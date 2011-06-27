  1. Home
2016 Ford Expedition Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy third-row seat
  • strong and efficient turbocharged V6
  • easy-folding rear seats increase interior flexibility
  • tows more than similarly sized crossovers.
  • Feels big from the driver seat
  • difficult to park
  • interior is looking dated.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Car-based crossovers are eclipsing body-on-frame SUVs in the market these days, but the 2016 Ford Expedition is our top recommendation for those shoppers demanding the utmost in passenger, cargo and towing capacities.

Vehicle overview

Sometimes, you just need a vehicle that can tow a trailer and haul a big load of passengers and gear all at the same time. A regular crossover SUV just won't do. That's when traditional, full-size SUVs like the 2016 Ford Expedition step in, providing three rows of seating for up to eight people, heavy-duty towing capacity and copious amounts of cargo space.

With its truck-based platform and available four-wheel drive, the 2016 Expedition can tackle dirt trails without issue.

The 2016 Expedition, with its 365-horsepower turbocharged V6, adjustable suspension and loads of seating flexibility meets expectations nicely when size and power do matter. This is one of the few vehicles that can handle most anything you can throw at it. It can tow up to 9,200 pounds when properly equipped, and with the rear seating folded away, standard-length models can hold 108 cubic feet of cargo and extended-length models have up to 130.8 cubic feet of room for stuff.

Ford's decision to use its new Sync 3 infotainment system in place of the previous MyFord Touch system makes the 2016 Ford Expedition even more user-friendly than its predecessor. The only significant drawback to owning an Expedition is its sheer size. This is a big SUV, and some may find it a real beast in tight spaces and even on the open road. Plus, there's a difference between wanting a big SUV like this and actually needing one. We recommend looking at some easier to drive and more fuel-efficient crossovers (such as Ford's Explorer) if you don't need to haul house-sized trailers, battleship-sized boats or seven other folks and all their gear on a regular basis.

If big is high your list, though, the Expedition is the best of the breed right now. The Chevrolet Tahoe and Chevrolet Suburban (and their GMC Yukon twins) are quite capable, but we've found in testing that they aren't as quick and don't ride as comfortably as the Expedition. Their rear seating and cargo areas aren't as roomy, either. The Toyota Sequoia is also worth a look, though it's getting on in years. When all is said, the 2016 Ford Expedition is clearly a top contender.

2016 Ford Expedition models

The 2016 Ford Expedition is a full-size, body-on-frame SUV available in standard and extended-length (EL) body styles. The EL Expeditions are 15 inches longer overall than the standard models. Each body style is offered in four trim levels (XLT, Limited, King Ranch and Platinum), and all trims can be had in two-wheel- or four-wheel-drive versions. All 2016 Expeditions come standard with seating for eight passengers, while optional captain's chairs for the second row reduce passenger capacity to seven.

Standard equipment on the XLT includes 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED foglights, running boards, a roof rack, parking sensors, a rearview camera, heated mirrors, air-conditioning, a six-way power driver seat with manual recline, power-adjustable pedals, a sliding and reclining 40/20/40-split second-row seat and a one-touch fold-flat third-row seat. There's also a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Ford's Sync voice-control system, a 4.2-inch screen, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with CD player, satellite radio, USB interface, auxiliary jack and rear audio controls.

The XLT 201A package adds a power liftgate, heated mirrors, leather upholstery for the first- and second-row seats (the third row has vinyl), a 10-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), a six-way power front passenger seat and a power-folding third-row seat.

The 202A package gets those items plus a heavy-duty trailer tow package, remote ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 110-volt household-style power outlet, a 10-way power front passenger seat, heated and ventilated front seats, driver memory settings, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, the Sync 3 interface with an 8-inch touchscreen and an upgraded 12-speaker Sony audio system with satellite radio.

The Limited trim includes all of the above items along with 20-inch wheels, front parking sensors, power-folding mirrors (with a driver-side auto-dimming mirror), automatic wipers and heated second-row seats. The 301A Package adds a sunroof, retractable running boards and a navigation system.

There's not a whole lot of daylight between luxury-oriented 2016 Expedition trim levels and the related Lincoln Navigator.

The Western-chic King Ranch Edition is equipped similarly to the Limited, but has special two-tone paint, special exterior styling details, a blind-spot monitoring system, premium leather upholstery and wood grain interior trim. The Platinum is similarly equipped to the King Ranch, but it loses the Western theme and gets a sunroof as standard.

Stand-alone options for the 2016 Expedition, depending on the trim level, include many of the items in the pre-packaged equipment groups, plus a load-leveling rear suspension, 22-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, second-row captain's chairs, power retractable running boards, a dual-screen rear seat video entertainment system and a 3.73 limited-slip rear axle.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Ford Expedition gets Ford's new Sync 3 infotainment system, which replaces the underwhelming MyFord Touch system.

Performance & mpg

All 2016 Ford Expeditions are powered by a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 making 365 hp and 420 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard, as is rear-wheel drive. But buyers can opt for four-wheel drive with low-range gearing. Properly equipped, the Expedition has a maximum tow rating of 9,200 pounds.

The EPA estimates that the RWD Expedition will deliver 18 mpg combined (16 city/22 highway), or 17 mpg combined (15/20) with 4WD. Going for the EL versions drops those numbers by about 1 mpg. On our evaluation driving loop, we matched the EPA's 17 mpg combined estimate in a 4WD Expedition.

At the Edmunds test track, that same Expedition proved to be one of the quickest trucks in its class, as it made the dash to 60 mph in just 6.5 seconds, easily trouncing competitive full-size SUVs equipped with traditional V8 engines.

Safety

The Ford Expedition comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. At the Edmunds test facility, a 4WD Expedition came to a controlled stop from 60 mph in 126 feet, an average distance for its class.

Ford's programmable MyKey system, which allows parents to specify maximum speed limits and stereo volumes for secondary drivers, is standard. Rear parking sensors and a rearview camera are also standard across the board, and the Limited and King Ranch also have front sensors. A blind-spot monitoring system is standard on the King Ranch and Platinum trim levels and optional for the others.

In government crash testing, the Expedition received a top five-star rating for overall protection, with a five-star rating for both frontal and side-impact protection.

Driving

Although the Ford Expedition is a sizable beast, its four-wheel independent suspension gives it exceptionally smooth ride qualities for a traditional full-size SUV. This cannot be said of similarly sized SUVs with live-axle rear suspensions. Opting for the 2016 Expedition's three-way adaptive dampers makes its excellent manners even better. Precise and responsive steering also contributes to an easy-to-drive nature, but the Expedition's considerable bulk is a notable limitation when negotiating tight spaces.

The 2016 Expedition drives quite well for such a sizable beast, and the 365-hp V6 makes quick work of passing and merging maneuvers.

The turbocharged V6 engine is surprisingly well suited for this big SUV. The turbocharger lights quickly, and the immediate shove it produces will convert even the most stubborn critic bemoaning the loss of the V8.

Interior

There's plenty of room and an attractive look inside the 2016 Ford Expedition. The Limited, King Ranch and Platinum models are especially classy, but there are a few low-budget surfaces that don't fit the upscale cabin theme. This year's Expedition gets the Sync 3 interface as an option on the XLT and as standard equipment on trims above the XLT level. With Sync 3, Ford ditches the old MyFord Touch touchscreen that caused so much user dissatisfaction in favor of a new, easier-to-use interface. It can be a powerful tool for configuring and controlling the vehicle and your smartphone.

The new-for-2016 Sync 3 infotainment system is a huge improvement, delivering fast and user-friendly functionality.

Everyone in a 2016 Expedition, regular or EL, has a good amount of room to stretch out. The standard 40/20/40-split second-row seat both slides and reclines for greater comfort, and includes a center section that can be scooted forward to put small kids within reach of mom or dad. The available second-row captain's chairs are a small luxury, even though they drop seating capacity to seven passengers. The third-row seat also folds flat into the floor when you need more cargo room, useful for any family going on a luggage-heavy vacation.

Speaking of cargo room, there's no shortage of it here. The standard 2016 Expedition offers 18.6 cubic feet behind the third row, while the Expedition EL sports 42.6 cubic feet. Fold down both rows of rear seats and you get a flat load floor with 108.3 cubic feet in the regular-size Expedition and 130.8 cubic feet in the Expedition EL. For comparison, that's about 10 cubic feet more than the Sequoia and Suburban.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Ford Expedition.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Thinking about a new Expy?
Andrew Cohen,04/22/2016
XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I replaced my 99 when it had 233k miles. It served us well, but it was time. I recommend you rent each car you are looking at. A day should be enough. Make sure you drive on the highway. I was almost sold on a Durango until I drove it on the highway in a cross wind. The newer Ford technology, independent rear, etc. is all good. Comfort is excellent. Gas mileage is 50% improved. Sometimes there is a little turbo-lag but when it sets in, it boogies pretty fast; much faster than the v8 (yes, believe it or not). Plenty of power. The voice recognition is pretty darn good. Making calls by voice command is pretty easy. The nav responds very fast & it's good. There is only 1 fairly major and unexpected complaint; wind noise. My 99 had this 16 beat. Once you pass 45mph, air entering the compartment or if there is a/c or heat on, pressurizes the cabin and pushes the driver and passenger doors out at the top. The end result is wind noise, and it's significant because otherwise this vehicle is like a quiet living room on 4 wheels. My 99 had weatherstrip on both the frame and the door. The 16 only has it on the frame. I am sure that is a factor. I made sure to get the XLT because the power floorboards are clearly a mistake that has gone on far beyond being recognized as such. The steering ratio is clearly different than my 99. It takes a little more turning to aim where you want to go, but you get used to it easily. The tilt-tele works well, but the wheel should go lower. It stops mechanically while still on quite an angle. My Chrysler 300 goes lower and that makes driving more comfortable. Dashboard visibility is excellent. The seats are not quite as comfortable as those in my 99, but I think that is because of all the mechanisms inside this one. Powerfold seats and mirrors get my vote. 4x2, 4awd, 4x4hl all shift well, quietly and solidly. Brakes are good but pumping them a bit makes them great. In rush hour stop and go, you need great brakes. Shifting and orchestration of lockout clutch are excellent. Control of gears is intuitive. Limit of up-shift can be set by buttons on shifter. Heat and cool operations work very, very well and I did notice that the reaction time of the system to respond to a change in the temperature setting is the fastest I've ever seen. Very responsive and cabin temps were very good; no swings beyond the high or low temperature thresholds for comfort. It zeroes-in on the temp you set very nicely. I did notice that water lodged on the roof after a rain and it was a significant amount. This is surprising because my driveway is sloped down, but each time after a rain, when I would back up or come to a stop, down came the river. The 99 didn't do that. So far, build quality is good and solid. Starts easily and idles quietly. Remote start enables the hvac to make if comfortable when I get in. I like that. The turn signal and warning/status chimes are a pleasing tone. Moonroof is solid, no rattles (unlike panoramic sunroofs - rattleboxes; stay away from those) The mechanism works nicely. Back side vent windows work nicely too. Entertainment system is pretty darn good, but lacks an SD card slot, which makes no sense in this day and age (I don't want to load my phone up with music). The wireless system works to contact passing open public wi-fi, but updates require that you permit it to blindly contact Ford for I/O. I can understand that it may need to download updates, etc., but there is a definite privacy issue. What other information goes back to Ford? Driving habits? Locations? Phone lists? Who knows??? I just left updates disabled for now. 110volt ac outlet was not sought after but turns out to be a nice feature which I used to charge a video camera battery on the way to my daughter's softball game. The addition of a driver's side grab handle seems like an obstruction at first but soon yields to function. It's great when standing in the doorway to get something on the roof or to clean the roof (and moonroof glass). Expect that many of the surfaces on the new one are squared-off whereas the older ones were rounded-out. There is no cargo net in these and no fasteners if you wanted to add one. My 99 had a nice net which worked great when carrying things that you don't want to roll around. The backup camera is excellent; day and night. The warning system is a bit nervous, but once you get used to it, it will help. Between the two, I can park the battleship within 4" of the curb, go back and forth and never touch a car ahead or behind. All in all, I'm happy but the wind noise thing really bugs me. There isn't any reason for that noise to be present in a vehicle like this. If you're coming from a trusted old Expy, you will like this but expect some changes; many, many good... some that are good but take time to adjust to, and a couple that are not so good. Overall, it's the kind of vehicle that you look forward to driving.
How did Ford do it?
Joe McWilliams,05/31/2017
XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Ok, bought the car to two a 7,000 pound travel trailer, compared to a Yukon/Tahoe and selected the Ford since it was 10 grand less expensive and towed more on paper...in practice the twin turbo engine didn't hiccup at all towing the trailer about 3,000 miles from sea level to 7,000 feet. Gas mileage without trailer at 80 is about 22 on the highway, with the trailer at 65, drops to 15. Other than that, which I suppose is to be expected when towing a big box that weighs more than the truck, the truck is a hoot. Great features, options, stupid quick when not towing a trailer. First Ford I bought since 1978. If something happened to it I would trot down and buy another one.
Buy another Brand. Ford having issues all models
NLYONS,10/09/2016
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Purchased second Expedition.(first one was 2010 and went 250,000 miles AFTER spending first two months in shop with repairs at Casco Bay Ford, Yarmouth maine) . This one a 2016 Platinum sticker price about $74,000. +/- YUP... less than 6000 miles on it on a trip to FL from Maine, on interstate I-95 southbound, doing about 80mph, passing an 18 wheeler and with an 18 wheeler behind me. I'm in the third lane (left)...it's raining. The engine just decides to shut down....no notice, nothing. The only way I knew it was off was I de-accelerated and by pumping the gas frantically, NOTHING HAPPENED! Luckily, by the Grace of God, I was not too committed to the passing and was able to slid in behind the 18 wheeler and coast to the right hand side of the road where I said a number of prayers. Then called my dealer. We went round and round where he felt I had a sensor that prevented me from getting too close to the vehicle in front of me and we thought the rain might have malfunctioned the sensor. We went through everything and I kept telling him I didn't have that "YOU HAVE TO HAVE IT< iT"S A PLATINUM"..NOPE I didn't have that. SO I took off again....with one sensor thing turned off....whatever. I played it cautiously....and stayed in the right hand lane. I still had like 800 miles to go.... About 150 miles later, the truck did the SAME THING. I was in the right lane this time, coasted off the highway and into the rest area, where I again called the dealer (VARNEY FORD, NEWPORT MAINE) and we went round and round. I told them to come pick up the truck on in the rest area, I was NOT going to die driving it (SOMEONE WILL IF THEY HAVEN"T ALREADY AND INVESTIGATORS UNABLE TO TELL WHAT CAUSED CRASH!) SO.... We convince me to drive to Daytona Ford and have them look it over. Daytona Ford kept it for a day and said they found the problem...LISTEN TO THIS..... UNFILTERED AIR. Yup, that's what they said. BUT I've gone about 8000 miles since and no issues on THAT. (TONS AND TONS OF OTHER ISSUES!!! TONS!!) SO.... now that's done. I have a HUGE LOUD CLANKING when I turn a hard right. (can't find a cause). My windshield trim has fallen off. My rear windows will not open while driving on highway. My sunroof leaked (repaired twice so far). My heated seats smell like they are MELTING....my heater smells like it's burning up. Oh and the best one yet....FORD NAVIGATION SYSTEM. Well second best...the UNFILTERED AIR is the best. The navigation system just decides, like the car itself, to SHUT OFF, randomly...whenever it wants to. Just shut off. Now the 2016 Platinums ALL THE CONTROLS are ON this system. (not sure if same for all models)...ALL. I can't control my volume, my heat, my navigation, nothing. GONE. BLACK. GONE. Dealer cannot find issue..replacing whole system. THe truck has been int he garage the past 2 weeks for a whole slew of little stuff including the navigation system. The sensors are a PAIN IN THE BUTT. The back up sensor is the only one you really need. the side ones just go off randomly going down the road. The light telling me there is a vehicle on my right, flickers when it wants to, i thought it was when I passed trees, but not so, it went off while i was passing a field...no signs, nothing within 1000' of vehicle, so I'm REALLY going to trust that light...NOPE, I'll ignore it. THe beeping sensors are ANNOYING...they just randomly go off, not always when something is coming, never (yet) while driving though...) SO with ALL the SMALL stuff....one that could KILL YOU....OR YOUR LOVED ONES. RUN AWAY FROM FORD. RUN DON'T WALK as I am not sure they will EVER get my truck fixed. If I die, someone look into HOW...if I was in my Expedition...YOU KNOW NOW WHY. UPDATE: MAY 2017. FORD REFUSED TO HELP ME OR THE DEALER (wicked LOSERS). As far as FORD as a company, they LOST ME and my faith in Ford, Forever. HOWEVER....THE DEALER took it upon themselves to replace the vehicle and get me into a new 2017 and out of the LEMON. THEY AGREED there was something desperately wrong and tried and tried to deal with Ford, but FORD REP...JOHN I think was an idiot and NOT NICE. He refused to even LISTEN to the issues...just said NOPE NO CAN DO NOTHING. IDIOT. SO THE DEALER took care of me and I am still driving a FORD, as it was the ONLY way out of the LEMON.....and I took it. I have about 8000. miles on the new vehicle and KNOCK ON WOOD, ALL IS GOOD. I think FORD should pull their head out of their butt and realize someone HAS or WILL be KILLED with the issue THEY turned their face from. BUY ANOTHER BRAND FOLKS. Don't support FORD who doesn't care about killing people.
Real deal
Bolfer,09/09/2019
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Had my 2016 expedition limited for about 2 years now. Use it for vacations, around town, towing ski boat. Absolutely fantastic. Quiet. Big. Powerful. Decent mpg considering - 17 - 18 combined, 20 mpg towing 5000lb at 60mpg, well over 20 mpg normal highway. Nice large gas tank means 500mi between fill-ups on long trips. Can tow in the mountains so easily that we use cruise control up and down. Great turning radius, easy to park ... but like all large vehicles best to back in so easier to pull out. The V6 is amazing, if you haven’t driven one definitely try it. Rear seat really folds, unlike Suburban/ Tahoe the rear floor is normal load height. Sit high, feels safe, does it all. No issues at now 65K mi. Absolutely love it.
See all 23 reviews of the 2016 Ford Expedition
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
365 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2016 Ford Expedition features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover21.2%

More about the 2016 Ford Expedition

Used 2016 Ford Expedition Overview

The Used 2016 Ford Expedition is offered in the following submodels: Expedition SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), EL Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), EL Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), EL Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), EL King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), EL XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), EL King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Ford Expedition?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Ford Expedition trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Ford Expedition EL Limited is priced between $25,533 and$31,990 with odometer readings between 66589 and110784 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Ford Expedition EL XLT is priced between $22,488 and$30,997 with odometer readings between 77366 and111640 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Ford Expedition EL Platinum is priced between $33,393 and$37,000 with odometer readings between 47498 and68539 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Ford Expedition Limited is priced between $26,500 and$28,969 with odometer readings between 82769 and90185 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Ford Expedition Platinum is priced between $29,991 and$35,000 with odometer readings between 60989 and92535 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Ford Expedition XL Fleet is priced between $19,599 and$19,599 with odometer readings between 91043 and91043 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Ford Expedition XLT is priced between $28,177 and$28,177 with odometer readings between 73626 and73626 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Ford Expeditions are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Ford Expedition for sale near. There are currently 17 used and CPO 2016 Expeditions listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,599 and mileage as low as 47498 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Ford Expedition.

Can't find a used 2016 Ford Expeditions you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Expedition for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,337.

Find a used Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $12,469.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Expedition for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,450.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $12,210.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Ford Expedition?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Expedition lease specials

