Used 1992 Ford F-150 Consumer Reviews
My Truck
The 5.0L has plenty of power after you put some aftermarket parts on it. Like headers, flowmaster mufflers, and lower it for decent handling. bad thing is, the engine is not very economic. right now i'm probably getting 14-16 MPG on highway. i've installed a few performance upgrades and i'm very satisfied with the truck, holds up well under competition. The transmission has much to be desired, it has delayed shifting at high RPMs, and the aluminum gears arent the best for racing. the truck is light, and powerful.
Solid work truck
My 2wd excab, LB has been in my driveway for almost a year. I go to the dump and back, 4miles RT, and occasionally to Home Depot. Perfect for my needs, wanted 4x4, but no sense in the extra parts to brake for what i use it for. Spent $900 and worth every penny. Just rolled over 100k on it. My only problem with it is the way I drive it, it will probably last forever so I have no excuse to get a newer truck. Replaced a rusted brake equilizer, had a new clutch, slave, and power steering pump before I got it. Slow as molasses on a cold day, but smooth as silk on the highway. As a bottom-of- the-line work truck it rates a 10. No idea on gas mileage. I use about a tank of gas every two months.
1992 F-150 with 200,000+
I bought my 1992 F-150 XLT with 100,000 miles already on it. I had to put an new automatic transmission in it with in six months. I had a small electrical fire when I put a new alternator on it, the rotors over heates and the calipurs were of poor quality, and I have had five accidents in this truck. Once you get past the minor problems, its not a bad truck 225,000+ on the original 6 cyl motor. I do love this truck.
My Iron Maiden
Was a bit skeptical upon purchasing vehicle. The two American vehicles I owned previous were junk, including a Ford Taurus. Bought for the straight six motor. Proved to be a very reliable vehicle. I drove it only sporadically because it was my 2nd vehicle. Started up everytime, even during the coldest New England mornings. I replaced the battery and oil pan during the time I owned it (both were pretty old). Was just about as reliable as my '93 Honda Civic. I'm kicking myself for selling it, I would buy another in a heartbeat.
1992 F150 XLT Supercab 5.8L
Good power from 5.8L engine, but poor fuel economy (12-14 mpg city/hwy). Comfortable front captains chairs, rear seat very uncomfortable for adults. Replaced both fuel pumps (dual tanks), and rare situation of a intake manifold bolt rusting in two resulting in a coolant leak at 43,000 miles; required removal of cylinder head to extract portion of bolt. No other problems.
