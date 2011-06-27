  1. Home
2002 Ford Expedition Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent interior design and comfort, wide-ranging versatility, impressive hauling capabilities, available rear-seat entertainment system, great crash-test scores.
  • Still might be too big for some garages, bias toward on-road comfort hurts off-road capabilities, sloppy handling when pushed.
Edmunds' Expert Review

One major flaw, namely twitchy steering, turns us off the Expedition. Twitchy steering is not something you want in a tall 5,000-pound vehicle.

Vehicle overview

Which one do you think Goldilocks would pick? With the addition of the Escape in 2001, it seems Ford has enough different-sized SUVs to satisfy everyone. And for those people who want something bigger than an Explorer, but smaller than an Excursion, the Expedition should be just right.

After allowing GM to dominate the full-size SUV arena for years, in 1997, Ford introduced the Expedition, which had its sights squarely aimed at the Chevy Tahoe and GMC Yukon. Able to seat nine people with its optional third-row bench seat, the Expedition is also easier to park and maneuver than the larger Chevy Suburban (or Excursion, for that matter). The vehicle also has useful payload and towing capacity: up to 1,955 pounds and 8,100 pounds, respectively.

The Expedition is available in XLT or Eddie Bauer trim with either two- or four-wheel drive. Power-adjustable pedals are standard on all trim levels and allow drivers of smaller stature to move the pedals toward their feet rather than moving the seat uncomfortably close to the steering wheel. Side airbags and a handy reverse sensing system are optional for increased safety.

Interior coddling can be increased with the optional rear-seat entertainment system, newly available on XLT models for 2002. Eddie Bauer models can be equipped with second-row captain's chairs for an authentic conversion van feel. Another option that we think everyone should investigate is the lighted running boards. The Expedition towers above the ground, and entering and exiting this truck will take its toll on most passengers after a few days.

On the road, the Expedition is reasonably well mannered. It's obviously not a car, but compared to the old Ford Bronco, the Expedition rides like a limousine. Still, this vehicle is based on the Ford F-Series, and as such, handles much the same way a loaded-down pickup might. Directional stability could be better, and emergency handling maneuvers reveal the effects of Expedition's 4,900-pound or higher curb weight.

Though Ford boosted output for both the 4.6- and 5.4-liter V8 engines last year, they still are less powerful compared to the Vortec powerplants found in GM's full-size utes. The Expedition's standard 4.6-liter motor makes 232 horsepower and 291 pound-feet of torque. Step up to the bigger 5.4-liter mill, and you'll be rewarded with 260 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy, as applied to this vehicle, is an oxymoron, as you might expect.

Ford's Expedition represents a decent balance between comfort and function in a full-size SUV, and its ability to seat nine people makes it popular with large families and those who have to haul stuff around. Nevertheless, we can't overlook the surprisingly roomy Dodge Durango, the better-executed Toyota Sequoia and the well-packaged Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon when discussing monster SUVs. In the last few years, choices in this class have gotten much more difficult to make.

2002 Highlights

For 2002, the Expedition gets Ford's BeltMinder audible warning system to remind buyers to buckle up. The XLT can be equipped with a rear video entertainment system for the first time. Eddie Bauer models can be done up in Premier Group packaging, which includes monochromatic exterior paint, second-row captain's chairs, moonroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights and illuminated running boards.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Ford Expedition.

5(66%)
4(21%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
56 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 56 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good Solid Truck
drdavid1,12/14/2011
The only bad part of owning this vehicle is the gas consumption. Mine is the 5.4 Triton XLT and I have been the owner from 40,000 miles till a little over 100,000 now. If you need a solid vehicle with lots of room inside that tows a boat with no problems than you couldnt ask for more. Much more room inside than my friends Yukon and no road noise like the Pilot. Michelin tires make it smooth as silk on the highway. Its a little clumsy around town but what do you want from 6000 plus pounds. Ford should be proud of these vehicles. Mine has no rattles, none and cloth interior looks like new which is amazing at near 10 years old.
'Yoda' the expedition
Brooke,08/15/2015
Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A)
Mine has 268,000 miles, got it at 30,000. Love this truck! Had to replace front heater core, did it myself :), that was at 200,000, engine starts knocking around 250,000, ford says timing chain guide. Still drive it, just bought another expedition :) Awesome vehicles!
2002 4x4 "5.4L" Expedition
memo217,03/18/2013
We bought our expedition used. With 74,000 miles on it. We have all the spark plugs sleeved so we dont have to worry about it. It cost us $850. It runs like a top. Its a 5.4. So mileage is terrible. It broke down once only. Fuel pump. But at 130,000. I wont complain. Everyone wants to buy it from us. Not for sale says my son. So my wife drives a different car. I bought a 4 banger. And the expedition will be there as an extra or when needed.....next to my 02 f150 harley davidson. Great vehicles so long as u maintain them. Like any other vehicle.
200,000 Miles?
Terry,11/11/2010
My Ford Expedition, believe it or not, actually has 200,216 miles and runs like brand new. It has the 4.6L and yes the spark plug has came out of my cylinder head, but that does not change that I LOVE THIS TRUCK! Got the K&N Intake, FlowMaster (single in-dual out, dumped), BF Goodrich 265-70 All Terrain T/A, and about $2,600 in interior goodies. The ride is unbelievable. 65 psi tires set at 42 psi make the handling awesome. And that FlowMaster really promotes the power that the 4.6L actually has when you put extra goodies on. The keyless entry and lighted side rails really puts a smile on my face. =)
See all 56 reviews of the 2002 Ford Expedition
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
232 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
232 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
232 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 4500 rpm
See all Used 2002 Ford Expedition features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2002 Ford Expedition

Used 2002 Ford Expedition Overview

The Used 2002 Ford Expedition is offered in the following submodels: Expedition SUV. Available styles include XLT 2WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Eddie Bauer 2WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Ford Expedition?

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Ford Expeditions are available in my area?

Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Ford Expedition.

Can't find a used 2002 Ford Expeditions you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Expedition for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,322.

Find a used Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,126.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Expedition for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,260.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,306.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Ford Expedition?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Expedition lease specials

