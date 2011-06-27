  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Expedition
  4. Used 2013 Ford Expedition
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

2013 Ford Expedition Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy third-row seat
  • easy-to-fold rear seats increase interior flexibility
  • more towing ability than similarly spacious crossovers.
  • V8 engine struggles under heavy loads
  • interior cheapened by some low-quality plastics.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
Ford Expedition for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$14,500 - $29,191
Used Expedition for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Though aged, the 2013 Ford Expedition still meets the requirements for shoppers needing a vehicle with significant passenger, cargo and towing capacities.

Vehicle overview

Whether it's due to recurring price spikes at the gas pumps or just the inevitable passing of another automotive fad, the widespread popularity of large sport-utility vehicles is clearly a thing of the past. Even so, there are some folks who still have a legitimate need for a full-size SUV like the 2013 Ford Expedition.

Actually, full-size is a bit of an understatement, as the eight-passenger Expedition and extended-wheelbase Expedition EL are among the largest passenger vehicles on the road. While the resulting interior room is undeniably an asset when it comes time to move lots of people and cargo, it also means these big trucks can be a handful when trying to maneuver through rush hour traffic or cramped parking garages.

In addition to their sheer size, the Expedition twins offer a couple of advantages over their main competitor, the 2013 Chevrolet Suburban, including better ride quality and a comfortable third-row seat that folds neatly into the cargo floor. The Toyota Sequoia matches the Expedition on these points, albeit with an interior that's just a tad tighter on headroom and legroom. Both the Suburban and Sequoia also have an edge by virtue of their more powerful V8 engine options, an important consideration for buyers expecting to tow sizable trailers.

In addition to the Suburban and Sequoia, buyers looking for a roomy eight-passenger interior should also consider large car-based crossovers, especially if they don't need the Expedition's considerable towing capacity. Topping this list would be the Chevrolet Traverse and 2013 Ford Flex, both of which offer noticeably better driving experiences and fuel economy.

With all of that said, the 2013 Ford Expedition still fills an important role for those few buyers who really need both maximum passenger space and towing capacity.

2013 Ford Expedition models

The 2013 Ford Expedition is a full-size body-on-frame SUV available in two body styles: the regular Expedition and the extended-wheelbase Expedition EL, which is 15 inches longer overall. Both are offered in three trim levels: base XLT, upscale Limited and top-of-the-line King Ranch. Every Expedition comes with standard seating for eight passengers; optional second-row captain's chairs reduce that capacity to seven.

The XLT comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, running boards, a roof rack, rear parking sensors, heated mirrors, integrated blind-spot mirrors, rear privacy glass, power rear-quarter windows, rear parking sensors and keyless entry (both remote and door-mounted keypad). Inside you'll find cruise control, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a six-way power driver seat (manual recline), power-adjustable pedals, a sliding and reclining 40/20/40-split second-row seat, a leather-wrapped tilt-only steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Ford's voice-operated Sync system (includes an iPod/USB audio interface and Bluetooth phone connectivity) and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and rear audio controls.

The XLT 201A package adds contrasting color body trim, automatic wipers, a power liftgate, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery and leather-wrapped shift knob, an eight-way power driver seat with power lumbar adjustment and memory functions, a power-folding third-row seat, a 110-volt household-style power outlet and a seven-speaker audio system. The 202A package gets those items plus a heavy-duty trailer tow package, heated and cooled front seats and an eight-way power passenger seat with power lumbar adjustment. The 203A tacks on a sunroof and a touchscreen navigation system that includes HD radio and Sirius Travel Link service (provides real-time information on traffic, weather, sports, movie listings and local fuel prices).

The Limited trim includes all of the above except the 203A items, which are available as part of the 301A package. The Limited further comes standard with front parking sensors, power-folding mirrors, a driver-side auto-dimming mirror, heated second-row seats and a wood-trimmed steering wheel.

The Western-chic King Ranch edition sports features similar to the Limited while adding special two-tone paint, upgraded headlamps, premium "Chaparral" leather upholstery and wood-grain trim.

Several items from upper trims are available on lower trims as stand-alone options. Others vary by model and include 17- and 20-inch alloy wheels, a load-leveling rear air suspension, power-retracting running boards, a sunroof, second-row captain's chairs, remote ignition, a dual-screen rear video entertainment system and a heavy-duty trailer towing package.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Ford Expedition loses last year's base XL trim level but gains a few upgrades, like an integrated brake controller for improved towing.

Performance & mpg

The standard powertrain for the 2013 Ford Expedition and Expedition EL is a 5.4-liter V8 mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. It produces 310 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque.

Rear-wheel drive is standard but buyers can opt for four-wheel drive with low-range gearing. The last Expedition we tested (it produced 10 hp less than the current model) accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.9 seconds, a below-average time for this segment. Properly equipped, the Expedition has a maximum tow rating of 9,200 pounds. This is solid, but more powerful competitors will feel more capable when towing in hilly terrain.

The EPA-estimated fuel economy for a two-wheel-drive Expedition is 14 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined -- average for a full-size SUV. EPA estimates for 4WD versions drop to 13/18/15.

Safety

The Ford Expedition comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Ford's programmable MyKey system, which allows parents to specify maximum speed limits and stereo volumes for their teenage drivers, is also standard. A rearview camera and parking sensors are optional.

In government crash tests, the Expedition and Expedition EL earned an overall rating of four stars out of five, along with four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side impact protection.

Driving

Though the 2013 Ford Expedition is a sizable beast, the independent rear suspension gives it a decent ride quality not normally associated with big trucks. The precise and responsive steering feel also contributes to its easy-to-drive nature, though there's just no way around the limitations caused by its considerable dimensions when trying to negotiate tight spaces.

In most situations, the 5.4-liter V8 provides decent performance. Take on a full load of passengers and cargo or hitch up a large trailer, however, and the engine's weakness becomes all too apparent. And unlike its rivals from GM and Toyota, the fact that there's no more powerful engine option offered puts the Expedition at a distinct disadvantage. The six-speed automatic transmission is a strong point, though you may find yourself shifting it manually to maintain the desired gear when hauling a heavy load.

Interior

Inside the 2013 Ford Expedition you'll find a passenger cabin that's both attractive and spacious. Limited and King Ranch models are especially classy, though some low-quality materials take away from the otherwise upscale atmosphere. No matter which trim level you go with, however, you'll find gauges and controls that are simple in design and easier to use than those in Ford's more recently designed vehicles.

With a passenger cabin this size, everyone -- even third-row occupants -- has a good amount of room to stretch out. The standard 40/20/40-split second-row seat both slides and reclines for greater comfort, and includes a center section that can be scooted forward to put small kids within reach of mom or dad. The available second-row captain's chairs are a small luxury, even though they drop seating capacity to seven passengers. The third-row seat folds flat into the floor when you need more cargo room, which is a major advantage over the Suburban's heavy, awkward seats that have to be completely removed to free up that same space.

Speaking of cargo room, there's no shortage of it here. The standard Expedition offers 18.6 cubic feet behind the third row, while the Expedition EL sports 42.6 cubic feet. Fold down both rows of rear seats and you get a flat load floor with 108.3 and 130.8 cubic feet respectively.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Ford Expedition.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This thing is a luxury land yacht
Meathead1986,04/22/2019
EL King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
Wasn't even looking for this when I found it and honestly didn't know I was going to purchase. Picked it up for $5k after dealer told me they hadn't even done servicing/inspection or professionally cleaned the vehicle so I test drove as-is with 175k on the odometer (not a typo). Liked it so much and sounded like it needed minor maintenance to keep moving so I went for it. with the options and features on this thing trade cleaned up and running right is over $10k and just needs regular tune-up dont to it (plugs, fluids, wires and filters) and by not letting it get through servicing and cleanup since I do all of that myself I saved over $2k on it. This thing is a dream to drive down the highway ad absorbs every little bump with ease while being quiet enough to whisper comfortably with my wife and not have to scream at my kids in the back. Also affords me the ability to give rides to friends of kids if they need it without having to take 2 vehicles which is why I purchased to begin with. Gas mileage is as expected but once tune-up is done on it that will get slightly better. Right now before we've averaged in the realm of 15mpg which isn't terrible but isnt great. The 5.4 tends to make people want to shy away from it but it properly maintained and you make sure to use the right spec fluids they can run forever with a few minor costs. This thing takes alot of power to get moving but does it fairly easily considering and once you're moving its very comfortable to drive long distances. has power everything with the king ranch package and also having the EL makes it ginormous but affords you the most cargo space. Between this and a chevy Taho/Suburban I feel this would win hands down due to design and overall ride comfort and logic of controls. it's a way better value and you get something that's very well put together
The K Ranch review
Donald Kiernan,09/21/2016
King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
Can do everything with ease
Joe Winslow,08/05/2018
EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
I have the 4x4 EL Platinum with the tow package. There’s nothing it can’t get through or carry or tow. It rides incr funky well and tows trailers very easily. Gas mileage is not so good but you get a lot of capability for it. Can’t find a better value for all around utility and comfort.
Comfy Family Road Trips
Tex,07/30/2019
XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
I bought a used one, gave it some TLC, and now it runs great. Comfy. Solid. Powerful but heavy. Got a return for my investment. After some overdue maintenance was taken care of, I got way better improvement in gas mileage.
See all 4 reviews of the 2013 Ford Expedition
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2013 Ford Expedition features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover21.2%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Ford Expedition

Used 2013 Ford Expedition Overview

The Used 2013 Ford Expedition is offered in the following submodels: Expedition SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), EL Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), EL King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), EL King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), EL XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XL Fleet 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A), EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A), and EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Ford Expedition?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Ford Expedition trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Ford Expedition Limited is priced between $15,190 and$20,574 with odometer readings between 82117 and127760 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Ford Expedition King Ranch is priced between $20,988 and$29,191 with odometer readings between 49775 and90333 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch is priced between $17,498 and$17,498 with odometer readings between 106822 and106822 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Ford Expedition EL Limited is priced between $16,489 and$16,489 with odometer readings between 123182 and123182 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Ford Expedition EL XLT is priced between $14,500 and$14,500 with odometer readings between 129776 and129776 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Ford Expeditions are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Ford Expedition for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2013 Expeditions listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,500 and mileage as low as 49775 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Ford Expedition.

Can't find a used 2013 Ford Expeditions you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Expedition for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $16,816.

Find a used Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $15,446.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Expedition for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,621.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $25,314.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Ford Expedition?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Expedition lease specials

Related Used 2013 Ford Expedition info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles