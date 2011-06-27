  1. Home
2015 Ford Expedition Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy third-row seat
  • strong and efficient turbocharged V6
  • easy-folding rear seats increase interior flexibility
  • tows more than similarly sized crossovers.
  • Feels big from the driver seat
  • difficult to park.
List Price Range
$14,995 - $30,995
Used Expedition for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though most buyers prefer car-based crossovers to full-size truck-based SUVs, the refreshed 2015 Ford Expedition will satisfy those who need significant passenger, cargo and towing capacities.

Vehicle overview

While there are many crossover SUVs available today with impressive mileage, roomy interiors and respectable cargo space, some families need something even bigger. That's where full-size, traditional SUVs like the 2015 Ford Expedition come in, providing three rows of seating, heavy-duty towing capacity and enough space for even the largest brood.

The 2015 Expedition looks a little more modern this year, thanks to new front and rear styling, but the biggest change is under the hood. In a move toward better fuel economy, Ford has dropped the V8 engine. It's not even an option. Instead, every 2015 Expedition gets a turbocharged V6 that provides 365 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque, which is even better than the previous V8. Ford has also updated the Expedition's suspension. It's now available with adjustable damping that has three selectable drive modes: Comfort, Normal and Sport. In such a large vehicle that was already pretty comfortable, this is an added benefit that makes traveling in the Expedition that much more appealing.

When it comes to carrying a large group of people and/or towing a boat or trailer, the 2015 Expedition is still one of the few vehicles that can handle almost anything you throw at it. It can tow up to 9,200 pounds when properly equipped and offers seating for up to eight people. The 2015 Expedition's interior has a fresher and more modern look, which incorporates the latest MyFord Touch infotainment interface. For cargo of all kinds, it's one of the roomiest vehicles on the road, too, with more than 130 cubic feet of cargo space available in the Expedition EL version when you fold down the second and third rows of seats.

It's not surprising, then, that a major drawback to owning an Expedition is its sheer size. To assuage parking issues, there are rear parking sensors and a rearview camera equipped as standard, but somehow the Expedition still feels hard to handle and even bigger than it is. Not everyone will need the Expedition's hulking size, though, so we recommend looking at some smaller competitors if you aren't constantly hauling seven other people and their gear.

We also recommend looking at the redesigned 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe and 2015 Chevrolet Suburban (and their GMC Yukon twins), which will seat up to nine passengers and still provide a V8 powertrain. The Toyota Sequoia should also be considered, as it will also seat eight passengers, while feeling a bit lighter on its feet. The bottom line is, if you're interested in one of these traditional SUVs, it's because you need the capability they provide, and the 2015 Ford Expedition is clearly a top contender.

2015 Ford Expedition models

The 2015 Ford Expedition is a full-size, traditional body-on-frame SUV available in two body styles: the regular Expedition and the extended-wheelbase Expedition EL, which is 15 inches longer overall. Both are offered in four trim levels: XLT, Limited, King Ranch and the new Platinum trim (XL models are sold only to fleet customers). Every Expedition comes standard with seating for eight passengers, and optional second-row captain's chairs reduce that capacity to seven.

The XLT comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, running boards, a roof rack, rear parking sensors, heated mirrors, power rear quarter windows and keyless entry (both remote and door-mounted keypad). Inside you'll find cruise control, a 4.2-inch center display, a rearview camera, air-conditioning, a six-way power driver seat (manual recline), power-adjustable pedals, a sliding and reclining 40/20/40-split second-row seat, a fold-flat third-row seat, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Ford's voice-operated Sync system, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an iPod/USB audio interface, an auxiliary audio jack and rear audio controls.

The XLT 201A package adds a power liftgate, heated rearview mirrors, leather upholstery (for the first- and second-row seats; the third row has vinyl), an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), a six-way front passenger seat and a power-folding third-row seat. The 202A package gets those items plus a heavy-duty trailer tow package, remote ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 110-volt household-style power outlet, heated and ventilated front seats, driver memory settings, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an eight-way power passenger seat (with power lumbar), the MyFord Touch interface with an 8-inch touchscreen and an upgraded 12-speaker Sony audio system with satellite radio.

The Limited trim includes all of the above items along with 20-inch wheels, front parking sensors, power-folding mirrors (with a driver-side auto-dimming mirror), automatic wipers and heated second-row seats. The 301A Package adds a sunroof, retractable running boards and a navigation system with HD radio.

The Western-chic King Ranch Edition is equipped similarly to the Limited, but has special two-tone paint, special exterior styling details, a blind-spot monitoring system, premium leather upholstery and wood grain interior trim. The Platinum is similarly equipped to the King Ranch, but it loses the Western theme and gets the sunroof as standard.

Other stand-alone options for the Expedition, depending on the trim level, include a load-leveling rear suspension, 22-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, second-row captain's chairs and a dual-screen rear seat video entertainment system.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Ford Expedition has been updated with a new engine, new suspension options, subtle styling changes and an improved interior.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2015 Ford Expedition and Expedition EL is a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 making 365 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. Mated to a six-speed automatic transmission with manual-shift capability, rear-wheel drive is standard, but buyers can opt for four-wheel drive with low-range gearing. Properly equipped, the Expedition has a maximum tow rating of 9,200 pounds.

The EPA estimates a standard 2WD Expedition will earn 18 mpg combined (16 city/22 highway), with the extended-wheelbase EL model coming in at 17 mpg combined (15/21). Opting for a 4WD Expedition drops those estimates only slightly. On a highway-biased evaluation loop of our own, we exactly matched the EPA's 17 mpg combined estimate in a 2015 Expedition with 4WD.

At the Edmunds test track, that same Expedition Platinum 4x4 proved to be one of the quickest trucks in its class, as it made the dash to 60 mph in just 6.5 seconds, easily trouncing competitive full-size SUVs equipped with traditional V8 engines.

Safety

The Ford Expedition comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. At the Edmunds test facility, a 2015 Expedition 4x4 came to a controlled stop from 60 mph in 126 feet, an average distance for its class.

Ford's programmable MyKey system, which allows parents to specify maximum speed limits and stereo volumes for secondary drivers, is also standard. Rear parking sensors and a rearview camera are also standard across the board, and the Limited and King Ranch also have front sensors. A blind-spot monitoring system is standard on the King Ranch and Platinum trim levels and optional for the others.

Driving

Although the 2015 Ford Expedition is a sizable beast, its four-wheel independent suspension gives it exceptionally smooth ride qualities for a traditional full-size SUV. This cannot be said of similarly sized SUVs with so-called live-axle rear suspensions. Opting for the Expedition's three-way adaptive dampers makes its excellent manners even better. Precise and responsive steering also contributes to its easy-to-drive nature, but its considerable dimensions are a notable limitation when trying to negotiate tight spaces.

In relation to the V8 it replaced, the new turbocharged V6 engine's increase in horsepower is less noticeable than the thoroughly enhanced torque character. The turbocharger lights quickly, and the immediate shove it produces will convert even the most stubborn critic bemoaning the loss of the V8.

If a vehicle with such sizable proportions is what you need to ferry your large brood about or comfortably tow anything sizable, the 2015 Expedition should be a top consideration.

Interior

Inside the 2015 Ford Expedition, you'll find plenty of room and a conservative but attractive look. Limited, King Ranch and the new Platinum models are especially classy, but there are a few low-quality surfaces that don't fit the upscale cabin theme. This year's Expedition finally gets the MyFord Touch interface as an option. Backed by many redundant voice commands, it can be a powerful tool for configuring and controlling the vehicle and your smartphone. Even though the system works significantly better than when it debuted, there can be a steep learning curve for getting accustomed to even basic functions.

With a cabin this size, everyone -- even third-row occupants -- has a good amount of room to stretch out. The standard 40/20/40-split second-row seat both slides and reclines for greater comfort, and includes a center section that can be scooted forward to put small kids within reach of mom or dad. The available second-row captain's chairs are a small luxury, even though they drop seating capacity to seven passengers. The third-row seat also folds flat into the floor when you need more cargo room, useful for any family going on a luggage-heavy vacation.

Speaking of cargo room, there's no shortage of it here. The standard Expedition offers 18.6 cubic feet behind the third row, while the Expedition EL sports 42.6 cubic feet. Fold down both rows of rear seats and you get a flat load floor with 108.3 cubic feet in the regular-size Expedition and 130.8 cubic feet in the Ford Expedition EL. For comparison, that's about 10 cubic feet more than the Sequoia and Suburban.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Ford Expedition.

5(16%)
4(33%)
3(33%)
2(18%)
1(0%)
3.5
6 reviews
See all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

AC problems
Matt Sprenger,09/01/2015
EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Our 15 XLT El has all the options we could want, and is almost as loaded as a Limited. However the AC cycles from icy cold to warm all the time every few seconds or minutes. We have had the vehicle in the Ford dealer to repair it 4 times. On the final repair they indicated that the EL is such a large vehicle that the AC compressor will cycle on and off constantly and that this operation is normal. We are very disappointed as this can't possibly be normal. Help!! Problem still persists. The dealer says this is normal and that the compressor should cycle on and off every few seconds. We can't seem to get help at all. This can not be normal as the temp coming from the vents fluctuates some 20 degrees every few seconds. Help! Update: 7-17-2016 The AC compressor still cycles on and off with every push or release of the gas pedal. Ford says there is nothing they can do, but I find this to be unacceptable. It takes about at least 15 mins to cool the cabin. Please help.
Wow!
Eric Oleson,09/07/2015
Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Wow, what a vehicle! This is our fourth Expedition. The first three were great but we decided to scale down to an Explorer, which was a great vehicle but just not the same! So we got another Expedition and what a Wow it is! Ford has taken an already great vehicle and has made it better. Yes we love the comfort, the fact that you can see forever, that physics is always on your side should there be a crash, handling is impeccable (it will walk through anything) but now it has a power plant that puts the old one to shame. It has so much more power that I actually have to be careful when accelerating or I'll invariably leave precious tread on the road from peeling out. Look, this is not a GT by any means but it sure is fun when I experience that feeling of the head being thrown back at the changing of the light! And oh, did I happen to mention that our mileage has increased by well over 20%? Our recent trek to Chicago gave us 18.3 M/G - not bad for a behemoth!
Beware!
Catherine Gipson,12/22/2015
King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I have been driving Ford vehicles for 25 years. My 2015 Ford Expedition King Ranch is perfect in every way, except one of the most critical....the windshield. The windshield cracked just 1 month after I purchased the vehicle and has been cracked for more than 3 months now. Apparently, Ford is unable to obtain replacement windshields for Expeditions with rain sensors. I paid more than 60k for this Expedition and it has been totally useless for 3 months. The rain sensing windshields are certainly a convenience but I would advise consumers against this upgrade until Ford is able to produce replacement parts.
Updated Review after 80,000+ miles
Andy Newitt,10/03/2015
Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I had to have the throttle assembly replaced again. They seem to be an ongoing problem. Otherwise it seems to be running fine and as you would expect. My previous review was titled "Air conditioned seat - NO! Frozen butt - YES" This is still a major problem. Ford really screwed up the way the seats are cooled now and it is a real shame. The second issue is that I have had more mechanical failures on this vehicle then my previous ones so I have downgraded my stars. At 24,000 the struts needed to be replaced and at 33,000 I had to have the throttle assembly replaced. Luckily this was all under warranty. On a good note, I purchased a 30 foot travel trailer and the Expedition is pulling it nicely with a weight distributing anti-sway hitch. I had to change the exterior mirrors to an aftermarket brand because for some reason, Ford does not make a large telescoping mirror for the Expedition. My original review follows. This is my 3rd Expedition and my second with air conditioned seats, well supposedly AC seats. My previous one cooled your back along with your bottom and it was heavenly during the hot Florida summers. This new one only cools your bottom and does nothing for your back, both front seats are this way. In fact if you leave it on longer thinking that it will eventually get the back cold, it gets way too cold on the bottom, never reaches your back and you have to turn it off because it gets so uncomfortable. I have complained to Ford and had it back to the dealer twice but they are telling me that the "seats are functioning as designed." I say it is a design failure then! I didn't pay for AC seats just to get my butt frozen. EXTREAMLY disappointed in this 2105 design flaw.
See all 6 reviews of the 2015 Ford Expedition
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
365 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
365 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
365 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
365 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2015 Ford Expedition features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover21.2%

More about the 2015 Ford Expedition
More About This Model

Quick Summary
For 2015, Ford gave the Expedition a mild refresh. It now has a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 to replace the outgoing V8, optional electronically variable dampers, additional noise-abatement measures and one additional trim level. Additionally, all Expeditions now have electric power steering to replace the hydraulic assist of the outgoing model. Despite its not being an all-new model, the changes made to the 2015 Ford Expedition are well executed and put it in serious contention for best in its class.

What Is It?
The Expedition is one of the few full-size, truck-based sport-utility vehicles (SUV) on the market. In this case, the body-on-frame Expedition rides on a chassis shared with the previous F-150. It's available in two wheelbases, 119 and 131 inches, both of which have three rows of seating, and can be configured in 4x2 or 4x4 guise. SUVs like the Expedition do more than simply function as people movers. If that's all you're after, allow us to show you a car-based crossover.

Instead, the big attraction among old-school SUVs is their ability to haul passengers as well as tow. Simply put, if you need to transport a large family while towing, say, a boat, a body-on-frame SUV can't be beat. The Expedition is rated to tow up to 9,200 pounds according to Ford's internal yardstick, a measure that doesn't conform to the new industry standard known as SAE J2807. Either way, the Expedition will out-tow your average car-based SUVs and crossovers that use unibody construction.

One downside to all this brawn, of course, is weight. The 2015 Ford Expedition's curb weight ranges from 5,559 pounds for the lightest 4x2 model to a staggering 6,091 pounds for the 4x4 long-wheelbase model. That kind of mass translates into less efficiency at the pump.

What's Been Changed?
Buoyed by the sales success of EcoBoost-badged F-150 pickups, Ford slotted that truck's direct-injected 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged gasoline V6 under the hood of the Expedition for the first time. In fact, for 2015 this is the only engine available. It replaces the 5.4-liter normally aspirated V8 and is married to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Generating 365 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque, the turbocharged V6 (called EcoBoost in Ford-speak) outshines the V8 by 55 lb-ft and 55 hp. Not only that, but the EcoBoost's maximum torque is delivered over a broader range of engine speeds compared to the relatively "peakier" V8.

Ford also developed an optional continuously variable damper system for the 2015 Expedition, the intent of which is to improve ride comfort without compromising handling. Elsewhere, there are revised body seals, more sound insulation and acoustic glass to reduce noise, a few tweaks to the styling inside and out, plus a new range-topping Platinum trim package.

How Does It Drive?
We spent a few weeks driving a full-zoot Platinum version of the 2015 Ford Expedition on the highways, back roads, city streets and canyons of Southern California.

Allow us to put the skeptics' minds at ease. The twin-turbocharged V6 has no problem moving the Expedition's mass with authority. Even when giving it the beans from low revs, the engine transitions into boost readily and linearly, so there's ample thrust on tap.

During testing, the Expedition got to 60 in 6.5 seconds and cleared the quarter-mile in 14.9 seconds at 90.5 mph. These are shockingly good numbers for a vehicle of its size. For comparison, the last Chevy Tahoe we tested managed a 7.3-second run to 60 and a quarter-mile time of 15.3 seconds at 89.6 mph with its 5.3-liter V8.

The only time we were able to catch the power delivery out was when navigating a set of low-speed corners. We'd return to the throttle and find the automatic transmission consistently a gear or two too high. For sure, the transmission is calibrated to favor high gears in order to reduce fuel consumption.

Its new electric power steering is appropriately geared and friction-free, if quite numb. More successful are the multimode dampers, which offer three distinct levels of ride control. The softest of the three modes, Comfort, smothers road imperfections skillfully, managing to be plush yet still control body motions without wallowing. Perhaps the most succinct way to describe these dampers' effectiveness is that they make the massive Expedition drive like a smaller, tidier vehicle.

We've always appreciated the mannerly ride quality of the independently suspended Expedition, and this characteristic is only amplified by these fancy-pants dampers. The only downside is that they are a $2,180 option that's bundled with 22-inch wheels: a touch spendy, but a nicely executed package. The refinements in the Expedition's noise isolation result in a hushed cabin even at freeway speeds. Road noise is at a minimum, except over high-speed pavement seams, which can cause an audible suspension smack.

How About the Fuel Economy?
The EcoBoost-ized 2015 Expedition also gets a bump in fuel economy from 13 mpg city/18 highway to 15 city/20 highway. This bumps the combined EPA fuel economy estimate from 15 mpg to 17 mpg.

Blame the traffic or our driving style, but during our time with the Expedition we averaged 14 mpg, with a best tank of an EPA-average-tying 17 mpg. Based on our experience and the onboard readout, however, we have no reason to doubt that 20 mpg is achievable on long highway drives.

Considering the newfound power and torque, the additional fuel economy is one of those cake-and-have-it-too situations.

Is the Interior Better Than Before?
The cabin is largely carried over from the existing Expedition, with the addition of a revised center stack and instrument cluster. It's a comfortable place to spend time, although the overall theme, going on several years old, is showing its age.

The steering wheel and its controls in particular harken back to a bygone era of Ford's cabin design. On the plus side, its seats are large, plush, highly adjustable and some of the most comfortable we've ever been in. Room in the third-row seat is especially generous thanks to the design of the independent rear suspension.

The loaded Platinum edition we tested here is one of four trim levels on the Expedition. The least expensive option is the base 2WD XLT, which starts at $44,585 and comes with a lot of goodies including automatic headlights, keyless entry, six-way power driver seat, rearview camera, leather steering wheel, Bluetooth and rear audio controls. Jumping up to the Limited adds about $9,300 to the bottom line, 20-inch wheels, front parking sensors, power-folding mirrors, power liftgate, leather, dual-zone climate control and more. You could also spend another $4,000 to get the King Ranch edition. It all depends on how much you like two-tone paint and a wood-grain interior.

We'd skip that one and go straight to the Platinum. This one starts at $59,145 and includes the high-end wood and leather from the King Ranch, but without the Western theme and with a standard sunroof.

Adding 4WD pads on about $3,000 depending on trim.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
The 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe is the Expedition's most formidable rival and is easily the biggest seller among full-size SUVs. Redesigned for 2015, the Tahoe still carries a live rear axle, but it receives a direct-injected 5.3-liter, 355-hp V8, a completely overhauled cabin and GM's own kind of electronically variable dampers.

The 2015 Nissan Armada is an older vehicle that's still capable. Powered by a 317-hp, 5.6-liter V8, it has been face-lifted once since its introduction in 2004. It is generally regarded as being outclassed by its competition. An all-new Armada is expected in 2016.

The 2015 Toyota Sequoia brings a 381-hp 5.7-liter V8 and 7,400-pound maximum towing capability to the party. Though the Sequoia hasn't been significantly updated since its introduction in 2008, it remains the only SUV in the segment that adopts the SAE J2807 towing standard.

Why Should You Consider This SUV?
If you're in the market for a large SUV with solid towing capability, the new Expedition deserves your full attention. The changes made for 2015 are purposeful and effective, breathing new life into this long-in-the-tooth SUV. With its newfound power and refinement, the Expedition is better than ever, and a serious contender for best-in-class status.

Why Should You Think Twice About This SUV?
Not towing? A full-size SUV like the Expedition might not be your ideal choice. Car-based crossovers like Ford's Explorer deliver nearly as much interior space while providing a more refined ride and better fuel economy.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds with this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2015 Ford Expedition Overview

The Used 2015 Ford Expedition is offered in the following submodels: Expedition SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), EL Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), EL Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), EL Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), EL XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), EL King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), EL King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Ford Expedition?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Ford Expedition trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Ford Expedition King Ranch is priced between $29,950 and$30,995 with odometer readings between 72052 and81288 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford Expedition Limited is priced between $14,995 and$22,985 with odometer readings between 101179 and101179 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford Expedition XLT is priced between $18,891 and$19,726 with odometer readings between 100385 and113655 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford Expedition EL Limited is priced between $24,028 and$24,028 with odometer readings between 77694 and77694 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford Expedition EL Platinum is priced between $23,995 and$23,995 with odometer readings between 98507 and98507 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford Expedition EL XLT is priced between $29,990 and$29,990 with odometer readings between 66187 and66187 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Ford Expeditions are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Ford Expedition for sale near. There are currently 10 used and CPO 2015 Expeditions listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,995 and mileage as low as 66187 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Ford Expedition.

Can't find a used 2015 Ford Expeditions you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Expedition for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $18,211.

Find a used Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $12,154.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Expedition for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,476.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $7,742.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Ford Expedition?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Expedition lease specials

