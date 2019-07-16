  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(14)

2020 Jaguar I-PACE

#2 Luxury electric vehicle

What’s new

  • The 2020 Jaguar I-Pace is unchanged
  • Part of the first I-Pace generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Satisfying and immediate acceleration
  • Enjoyable steering and handling
  • Smooth ride quality
  • Regenerative braking isn't strong, and friction brakes are too grabby
  • Only one battery configuration available
2020 Jaguar I-PACE Review

Jaguar managed to beat out traditional luxur competitors such as Audi and Mercedes-Benz last year when it debuted its first electric SUV, the I-Pace. In many ways, Jag set a high bar. The I-Pace is stylish, poised and comfortable and does just about everything you'd want from a luxury SUV. It also boasts acceleration and handling that could make plenty of drivers of sports cars jealous. That it just so happens to be powered by electricity can often be an afterthought.

Unfortunately, Jaguar's relative inexperience with electric vehicles shows through in a couple of areas. The non-linear brake feel, for instance, can make it hard to consistently stop smoothly, and the lack of a strong lift-throttle regenerative braking effect means you can't use a one-pedal driving style as effectively as you can in some other EVs. The I-Pace's relatively inefficient use of electricity could be seen as another drawback, either because it ultimately limits range or you just want your EV to be as efficient as possible.

Then there's the question of the price. Like all luxury EV SUVs, the I-Pace comes with a hefty premium. For most shoppers, the I-Pace's biggest selling point will be its undeniable style. More pragmatic buyers will likely have issues squaring their monthly payment against that. Still, if you're in the market for an EV that's loaded with technology features and is fun to drive, the I-Pace is worth a look.

Notably, we picked the 2020 Jaguar I-PACE as one of Edmunds' Fastest Electric SUVs and Cheapest Electric Cars for 2020.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

8.2 / 10
The I-Pace is an impressive machine that exudes style, poise, comfort and technical sophistication. This all-wheel-drive electric SUV delivers impressive range and useful utility. But Jaguar's relative inexperience with this technology results in surprisingly high electricity consumption and a lack of smoothness when braking at low speeds.

How does it drive?

8.0
The electric Jag is quick and responsive if you ask it to be. It ran a sports-car-beating 0-60 mph sprint of 4.2 seconds in our testing. It steers and handles with poise and control as well. Looking for a sporty EV? This is it.

But its performance score is let down by unrefined braking that feels like an on-off toggle with no finesse. It makes it hard to stop smoothly in daily driving, even if emergency braking power is pretty good. Another issue: The I-Pace's lift-throttle regenerative braking isn't as strong as we'd like.

How comfortable is it?

8.5
Comfort is the I-Pace's strong suit. It feels controlled, composed, quiet and supportive. The optional air suspension is nicely calibrated to absorb small bumps and smooth larger humps without losing composure. Both front and rear seats are nicely shaped and comfortable, even on longer drives. And to help you enjoy all that comfort, the I-Pace is commendably quiet, even at freeway speeds.

The climate control system offers a lot of flexibility, but the temperature stability software needs more polish. We found the system prone to overshooting our desired temperatures.

How’s the interior?

8.0
This very accommodating interior is attractive, comfortable and spacious. The control layout is logical, too. Interior space is accommodating, with good head- and legroom even in the rear seats.

There are small fiddly deficiencies here and there, but most people will not be bothered by them. Our only real technical complaint involves the lag time in both touchscreen response and the backup camera image.

How’s the tech?

8.5
The Jaguar I-Pace stands apart from other Jaguar products of recent vintage. Its audio and navigation system is modern and easy to use, and the interface lacks much of the lagginess that has plagued other Jaguar products. Smartphone integration works well and Apple CarPlay in particular looks great on the large screen. The HSE trim comes with an all-encompassing suite of driver aid systems that are straightforward to use.

How’s the storage?

8.0
The I-Pace electric SUV delivers a good dose of everyday utility. The back seat is compatible with most any child safety seat, and the cabin has a useful amount of storage for loose odds and ends. You'll find storage for phones in front of the shifter buttons, big door pockets, and a deep console box.

The cargo area is easy to load, but the available volume is limited to 25.3 cubic feet by the narrowness of the load deck. The compartment is uncommonly deep, though, and folding the rear seats opens up a good deal of space. The tiny front trunk doesn't add much space. Overall, cargo space is closer to what you get from a hatchback than a typical luxury SUV.

How economical is it?

5.5
At some point an EV's electricity consumption will become an issue. For us, that point came with the unimpressive consumption of the Tesla Model X. But the I-Pace is even worse, and by a lot. For the size of its 90-kWh battery, 234 miles of range is merely so-so. That's because its electricity consumption rate of 44 kWh per 100 miles is a full 22 percent worse than the Model X.

Is it a good value?

8.0
The I-Pace shows itself to be modern and well-built inside. The controls have a nice heft to them, and the design hides the seams between the various parts quite well. There's a bit more piano black than we like, but that's nitpicking. The price is high relative to luxury SUVs of a similar size but not outrageous among luxury EVs. We found the HSE we tested was well-equipped for the price point.

As an EV, the I-Pace shouldn't need much in the way of maintenance. You get a 5-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranty (along with roadside assistance), and the battery pack is covered for 10 years and 100,000 miles (150,000 in California).

Wildcard

8.5
Quick? Check. Nimble? Yep. Refined? Absolutely. Has the range to go somewhere? Kind of, if you don't leg it too much. The I-Pace certainly feels like a Jaguar, but at the same time it feels like something special when you're in it.

The I-Pace surprised us. Its shape does not scream crossover SUV, and in fact it comes across as something different. It rides, handles and goes more like a sport wagon that is fun to drive and interesting to look at. We dig it.

Which I-PACE does Edmunds recommend?

There's only one powertrain on offer, so the price spread between the base and top-trim cars isn't too extreme. For that reason, we'd go straight to the HSE model. You get a full suite of driver aids, added comfort upgrades, and some excellent luxury features. We also like the optional adaptive suspension and head-up driver display.

Jaguar I-PACE models

The 2020 Jaguar I-Pace is offered in three trim levels, S, SE and HSE. All three use the same 90-kWh battery and 394-horsepower all-wheel-drive electric powertrain, with up to 234 miles of range.

The base S trim includes a good amount of standard tech, with active safety features and driver aids that include parking sensors and automated park assist. The tailgate lacks power operation, but you get a massive fixed glass roof, LED head- and taillights, and other luxury items.

Upgrading to the midlevel SE provides more luxury and technology features, including 20-inch wheels, a power liftgate and leather upholstery. On the tech front you also get adaptive cruise and blind-spot monitoring.

The range-topping HSE offers more features and an upgraded interior with more premium materials for the full luxury experience. Among other upgrades, you get ventilated front seats, an upgraded stereo, and upgrades to driver aids including a 360-degree camera display and steering assist.

Quite a few stand-alone options are offered, but the most notable are adaptive suspension and a head-up display.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Jaguar I-PACE.

5 star reviews: 93%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 7%
Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 14 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • brakes
  • interior
  • acceleration
  • driving experience
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • handling & steering
  • sound system
  • warranty
  • road noise
  • value
  • fuel efficiency
  • dashboard
  • comfort
  • infotainment system
  • technology
  • electrical system
  • wheels & tires
  • transmission

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, I LOVE I-PACE!
Richard de Forest,
HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD)

Edmunds is dead wrong in its incorrect review regarding the regenerative braking system. In "HIGH REGEN MODE" it gives me, instant powerful braking with smooth, NON JERKY, ONE PEDAL driving. Plain and simple! Edmunds needs to correct this inaccurate aspect of its review of the 2019 I Pace EV400/ AWD vehicle. My I PACE performs perfectly and driving in ECO mode I'm averaging 224 -239-mile driving range. In updating my review of my 2019 I PACE (see above), the most important event was Jaguar increased the driving range from 237miles to 267 miles of driving range, with another increase in range to approximately 297 miles of driving range coming in the future This puts the I PACE at comparative ranges of the Tesla. The car has given NO us problems and is a dream ride! It's important to once again point out that Edmunds first (and continues to write incorrectly) that the braking was "grabby and jerky" using the recumbent braking system. The test driver had the car dialed in to the WRONG setting {LOW} instead of the HIGH setting. When correctly set in the HIGH recumbent mode the car is faultless at "One Pedal Driving". I'll probably get 100K miles before needing brakes. Still LOVE MY I PACE! The styling is unique and a mix of 'muscle' and elegance. People are constantly looking at the car and asking about it. It beats Tesla in many ways: easy to adjust settings without having to adjust Tesla's ONE SCREEN digital touch screen which is dangerous while trying to make adjustments while staring at the screen and driving (I owned one); the interior trims: leather Reco racing seats; the glass roof doesn't overheat the cab like Tesla and the handling is tighter than the Tesla on curves, etc. When the lease is up I'm going to buy out the residual and keep the car.

5 out of 5 stars, Best EV - Best Car in its Class - Love it!
Mark,
HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD)

This vehicle is simply amazing. First, it’s stunning and sleek - lots of compliments. Second, the interior is best in class combining the right mix of hi tech gauges with Jaguar modern elegance and beautiful design with high quality metals, leather, stitching and wood. Lots of attention to detail and jewelry inside. Third, it accelerates faster, corners sharper, rides and absorbs road wrinkles like magic and is more fun than any vehicle I’ve ever owned - including about every Porsche model. Fourth, the upgraded Meridien sound system is magnificent. Fifth, the warranty is best in class. Sixth, the software upgrade did increase range. Sixth, the brake issue mentioned isn’t an issue at all so confused as to the call-out. Buy the HSE with all the options...wish I had heads-up display. Only quibbles are laggy software, lack of electric steering wheel and slow charging options. I gave it 5 stars with the highest recommendation. Smile every time I get to drive it. Subaru coined ‘Love’ for its brand...the i-Pace evokes just the same and more.

5 out of 5 stars, We LOVE our Jaguar ii-pace!
Josephus,
HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD)

First, let me say I agree with Mr. de Forest's comments. I have no idea how Edmunds could have concluded that the regenerative braking would not allow the vehicle to come to a complete stop or to provide effective regenerative braking. Inexplicable. Most of Edmunds ratings are reasonably close to being accurate but the Overall Performance (particularly when considering acceleration, ride comfort, handling and interior/exterior quality) is significantly low). I also find it most interesting and disappointing that the article covering electric cars (crossovers?) didn't even list the i-pace. I.e. If I hadn't clicked on More Cars I would have had no idea Edmunds had ever tested and evaluated this fine vehicle. A rather strange exclusion.

5 out of 5 stars, Best car ever
Mike Heil,
HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD)

I’ve been waiting for a non Tesla electric and I’m so glad I did. The Ipace is incredible. My other car is a gl63 amg and love my ipace more

Write a review

See all 14 reviews

Features & Specs

HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD features & specs
HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD
electric DD
MSRP$80,900
MPG 80 city / 72 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission1-speed direct drive
HorsepowerN/A
SE 4dr Hatchback AWD features & specs
SE 4dr Hatchback AWD
electric DD
MSRP$76,250
MPG 80 city / 72 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission1-speed direct drive
HorsepowerN/A
S 4dr Hatchback AWD features & specs
S 4dr Hatchback AWD
electric DD
MSRP$69,850
MPG 80 city / 72 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission1-speed direct drive
HorsepowerN/A
See all 2020 Jaguar I-PACE features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite I-PACE safety features:

External Sound System
Notifies pedestrians of your presence at low speeds by playing an alert sound.
Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist
Automatically maintains pace with traffic and centers the vehicle in its lane. All you have to do is keep your hands on the wheel.
Park Assist
Makes parallel and perpendicular parking easier by steering for you.

Jaguar I-Pace vs. the competition

Jaguar I-Pace vs. Tesla Model 3

The Model 3 is Tesla's most affordable model. This sedan provides excellent driving dynamics, lots of range, plenty of power, and an avant-garde interior. Overall, we like the Model 3, although Tesla's choice to move almost all vehicle controls into the touchscreen leads to a distracting and occasionally frustrating experience. If you're looking for a smaller and less expensive EV than the I-Pace, the Model 3 isn't a bad choice.

Compare Jaguar I-Pace & Tesla Model 3 features

Jaguar I-Pace vs. Audi E-Tron

The e-tron is Audi's new EV family SUV. It offers roomy seating for five, a big trunk, and all of Audi's latest tech. It also has a trick battery cooling system that combats range loss in cold climates, and it boasts an incredibly fast-charging battery. It's not quite as sporty as the I-Pace, and it definitely looks more like a regular SUV, but that might be a strength for some shoppers.

Compare Jaguar I-Pace & Audi E-Tron features

Jaguar I-Pace vs. Tesla Model S

The original Tesla sedan is still our favorite Tesla. It's comfortable and it provides an impressive mix of both powerful and efficiency. This large sedan offers fantastic range and, depending on trim, mind-melting acceleration. Just be warned, all of this extra power and range comes with a steep price tag.

Compare Jaguar I-Pace & Tesla Model S features

FAQ

Is the Jaguar I-PACE a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 I-PACE both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.2 out of 10. You probably care about Jaguar I-PACE energy consumption, so it's important to know that the I-PACE gets an EPA-estimated 76 mpg-e. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the I-PACE has 25.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Jaguar I-PACE. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Jaguar I-PACE?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Jaguar I-PACE:

  • The 2020 Jaguar I-Pace is unchanged
  • Part of the first I-Pace generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the Jaguar I-PACE reliable?

To determine whether the Jaguar I-PACE is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the I-PACE. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the I-PACE's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Jaguar I-PACE a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Jaguar I-PACE is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 I-PACE and gave it a 8.2 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 I-PACE is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Jaguar I-PACE?

The least-expensive 2020 Jaguar I-PACE is the 2020 Jaguar I-PACE S 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $69,850.

Other versions include:

  • HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) which starts at $80,900
  • SE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) which starts at $76,250
  • S 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) which starts at $69,850
Learn more

What are the different models of Jaguar I-PACE?

If you're interested in the Jaguar I-PACE, the next question is, which I-PACE model is right for you? I-PACE variants include HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD), SE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD), and S 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD). For a full list of I-PACE models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Jaguar I-PACE

2020 Jaguar I-PACE Overview

The 2020 Jaguar I-PACE is offered in the following submodels: I-PACE Hatchback. Available styles include HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD), SE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD), and S 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD).

What do people think of the 2020 Jaguar I-PACE?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Jaguar I-PACE and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 I-PACE 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 I-PACE.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Jaguar I-PACE and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 I-PACE featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Jaguar I-PACE?

2020 Jaguar I-PACE HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD)

The 2020 Jaguar I-PACE HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $89,107. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jaguar I-PACE HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) is trending $19,258 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $19,258 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $69,849.

The average savings for the 2020 Jaguar I-PACE HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) is 21.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2020 Jaguar I-PACE HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD)

The 2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $82,752. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) is trending $18,625 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $18,625 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $64,127.

The average savings for the 2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) is 22.5% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 5 2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Jaguar I-PACES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Jaguar I-PACE for sale near. There are currently 33 new 2020 I-PACES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $76,932 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Jaguar I-PACE. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,000 on a used or CPO 2020 I-PACE available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Jaguar I-PACEs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Jaguar I-PACE for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,739.

Find a new Jaguar for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,437.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Jaguar I-PACE?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jaguar lease specials

