2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty Review

Ford's pickup truck lineup is relatively simple to understand. As the numbers get progressively bigger, the trucks get more capable. The 2020 Ford F-450 represents the pinnacle of the non-commercial fleet. Properly equipped, it can tow up to 37,000 pounds thanks to 1,050 lb-ft of stump-pulling torque delivered by a next-generation 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8 engine. On the inside, supportive seats, abundant space, and plenty of features make it easy to live with the F-450. Hook up your trailer and load up all your heaviest gear and you'll still have a vehicle that can pamper you on the longest of road trips. For maximum towing and hauling, though, you'll need the less accommodating regular-cab configuration instead of the more popular crew cab. You might not expect it from such a massive vehicle, but the F-450 is available with many technology and safety features. Infotainment highlights include newly standard FordPass Connect with 4G LTE Wi-Fi service and available wireless smartphone charging, while the list of driving aids expands to include automatic emergency braking. Ford also makes its driving assistance and collision avoidance tech standard on all F-450s except for the base XL trim. Towing is the name of this truck's game, and the 2020 F-450 Super Duty adds two critically important pieces of technology to support that role. The first is improved Trailer Reverse Guidance, which now works with both fifth-wheel and gooseneck trailers. The second is Pro Trailer Backup Assist, which is a semi-automated steering technology that makes reversing a trailer easier. You do have to pay more for the 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty compared to other heavy-duty trucks. But if you need maximum capability, it's pretty much in a class of its own.

Which F-450 Super Duty does Edmunds recommend?

Our recommendation for most F-450 buyers is the XLT trim level. Available in regular-cab or crew-cab configuration, XLT trim delivers maximum towing and hauling capability combined with most of the features you'll really want, such as Sync 3 infotainment and Ford's CoPilot360 safety systems.

Ford F-450 Super Duty models

The 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty is a full-size heavy-duty pickup available in six trim levels: XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum and Limited. Cab configurations include regular cab (XL and XLT only) and crew cab, each equipped with an 8.2-foot bed and a dual rear-wheel axle. The only engine is a turbocharged 6.7-liter diesel V8 that puts out an impressive 475 horsepower and 1,050 lb-ft of torque. A 10-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive are standard, and four-wheel drive is optional.