We bought our Expedition after having a Chrysler Town and Country mini van. I'll tell ya what.... I dont know why we didnt just buy a Expedition in the first place! Awesome truck. We have 3 kids and two Labrador retrievers that go everywhere with us. We have so much more room than we did with with the van. We can also tow our 29ft. camper no problem or our ATV trailer with three ATVs. We bought it with 122,000 miles on it and are going on 150,000 with no problems. We get about 15 in town and as high as 20 on the highway. I have a F250 superduty too, but its sure nice to have the option to take the comfortable truck now when we pull something. I'd recommend one to anybody. Good solid truck!

Read more