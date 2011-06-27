  1. Home
2017 Ford Expedition Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy third-row seat
  • strong and efficient turbocharged V6
  • Easy-folding rear seats increase interior flexibility
  • Tows more than similarly sized crossovers
  • Undeniably bulky size makes it difficult to park
  • Interior looks a bit dated
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

If you need a vehicle that's more rugged than the typical three-row crossover SUV, a traditional, truck-based SUV is likely the way to go. The 2017 Ford Expedition, with seating for eight, class-leading towing capacity, and a powerful turbocharged six-cylinder engine, is definitely one of the biggest and most capable vehicles out there. Pleasingly, there's also more to the Expedition than just pure capability.

The 2017 Expedition is available with several trim levels and options packages that make it as modern as any family sedan. Sync 3, Ford's latest infotainment interface, is much improved from previous iterations, making the Expedition's touchscreen easy to use. The interior is packaged well, too. You can fit several suitcases in the back while leaving plenty of room for passengers in the cabin. What's more, it goes down the highway with a surprising amount of comfort and stability, particularly if it's fitted with the optional adaptive suspension. So, go ahead and settle down for that long family road trip -- this Ford is ready.

There aren't a lot of traditional body-on-frame full-size-SUVs that compete with the Expedition. The Chevrolet Suburban is the obvious alternative. This popular rig (along with its GMC Yukon sibling) has a lower towing capacity and less cargo space, but if you've got an extra large brood to carry around, the Suburban does have the ability to seat nine passengers. It might also be worth considering the Toyota Sequoia, as it also has strong fundamental capabilities, but we've found that the Sequoia simply isn't as well-equipped or modern as the Ford and Chevy. A dark horse candidate could be the redesigned 2017 Nissan Armada, which boasts a new V8 engine and an impressive amount of safety features.

In the end, though, it's pretty clear: If you need lots of towing capacity and seating for seven or eight people, the 2017 Ford Expedition is hard to beat.

The Ford Expedition comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. During Edmunds performance testing, in a simulated panic stop, a 4WD Expedition came to a stop from 60 mph in 126 feet, an average distance for its class.

Ford's programmable MyKey system is standard. It allows owners to specify maximum speed limits and stereo volumes for secondary drivers (teenagers or valets, for instance). Rear parking sensors and a rearview camera are also standard across the board, and the Limited and King Ranch also have front sensors. A blind-spot monitoring system is standard on the King Ranch and Platinum trim levels and optional for the others.

In government crash testing, the Expedition received a top five-star rating for overall protection, with a five-star rating for both frontal and side-impact protection.

2017 Ford Expedition models

The 2017 Ford Expedition is a full-size, body-on-frame SUV with four available trim levels: XLT, Limited, King Ranch and Platinum. All four trim levels are available in standard and extended-length (EL) body styles and can be had with two- or four-wheel drive. The EL Expeditions are 15 inches longer overall. Regardless of body style, there is standard seating for eight passengers, while optional captain's chairs for the second row reduce passenger capacity to seven.

Standard equipment on the XLT includes 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED foglights, running boards, a roof rack, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, heated mirrors with puddle lamps, air-conditioning, a six-way power driver seat with manual recline, power-adjustable pedals, a sliding and reclining 40/20/40 split second-row seat and a one-touch 60/40 fold-flat third-row seat. There's also a leather-wrapped manual tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Ford's Sync voice-control system, a 4.2-inch screen, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with CD player, satellite radio, USB interface, auxiliary jack and rear audio controls.

Two options packages are available for the XLT: 201A and 202A. The 201A package adds a power liftgate, leather upholstery for the first- and second-row seats (the third row has vinyl), a 10-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), a six-way power front passenger seat and a power-folding third-row seat.

The 202A package gets those items plus a heavy-duty trailer tow package, remote ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 110-volt household-style power outlet, a 10-way power front passenger seat, heated and ventilated front seats, driver memory settings, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and the Sync 3 interface with an 8-inch touchscreen and HD/satellite radio.

The Limited trim gets all of 202A's equipment plus 20-inch wheels, front parking sensors, power-folding mirrors (with a driver-side auto-dimming mirror), automatic wipers, heated second-row seats and an upgraded 12-speaker Sony audio system. Get the Limited trim with the 301A Package and you'll add a sunroof, retractable running boards and a voice-activated navigation system.

The Western-chic King Ranch Edition is equipped similarly to the Limited, but has special two-tone paint, special exterior styling details, a blind-spot monitoring system, premium leather upholstery and wood grain interior trim. The Platinum is similarly equipped to the King Ranch, but without the Western theme. It also gets 22-inch wheels and a sunroof as standard.

Stand-alone options for the 2017 Expedition, depending on the trim level, include many of the items in the prepackaged equipment groups, plus a load-leveling rear suspension, adaptive suspension dampers, second-row captain's chairs, power retractable running boards, a dual-screen rear seat video entertainment system and a 3.73 limited-slip rear axle.

Each 2017 Ford Expedition is powered by a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that makes 365 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard, as is rear-wheel drive. But buyers can opt for four-wheel drive with low-range gearing. Properly equipped, the Expedition has a maximum tow rating of 9,200 pounds.

EPA estimates for the standard-length Expedition check in at 18 mpg combined (15 mpg city/22 mpg highway) with rear-wheel drive, or 17 mpg combined (15 city/20 highway) with 4WD. Going for the EL versions drops those numbers by about 1 mpg. On our 120-mile evaluation driving route, we matched the EPA's 17 mpg combined estimate in a 4WD Expedition.

Although it is a bit of a behemoth, the Expedition is still one of the quickest vehicles in its class. At the Edmunds test track, a 4WD Expedition EL accelerated from zero to 60 mph in just 6.5 seconds.

Driving

Despite its significant size, the Ford Expedition is pretty manageable on the road. The four-wheel independent suspension gives it an exceptionally smooth ride relative to rivals. Similarly sized SUVs with live-axle rear suspensions are much stiffer. Opting for the Expedition's three-way adaptive dampers makes its excellent manners even better. Precise and responsive steering also contributes to an easy-to-drive nature. As with pretty much every vehicle that's this big, the Expedition's considerable bulk makes it a handful in tight spaces and crowded parking lots.

Even though it's up against competitors with big V8's under the hood, the Expedition is one of the quickest cars in the class. The turbocharged V6 engine is surprisingly well suited for this big SUV with plenty of power to pull it up long grades, even when it's fully loaded or pulling a reasonably sized trailer. The turbocharger doesn't delay acceleration, nor does it make you miss the old, thirsty V8.

Interior

Inside, the 2017 Ford Expedition is classy and roomy. The Limited, King Ranch and Platinum models are especially well-trimmed and attractive, but there are some low-budget surfaces that don't fit the upscale cabin theme. Sync 3 has replaced the old MyFord Touch touchscreen that we've lamented in the past and overall, it's a big upgrade. The graphics aren't as pretty but functionally, it's much easier to learn and use, especially when you're pairing with your smartphone.

Whether you get a standard or extended-length Expedition, there's plenty of room to stretch out in all three rows. The standard 40/20/40 split second-row seat slides and reclines for greater comfort, and includes a center section that can be scooted forward to put small kids within reach of the driver. If you can go without the extra seat, the second-row captain's chairs are a nice luxury and provide easier access to the third row. The third-row seat also folds flat into the floor when you need more cargo room, which makes loading luggage a simple task.

If it's cargo room you're after, the Expedition does well, especially in the extended-length trims. The standard 2017 Expedition has 18.6 cubic feet behind the third row, which isn't much by class standards, but the Expedition EL sports a whopping 42.6 cubes behind the third row. Fold down both rows of rear seats and you get a flat load floor with 108.3 cubic feet in the regular-size Expedition and 130.8 cubic feet in the Expedition EL. For comparison, that's about 10 cubic feet more than the Sequoia and Suburban.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Surprised by just how great it is!
BCM,06/02/2018
EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
My wife and have been hardcore European and Japanese car fans since college (Volvo, Audi, Honda). As an active couple in our late thirties with three rapidly growing children, a large steep mountainside driveway in Alaska and recreational activities which include mountain biking, skiing and pulling a travel trailer; a large 4X4 SUV seemed to be in order. I looked carefully at the Toyota Sequoia, Yukon XL/Suburban and then happened to drive a rental Expedition while on a business trip. I was thoroughly impressed with the drivability/handling, interior layout/space and the overall package despite being an older platform. We ended up purchasing a lightly used 2017 EL Limited for a steeply discounted price. The front seats are just as comfortable as any Volvo we have owned. The space utilization is exceptional and the technology integration is an added bonus. It is quiet and composed on the highway. With the responsive steering and relatively small turning radius, my wife has no issues driving this into the tighter parking lots in town which she frequents. We are looking forward to using the 4WD (on dedicated snow tires) this winter. I can’t express how impressed we are with this vehicle! Excellent job Ford. You have won over some difficult, foreign car biased customers!
3rd Expedition but my '17 Limited is the BEST-
Jeff K,11/15/2016
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
This is a review of the 2017 Limited Expedition, the spot below only showed 2016 Do your research, the Tahoe is a very good truck but they REDUCED the powertrain warranty to match Fords for '16 or '17. The older ones also didn't fold the 3rd row seats flat & had to be removed to use the space which is a p.i.t.a.! One of the major reasons I bought the Ford was the new engine. After dealing with leaking headgaskets on my '99 and a blown head gasket on my '03EB(pour&go stopped the leak) and also raining inside the truck as much as it rained OUTSIDE & various electrical issues as the result, I was really looking hard at the Tahoe due to it's very good reliability record. At the end of the day though, the new Ford with it's 365HP/420ftlb (or 375/470ftlb depending where you get your specs) engine & substantially lower cost made the decision for me because I have no latent loyalty to Ford or anyone else. OK, on the the truck. I've only had this truck for a few days but this truck is nice, VERY nice! It does an excellent job of blocking road & engine noise while have terrific acceleration. You really have to drive it to believe it. I’m used to driving the old 5.4L V8 for the past 15 years and this engine is in a whole different class. The acceleration is truly phenomenal for a V6! Strong and smooth without jerking or feeling like you are straining the engine in the least, it just goes where it’s pointed….in a hurry if you kick it in the ass! The braking is strong and sure for a nearly 3 ton mass of steel. It wallows slightly at higher speeds, maybe a bit more than its competition in the Tahoe. The Limited model does not have the electrically enhanced suspension as stock so maybe that would make it more stable but it's not unruly, just treat it like a big truck and you'll be fine. The tech features abound with multiple 12 volt power ports (2 in the drivers compartment) and there is even a 120volt outlet in the 2nd row seating area (mounted on the rear of the drivers center console). The sound system is excellent but I'll admit to not being a true aficionado so decent sound sounds great to me<lol>. The fit & finish throughout are much better than my '03 Eddie Bauer expedition and the on-board computer allows for easy setup for your personal needs. The steering column comes with motor operated tilt & telescoping steering wheel that work in conjunction with the seat, adjustable foot controls and mirrors with memory for two drivers. The motor operated folding mirrors are a nice feature to avoid damage if driving through a tight space as are the power running boards. You can also have the running boards automatically deploy as you open each door, leave them out all the time or retracted all the time, your choice! The sunroof (moon roof) is tinted which is a nice touch that wasn't on my older model. Two days after I bought it, the morning temperature was 32 degrees and I used the remote start for the first time. It was SO nice to climb into a fully warmed, heated seat truck! Yes, you can even get a heated steering wheel but I do not have it and I'm not sure if it's available on the Limited as an option or not. Using the computer setup, you can setup the remote start to heat or cool the truck based on the outdoor temps or “last setting” or auto. I have not changed the factory setting for it yet so it was nice and cozy when I got in. I have several options on this truck so I’m not 100% sure what is standard and what was an option but I wanted heated and cooled seats and evidently the controls and the ducts for the air is already in place because at one point during the discussions the dealer was willing to swap out the seats for climate controlled seats (3,200 buck option) so that means the wiring is already in place as are the air ducts! Something to know if you buy a model without them! I also wanted the sunroof and hopefully this one won’t LEAK like my ‘03EB did! The power lift gate means that you can now open or close the big door from the driver’s seat. There are also trailer brake controls mounted on the dash as well as “trailer settings” within the computer setup so if you are towing a trailer, the engine will use different shift points and God knows what else….here’s two quotes from Ford: “Integrated with the anti-lock brakes and trailer sway control, the available Integrated Trailer Brake Controller (TBC)* synchronizes vehicle and trailer brakes for seamless braking, even when towing a large boat or camper-trailer. TBC controls are easy to use and well positioned, just to the right of the steering wheel.” AND “Accessed with controls on the steering wheel, the information is displayed in the gauge cluster. Input, track and save information about specific trailers and manage how you use them. A trailer name, its trailer brake control settings and mileage can all be stored. The off-road tools include displays of lateral, vertical and turning radius information and the 4x4 system and traction control status.” ENJOY!
My shortie Expedition
Buckskin,01/12/2018
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
This is a great land yacht for local and extended travel. Great center seat for my Grandson, third row has been folded down since day one. Comparing to previous Eddie Bauer 2007 Explorer it gets better mileage, faster off the line with a touch of the petal, and suspension comfort settings make for easy bumps. Super Siruis radio. Back up camera works well. I SHOULD HAVE PURCHASEDTHE EL MODEL. AS I USE IT THE BACK SEATS ARE DOWN TO PROVIDE FOR CARGO ROOM. EASY DRIVING, no blind spots, great a/c front and back, BUT NO TIE-DOWN HOOKS IN BACK FOR CHILD SEAT OR CARGO.
Buy this car
Don,02/03/2017
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I owned a 2004 Expedition until I bought the 2017 Platinum, I was concerned about the change to the V-6 turbo from the traditional Expedition V-8, as I had recently driven the Mercedes GLS450 which has a similar V-6 engine and I found it to be tentative and doggy off the line. The Expedition is anything but that... responsive, light on its feet, powerful, it exceeded my expectations. The interior is well done and extremely comfortable. Suspension is sportier than my 2004 Expedition's, it's perfect. It's a beautiful car/truck, with plenty of room. I test drove it and knew immediately I had to get it.
See all 23 reviews of the 2017 Ford Expedition
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
365 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
365 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
365 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
365 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Ford Expedition features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover21.2%

Used 2017 Ford Expedition Overview

The Used 2017 Ford Expedition is offered in the following submodels: Expedition SUV. Available styles include XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), EL Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), EL Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), EL XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), EL Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), EL King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), EL King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Ford Expedition?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Ford Expedition trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Ford Expedition XLT is priced between $24,000 and$35,999 with odometer readings between 35807 and83611 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford Expedition EL XLT is priced between $26,999 and$40,000 with odometer readings between 19316 and106490 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford Expedition Limited is priced between $29,000 and$42,998 with odometer readings between 21141 and89076 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford Expedition EL Limited is priced between $29,929 and$40,777 with odometer readings between 36862 and106891 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford Expedition EL Platinum is priced between $28,900 and$44,998 with odometer readings between 31980 and124704 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford Expedition Platinum is priced between $41,000 and$44,995 with odometer readings between 32071 and57510 miles.

