Purchased second Expedition.(first one was 2010 and went 250,000 miles AFTER spending first two months in shop with repairs at Casco Bay Ford, Yarmouth maine) . This one a 2016 Platinum sticker price about $74,000. +/- YUP... less than 6000 miles on it on a trip to FL from Maine, on interstate I-95 southbound, doing about 80mph, passing an 18 wheeler and with an 18 wheeler behind me. I'm in the third lane (left)...it's raining. The engine just decides to shut down....no notice, nothing. The only way I knew it was off was I de-accelerated and by pumping the gas frantically, NOTHING HAPPENED! Luckily, by the Grace of God, I was not too committed to the passing and was able to slid in behind the 18 wheeler and coast to the right hand side of the road where I said a number of prayers. Then called my dealer. We went round and round where he felt I had a sensor that prevented me from getting too close to the vehicle in front of me and we thought the rain might have malfunctioned the sensor. We went through everything and I kept telling him I didn't have that "YOU HAVE TO HAVE IT< iT"S A PLATINUM"..NOPE I didn't have that. SO I took off again....with one sensor thing turned off....whatever. I played it cautiously....and stayed in the right hand lane. I still had like 800 miles to go.... About 150 miles later, the truck did the SAME THING. I was in the right lane this time, coasted off the highway and into the rest area, where I again called the dealer (VARNEY FORD, NEWPORT MAINE) and we went round and round. I told them to come pick up the truck on in the rest area, I was NOT going to die driving it (SOMEONE WILL IF THEY HAVEN"T ALREADY AND INVESTIGATORS UNABLE TO TELL WHAT CAUSED CRASH!) SO.... We convince me to drive to Daytona Ford and have them look it over. Daytona Ford kept it for a day and said they found the problem...LISTEN TO THIS..... UNFILTERED AIR. Yup, that's what they said. BUT I've gone about 8000 miles since and no issues on THAT. (TONS AND TONS OF OTHER ISSUES!!! TONS!!) SO.... now that's done. I have a HUGE LOUD CLANKING when I turn a hard right. (can't find a cause). My windshield trim has fallen off. My rear windows will not open while driving on highway. My sunroof leaked (repaired twice so far). My heated seats smell like they are MELTING....my heater smells like it's burning up. Oh and the best one yet....FORD NAVIGATION SYSTEM. Well second best...the UNFILTERED AIR is the best. The navigation system just decides, like the car itself, to SHUT OFF, randomly...whenever it wants to. Just shut off. Now the 2016 Platinums ALL THE CONTROLS are ON this system. (not sure if same for all models)...ALL. I can't control my volume, my heat, my navigation, nothing. GONE. BLACK. GONE. Dealer cannot find issue..replacing whole system. THe truck has been int he garage the past 2 weeks for a whole slew of little stuff including the navigation system. The sensors are a PAIN IN THE BUTT. The back up sensor is the only one you really need. the side ones just go off randomly going down the road. The light telling me there is a vehicle on my right, flickers when it wants to, i thought it was when I passed trees, but not so, it went off while i was passing a field...no signs, nothing within 1000' of vehicle, so I'm REALLY going to trust that light...NOPE, I'll ignore it. THe beeping sensors are ANNOYING...they just randomly go off, not always when something is coming, never (yet) while driving though...) SO with ALL the SMALL stuff....one that could KILL YOU....OR YOUR LOVED ONES. RUN AWAY FROM FORD. RUN DON'T WALK as I am not sure they will EVER get my truck fixed. If I die, someone look into HOW...if I was in my Expedition...YOU KNOW NOW WHY. UPDATE: MAY 2017. FORD REFUSED TO HELP ME OR THE DEALER (wicked LOSERS). As far as FORD as a company, they LOST ME and my faith in Ford, Forever. HOWEVER....THE DEALER took it upon themselves to replace the vehicle and get me into a new 2017 and out of the LEMON. THEY AGREED there was something desperately wrong and tried and tried to deal with Ford, but FORD REP...JOHN I think was an idiot and NOT NICE. He refused to even LISTEN to the issues...just said NOPE NO CAN DO NOTHING. IDIOT. SO THE DEALER took care of me and I am still driving a FORD, as it was the ONLY way out of the LEMON.....and I took it. I have about 8000. miles on the new vehicle and KNOCK ON WOOD, ALL IS GOOD. I think FORD should pull their head out of their butt and realize someone HAS or WILL be KILLED with the issue THEY turned their face from. BUY ANOTHER BRAND FOLKS. Don't support FORD who doesn't care about killing people.

Read more