2006 Ford Expedition Review

Pros & Cons

  • Well-thought-out interior with plenty of room for passengers and their belongings, handy fold-flat third-row seat, impressive handling for its size, great crash test scores.
  • Poor fuel economy, V8 needs more low-end torque, some low-grade interior materials, ride gets harsh on rough roads.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Roomy on the inside and agile out on the road, the 2006 Ford Expedition is a solid choice among full-size SUVs.

Vehicle overview

A general sense of dissatisfaction spread over Fordland in the mid-'90s when it realized that GM held a monopoly on full-size SUVs with its Tahoe and Suburban. With SUV sales booming and consumer trends pointing toward a desire for bigger and more powerful vehicles capable of hauling as many as nine passengers or more than 100 cubic feet of cargo, Ford found itself without a competitive edge in a hot market niche. When the redesigned F-Series pickup debuted for 1997, Ford engineered a proper large SUV on its platform.

The Ford Expedition was introduced with much fanfare that same year, finding favor among buyers whose only other choices were GM SUVs built on the decade-old C/K pickup frame. The Expedition was stiffer, powered by more modern overhead cam engines, and sized to slot nicely between the SUV twins from Chevrolet and GMC. For 2003, the Expedition was completely redesigned. Bigger, more comfortable, more refined and easier to drive, the redesigned Expedition competes favorably with the SUVs from General Motors, Nissan and Toyota, offering family-friendly features and creature comforts not found in competing vehicles. There is plenty to like about the super-sized 2006 Ford Expedition, and those shopping for such a vehicle will certainly want to take it under consideration.

2006 Ford Expedition models

Six trim levels are available on the Ford Expedition: XLS, XLT, XLT Sport, Eddie Bauer, Limited and King Ranch. The base XLS model is decently equipped with a front bench seat, a CD player, air conditioning, a third-row seat, automatic headlamps and full power accessories. The XLT offers a few more comforts, including running boards and a rear air conditioner, while opening up all the desirable options. The XLT Sport version adds tubular step bars, Shadow Gray exterior trim and a revised grille. Those seeking even more features can choose the Eddie Bauer model with leather upholstery (optional on XLT models), automatic climate control, memory seat controls and an in-dash six-disc CD changer. The Limited adds unique wheels and exterior trim, eight-way power front seats with heating and cooling, and plenty of wood trim. The King Ranch package includes unique interior and exterior trim, higher-grade leather seating, wood interior trim and upgraded alloy wheels. Options include a load-leveling air suspension, second-row captain's chairs, a CD-based navigation system, a rear DVD entertainment system, a power-folding third-row seat and tire-pressure monitoring.

2006 Highlights

The King Ranch receives a chrome-tipped exhaust pipe, and the Limited's wood steering wheel moves to the options list.

Performance & mpg

All Expedition models come standard with a 5.4-liter V8 that makes 300 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. Although a little sluggish down low, this engine is extremely smooth, quiet and rich in midrange torque. A four-speed automatic transmission is standard across the line; all trims are available with either two- or four-wheel drive. A heavy-duty rear differential gives the Expedition a maximum tow rating of 8,900 pounds.

Safety

The Ford Expedition received double five-star ratings in front crash tests performed by the NHTSA. All Expeditions come standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes enhanced with Electronic BrakeAssist and Brakeforce Distribution. Optional safety systems include a tire-pressure monitor system, side- and head-impact protection for first- and second-row passengers and the AdvanceTrac stability control system with Roll Stability Control for added protection against rollover accidents.

Driving

The Ford Expedition's fully independent suspension and rack and pinion steering system provide solid handling for a vehicle of its size. It still feels like a big SUV, but the steering is nicely weighted and body roll is well controlled around turns. The ride can be a tad harsh on rough roads, but overall, it's a comfortable cruiser. The torquey V8s from Nissan and GM still have the 5.4-liter beat when it comes to power, but Ford's V8 is tops in refinement.

Interior

Expeditions seat anywhere from seven to nine passengers, depending on whether you go with captain's chairs or bench seats. Sticking with the 40/20/40 second-row bench seat will allow you to scoot the middle section forward for easier access to a little one. The Expedition's 60/40 third-row seat is one of the more comfortable in the full-size SUV class and it folds flat with a quick and easy release handle.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Ford Expedition.

5(67%)
4(14%)
3(10%)
2(4%)
1(5%)
4.3
73 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 73 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Cherry King Ranch
Happy So Far,09/22/2015
King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 4A)
Bought in July 15 with 83,500 miles. I've put 1250 miles on it. Nothing too bad to report. I figured with its age mpg would be a bit below the 14 city/18 highway mileage rating when new. City is right on. Highway it's doing a bit better, around 19.5 mpg. It's smoother and quieter on the highway than I thought it would be, even with the Firestone Destination AT's I put on to replace the Continental Contitrac TR's that it came with. All the electronics and bells and whistles work fine. The only negative is that 2006 still suffers from paint bubbling on the front edge of the aluminum hood. I'm told this is from a bit of iron corrupting the metal and the paint pops. Doesn't really rust, the paint just bubbles. It may also happen on the lift gate. Not much to do about it but touch up here and there before taking in for a fix. I understand this may be common on early 2000's Expy's. As for me I can live with it. That's the only negative I found so far. I'm expecting a few years of good service from the vehicle. February 2016 Update. Things are still good after 5000 miles since purchase. City mileage has drifted down to around 13 mpg. Handled Mississippi river muddy bottom land just fine during duck season. Wonderful, safe, and comfortable on road trip to Green Bay from St. Louis for Packers game. No hydroplaning in the rain with the Firestone Destination AT's. Did notice that highway mpg is about 22 at 55 mph, 19.5 at 70 mph.
It saved her life, so I bought another o
mustang6878,04/17/2008
We purchased or first 06 Expy Limited in July of 07. What a wonderful machine! It had everything a guy ( and his wife) could want, and with 3 grown kids ( 17 - 22) plus an occasional mother in law, leg room was never a problem. On Feb. 4th in the early morning hours, my wife hit a patch of "black ice" here in Iowa while travelling at 70mph. She will tell you upfront that she panicked when she started to slide, hit the brakes and over corrected her steering. She flipped the Expy ( all 5600 lbs plus a full tank of gas) 3 times down a ditch before landing on its top. Every airbag went off. Rescue workers pried her out, but she walked away. We bought another one when the insurance check arrived!
Overall good vehicle
smak,05/23/2010
I bought my Eddie Bauer Expedition new with 50 miles on it. Got a great year end deal with no interest. Fun to drive and great turning radius for a large SUV. I had 2 fuel injectors go out at 10,000 miles and the variable cam timing at 20,000 miles. Both covered under warranty but am worried why I had problems. Hopefully no additional damage to motor when it happened on the highway-limped into the Ford Dealership-seems to idle a little rough for a V-8. Had a front axle seal leak again under warranty. Looks great with deep copper metallic paint. I am a little worried about the plastic trim pieces and how they will hold-up through the years.
Best Family Car all around, Bulletproof!
Troy,06/30/2007
We purchase used with 34K miles in mint condition after trading in our 2000 EB Expedition, the new body style and interior made our 2000 look like an 80's car. Such a powerful car, and finally drives like a midsized SUV, unlike the original Expeditions that drive like a badly lifted truck. That horrible triton click is finally gone too on the new Expedition. With 3 small children this SUV is like a traveling family room, DVD player (that actually plays thru the car speakers or headphones), plenty of room, power fold 3rd row seats, modern interior, I feel very safe with my kids in the car in this beast, people move out of your way when they see you coming. 10 MPG, but who cares?
See all 73 reviews of the 2006 Ford Expedition
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2006 Ford Expedition features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2006 Ford Expedition

Used 2006 Ford Expedition Overview

The Used 2006 Ford Expedition is offered in the following submodels: Expedition SUV. Available styles include XLT Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 4A), Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 4A), Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 4A), SSV Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT Sport 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), SSV Fleet 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLS 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 4A), and King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A).

