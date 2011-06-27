  1. Home
1998 Ford Expedition Review

Pros & Cons

  • Big, comfortable, and easy to drive. Good off-road, too.
  • Engine does not compare to the power found in the GMC Suburban.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

After allowing GM to dominate the full-size SUV arena for years, Ford introduced a vehicle in 1997 that had its sights squarely aimed at the Chevy Tahoe and GMC Yukon. Ford boasts that its Expedition is superior to the GM full-size sport-utes in every way. We had the chance to drive many of these brute-utes this year, and here is what we found out.

Larger than the Tahoe and Yukon, the Expedition can seat nine people with its optional third-row bench seat; the Tahoe and Yukon can only seat six. Unlike the Suburban, which may have difficulty fitting into a standard garage, the Expedition can be handled easier in most parking maneuvers. The Expedition also has the best payload and towing capacity in its class: 2,000 lbs. and 8000 lbs., respectively.

On the road, the Expedition is well mannered. It's obvious that this is not a car, but compared to the vehicle it replaces, the Expedition rides like a limousine. Interior ergonomics are first rate and will be familiar to anyone who has spent time in the new F-150. From the front seat forward, the Expedition is nearly identical to the new pickup. That's a good thing: we love the cab of the 1997 F-150 with its easy-to-use climate and stereo controls, steering-wheel-mounted cruise control, plenty of cupholders and great storage space.

Ford has put a lot of time and money into making this truck the next sales leader in their already dominant light-truck lineup. We came away impressed and think you will too. The Expedition comes standard with dual airbags (a first in this segment), antilock brakes and fold-flat second row seats - features that we feel are important in this increasingly competitive segment. Our few gripes stem from the powertrain. After driving a few Vortec-powered Suburbans this year, we've become spoiled by the GM engine's gobs of torque and horsepower. The Expedition's power output won't be confused with a Chevy Tracker, but it did leave us wondering if we could squeeze one of GM's 5.7-liter powerhouses into the engine bay. One option that we think everyone should investigate is the lighted running boards. The Expedition towers above the ground, and entering and exiting this truck will take its toll on most passengers after a few days.

We've seen many of these monsters turning up in our neighborhood and after driving the Expedition ourselves we know why. If you're thinking of buying a full-size SUV in the near future, you owe it to yourself to take a look at this truck.

1998 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Ford Expedition.

5(59%)
4(32%)
3(7%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.5
84 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Built Ford Tough!
charleston girl,12/13/2009
I have been driving my Expedition for 11 years. It has 146,000 miles on it. I haul kids and my 3 dogs in it. It is the best vehicle Ihave ever owned. It is time to replace it and I am more than likely going to get another one! I recommend this vehicle highly. It has been in the shop very little. No major repairs... Was hit in the rear with 4 kids in my car not one scratch on anyone. The vehicle is like a Mack Truck. Very solid and sturdy. I feel very safe in this vehicle.
GREAT buy!!!!!! Very dependable!!!!
martinkelly,03/02/2017
XLT 4dr SUV
This vehicle is 19 years old with over 200,000 miles on it and it still runs like a beast. I have never been broke down not once. Husband decided to get me a mini van and use the expedition for work and doesn't check fluid which drives me crazy considering I come from a mechanic background. Not two weeks ago he left for work and ended up back home twenty minutes later saying it wasn't acting right. I checked the oil and the water and both were ran dry...I was furious!!! Any other motor would have blown but not this one!!!! I filled up the water and oil just to see what was going on with it and found that after 200,000 plus miles the water pump had finally gone out and the PCV valve needed to be replaced. I should be replacing a motor but instead I am spending 50 bucks to replace pump and PCV valve and I might add this is a simple fix. The inside in very spacious which is why we bought it in the first place. The fact that it is so dependable and still runs strong is why we haven't replaced it. I love this SUV!!!! The fuel is not what you would expect from a SUV this size. Everyone who has ever road tripped with us couldn't believe how far we could actually get on a tank of gas. I highly recommend this vehicle if you are looking for something used.
Best ca I ever owned.
Daniel from S.A. TX,03/23/2006
I got this Expedition with 83k on it, now it has almost 200k and I am looking forward to 300k. Really comfy; we have looked at newer cars and just can't trade it away. Great car.
Ultimate Truck
crushchevy,01/18/2013
We bought the truck in febraury with 125,000 miles on it. Got the brakes fixed and windows resealed. So far this truck is great. It communtes me to and from school everyday, and has always started in the morning, even with -10 to -30 temps. I baby her, she doesn't pull trailers, and nobody drives her but me. I don't let anyone else start her either. It's quite fun to intimidate GM Ethuthusiants at my school, and I think Expeditions look WAYY better than Suburbans. Overall, definitly get this vehicle, you will not regret it.
Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1998 Ford Expedition
More About This Model

The 1998 Ford Expedition differs from last year's model in that there are now more colors to choose from. Other than that, Ford has left its latest entry into the sport-utility market alone for the time being. We recently had one in our test fleet, and, unlike other Expeditions we've driven, this one was special. Eddie Bauer had signed it.

Eddie Bauer, apparel retailer, is known for outfitting some pretty famous expeditions of the past. The "American K-2 Himalayan Expedition" of 1953, the "first international geophysical year scientific expedition in Antarctica" of 1957, and the "American Antarctic Mountaineering Expedition" of 1966-67 are among the most notable. In the ‘80s came the company's most profitable outfitting to date: that of Ford trucks. Labeling their option packages with the Eddie Bauer name gave Ford some respect from yuppies, and both companies profited from brand recognition. So it came as no surprise that Ford's newest sport-ute, the Expedition, should be outfitted by that most famous expedition outfitter as well.

Select the Eddie Bauer package if you want to sit on adjustable captains' chairs with leather seating surfaces. Otherwise, the differences are aesthetic, including body-colored door handles, chrome bumpers with colored rub-strips, and the all-important "Eddie Bauer" script nameplates.

Inside, the Expedition is pleasantly comfortable from the first two rows of seats. The optional third row should be avoided by anyone over age eight. And for a whopping $855, the third row should be avoided altogether. Several of us own less expensive living room couches. The third row seat can be removed to increase cargo room, but that leaves seatbelts dangling like lost souls behind the second row bench.

An optional auxiliary heater/air conditioner on our Expedition was malfunctioning, and on one cold winter's day drive to the airport, the second row occupants were nearly frozen in place. On the bright side, the rear heater fan functioned beautifully, keeping our luggage toasty warm.

On the road, the Expedition offers a comfy driving position, good visibility all around, responsive steering, and competent brakes. The steering is speed-sensitive, so less work is required while angling around parking lots. Our test vehicle had a problem that deserved some attention: during those low-speed maneuvers, a strange sound emanated from the steering column, not unlike the mating call of the humpback whale. Eerie. Thankfully, the noise disappeared at speeds over 10 mph.

Acceleration is nothing to brag about, but this thing weighs 5,765 lbs., after all – and Sumo wrestlers don't sprint. Midrange torque for the 5.4-liter engine must be outstanding, however, because it was good enough to get this editor pulled over by the Colorado Highway Patrol. Seven in the evening, left lane of I-25, 75 mph zone, and I'm stuck behind an ancient Ford Ranger doing 63 mph. A highway patrol car is in the right lane, and I pass him, wary that I am gaining on the slow-motion pickup. I maintain a truck-length distance, and wait patiently for the pickup to make his pass and pull into the right lane. Then I floor it, and the big Expedition responds by accelerating briskly up to 75mph. Red lights flash. I pull to the shoulder.

After enduring a ten-minute lecture on the evils of "Road Rage," I hand the officer my license and registration. "You work for Ford Motor Company?" he asks. "No. I work for Edmund's." "Then this is a test car?" "Yes."

The patrolman promptly explained that, from his vantage, I was following too closely. He then hopped back in his Camaro and peeled out, leaving me to deal with my newfound Road Rage. It was frustrating to be labeled with a such a buzzword when I had been in a perfectly good mood. I was by no means angry with the vehicle or driver ahead of me, and felt that I was maintaining a safe distance. I was in fact on my very best behavior, secure in the knowledge that a highway patrol car was cruising nearby. Perhaps the lonely patrolman just wanted to let off a little bit of his own Road Rage.

Maybe the sheer size of the Expedition is intimidating enough to be labeled Road Rage. No, my brights were not on, but I could see clearly over the low-lying bed of the slow-moving Ranger. Had that vehicle been a compact sedan, the patrolman may have accused me of attempted murder. Is it possible that a sport-utility could be too big? The Expedition stands an impressive 6' 4 ½" tall (vertically identical to this editor), it's 17 feet long and six and a half feet wide.

A good rule of thumb is that if it's too big to fit in a garage, it's probably an intimidating figure. In any case, large vehicles are sometimes perceived as a threat, however they are driven. Does that make them dangerous? No, but then, if a Chevy Cavalier had been following our Expedition from the same distance, the patrolman might not have perceived the same intimidation.

The next day, a couple of Edmund's editors, equipped with walkie-talkies, decided to go explore some slush-soaked Colorado backroads. Driving the Expedition off-road is more fun than we expected. The vehicle is bulky, but it handles dirt with the same enthusiasm as interstate tarmac. Bumps are absorbed comfortably, and the steering wheel provides direction without punishment. Due to the truck's enormous length and less-than-roadsterlike turning radius, narrow trails should be avoided. But we were able to coax the big Ford up a steep 30-degree grade without incident, thanks to short front and rear overhangs made possible by the long 119.1-inch wheelbase. Turning around at the top of the hill, the Expedition leaned but never felt tippy. Thanks to a respectable ground clearance, it's possible to glide over small rocks and brush. Our running boards came close to the ground, but we never bottomed out.

The thirsty 5.4-liter Triton V-8 engine makes 230 horsepower at 4,250 rpm and 325 pound-feet of torque at 3,000 rpm. Bigger than the standard 4.6-liter and obviously more powerful, the 5.4-liter engine still pales in comparison to GM's 5.7-liter 255 horsepower motor. Still, the Expedition can tow up to 7,900 lbs. and is capable of lugging a 2,000 lb. payload. During our evaluation, the truck averaged 14 mpg. Luckily, low gas prices made it possible to fill the 30-gallon tank for under $30. But just wait for the next gas crisis, America. Try a rush hour commute at 30 mph after oil prices jump back to normal. We can think of a whole new reason for Road Rage.

Used 1998 Ford Expedition Overview

The Used 1998 Ford Expedition is offered in the following submodels: Expedition SUV. Available styles include Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD, XLT 4dr SUV, XLT 4dr SUV 4WD, and Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV.

