Used 1999 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me

I bought my 1999 Expedition Eddie Bauer at a little over 78,000 miles. It had just one owner prior, and was well maintained and cared for. The truck is awesome to say the lease. Stylish, BIG, yet very comfortable to drive, especially on the highway. Gas mileage? It has not been an issue because all I do is drive to school, work, and basic daily errands like grocery shopping and doctor visits. I think that a properly educated truck owner must know that proper maintenance like oil changes, tune-ups etc. are required, just like with other cars. This truck is built very strong and sturdy, and I feel powerful in the drivers seat when I drive it. This is the best SUV built in 1999, bar none.

