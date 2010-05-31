Used 2010 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me

Auto Choice - Spearfish / South Dakota

With crossover SUVs making a hard charge in the marketplace thanks to their carlike driving manners and superior fuel economy, the traditional large SUV`s best days are probably behind it. Many buyers have come to the realization that they simply don`t need a vehicle with such ground-trembling dimensions, despite how empowering it may feel. There are, however, plenty of consumers who still have a need for a large SUV, and for those buyers there`s the 2010 Ford Expedition. The Expedition debuted a dozen years ago, with the last major redesign taking place in 2007. There are two variants: the regular Expedition and the long-wheelbase Expedition EL, which primarily provides additional luggage space. As expected for a full-size SUV, a V8 engine, a third-row seat and a big towing capacity are all part of the deal. For 2010, Ford has made a few electronic improvements on this formula. There is added functionality to the Sync voice-activation system, a programmable key that acts as an automotive chaperone for teen drivers, and trailer sway control. These baby steps forward may seem paltry, but the Expedition was already quite good overall and therefore not in need of any major changes. The 2010 Ford Expedition is a full-size, body-on-frame SUV offered in four trim levels: base XLT, Eddie Bauer, Limited and King Ranch. Buyers may also opt for the extended-wheelbase Expedition EL, which adds 15 inches of overall length. The well-equipped base XLT model has seating for five (eight for the third-row-equipped EL) and includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, a roof rack, running boards, air-conditioning (with rear controls), front captain`s chairs, a power driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, full power accessories and a six-speaker CD stereo with an auxiliary audio jack and rear audio controls. Upgrading to the Eddie Bauer Edition adds 18-inch wheels, gold body cladding and running boards, heated outside mirrors with integrated turn signals, a power-folding third-row seat (both regular and EL), leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, an upgraded sound system (with an in-dash CD changer and satellite radio), the Sync multimedia voice control system, rear parking sensors, driver seat memory settings, power-adjustable pedals and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. The Limited trim level goes a few steps further with 18-inch chrome wheels, a monochromatic paint job, power-folding mirrors, a power liftgate, a back-up camera (with rearview mirror display), rain-sensing wipers, perforated leather seats (heated and ventilated up front, heated in the second row), a wood-and-leather-trimmed steering wheel and a standard heavy-duty towing package. Finally, there`s the King Ranch edition (named for the largest ranch in the U.S.), which is similar to the Limited but sports 18-inch wheels with specific badging, upgraded Chaparral leather upholstery and wood trim. Many of the extra features found on the upper trim levels can be ordered as options on the lower trims. Other major options, depending on trim, include 20-inch chrome wheels, a manually folding third-row seat for the XLT (increasing seating capacity to eight), second-row captain`s chairs (reduces total passenger capacity by one), a sunroof, a rear entertainment system and a load-leveling rear air suspension. A touchscreen navigation system is available for all but XLT models and includes Sirius Travel Link, which provides information on traffic, weather, sports, movie listings and local fuel prices. Other popular add-ons include skid plates, power-retractable running boards and a heavy-duty towing package.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Frame Damage Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : Yes Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Ford Expedition EL XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 8000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMJK1G55AEA13414

Stock: 10927

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-24-2020