2020 Jaguar I-PACE Review

Jaguar managed to beat out traditional luxur competitors such as Audi and Mercedes-Benz last year when it debuted its first electric SUV, the I-Pace. In many ways, Jag set a high bar. The I-Pace is stylish, poised and comfortable and does just about everything you'd want from a luxury SUV. It also boasts acceleration and handling that could make plenty of drivers of sports cars jealous. That it just so happens to be powered by electricity can often be an afterthought. Unfortunately, Jaguar's relative inexperience with electric vehicles shows through in a couple of areas. The non-linear brake feel, for instance, can make it hard to consistently stop smoothly, and the lack of a strong lift-throttle regenerative braking effect means you can't use a one-pedal driving style as effectively as you can in some other EVs. The I-Pace's relatively inefficient use of electricity could be seen as another drawback, either because it ultimately limits range or you just want your EV to be as efficient as possible. Then there's the question of the price. Like all luxury EV SUVs, the I-Pace comes with a hefty premium. For most shoppers, the I-Pace's biggest selling point will be its undeniable style. More pragmatic buyers will likely have issues squaring their monthly payment against that. Still, if you're in the market for an EV that's loaded with technology features and is fun to drive, the I-Pace is worth a look. Notably, we picked the 2020 Jaguar I-PACE as one of Edmunds' Fastest Electric SUVs and Cheapest Electric Cars for 2020.

The I-Pace is an impressive machine that exudes style, poise, comfort and technical sophistication. This all-wheel-drive electric SUV delivers impressive range and useful utility. But Jaguar's relative inexperience with this technology results in surprisingly high electricity consumption and a lack of smoothness when braking at low speeds.

How does it drive? 8.0

The electric Jag is quick and responsive if you ask it to be. It ran a sports-car-beating 0-60 mph sprint of 4.2 seconds in our testing. It steers and handles with poise and control as well. Looking for a sporty EV? This is it.



But its performance score is let down by unrefined braking that feels like an on-off toggle with no finesse. It makes it hard to stop smoothly in daily driving, even if emergency braking power is pretty good. Another issue: The I-Pace's lift-throttle regenerative braking isn't as strong as we'd like.

How comfortable is it? 8.5

Comfort is the I-Pace's strong suit. It feels controlled, composed, quiet and supportive. The optional air suspension is nicely calibrated to absorb small bumps and smooth larger humps without losing composure. Both front and rear seats are nicely shaped and comfortable, even on longer drives. And to help you enjoy all that comfort, the I-Pace is commendably quiet, even at freeway speeds.



The climate control system offers a lot of flexibility, but the temperature stability software needs more polish. We found the system prone to overshooting our desired temperatures.

How’s the interior? 8.0

This very accommodating interior is attractive, comfortable and spacious. The control layout is logical, too. Interior space is accommodating, with good head- and legroom even in the rear seats.



There are small fiddly deficiencies here and there, but most people will not be bothered by them. Our only real technical complaint involves the lag time in both touchscreen response and the backup camera image.

How’s the tech? 8.5

The Jaguar I-Pace stands apart from other Jaguar products of recent vintage. Its audio and navigation system is modern and easy to use, and the interface lacks much of the lagginess that has plagued other Jaguar products. Smartphone integration works well and Apple CarPlay in particular looks great on the large screen. The HSE trim comes with an all-encompassing suite of driver aid systems that are straightforward to use.

How’s the storage? 8.0

The I-Pace electric SUV delivers a good dose of everyday utility. The back seat is compatible with most any child safety seat, and the cabin has a useful amount of storage for loose odds and ends. You'll find storage for phones in front of the shifter buttons, big door pockets, and a deep console box.



The cargo area is easy to load, but the available volume is limited to 25.3 cubic feet by the narrowness of the load deck. The compartment is uncommonly deep, though, and folding the rear seats opens up a good deal of space. The tiny front trunk doesn't add much space. Overall, cargo space is closer to what you get from a hatchback than a typical luxury SUV.

How economical is it? 5.5

At some point an EV's electricity consumption will become an issue. For us, that point came with the unimpressive consumption of the Tesla Model X. But the I-Pace is even worse, and by a lot. For the size of its 90-kWh battery, 234 miles of range is merely so-so. That's because its electricity consumption rate of 44 kWh per 100 miles is a full 22 percent worse than the Model X.

Is it a good value? 8.0

The I-Pace shows itself to be modern and well-built inside. The controls have a nice heft to them, and the design hides the seams between the various parts quite well. There's a bit more piano black than we like, but that's nitpicking. The price is high relative to luxury SUVs of a similar size but not outrageous among luxury EVs. We found the HSE we tested was well-equipped for the price point.



As an EV, the I-Pace shouldn't need much in the way of maintenance. You get a 5-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranty (along with roadside assistance), and the battery pack is covered for 10 years and 100,000 miles (150,000 in California).

Wildcard 8.5

Quick? Check. Nimble? Yep. Refined? Absolutely. Has the range to go somewhere? Kind of, if you don't leg it too much. The I-Pace certainly feels like a Jaguar, but at the same time it feels like something special when you're in it.



The I-Pace surprised us. Its shape does not scream crossover SUV, and in fact it comes across as something different. It rides, handles and goes more like a sport wagon that is fun to drive and interesting to look at. We dig it.

Which I-PACE does Edmunds recommend?

There's only one powertrain on offer, so the price spread between the base and top-trim cars isn't too extreme. For that reason, we'd go straight to the HSE model. You get a full suite of driver aids, added comfort upgrades, and some excellent luxury features. We also like the optional adaptive suspension and head-up driver display.

Jaguar I-PACE models

The 2020 Jaguar I-Pace is offered in three trim levels, S, SE and HSE. All three use the same 90-kWh battery and 394-horsepower all-wheel-drive electric powertrain, with up to 234 miles of range.