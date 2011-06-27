Estimated values
1999 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,651
|$2,788
|$3,403
|Clean
|$1,478
|$2,497
|$3,048
|Average
|$1,134
|$1,916
|$2,338
|Rough
|$790
|$1,334
|$1,628
Estimated values
1999 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,451
|$2,219
|$2,634
|Clean
|$1,300
|$1,988
|$2,360
|Average
|$997
|$1,525
|$1,810
|Rough
|$694
|$1,062
|$1,260
Estimated values
1999 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,452
|$2,286
|$2,737
|Clean
|$1,301
|$2,048
|$2,451
|Average
|$998
|$1,570
|$1,880
|Rough
|$695
|$1,093
|$1,309
Estimated values
1999 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,439
|$2,127
|$2,499
|Clean
|$1,289
|$1,905
|$2,238
|Average
|$989
|$1,461
|$1,717
|Rough
|$688
|$1,017
|$1,195