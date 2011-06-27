  1. Home
2004 Ford Expedition Review

Pros & Cons

  • Well thought-out interior with plenty of room for passengers and their belongings, handy fold-flat third-row seat, impressive handling for its size, great crash test scores.
  • Needs more power, ride quality suffers on rough roads.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Roomy on the inside and agile out on the road, the Expedition is a solid choice among full-size SUVs.

2004 Highlights

Redesigned last year, the Expedition offers few changes for 2004. Option packages and trim levels have been slightly revised, and in some cases, renamed. The XLS replaces last year's XLT Value trim level, while a new NBX trim level replaces the FX4 off-road package. And there is now an XLT Sport trim level. A tire-pressure monitoring system is now standard on XLT, XLT Sport and Eddie Bauer, while the previously standard limited-slip rear axle is now an option.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Ford Expedition.

5(64%)
4(26%)
3(7%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.5
310 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 310 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Will Buy AGAIN!!!
amazed7,11/02/2014
I purchased my 2004 Ford Expedition with 3 miles on it. (New). I still have it today (2014) with 235,000 miles on it. She still does long distance. I faithly performed oil changes every 3000. The mechanic said his died at 335000 miles. Worth the money.
Safest Car Ever
rajkosman,02/17/2012
I purchased my 2004 Expedition used with 20000 miles on it in 2006. I have enjoyed this vehicle every mile I've owned it. Unfortunately the other day I was rear ended by a commercial vehicle doing 45 mph. It was the end of the Expedition, but the quality of this vehicle saved my life. I would recommend this vehicle 100 times out of 100! Looking for a new one as we speak.
2004 Ford Expedition XLT Sport 5.4L 4x4 review
rick_casorio,03/01/2011
I bought this Expedition after saying I was done with Ford after 2 bad experiences with Ford vehicles in the past. I turned in my lease lemon 05 F150 in 06 and saw this Expedition on the lot and something told me to give Ford 1 more try. I'm glad I did. I bought it with 37k and 4 yrs later and with 76,XXX + miles it has been a great vehicle. Only issues I've had was a rear end whine and a sticky brake caliper. That's it. Both fixed under warranty years ago. It has been the best bad winter weather vehicle I've ever driven and that's saying a lot here in Michigan! It's made me a Ford Guy again. I think you should buy one.
One Tough SUV
dogdude,04/15/2011
We bought our Expedition after having a Chrysler Town and Country mini van. I'll tell ya what.... I dont know why we didnt just buy a Expedition in the first place! Awesome truck. We have 3 kids and two Labrador retrievers that go everywhere with us. We have so much more room than we did with with the van. We can also tow our 29ft. camper no problem or our ATV trailer with three ATVs. We bought it with 122,000 miles on it and are going on 150,000 with no problems. We get about 15 in town and as high as 20 on the highway. I have a F250 superduty too, but its sure nice to have the option to take the comfortable truck now when we pull something. I'd recommend one to anybody. Good solid truck!
See all 310 reviews of the 2004 Ford Expedition
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
232 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 4500 rpm
See all Used 2004 Ford Expedition features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2004 Ford Expedition

