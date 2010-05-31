Used 2010 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me
- 117,596 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,995$2,945 Below Market
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Loaded!!! Every option possible from factory sunroof, factory navigation, heated and AC seats with 8 way power adjustable settings and memory,premium chrome wheels with new tires, premium Bose system and so much more. Fresh trade to our dealership!! Drives mint and is super sharp!! Buy it with cash or finance with only $2,400 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Expedition Limited with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU2A55AEA81883
Stock: A81883
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 162,630 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,995$2,835 Below Market
Sports And Imports - Trenton / New Jersey
*** FULLY LOADED LIMITED!!! *** We offer financing and welcome all trade ins. Please feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns that you may have. We appreciate the chance to earn your business and look forward to hearing from you soon. Please visit our website at www.sportsandimports.us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Expedition Limited with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU2A54AEB47372
Stock: AEB47372
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,776 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,399$1,732 Below Market
Jim Norton Chevrolet - Broken Arrow / Oklahoma
2010 Ford Expedition White Limited 5.4L V8 SOHC 24V FFV 6-Speed Automatic RWD CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 61002 miles below market average!Available at Jim Norton Chevrolet. We take pride in selling the cleanest, most well maintained vehicles in the Tulsa area. All of our vehicles are meticulously inspected for quality and safety for your peace of mind!The Norton family has been serving Broken Arrow, Bixby, Jenks, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Missouri and Arkansas for over 80 Years. Jim Norton Chevrolet takes pride in providing the friendliest customer service possible for your next new or used Car, Truck or SUV. We believe the car buying process should be fun, informative, easy, and a low pressure experience. Visit us today at www.jimnortonchevy.com we would love to hear from you! Come join the Norton family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Expedition Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU1K56AEB68488
Stock: PTT056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 149,069 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,495$1,190 Below Market
Sports And Imports - Trenton / New Jersey
*** DVD Player - Navigation - Sunroof - Color Rear Camera - Heated Leather - Power Rear Liftgate *** We offer financing and welcome all trade ins. Please feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns that you may have. We appreciate the chance to earn your business and look forward to hearing from you soon. Please visit our website at www.sportsandimports.us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Expedition EL Limited with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJK2A56AEB67970
Stock: AEB67970
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 172,324 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,990
Auto Choice - Spearfish / South Dakota
With crossover SUVs making a hard charge in the marketplace thanks to their carlike driving manners and superior fuel economy, the traditional large SUV`s best days are probably behind it. Many buyers have come to the realization that they simply don`t need a vehicle with such ground-trembling dimensions, despite how empowering it may feel. There are, however, plenty of consumers who still have a need for a large SUV, and for those buyers there`s the 2010 Ford Expedition. The Expedition debuted a dozen years ago, with the last major redesign taking place in 2007. There are two variants: the regular Expedition and the long-wheelbase Expedition EL, which primarily provides additional luggage space. As expected for a full-size SUV, a V8 engine, a third-row seat and a big towing capacity are all part of the deal. For 2010, Ford has made a few electronic improvements on this formula. There is added functionality to the Sync voice-activation system, a programmable key that acts as an automotive chaperone for teen drivers, and trailer sway control. These baby steps forward may seem paltry, but the Expedition was already quite good overall and therefore not in need of any major changes. The 2010 Ford Expedition is a full-size, body-on-frame SUV offered in four trim levels: base XLT, Eddie Bauer, Limited and King Ranch. Buyers may also opt for the extended-wheelbase Expedition EL, which adds 15 inches of overall length. The well-equipped base XLT model has seating for five (eight for the third-row-equipped EL) and includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, a roof rack, running boards, air-conditioning (with rear controls), front captain`s chairs, a power driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, full power accessories and a six-speaker CD stereo with an auxiliary audio jack and rear audio controls. Upgrading to the Eddie Bauer Edition adds 18-inch wheels, gold body cladding and running boards, heated outside mirrors with integrated turn signals, a power-folding third-row seat (both regular and EL), leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, an upgraded sound system (with an in-dash CD changer and satellite radio), the Sync multimedia voice control system, rear parking sensors, driver seat memory settings, power-adjustable pedals and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. The Limited trim level goes a few steps further with 18-inch chrome wheels, a monochromatic paint job, power-folding mirrors, a power liftgate, a back-up camera (with rearview mirror display), rain-sensing wipers, perforated leather seats (heated and ventilated up front, heated in the second row), a wood-and-leather-trimmed steering wheel and a standard heavy-duty towing package. Finally, there`s the King Ranch edition (named for the largest ranch in the U.S.), which is similar to the Limited but sports 18-inch wheels with specific badging, upgraded Chaparral leather upholstery and wood trim. Many of the extra features found on the upper trim levels can be ordered as options on the lower trims. Other major options, depending on trim, include 20-inch chrome wheels, a manually folding third-row seat for the XLT (increasing seating capacity to eight), second-row captain`s chairs (reduces total passenger capacity by one), a sunroof, a rear entertainment system and a load-leveling rear air suspension. A touchscreen navigation system is available for all but XLT models and includes Sirius Travel Link, which provides information on traffic, weather, sports, movie listings and local fuel prices. Other popular add-ons include skid plates, power-retractable running boards and a heavy-duty towing package.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Expedition EL XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJK1G55AEA13414
Stock: 10927
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 123,745 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$12,495$1,017 Below Market
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2010 Ford Expedition LIMITED 4X4 --- CLEAN CAR FAX --- DVD --- NAVIGATION SYSTEM --- BACK UP CAMERA --- SUNROOF -- LEATHER HEATED SEATS -- POWER WINDOWS AND SEAT --THIRD ROW SEATING --POWER THIRD SEATS --- AM/FM STEREO -- CD PLAYER -- CRUISE CONTROL --- POWER MIRRORS --- DRIVES GREAT --NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS ALL AROUND --WE FINANCE ---MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE http://www.InternationalAutoOutlet.com<b r />
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Expedition Limited with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU2A52AEB07307
Stock: 24041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 138,930 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,855$1,632 Below Market
Hawkeye Ford - Red Oak / Iowa
Meet our top of the line, 2010 Ford Expedition Limited 4X4 presented in Tuxedo Black Metallic. Powered by a 5.4 Liter V8 that produces 310hp while connected to the Automatic transmission for a smooth, agile ride. Our Four Wheel Drive SUV secures up to 17mpg on the highway while showing off with aluminum wheels, black grille, and running boards. You are going to turn heads wherever you go!Slide inside our Limited to find luxury features you desire. Sink into heated and cooled leather seating with memory. Stay seamlessly connected thanks to Ford's SYNC voice-activated communications with Bluetooth connectivity while the kids stay entertained by the rear entertainment system.Ford adds in an abundance of equipment to keep you and your passengers safe from harm. AdvanceTrac with roll stability control, LATCH for child seats, SOS post-crash alert system, and Ford's MyKey system to ease the minds of the teen parent. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! This Vehicle Has Been Fully Serviced and Safety Inspected By Our Factory Trained Service Technicians! At Hawkeye Ford Every Other Oil Change is FREE for as Long as you Own This Vehicle and Our Lifetime Engine Warranty is Included for Free! Call or Stop By, Meet Our Friendly Team. We have Many Financing Options Available With Your Approved Credit.We offer complimentary vehicle delivery within 500 miles of our store.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Expedition Limited with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU2A59AEB53474
Stock: T3670A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-17-2020
- 128,047 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$9,944$487 Below Market
Glenbrook Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT - Fort Wayne / Indiana
2010 Ford Expedition EL XLT LOCAL TRADE!, 4X4!, 4WD. 5.4L V8 SOHC 24V FFV 4WD 6-Speed AutomaticGlenbrook Dodge Chrysler Jeep, Value Priced vehicles for over 30 years! Serving the Fort Wayne, Auburn, Huntington, Defiance, Warsaw, Columbia City, Decatur, Marion, Angola, Bryan, Coldwater, Anderson, Indianapolis, and South Bend area for more than 3 decades, allow us to provide this same great service to you today! Check out www.glenbrookdodge.com for all our amazing inventory!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Expedition EL XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJK1G54AEA29202
Stock: G81571
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 158,697 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$7,995$355 Below Market
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
We stock over 500 used vehicles all in one location just 15 minutes north of Division St. 'Y'. Take the short drive for a great deal on your next car truck or SUV! Visit Parkway Auto Center online at www.parkwaydeerpark.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 509-276-2925 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Expedition XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU1G59AEA75912
Stock: 26703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 260,482 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,995$242 Below Market
Scholtes Auto - Worthington / Minnesota
Local Trade | Clean | NADA Book Value $11,000 plus | Black Book Clean $9,975 | Call for Details | Call for availability | Leather | 4x4 | Limited |
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Expedition EL Limited with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJK2A57AEB54659
Stock: 19Y88A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-20-2019
- 140,198 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,998$861 Below Market
Raleigh Pre-Owned - Raleigh / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Expedition Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU1K55AEA38430
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 160,345 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,000
Cable Dahmer of Kansas City - Kansas City / Missouri
Experience the Cable Dahmer Difference at Cable Dahmer Chevrolet of Kansas City! Visit us in-store or schedule an at-home test drive with our specialists. You can also schedule at home trade appraisals and financing appointments by calling (816) 941-0555! Drive away with peace of mind knowing nearly every vehicle on our lot comes with a 5-Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty. At home test drives, financing appointments, and trade appraisals must be within a 20-mile radius of the dealership. 4WD 2010 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4WD, ABS brakes, Cruise Control, Heated front seats, Radio: AM/FM Premium Sound System w/CDX6 & MP3, Remote Keyless Entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Ventilated front seats. Contact us online or give us a call at (866) 742-5901 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Expedition EL Limited with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJK2A58AEB21461
Stock: 17396B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 112,855 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$11,495$542 Below Market
Demaagd GMC - Battle Creek / Michigan
CLEAN CAR FAX, Montana unit, No rust, Excellent condition, XLT trim, 5.4 Liter, V8, Power seat, Tow pkg, Fresh service completed, New brakes, New spark plugs and coil, 172 point inspection done. Thanks for shopping DeMaagd s cyber inventory. Note that all our inventory unless specified is inspected and reconditioned to factory standards. If you desire a warranty extension, ask us about certifying the vehicle. It s a reasonable and cost effective way to give you extra piece of mind. For more details call 269-963-5538 option 4
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Expedition XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU1G53AEB57165
Stock: 27280
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2019
- 177,227 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,991
Brown Brothers Automotive - Mesa / Arizona
Luxury and power are on full display with our One Owner 2010 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4X4 showcased in Sterling Grey Metallic. Powered by a 5.4 Liter Flex Fuel V8 capable of 310hp while connected with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive machine provides all the power you need for easy passing and towing while offering near 20mpg on the highway. The longer wheelbase means more cargo capacity without compromising the smooth ride this Expedition EL delivers. Our Expedition EL Limited highlights all highly desirable features Ford provides. The luxurious cabin begins with the light coming through the large sunroof, comfortable leather seating with heated and cooled front seats and power accessories all within easy reach. Your central command center includes the SYNC system with color navigation, a premium sound system with a 6 disc CD changer and available satellite radio. Your crew also can enjoy movies and shows thanks to the DVD entertainment system. And remember the extra cargo capacity means all of your gear easily comes with you for those memorable trips ahead! For precious peace of mind, Ford equipped this Expedition EL with 4 wheel ABS and a fleet of airbags to keep you and your passengers protected. Treat yourself to the best! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Expedition EL Limited with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJK2A59AEA07100
Stock: BB6228
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 140,978 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,700
Bob Bell Genesis - Glen Burnie / Maryland
2010 Ford Expedition XLTAt Bob Bell, our goal is to present you with a car you will be happy to drive, every day. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to consistently adjust prices, offering consumers "THE BEST PRICE" possible. We strive to offer you an excellent selection of vehicles, a great deal and a positive experience with our professional staff. We sell and service all makes and models! Some examples are Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as every other brand. Proudly serving Anne Arundel County, Howard County, Prince Georges County, Carroll County, Baltimore, Baltimore County and many more! **CALL 410-766-3600**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Expedition XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU1G59AEB20685
Stock: 200009B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 137,234 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,997$763 Below Market
Quality Value Auto Sales - Broken Arrow / Oklahoma
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Expedition EL Limited with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJK2A50AEB70301
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,304 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,095
Round Rock DriveTime - Round Rock / Texas
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Expedition XLT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU1F5XAEA29653
Stock: 1040228483
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,875 miles
$11,998
CarMax LAX - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Inglewood / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Expedition XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU1G59AEB45148
Stock: 19274868
Certified Pre-Owned: No
