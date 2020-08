Used 2008 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Arlington - Arlington / Texas

Pwr Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Pwr Liftgate Rear View Camera 3rd Row Seat Chrome Luggage Rack W/Crossbars Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels 5.4L Sohc Sefi 24-Valve V8 Engine Limited Series Order Code Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet Cadillac is excited to offer this 2008 Ford Expedition Limited. This Ford includes: 5.4L SOHC SEFI 24-VALVE V8 ENGINE (STD) 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Expedition Limited doesn't disappoint, and comes with all the quality and understated opulence buyers have come to expect from the respected Ford marque. A truly versatile SUV, this vehicle will please even the most discerning of buyers. More information about the 2008 Ford Expedition: The 2008 Ford Expedition stands out for its combination of smooth ride and interior comfort and quiet with full-size-truck hauling ability, making it a good choice for those who frequently tow. Ford says that the Expedition's 9,200-pound tow capacity is the highest in its class, and that the six-speed automatic transmission allows better fuel economy than with rivals. The Expedition was rated the top Large SUV in Strategic Vision's Total Quality Index, which measures new-vehicle owner satisfaction. This model sets itself apart with towing capability, interior comfort, Smooth ride, and spacious third-row arrangement (EL). All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Ford Expedition Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMFU19538LA71007

Stock: 8LA71007

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-26-2020