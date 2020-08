Used 1999 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me

Armadillo Auto Sales - Lynnwood / Washington

This Exceptionally Clean Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer is a Local Trade In Non Smoker No Accidents and Has Been Well Maintained It is 4/All Wheel Drive and Equipped with Power Windows Door Locks and Mirrors Dual Power Heated Leather Seats Rear Heat and Air Conditioning Mach Stereo Redundant Steering Wheel Controls Hands Free Phone Automatic Climate Control Removable 3rd Row Seating Roof Rack Bud Shield Tinted Windows Running Boards Tow Hitch Traction Control Alloy Wheels and more!!! Comes with a Carfax Buyback Guarantee Qualifies for a 3 year / 36000 mile Service Contract and is Ready for Immediate Delivery. Please verify all information and options with a sales representative before taking delivery. Call - 425-743-6333 to Schedule your Test Drive Today!!! Easy Financing options for everyone.We are a preferred Credit Union Direct Lender (CUDL) and can get Interest Rates as low as 2.99% o.a.c.Please check out our Great Reviews!!!* a negotiable doc fee of up to $150 is in addition to the price and or advertised sales price.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 7 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1999 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 15 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMPU18L0XLB62688

Stock: 6488

Certified Pre-Owned: No