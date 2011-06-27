2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
What’s new
- Next-generation 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8 engine
- New heavy-duty 10-speed automatic transmission
- Improved towing technologies
- Upgraded infotainment and safety systems
Pros & Cons
- Turbodiesel V8 generates immense power and torque
- The towing champion in Ford’s Super Duty lineup
- Spacious cab offers many convenience and technology options
- Extra-wide front axle helps it turn tighter than Ford's other HD models
- Price tag starts high and soars with options
- 19.5-inch commercial tires can be expensive to replace
- F-450's heavier weight means lower payload compared to F-350
2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty Review
Ford's pickup truck lineup is relatively simple to understand. As the numbers get progressively bigger, the trucks get more capable. The 2020 Ford F-450 represents the pinnacle of the non-commercial fleet. Properly equipped, it can tow up to 37,000 pounds thanks to 1,050 lb-ft of stump-pulling torque delivered by a next-generation 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8 engine.
On the inside, supportive seats, abundant space, and plenty of features make it easy to live with the F-450. Hook up your trailer and load up all your heaviest gear and you'll still have a vehicle that can pamper you on the longest of road trips. For maximum towing and hauling, though, you'll need the less accommodating regular-cab configuration instead of the more popular crew cab.
You might not expect it from such a massive vehicle, but the F-450 is available with many technology and safety features. Infotainment highlights include newly standard FordPass Connect with 4G LTE Wi-Fi service and available wireless smartphone charging, while the list of driving aids expands to include automatic emergency braking. Ford also makes its driving assistance and collision avoidance tech standard on all F-450s except for the base XL trim.
Towing is the name of this truck's game, and the 2020 F-450 Super Duty adds two critically important pieces of technology to support that role. The first is improved Trailer Reverse Guidance, which now works with both fifth-wheel and gooseneck trailers. The second is Pro Trailer Backup Assist, which is a semi-automated steering technology that makes reversing a trailer easier.
You do have to pay more for the 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty compared to other heavy-duty trucks. But if you need maximum capability, it's pretty much in a class of its own.
Which F-450 Super Duty does Edmunds recommend?
Ford F-450 Super Duty models
Base XL models come standard with 19.5-inch commercial tires mounted on polished forged aluminum wheels, which bring the only real bling to the truck's exterior. Inside, the F-450 XL is equipped with air conditioning, vinyl seat and floor coverings, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and manual windows and door locks. A rearview camera is standard, along with Sync Bluetooth connectivity and FordPass Connect including Wi-Fi service for up to 10 devices. Every F-450 also has a trailer-towing preparation package for fifth-wheel and gooseneck trailers.
Step up to the XLT and you get chrome exterior trim, cloth upholstery, carpeted floors, and power-operated mirrors, windows and door locks. Sync 3 infotainment is standard with XLT trim, adding an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Ford also equips the F-450 XLT with its Co-Pilot360 suite of driving assistance and collision avoidance systems.
The midrange Lariat adds power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable pedals, and a 10-speaker premium sound system. This version also includes power-telescoping and -folding side mirrors, a power-sliding rear window, and rear parking sensors.
Western-themed King Ranch models add special exterior and interior trim, along with unique leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. This trim also equips the F-450 with remote engine starting, automatic wipers with a de-icing function, a power-remote tailgate release, wireless device charging, a navigation system, and camera-based trailer towing aids.
Platinum models throw in adaptive steering, adaptive cruise control, LED headlights and foglights, power-deploying side steps, and a built-in tailgate step. Premium leather and heated rear seats are also standard.
At the top of the lineup is the Limited trim level. It comes only with four-wheel drive and includes a fancy grille, massaging front seats wrapped in exclusive two-tone leather, leather-wrapped dashboard and door armrest trim, a faux suede headliner, and a dual-panel sunroof.
Many standard features offered on upper trim levels are available as options on the rest of the lineup. Other noteworthy add-ons include fifth-wheel and gooseneck trailer hitch kits, a power takeoff feature to power accessories using the engine, stowable loading ramps, a supplemental rapid cab heater, trailer tire-pressure monitoring and a spray-in bedliner.
Features & Specs
|XLT 2dr Regular Cab DRW
6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A
|MSRP
|$55,985
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|475 hp @ 2800 rpm
|XL 2dr Regular Cab DRW
6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A
|MSRP
|$50,210
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|475 hp @ 2800 rpm
|XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD DRW
6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A
|MSRP
|$59,305
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|475 hp @ 2800 rpm
|XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD DRW
6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A
|MSRP
|$53,525
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|475 hp @ 2800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite F-450 Super Duty safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Automatically applies the brakes if the driver does not respond to the forward collision warning system.
- Blind-Spot Warning with Trailer Coverage
- Monitors the vehicle's or trailer's blind spots, alerting the driver when a lane change is unsafe.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Warns the driver when the vehicle unintentionally drifts too close to or over the lane markings.
Ford F-450 Super Duty vs. the competition
Ford F-450 Super Duty vs. Ford F-350 Super Duty
The F-450 gives Ford maximum trailering-capacity bragging rights, at 37,000 pounds. But that capability exceeds the F-350's only with a regular-cab configuration. When it comes to towing, the F-450 Crew Cab is actually less capable than a properly outfitted F-350 Crew Cab. The F-350 also hauls more payload regardless of cab style.
Ford F-450 Super Duty vs. Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
Chevrolet redesigned the Silverado HD for 2020, substantially increasing the truck's towing capacity with the optional turbodiesel engine. Chevy also adds numerous trailer towing technologies to the 2020 Silverado HD, including a camera that lets you virtually see through the trailer. But Ford's Super Duty still supplies superior towing and payload ratings.
Ford F-450 Super Duty vs. Ram 3500
Ram pushed engine development to a new level with the 3500 Heavy Duty's complete reengineering for 2019. That included the optional turbodiesel engine cranking out 1,000 lb-ft of torque. For 2020, Ford one-ups its rival while delivering superior towing and payload ratings. Still, the Ram's signature styling and more upscale, luxurious cabin are mighty appealing.
