63. Feature highlights include: