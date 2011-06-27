1999 Ford Expedition Review
Pros & Cons
- Big, comfortable, and easy to drive. Good off-road, too.
- If you can reduce your seating needs by one (from nine to eight) the Dodge Durango is less expensive and easier to maneuver.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
After allowing GM to dominate the full-size SUV arena for years, Ford introduced a vehicle in 1997 that had its sights squarely aimed at the Chevy Tahoe, GMC Yukon, and the Suburban sold at both Chevy and GMC dealerships. Ford boasts that its Expedition is superior to the GM full-size sport/utes in every way. We had the chance to drive many of these brute-utes since its introduction, and here is what we found out.
Larger than the Tahoe and Yukon, the Expedition can seat nine people with its optional third-row bench seat; the Tahoe and Yukon can only seat six. Unlike the Suburban, which may have difficulty fitting into a standard garage, the Expedition can be accommodated in most residential garages. The Expedition also has the best payload and towing capacity in its class: 2,000-lbs. and 8000-lbs. respectively.
On the road the Expedition is well mannered. It's obvious that this is not a car, but compared to the old Bronco, the Expedition rides like a limousine. Interior ergonomics are first rate and will be familiar to anyone who has spent time in the current F-150. From the front seat forward the Expedition is nearly identical to the new pickup. That's a good thing; we love the cab of the new F-150 with its easy-to-use climate and stereo controls, steering wheel-mounted cruise control, plenty of cupholders, and great storage space.
Ford has put a lot of time and money into making this truck the next sales leader in their already dominant light-truck lineup. We came away impressed and think you will too. The Expedition comes standard with dual airbags, antilock brakes, and fold-flat second row seats; features that we feel are important in this increasingly competitive segment. Our few gripes stem from the powertrain. Ford has boosted output for both the 4.6 and 5.4-liter engines, making them somewhat more competitive against the awesome Vortec powerplants found in GM's full-size trucks. One option that we think everyone should investigate is the lighted running boards. The Expedition towers above the ground, and entering and exiting this truck will take its toll on most passengers after a few days.
Ford has shuffled several of the packages on the 1999 Expedition, and has added a number of features to the standard equipment lists of the Eddie Bauer and XLT. Ford has rolled the contents of the former Popular Equipment Group into the Comfort and Convenience Group. The group now includes 16-inch wheels, privacy glass, removable fold-flat third seat, and captain's chairs with floor console.
The Ford Expedition is a nice balance between comfort and function, and its ability to seat nine people makes it popular with large families and those who have to haul stuff around. Nevertheless, we can't overlook the new Dodge Durango and the outstanding Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon when discussing big trucks. In the last few years, the mid- and full-size sport-ute market has gotten very competitive and the choices are much more difficult to make.
1999 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1999 Ford Expedition.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Expedition
Related Used 1999 Ford Expedition info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge