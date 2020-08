Used 2011 Ford Expedition for Sale Near Me

Bluebonnet Motors - New Braunfels / Texas

XLT trim. Third Row Seat, Premium Sound System, Flex Fuel, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Trailer Hitch, 4x4, Running Boards, Rear Air. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Third Row Seat MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. Edmunds.com explains "The 2011 Ford Expedition is a lot more civilized than its truck-based roots might imply, making it a fine choice for those who need a vehicle with large passenger, cargo and towing capacities."

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Ford Expedition XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMJU1J55BEF25243

Stock: NEF25243

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020