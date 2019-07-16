2020 Jaguar I-PACE
- The 2020 Jaguar I-Pace is unchanged
- Part of the first I-Pace generation introduced for 2019
- Satisfying and immediate acceleration
- Enjoyable steering and handling
- Smooth ride quality
- Regenerative braking isn't strong, and friction brakes are too grabby
- Only one battery configuration available
2020 Jaguar I-PACE Review
Jaguar managed to beat out traditional luxur competitors such as Audi and Mercedes-Benz last year when it debuted its first electric SUV, the I-Pace. In many ways, Jag set a high bar. The I-Pace is stylish, poised and comfortable and does just about everything you'd want from a luxury SUV. It also boasts acceleration and handling that could make plenty of drivers of sports cars jealous. That it just so happens to be powered by electricity can often be an afterthought.
Unfortunately, Jaguar's relative inexperience with electric vehicles shows through in a couple of areas. The non-linear brake feel, for instance, can make it hard to consistently stop smoothly, and the lack of a strong lift-throttle regenerative braking effect means you can't use a one-pedal driving style as effectively as you can in some other EVs. The I-Pace's relatively inefficient use of electricity could be seen as another drawback, either because it ultimately limits range or you just want your EV to be as efficient as possible.
Then there's the question of the price. Like all luxury EV SUVs, the I-Pace comes with a hefty premium. For most shoppers, the I-Pace's biggest selling point will be its undeniable style. More pragmatic buyers will likely have issues squaring their monthly payment against that. Still, if you're in the market for an EV that's loaded with technology features and is fun to drive, the I-Pace is worth a look.
Notably, we picked the 2020 Jaguar I-PACE as one of Edmunds' Fastest Electric SUVs and Cheapest Electric Cars for 2020.
Our verdict8.2 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
But its performance score is let down by unrefined braking that feels like an on-off toggle with no finesse. It makes it hard to stop smoothly in daily driving, even if emergency braking power is pretty good. Another issue: The I-Pace's lift-throttle regenerative braking isn't as strong as we'd like.
How comfortable is it?8.5
The climate control system offers a lot of flexibility, but the temperature stability software needs more polish. We found the system prone to overshooting our desired temperatures.
How’s the interior?8.0
There are small fiddly deficiencies here and there, but most people will not be bothered by them. Our only real technical complaint involves the lag time in both touchscreen response and the backup camera image.
How’s the tech?8.5
How’s the storage?8.0
The cargo area is easy to load, but the available volume is limited to 25.3 cubic feet by the narrowness of the load deck. The compartment is uncommonly deep, though, and folding the rear seats opens up a good deal of space. The tiny front trunk doesn't add much space. Overall, cargo space is closer to what you get from a hatchback than a typical luxury SUV.
How economical is it?5.5
Is it a good value?8.0
As an EV, the I-Pace shouldn't need much in the way of maintenance. You get a 5-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranty (along with roadside assistance), and the battery pack is covered for 10 years and 100,000 miles (150,000 in California).
Wildcard8.5
The I-Pace surprised us. Its shape does not scream crossover SUV, and in fact it comes across as something different. It rides, handles and goes more like a sport wagon that is fun to drive and interesting to look at. We dig it.
Which I-PACE does Edmunds recommend?
Jaguar I-PACE models
The 2020 Jaguar I-Pace is offered in three trim levels, S, SE and HSE. All three use the same 90-kWh battery and 394-horsepower all-wheel-drive electric powertrain, with up to 234 miles of range.
The base S trim includes a good amount of standard tech, with active safety features and driver aids that include parking sensors and automated park assist. The tailgate lacks power operation, but you get a massive fixed glass roof, LED head- and taillights, and other luxury items.
Upgrading to the midlevel SE provides more luxury and technology features, including 20-inch wheels, a power liftgate and leather upholstery. On the tech front you also get adaptive cruise and blind-spot monitoring.
The range-topping HSE offers more features and an upgraded interior with more premium materials for the full luxury experience. Among other upgrades, you get ventilated front seats, an upgraded stereo, and upgrades to driver aids including a 360-degree camera display and steering assist.
Quite a few stand-alone options are offered, but the most notable are adaptive suspension and a head-up display.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Jaguar I-PACE.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Edmunds is dead wrong in its incorrect review regarding the regenerative braking system. In "HIGH REGEN MODE" it gives me, instant powerful braking with smooth, NON JERKY, ONE PEDAL driving. Plain and simple! Edmunds needs to correct this inaccurate aspect of its review of the 2019 I Pace EV400/ AWD vehicle. My I PACE performs perfectly and driving in ECO mode I'm averaging 224 -239-mile driving range. In updating my review of my 2019 I PACE (see above), the most important event was Jaguar increased the driving range from 237miles to 267 miles of driving range, with another increase in range to approximately 297 miles of driving range coming in the future This puts the I PACE at comparative ranges of the Tesla. The car has given NO us problems and is a dream ride! It's important to once again point out that Edmunds first (and continues to write incorrectly) that the braking was "grabby and jerky" using the recumbent braking system. The test driver had the car dialed in to the WRONG setting {LOW} instead of the HIGH setting. When correctly set in the HIGH recumbent mode the car is faultless at "One Pedal Driving". I'll probably get 100K miles before needing brakes. Still LOVE MY I PACE! The styling is unique and a mix of 'muscle' and elegance. People are constantly looking at the car and asking about it. It beats Tesla in many ways: easy to adjust settings without having to adjust Tesla's ONE SCREEN digital touch screen which is dangerous while trying to make adjustments while staring at the screen and driving (I owned one); the interior trims: leather Reco racing seats; the glass roof doesn't overheat the cab like Tesla and the handling is tighter than the Tesla on curves, etc. When the lease is up I'm going to buy out the residual and keep the car.
This vehicle is simply amazing. First, it’s stunning and sleek - lots of compliments. Second, the interior is best in class combining the right mix of hi tech gauges with Jaguar modern elegance and beautiful design with high quality metals, leather, stitching and wood. Lots of attention to detail and jewelry inside. Third, it accelerates faster, corners sharper, rides and absorbs road wrinkles like magic and is more fun than any vehicle I’ve ever owned - including about every Porsche model. Fourth, the upgraded Meridien sound system is magnificent. Fifth, the warranty is best in class. Sixth, the software upgrade did increase range. Sixth, the brake issue mentioned isn’t an issue at all so confused as to the call-out. Buy the HSE with all the options...wish I had heads-up display. Only quibbles are laggy software, lack of electric steering wheel and slow charging options. I gave it 5 stars with the highest recommendation. Smile every time I get to drive it. Subaru coined ‘Love’ for its brand...the i-Pace evokes just the same and more.
First, let me say I agree with Mr. de Forest's comments. I have no idea how Edmunds could have concluded that the regenerative braking would not allow the vehicle to come to a complete stop or to provide effective regenerative braking. Inexplicable. Most of Edmunds ratings are reasonably close to being accurate but the Overall Performance (particularly when considering acceleration, ride comfort, handling and interior/exterior quality) is significantly low). I also find it most interesting and disappointing that the article covering electric cars (crossovers?) didn't even list the i-pace. I.e. If I hadn't clicked on More Cars I would have had no idea Edmunds had ever tested and evaluated this fine vehicle. A rather strange exclusion.
I’ve been waiting for a non Tesla electric and I’m so glad I did. The Ipace is incredible. My other car is a gl63 amg and love my ipace more
|HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD
electric DD
|MSRP
|$80,900
|MPG
|80 city / 72 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|SE 4dr Hatchback AWD
electric DD
|MSRP
|$76,250
|MPG
|80 city / 72 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|S 4dr Hatchback AWD
electric DD
|MSRP
|$69,850
|MPG
|80 city / 72 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
Our experts' favorite I-PACE safety features:
- External Sound System
- Notifies pedestrians of your presence at low speeds by playing an alert sound.
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist
- Automatically maintains pace with traffic and centers the vehicle in its lane. All you have to do is keep your hands on the wheel.
- Park Assist
- Makes parallel and perpendicular parking easier by steering for you.
Jaguar I-Pace vs. the competition
Jaguar I-Pace vs. Tesla Model 3
The Model 3 is Tesla's most affordable model. This sedan provides excellent driving dynamics, lots of range, plenty of power, and an avant-garde interior. Overall, we like the Model 3, although Tesla's choice to move almost all vehicle controls into the touchscreen leads to a distracting and occasionally frustrating experience. If you're looking for a smaller and less expensive EV than the I-Pace, the Model 3 isn't a bad choice.
Jaguar I-Pace vs. Audi E-Tron
The e-tron is Audi's new EV family SUV. It offers roomy seating for five, a big trunk, and all of Audi's latest tech. It also has a trick battery cooling system that combats range loss in cold climates, and it boasts an incredibly fast-charging battery. It's not quite as sporty as the I-Pace, and it definitely looks more like a regular SUV, but that might be a strength for some shoppers.
Jaguar I-Pace vs. Tesla Model S
The original Tesla sedan is still our favorite Tesla. It's comfortable and it provides an impressive mix of both powerful and efficiency. This large sedan offers fantastic range and, depending on trim, mind-melting acceleration. Just be warned, all of this extra power and range comes with a steep price tag.
Is the Jaguar I-PACE a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Jaguar I-PACE?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Jaguar I-PACE:
Is the 2020 Jaguar I-PACE a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Jaguar I-PACE?
The least-expensive 2020 Jaguar I-PACE is the 2020 Jaguar I-PACE S 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $69,850.
Other versions include:
- HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) which starts at $80,900
- SE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) which starts at $76,250
- S 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) which starts at $69,850
2020 Jaguar I-PACE Overview
The 2020 Jaguar I-PACE is offered in the following submodels: I-PACE Hatchback. Available styles include HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD), SE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD), and S 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Jaguar I-PACE and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 I-PACE 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 I-PACE.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
What's a good price for a New 2020 Jaguar I-PACE?
2020 Jaguar I-PACE HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD)
The 2020 Jaguar I-PACE HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $89,107. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jaguar I-PACE HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) is trending $19,258 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $19,258 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $69,849.
The average savings for the 2020 Jaguar I-PACE HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) is 21.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Jaguar I-PACE HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD)
The 2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $82,752. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) is trending $18,625 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $18,625 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $64,127.
The average savings for the 2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) is 22.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Jaguar I-PACE for sale near. There are currently 33 new 2020 I-PACES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $76,932 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Jaguar I-PACE. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,000 on a used or CPO 2020 I-PACE available from a dealership near you.
