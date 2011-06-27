  1. Home
  • Big, comfortable, and easy to drive. Good off-road, too.
  • If you can reduce your seating needs by one (from nine to eight) the Dodge Durango is less expensive and easier to maneuver.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

After allowing GM to dominate the full-size SUV arena for years, Ford introduced a vehicle in 1997 that had its sights squarely aimed at the Chevy Tahoe, GMC Yukon, and the Suburban sold at both Chevy and GMC dealerships. Ford boasts that its Expedition is superior to the GM full-size sport/utes in every way. We had the chance to drive many of these brute-utes since its introduction, and here is what we found out.

Larger than the Tahoe and Yukon, the Expedition can seat nine people with its optional third-row bench seat; the Tahoe and Yukon can only seat six. Unlike the Suburban, which may have difficulty fitting into a standard garage, the Expedition can be accommodated in most residential garages. The Expedition also has the best payload and towing capacity in its class: 2,000-lbs. and 8000-lbs. respectively.

On the road the Expedition is well mannered. It's obvious that this is not a car, but compared to the old Bronco, the Expedition rides like a limousine. Interior ergonomics are first rate and will be familiar to anyone who has spent time in the current F-150. From the front seat forward the Expedition is nearly identical to the new pickup. That's a good thing; we love the cab of the new F-150 with its easy-to-use climate and stereo controls, steering wheel-mounted cruise control, plenty of cupholders, and great storage space.

Ford has put a lot of time and money into making this truck the next sales leader in their already dominant light-truck lineup. We came away impressed and think you will too. The Expedition comes standard with dual airbags, antilock brakes, and fold-flat second row seats; features that we feel are important in this increasingly competitive segment. Our few gripes stem from the powertrain. Ford has boosted output for both the 4.6 and 5.4-liter engines, making them somewhat more competitive against the awesome Vortec powerplants found in GM's full-size trucks. One option that we think everyone should investigate is the lighted running boards. The Expedition towers above the ground, and entering and exiting this truck will take its toll on most passengers after a few days.

Ford has shuffled several of the packages on the 1999 Expedition, and has added a number of features to the standard equipment lists of the Eddie Bauer and XLT. Ford has rolled the contents of the former Popular Equipment Group into the Comfort and Convenience Group. The group now includes 16-inch wheels, privacy glass, removable fold-flat third seat, and captain's chairs with floor console.

The Ford Expedition is a nice balance between comfort and function, and its ability to seat nine people makes it popular with large families and those who have to haul stuff around. Nevertheless, we can't overlook the new Dodge Durango and the outstanding Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon when discussing big trucks. In the last few years, the mid- and full-size sport-ute market has gotten very competitive and the choices are much more difficult to make.

1999 Highlights

Power output is improved for both Triton V8 engines on Ford's full-size sport-ute. Package content is added for both XLT and Eddie Bauer trim levels. Power-adjustable accelerator and brake pedals have been added. An updated Command Trac four-wheel-drive system allows automatic four-wheel-drive operation when required. Spruce Green, Harvest Gold, Tropic Green and Deep Wedgewood Blue replace Light Prairie Tan, Vermont Green, Light Denim Blue and Pacific Green on the color chart.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Ford Expedition.

5(43%)
4(39%)
3(10%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.2
108 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 108 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Pleased Expedition Owner
nate86,06/18/2013
I bought my 1999 Expedition Eddie Bauer at a little over 78,000 miles. It had just one owner prior, and was well maintained and cared for. The truck is awesome to say the lease. Stylish, BIG, yet very comfortable to drive, especially on the highway. Gas mileage? It has not been an issue because all I do is drive to school, work, and basic daily errands like grocery shopping and doctor visits. I think that a properly educated truck owner must know that proper maintenance like oil changes, tune-ups etc. are required, just like with other cars. This truck is built very strong and sturdy, and I feel powerful in the drivers seat when I drive it. This is the best SUV built in 1999, bar none.
Best car we ever owned
alex1695,07/16/2012
We have owned this car for about 8.5 years, we bought it used from the dealership at 98k miles and have since spun the odometer to 275k. We are a family of 4 and have done quiet a bit of travel and moving. This car has taken us on multiple long trips and plenty of space for gear and leg room for everybody. On one long trip hauling a u haul in the dark we hit an Elk, sadly in the middle of nowhere, but the car took us another 250 miles to civilization with a cracked radiator, misaligned front end and even rode smooth. This car has never and most likely will never die. Love this car, even gets decent gas for a full sized SUV.
Best vehicle I've ever owned
shawm,09/27/2014
I bought my baby new and it has 230,000 miles on it. No major problems, only routine maintenance (tires, batteries, brakes, oil changes, tune ups) over 15 years. I had to replace the heater/A/C diverter door at 227,000 miles at a cost of $237.00 at a body shop and now the park lights won't turn off after replacing the battery. Those are minor issues. It's in the shop now and regardless of cost, it will be repaired and I'll continue to drive it. It still looks great inside and out. I love it! I recently purchased a new car due to the high mileage and I hope my new Nissan (not a SUV) is as dependable. Would have purchased another Expedition, but I don't like the new body style.
1999 Expedition Eddie Bauer
pestka,07/28/2011
I have had the Expy for a couple years and now have 270100 miles on her. One engine re-build and transmission is all I have had to do over the years.I hear about how the milage is, but I am getting 17ish in town and 20ish on the Hwy with the 5.4, people if dont shove your foot through the fire wall upon acceleration this is possible milage for all! I cannot believe how reliable this vehicle has been weather hauling the boat or the groceries this vehicle has meet my needs. She has handled all Wisconsin can throw at it. Ice, snow, and heat she comes through!!! Henry would approve of this bad@ss machine. I cannot belive someone traded me a mint Expy for a 2wd Sportage straight up, what a goof!
See all 108 reviews of the 1999 Ford Expedition
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 4500 rpm
See all Used 1999 Ford Expedition features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

